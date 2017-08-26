PRO Weekly Digest: Biotech Investing With Jérôme Verony

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at companies with new management as a catalyst.

Why AKAO is still a buy even after the huge gain on positive Phase III data, using second-level thinking to evaluate biotechs and drug pricing are topics discussed and Jérôme Verony reiterates his bullish thesis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Feature interview

Jérôme Verony is a former diplomatic agent, current employee of the UN-affiliated Principles for Responsible Investment and an investor with a predilection for special situations in the small- to medium-cap BioPharma space. During his posting in Brussels, Jérôme was involved with international trade negotiations and expert level working groups. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) and bullish thesis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). We emailed with Jérôme about common mistakes investors make when analyzing biotechs, attributes of an ideal short in the biotech space and the importance of having skin in the game.

Seeking Alpha: To say you made a great call on Achaogen (AKAO) would be an understatement as it rose >5x in four months – can you bring us up to speed on the latest developments and discuss whether the latest pullback offers another opportunity?

Jérôme Verony: Achaogen is without question my favorite long-term investment in the biotech sector, period. All eyes are on the upcoming Plazomicin NDA but the company – led by a number of Genentech all-stars – has many more tricks up its sleeve. Their oral combo antibiotic ‘C-scape’ is a very safe bet and the cutting edge work they are pursuing on LpxC inhibitors has been selected among 360+ competing projects by Carb-X. Their antibody work has been validated by a Gates Foundation grant and ‘program-related investment’.

Beyond these three antibiotics, the company has been quietly working on a non-opioid painkiller and on an anti-vascular leakage agent. The markets for these two drug candidates are immense – a viable non-opioid painkiller could be one of the highest grossing drugs ever. The CEO, Kenneth Hillan, played a key role at Genentech in developing Lucentis (a drug used in the treatment of AMD), bolstering my confidence that they can pull off these very ambitious early-stage pipeline items.

They’ve been making some high-profile hires of late and the founder of BioCentury has joined their board. With regards to Plazomicin ex-US rights, they have been bringing in different parties since the beginning of the year and are set to announce a deal within the next few months.

Building a position as the stock continues to retrace leading up to the Plazomicin NDA and a commercial partnership deal later this year would seem like a wise move.

SA: Can you discuss your bullish thesis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) and how through your analysis you were able to determine that this speculative play with difficult to quantify upside was worth the risk? How can this type of analysis be applied on a go-forward basis?

JV: I am very fond of Howard Mark’s view on risk and his concept of ‘second-level thinking’.

All else being equal, risk is largely a function of price vs. underlying value. Marinus was dirt-cheap when I highlighted the investment opportunity – whether by way of intrinsic valuation or by way of comparison with a competitor commanding a multi-billion dollar valuation. Timing was opportune as the company is set to announce read-outs from its orphan pediatric trials and we are currently seeing a run-up as several specialty healthcare investors have filed large stakes.

Second-level thinking – a concept which revolves around looking at least one step ahead in financial forecasting – told me that while Marinus’ competitor was widely perceived to be a superior company, the price differential was so absurdly high that investing in Marinus was the smart choice.

Having said this, each situation in the BioPharma space is unique and while generalizations about risk and value are useful, in truth I put a lot of due diligence into each of my picks. I take into account publicly available data, academic literature, industry-specific metrics and my discrete judgment. I’m also very attentive to the opinions of a select number of trusted sources, be it through my professional network or on social media.

One crucial thing for my readers is that I have skin in the game. I am doing due diligence and writing investment opinions first and foremost with my own portfolio in mind.

SA: Is the issue of “price gouging” still something the industry needs to contend with as it is no longer dominating the headlines? What are the chances political talk actually turns into action and what would be the short and long-term impact on the industry?

JV: There are two things to consider here: negative publicity linked to ‘price gouging’ and the sustainability of drug prices more generally.

On the latter: it is widely anticipated that healthcare systems across the world will face serious challenges in the decades to come as ageing populations will rely more and more on expensive treatments and care. A delicate balance needs to be struck between containing overall costs while keeping vital incentives in place. Someone I know from my time working in Brussels - a policy director at a large Pharma- would have much more to say on long-term dynamics, and how the industry plans to tackle them. This could be the subject of an upcoming interview I would like to conduct with him.

In the near term, pricing concerns will linger and flare up from time to time as they make for excellent political fodder. Concrete legislative action is much more difficult to implement and I don’t expect dramatic shifts in the U.S. any time soon.

What matters most to me as an investor is that risks are balanced by potential rewards. Truly impactful new treatments such as Achaogen’s Plazomicin and orphan drugs for high-need populations such as Marinus’ Ganaxolone will rightfully continue to command premium pricing.

Orphan drug designation has attracted some scrutiny as of late due to questionable use of its provisions for purposes other than the advancement of treatment options for the most underserved populations. I have no interest in companies which twist the spirit of these provisions for short-term gain so my readers can rest assured that my picks are as safe as can be from potential political headwinds.

SA: What common mistakes do you see investors make in analyzing biotechs?

JV: Peter Thiel gave a good speech on how ‘competition is for losers’, in which he expressed his wariness with every other startup luring in investors with ‘huge market opportunities’. The problem is not that such opportunities don’t exist but rather that casual investors tend to underestimate the almost inevitable fragmentation of large markets and the effects of fierce competition. Smart investors – specially in the BioPharma space – are well advised to look for niches where a given company has a decisive edge and ideally a virtual monopoly either thanks to the differentiation/uniqueness of the drug or thanks to legal carve-outs.

Expanding on this, I would say that another mistake I have seen over the years in Biotech is investors being blinded by exceedingly euphoric prospects while underestimating the risks and delays involved with late-stage clinical trials and manufacturing challenges. Smart investors need to be mindful of timing, all the while scaling down their expectations for perfect entries and exits. Last but not least, I am under the impression that retail investors are often having a hard time at gauging the quality and conscientiousness of management teams.

I am philosophically aligned with venture capitalists who posit that it is more important to have a great team than a promising asset (in the medium and long term). In R&D heavy BioPharma, top talent is equally rare and vital to the success of any given venture. I’ll take a few brilliant researchers and operatives over lots of hype and resources.

SA: In general, what are the attributes of a great short idea in the biotech space?

JV: That would be a situation where a) excessive valuation is driven by unrealistic market expectations b) some sort of negative catalyst is imminent and c) the person initiating the short has discrete knowledge and a strong conviction at odds with current consensus.

Ultimately, much depends on discrete judgments calls with regards to the likely failure of late stage studies in particular. Arguably, timing and reading the ‘psychology’ of market participants is of the essence with regards to shorting, as temporary weaknesses can be exploited even when the underlying fundamentals are strong or even improving.

Having said that, I prefer to focus on bullish special situations.

SA: Which areas hold the most promise for investors (and patients) over the next few years?

JV: Since the Healthcare space is so dependent on public policy and regulatory action, investors ought to pay heed to high-level policy priorities. FDA Commissioner Gottlieb has declared war on the opioid crisis that is plaguing the US. Novel, non-opioid painkillers are direly needed and I think this could be one of the biggest markets in the next decades.

Demand for CNS treatments will continue to grow. Alzheimer’s remains a coveted prize. CNS has been the hardest area for drug development historically and so any success is richly rewarded.

Oncology and inflammation will remain hot spaces but picking winners might be tricky. We are achieving a much more granular understanding of cancer and its various triggers; at the same time, we realize that there is no ‘winner takes it all’ approach to cancer. Oncology has become a very crowded area, commanding nearly 70% of BioPharma investments. It is not evident which companies will fade away and which ones will play out nicely over the long term – for instance, I would be reluctant to pick winners in the ongoing IO race, and rather invest in a diversified basket.

Gene editing à la CRISPR, while scientifically very exciting, is in its infancy. From an investment standpoint, I would want to revisit that space a few years down the road.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

JV: Among the stocks I am eyeing, I have decided that Marinus holds the most potential for appreciation in the short term - on positive readouts in its orphan pediatric indications and PPD, we could see a swift and brutal rally before a buyout, similar to what happened with Celator last year. Achaogen is a stock I intend to hold and accumulate for many years to come, due to the excellence of their growing team and the rare quality of their pipeline.

I will discuss additional ideas in my upcoming Marketplace service, Second-Level Investing.

***

Thanks to Jérôme Verony for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

In April 2017, Street Smart Investor said Kirkland Lake Gold (OTC:KL) was undervalued with 30-50% upside driven by a production ramp up, strong balance sheet and cash flow, mid single-digit EBITDA multiple and discount to peers. The stock delivered as it is up ~45% since publication.

In a recent update article, Street Smart Investor says there is still additional 30-50% upside as continued production growth (driven in part by its high impact investment planned for 2H17) and falling AISC will drive EBITDA margin expansion while the significant increase in EBITDA means the stock still trades at an attractive EBITDA multiple and discount to peers. The recent listing on the NYSE should result in greater visibility.

Call from the archive - GMS

Gypsum Management and Supply (NYSE:GMS) is down ~10% since Michael Boyd shared his bullish thesis in May 2017, which may be due to management projecting lower gross margins on the 4Q call. However, demand appears intact as GMS reported record wallboard unit volume in 4Q while the balance sheet continues to strengthen with the leverage ratio decreasing 1.4x and a recent refi lowering the interest rate 50 bps. With an original price target representing ~25% upside, this thesis may be worth revisiting. Also see Vince Martin’s recent bullish article.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Safety In Value highlights an under-the-radar bullish idea on Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF), which enjoys significant competitive advantages, long-term customer relationships and high levels of recurring revenue with oil price exposure more upside than downside from here; there is a clear case for a sale to a strategic or financial acquirer.

New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch

Digging For Alpha shares a bullish thesis on XXL ASA (OTC:XXLLY), an under-the-radar European sporting goods retailer (which is largely Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-proof); the multiple growth drivers (expansion into Central Europe/existing markets and e-commerce) and ~15x P/E makes this a classic GARP play.

Concise Capital Management makes an asymmetric bullish case for the convertible bonds of Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) given the ~20% YTM and strong balance sheet (net debt close to zero); a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises clearly sees value as it owns more than half of the bonds.

Buyside idea update

New Age Beverages (OTC:NBEV) is down ~30% since Philaretos shared their bearish view in June 2017 (the roll-up strategy was unlikely to work, management concerns, extreme valuation even assuming aggressive guidance is met). In an update article, Philaretos takes a critical view of 2Q results and argues investors should look at GAAP filings to see the true picture of operating performance.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at companies with new management as a catalyst.

A management/board change is one of the most powerful (if underappreciated given its simplicity) catalysts. I ran a screen for PRO long ideas with Management Change as the Investment Opportunity tag.





2 ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of August 24 close):

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) by J Mintzmyer: Published on August 14, 2017, up ~15% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~100% upside. We highlighted this in last week’s PRO Weekly Digest - the related catalyst here is the new Chairman of the Board David Sokol.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) by Antao: Published on March 23, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~70% upside. Although only part of the thesis, the activist involvement led to shareholder-friendly changes to the board as well as the sale of a business unit, delevering and focus on the core business.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Jérôme Verony is long MRNS and AKAO.