AMD: Out Of Confusion Comes A Direction

Contradictions Of Diverse Analyst Opinion

The recent reconfirmation by Bank of America Merrill Lynch of its buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), setting a target of $18, was the latest addition to diverse Wall Street analyst opinion on future prospects for AMD's stock. Opinion which overall sees 20% of analysts offering a sell recommendation, 50% of their number advocating a hold rating, and 30% a buy.

With expert opinion so divided, how do investors view the stock's forward direction? For reasons of AMD's internal financial metrics, share price failing to benefit from new product launches, huge insider selling, and increased competition, this author sees AMD stock embarking on a substantial downturn and consequently regards it as a short.

Analyst targets run the gamut, from $5 at their most bearish to $22 at the positive end, demonstrating more than sufficient disparity to warrant a description of being all over the map. At the extremes, $5 is a 60% reduction from current price levels, while $22 is a 77% markup from present levels.

Listless Stock Price Going Sideways

Bullish analysts cite AMD's dramatic rise in the last year, climbing to a $15.65 10-year high at the end of July, 2017, earnings for 2Q17, the company's graphics cards selling into crypto currency mining, distribution channel momentum, price/performance value advantages over competitive products, and favorable reviews of AMD's new Vega gaming graphics cards.

Other causes for optimism quoted by those analysts who are upbeat on AMD are the recent launches of the upper-end Ryzen Threadripper CPU and the lower-end Ryzen 3 CPU.

Conversely, downside advocates at Goldman Sachs Group and Barclays speak, in a swipe at promise getting ahead of reality, of all potential positive developments having already been priced into the stock, a likely rapid downturn in crypto currencies, and a listless stock price locked in a sideways consolidation since February 2017. The analyst at Citigroup is the most negative on AMD, advocating a $5 target due to the belief that the Ethereum GPU fad has ended.

Particularly Vulnerable To Price Wars

In the midst of these very mixed signals from analysts then, what are the elements that cause this author to be on the side of shorting AMD?

Among them is the fact that AMD exhibits a reducing gross profit margin of only 23.96%, compared to its two main rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 59.16% and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at 61.52%. This sizable competitive disadvantage renders AMD particularly vulnerable in the event of any price wars which develop with its competitors.

Intel specifically is known for using a strategy of undercutting competitors on price to use its greater financial heft to crush competition. Incremental increase of its market share would then do little to improve AMD's financial standing in such a scenario.

Wall Street Sees Realms Of Uncertainty

Ryzen, Vega and Naples have yet to demonstrate, either individually or collectively, that they will be transformative of the company's long-term profitability. This, after AMD stock fell very significantly upon the launch of Ryzen, has led to Wall Street treating these new products as realms of uncertainty, which has in turn weighed on stock price. The roll-out of Ryzen in early March 2017 witnessed AMD drop $4.60 (31.5%) in the ensuing two months.

As for AMD insider selling in the past 12 months, 70 of 71 open market transactions were sales, giving an aggregate of shares sold by company insiders of 49,695,407. Viewed in conjunction with the sale in March 2017 by Mubadala Development Company PJSC, the company's largest shareholder, of 45 million shares and then a further sale of 40 million shares by Mubadala in August 2017, this is weighty evidence indeed of well-placed negative sentiment regarding AMD's future.

Mubadala owns Advanced Technology Investment Company (ATIC), which itself wholly owns GlobalFoundries. ATIC executed the majority acquisition of AMD's manufacturing facility in March 2009, a transaction which had Mubadala undertake a comprehensive analysis of AMD. GlobalFoundries continues to have a wafer supply agreement with AMD.

Intimately Placed To Know Inner Workings

Once thought to be a possible takeover acquirer of AMD, the fact that Mubadala, as intimately positioned as it is to know the inner workings of AMD, has ultimately decided to greatly lessen its holding in the company, and implicitly pass on a takeover scenario, is a telling commentary on its view of AMD's future prospects.

Additionally, AMD's revenue prospects from the burgeoning AI and deep learning segment, widely regarded as the next big thing, have been circumscribed by the entry of Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:FJTSY), a major player. Fujitsu's Deep Learning Unit is believed to compute at ten-fold the speed per watt of existing technology, prospectively placing AMD's Radeon Instinct under very significant competitive pressure.

Conclusion

With great variation in analyst opinion on AMD, it serves to assess the implications of the most telling dimensions of the company's position and environment.

These are AMD's internal financial metrics producing low gross profit margins and resultant vulnerability to price wars, share price failing to benefit from new product launches, huge insider selling, and increased competition in deep learning and AI. Consequently this author sees AMD confronting a substantial downturn, and therefore rates it a short.

Long-term holders may wish to consider exiting their positions, while traders have the opportunity to take the short when low risk entries present themselves.

