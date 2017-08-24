PetMed: 5 Questions That Need Answers Before Anyone Invests

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

We spent a good part of yesterday afternoon reviewing the PetMed Express (PETS) controversy. While we have taken a small short position based on the company's aggressive valuation, we've also compiled a list of questions that the company can answer in detail to help it refute many of the allegations made against it. Our analysis of whether or not the company is guilty of pushing opioids remains on the fence, though we do agree that the company's stock valuation is too robust. Also, the company might face some negative PR as a result of questions being raised about its advertising and sales practices.

A blog post published by Aurelius Value yesterday raised several critical questions about PETS. Today, we want to review both the bearish points and the bullish inquiries that we still have questions about. Furthermore, we will conclude by explaining why we have taken a small short position in the name, but not before identifying questions that could be answered to diffuse most of the short piece -- and possibly put the stock back on the track it was on before yesterday's crash.

You can read Aurelius' full report at the link provided above. In their report, published on Aug. 23, Aurelius makes the allegation that PETS has been targeting the sale of opioid medication like tramadol to individuals, not just pet owners for the pets themselves. We see a lot of circumstantial evidence that indicates this might be the case, but we are not 100% sold on that angle. Rather, we want to offer our own questions for clarification to help us get better perspective. Also, we will talk about why we are short, based on the optics of the current situation combined with the company's aggressive valuation.

PetMed offered their own response yesterday. That statement, in its entirety, is as follows:

A false and defamatory 'report' was published today by Aurelius Value. We believe that this 'report' was intended to severely manipulate our stock price downward in support of short sellers. PetMed Express, Inc. categorically denies the allegations and its implications. We are in the process of reporting this manipulation to the appropriate regulators. While the Company dispenses Tramadol and Gabapentin, which represent less than 1% of annual revenue, it is done exclusively pursuant to valid prescriptions from veterinarians for the treatment of animals only. PetMed Express, Inc. will defend itself vigorously against these false allegations, and is also reviewing all legal options at its disposal to hold the author of this article responsible for the baseless attack which has, as of this press release, caused its stock to decrease substantially. Shareholders are cautioned against reacting to the false statements being made. Our financial statements have been and are routinely audited; and we reiterate that we stand behind the integrity of our financial statements and SEC filings.

The response does little to answer the questions raised by Aurelius' report in our eyes; rather, it acts as a blanket denial without addressing the answers to other questions we think the company should address. It mentions Tramadol and Gabapentin, but not several other drugs noted in the Aurelius report. Furthermore, it makes no mention of the increased advertising spend, nor does it go into the specifics of how its recent sales increase has happened.

The original Aurelius blog post goes on to draw a link between the way the medications are advertised on Google and a sudden ramp up in the company's sales:

The company seems to only attribute this surge to "new generation medicine," according to statements made during some of the company's conference calls, which Aurelius posted:

Source: Aurelius Value blog

The report then seems to make the conclusion that some of these new sales, if not all of them, are likely attributed to targeted ads being placed on Google to help sell controlled substances. The Aurelius report paints a mostly circumstantial picture without significant direct evidence to support their claim, and some of the company's refutations put out later in the day Wednesday actually seem to dispel at least a portion of the report. For example, one of the main drugs in question, Tramadol, is said to only make up 0.4% of the company's total sales, according to PetMed CFO in a response yesterday. The company's official response notes that Tramadol and Gabapentin make up 1% of total sales.

During the day today, we made several attempts to locate the ads that the Aurelius report identified by copying the same search items into Google, but found no such ads. Either they have been taken down or we're seeing profoundly different results than Aurelius. We tried several computers and several browsers for redundancy purposes.

Reviewing Aurelius' blog and the company's response, we have identified five questions that we think can help clear up the crux of the short thesis presented. From there, it's a question of dealing with the optics of the situation and the company's valuation. These are some questions we think management can exonerate themselves with, provided the truth is on their side.

1. The first question we have is whether or not the company's valuation is appropriate. Whether or not the company is doing anything untoward or illegal with their sales practices, PETS is trading at an aggressive valuation of 24X forward earnings after yesterday's fall. Even with the business operating as normal, in a broader market environment that we predict will turn eventually we find this valuation aggressive. What can the CFO do to assure investors that net income will stay this steady or grow for the next couple of decades to support this valuation?

2. The second question that we have is about what percentage of total sales are made up from all of the company's painkilling products and controlled substances, not just Tramadol and Gabapentin? The report yesterday mentioned several other drugs aside from Tramadol, and we would be interested in having the company disclose what percentage of their total revenue comes from all of the drugs named in the report.

3. The third question we have is: How much of the company's recent sales uptrend (shown in the chart above), which has caused its stock price to move up and caused the company's valuation to expand, has come from the combination of these drugs? Why only mention these as "new generation medicines" during the conference call and not go into further detail? If the company can give a detailed answer to these questions, it might help significantly refute the short case.

4. The fourth question we have is whether or not PETS could be in any way violating Google's terms of service with the way in which they have been advertising their product. Has the company looked into this, and can they assure investors that their place on Google is safe? We plan to begin combing through the minutia of Google's advertising terms of service and see if there is any possible way that the company could be in violation.

5. The fifth question we have is that since the company refuted Aurelius yesterday by saying that Tramadol sales have been down every year since PETS has been selling them, can the company disclose similar data for some of the other painkillers or controlled substances mentioned in the Aurelius blog post?

As we state above, we are not yet sold on the opioid abuse thesis yet, but the longer we go without specific answers from management, the more skeptical we will become. Answers to the above five questions should help clear the air. Until then, this is a valuation and PR headwind short for the time being.

The company has an opportunity to clear the air here, but they must be extremely transparent and they must do it quickly. These five questions are going to be things that weigh on the minds not only of investors, but also of analysts. If they can't be answered with extremely transparent and upfront data sets, then it is going to be difficult to put the short case to bed for the time being. The company has a unique opportunity in that it has taken some time to digest the allegations made against it. Now the company needs to put forth a concise and detailed response that alleviates all of the concerns raised not only in the Aurelius blog, but also in some of the follow-up questions we've mentioned here.

Until such time, we continue to feel that the onus is on the company. As such, we have a very small short position while we await a more detailed response from the company. While normally we would not take a short position just based on having a lack of answers, we found PetMed's valuation to be so aggressive that we feel the headline risk from the story might help value the stock on a slightly more conservative basis. This could cause its price to drop a bit over the coming days while analysts and investors race to try and sort out the definitive answers. In the interim, we will be doing our own research, but for the time being we are short simply based on the company's valuation and headline risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PETS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.