Winter Is Here For Hibbett Sports

I wrote a bearish piece on Hibbett Sports (HIBB) only a few weeks ago. But such has been the carnage in the sporting goods retail industry that the stock is already down ~30%. The stock trades at a cheap forward P/E multiple of 6.1x (Source: Morningstar). But an investment at this stage is definitely not without risks. Therefore I would continue to avoid this stock until a better picture emerges on whether in the foreseeable future, it can sustain cash flows in excess of capital expenditure requirements.

Q2 Review & Commentary

If we look at revenues earned each year, Hibbett is only one eighth the size of its competitors - Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Foot Locker (FL). Until the recently concluded quarter Hibbett used to report gross margins that were far better than that of DKS and marginally better than that of Foot Locker. For the year ending January 2017, Hibbett, DKS and Foot Locker had gross margins of 34.8%, 29.9%, and 33.9% respectively. But the firm has been slow to sniff changing consumer purchasing habits in its industry. In my previous article I had japed about crowning it the winner of the slowest entrant in the e-commerce channel. Earnings of the recently reported quarter only proved my previous assertion that a firm so slow to adapt will find it difficult to survive in this industry.

Net sales were down 9.2% to $188 million and gross margins (28.9%) were hit by a massive 404 basis point compression. The company reported a net loss of 15 cents in the quarter. While Hibbett called the retail environment “challenging”, Dick’s was more specific and talked about the industry operating in panic mode when it comes to pricing. As a result, Hibbett has reduced lower end of FY2018 EPS guidance by $1.10 to $1.25.

I think it will only get worse from here. Despite its smaller size, higher gross margins ensured that the company had a profitability buffer that allowed it to spend ~$225 million in SG&A costs. This buffer has been breached in the second quarter. The company’s e-commerce channel is still in its infancy whereas those of others have matured. Vendors are increasingly launching their own direct to consumer channels and consumers are perennially looking out for better deals. I don’t see any factors that allow the company to sustain its gross margins. And as that happens Hibbett can be expected to post operating losses in the upcoming quarter as well.

The cash flow buffer

In the last five years and on an average, Hibbett has converted 110% of its net income into operating cash flows. Based on a similar assumption, a revenue decline of 5% and gross margin compression of 200 basis points (relative to trailing 12 month figures) will ensure that the company’s free cash flows are negative in the next four quarters. In its earnings call, the company had guided capex as a percent of sales at 2%- 2.5% for modeling purposes. I have used the mid-point of that range for my capex calculations. A scenario of a 5% decline in sales and 200 basis point gross margin compression looks quite realistic, especially given that the recently reported quarter was even worse. Note that I have assumed that the company maintains its trailing 12 month SG&A expenses in the next four quarters as well. Despite stagnant sales, the company's SG&A expenses have only increased in the last few years. Therefore, I did not see logical reason to make changes to the SG&A figure.

In conclusion, my bearish outlook on the stock is still intact. As my analysis argues recent dips are wholly justified and unless a clearer picture of profitability emerges I would consider accumulating this stock very risky.

Note: All company related data have been sourced from Morningstar and this company filing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.