Why I Would Stick With Home Depot

Investment thesis

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is the world's largest home improvement retailer which offers a variety of products (building material, home improvement, lawn and garden) and services. The company rewards its shareholder by maintaining stable dividend policy. Home Depot has only 15% share in the $550 Bn U.S. Market. The untapped market share coupled with positive outlook of the housing market could be the main drivers of revenue growth. After analyzing strong fundamentals of HD and promising Housing Market Index, it shows that the stock is undervalued by 12%.

Revenue Growth

The demand for home improvement products will increase since the existing home sales is poised to grow in 2017 and 2018 as per National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Housing Market Index. In spite of being the world's largest home improvement retailer, HD has tapped only 15% in $550 Bn U.S. market which shows a huge potential in revenue growth from untapped market.

Source: NAHB.com, census.gov

Home Depot is primarily a bricks-and-mortar retailer, with over 2200 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Net sales have been increasing consistently for the past 7 years and so have the comparable store sales. Home Depot has also ensured that they serve their customers through an online presence as well. Online sales as percentage of net sales have been moving in upward trajectory since 2011 when the company made its online presence strong. As per Q2 '17 results, the online sales, which came in about 6.4% of sales, grew 23% in the quarter. In short, it is increasing its reach in every nook and corner of the market as visible in the net sales, comps and online market growths.

Earnings and Dividend Payout

Home Depot has been paying consistent dividend for the past 30 years regardless of positive or negative earnings growth. With its stable dividend policy, you are paid to hold on to shares, while capital appreciation is a bonus.

The company has maintained an average 46% dividend payout ratio in the past 10 years. Free Cash Flows (FCFs) generated, historically, have been enough to expand and pay dividends. The revenue growth is expected to aid in FCFs and EPS growth too.

Key Metrics

HD’s Return on Equity (ROE) in fiscal 2016 was 150%, which is much higher than the industry average. They deploy their capital base effectively which has led to consistent high Return on Invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC), 32% TTM. The share repurchase program aided in EPS growth in recent years. Based on $15 Bn share repurchase program authorized in Feb'17 and expected growth in revenue, the EPS is poised to grow further.

Risk

There are various factors that could affect the stock price: the housing market may not perform as expected or there could be a change in dividend policy or HD could be slapped with some fine/ settlement. The stock price could also be affected by change in macroeconomic factors like inflation, unemployment data and GDP. I will review the valuation if there is change in any macro or microeconomic data.

Valuation

To calculate the intrinsic value, I used two stage Dividend Discount Model. The following are my assumptions for the model:

Short Term growth rate = 20% (average of past 8 years dividend growth)

Barring fiscal '01 and '08-'10, the dividend growth for HD has been double digit for the past 27 Years. Considering this and being on a conservative side, I assumed Long Term growth rate = 7%.

Cost of Equity = 12.55%, was calculated using beta generated from correlation between historical price and market. 10 year Treasury rate was assumed to be risk free rate and one year monthly market return was used to calculate the market rate of return.

After plugging in the numbers, the intrinsic value came out to be $167.10, which shows HD has upside potential of 12% based on current price of $149.

Just to give a fair idea of how high or low the stock could go if the short term and long term growth rates are tweaked, I calculated different values as shown in the table below.

Conclusion

Home Depot has on an average had double digit dividend growth and has maintained its average payout ratio of 46% in the past 10 years. The revenue, EPS and thereby the dividends, are expected to move in upward trajectory based on housing market outlook for 2017 and 2018. Analysis of strong fundamentals coupled with stable dividend policy make it an attract investment in my opinion. The price target of $167.10 is for 12-18 months, which would also let an investor reap the benefit of dividends along with capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.