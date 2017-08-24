Crude Oil: Hurricane Harvey Threatens The Gulf Coast Petroleum Complex

Oil imports will be delayed but the effect will be temporary.

There is a risk of oil production interruptions in the Eagle Ford and South Texas due to heavy rainfall.

Tropical storm Henry is now expected to become a major hurricane and make a landfall around the city of Corpus Christi on late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Coastal storm surge and major rainfall and flooding may create interruptions for the extensive petroleum complex from Corpus Christi to Houston and Galveston.

A Major Hurricane

As of 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 24, Harvey was still a tropical storm but is expected to quickly gain strength becoming a major hurricane. Harvey is projected to approach the middle Texas coast on Friday and make landfall Friday night or early Saturday. Harvey is then expected to stall near the middle Texas coast through the weekend, contained between two high pressure centers. While Harvey will slow down to a tropical storm level and then a tropical depression level by Monday, it can remain damaging due to the massive rainfall it is expected to cause over several days in a geographically concentrated area.

A hurricane warning has been issued for a portion of the Texas Gulf Coast, from north of Port Mansfield to Matagorda. Tropical storm warnings have been issued from north of Matagorda to High Island, Texas and include the cities of Houston and Galveston.

According to the NHC's latest report, Harvey is quickly strengthening, and the cyclone's structure has improved markedly. As Harvey moves through the western Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to absorb energy from warm oceanic heat content. Maximum sustained winds have already increased to near 65 miles per hour with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast, and Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the middle Texas coast.

The NHC notes the storm's extremely low central pressure, which has fallen to 982 mb. The NHC believes that with a pressure this low, it is likely that the winds will increase quickly.

With Harvey now strengthening at a faster rate than indicated in previous advisories, the intensity forecast has become quite concerning. What's more astounding is that some of the SHIPS Rapid Intensification indices are incredibly high. As an example, the guidance is indicating a 70 percent chance of Harvey's winds increasing by 45 kt over the next 36 hours.

A major concern is that Harvey is likely to stall for several days after making landfall, causing massive amounts of rainfall over coastal areas.

By 48 hours, the cyclone appears to get sandwiched between the same mid-level high [pressure area] over the Gulf of Mexico and a larger high [pressure area] over the Intermountain West, which will cause Harvey to slow down considerably during its approach toward the Texas coast and then potentially stall just inland on days 3 through 5.

The NHC forecasts Harvey to bring along life-threatening storm surge, rainfall, and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.

The NHC suggests that preparations to protect life and property should be completed by Thursday night, as tropical-storm-force winds will first arrive in the hurricane and storm surge warning areas on Friday.

Risk Of A Damaging Storm Surge

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for much of the Texas coast. The NHC believes that life-threatening storm surge flooding could reach heights of 6 to 10 feet above ground level at the coast between the north entrance of the Padre Island National Seashore and Sargent. The NHC's map below depicts a reasonable worst-case scenario (the amount of inundation that has a 10% chance of being exceeded) at each individual location within the watch and warning areas.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline... The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the northeast of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

The NHC expects life-threatening flooding across much of the Texas coast from heavy rainfall of 12 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts as high as 30 inches, from Friday through early next week.

Implications For The U.S. Oil and Gas Industry

Rainfall flooding appears to be the main risk to the Gulf Coast petroleum complex as it can cause lasting damage to major facilities and critical infrastructure, including refineries, natural gas processing plants, fractionators, petrochemical plants and pipeline facilities.

Flooding can also severely limit road access and other critical support functions, delaying damage remediation.

Flooding and winds are a major threat to the power grid.

A sharp reduction in refiner inputs in the Texas coast area during the next four-five days is inevitable, in our view. However, a much bigger risk is the possibility of substantial damage to facilities due to flooding. Repairs can be costly and can cause the effected refinery or natural gas processing plant to be offline for several weeks or even longer.

The hurricane is also likely to interrupt waterborne crude oil deliveries into PADD 3 as early as Friday. At noon on Thursday, Houston Ship Channel was still open for navigation and ships were being brought in. While a the hurricane warning has been issued, we expect a relatively short interruption to crude deliveries into the Houston area, but note a threat to terminals in the Corpus Christi area.

Finally, there is a risk oil and natural gas production interruptions in select areas (particularly, the Eagle Ford) in the event natural gas processing facilities are flooded or the power supply is interrupted. Given that natural gas is often a byproduct of oil production, the interruption at a gas processing plant can result in many oil wells being shut in.

In Conclusion...

The biggest threat from Harvey is to the refining complex in the Corpus Christi area. A lesser threat, primarily due to the expected heavy rainfall and possible flooding, exists to the refining complex in the Houston area.

Crude oil imports in PADD 3 are likely to be materially reduced for few days (longer interruptions are possible at Corpus Christi), but the effect will be temporary.

Impact on U.S. oil and natural gas production level is likely to be minor, but the Eagle Ford production can be at risk due to the expected heavy rainfall.

We do not expect a major impact on oil prices but can envision a scenario of refining spreads widening materially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.