Defense Contractors: A Call To Arm Your Portfolio

The Best Defense Is A Good Offense

The last several weeks, we have witnessed an escalation in geopolitical tension to a level not seen in quite some time. I guess it was just a matter of time until the new president faced his first major threat from one of the main protagonists on the world stage. Being on the front lines, defense contractor stock prices were quick to react.

Kim Jong-un of North Korea turned up the heat, first by firing off missile after missile, testing different models, and then demonstrating his first ICBM (inter-continental ballistic missile) capability. Engineers, measuring the height and distance of the ICBM, concluded that if it was fired on a more level course, it could hit not only Alaska or Hawaii but major population centers in most of the continental U.S.

North Korea didn’t let it rest there as it announced it had perfected the technology to mount a small nuclear weapon atop its ICBM. This, of course, was a scary game changer. Kim announced he’d fire a series of missiles near our territory of Guam to prove his claims.

President Trump warned Kim that if he so much as threatened us, just one more time, there would be serious consequences. Suddenly, those of us old enough to remember were transported in our memories, back to the Cuban missile crisis of October 1962.

Our teachers gave us false courage and encouraged us, during atomic bomb drills, to hide under our school desks. It was a very tense several days until President Kennedy succeeded in getting the Russians to back off and remove their missiles from the Cuban Island, just 90 miles off the Florida coast.

Sometimes, history rhymes. Thankfully, this was one of those times. For the time being, it appears that President Trump’s countering of Kim’s bluster with louder bluster of his own has resulted in North Korea backing off. No further threatened missiles have been fired, not even as war games exercises began with the U.S. and South Korea engaging in their annual readiness preparations.

Venezuela, Too?

As if the brouhaha with North Korea wasn’t enough on our plate, the president threatened an invasion of Venezuela. Its dictator was moving to consolidate his power by firing all the judges and threatening to shut down parliament in order to do an end run around his country’s constitution and consolidate power. Trump’s administration, witnessing the killing of hundreds of the dictator’s opponents, would have none of this. Turning up the heat in Venezuela reminded investors that the best defense is a good offense, and the defense industry stock prices perked up once again.

Past Is Prologue

A year and nine months ago, I wrote "Retirement FrontLine: Investing In The Fight Against ISIS, Defense Contractors Are Called To Arms." ISIS had just attacked Paris and slaughtered 129 innocent people in the streets. President Hollande declared war on ISIS and launched missiles, made by our defense contractors and others into Syria.

As the drumbeat for war increased, the possibility of a much wider coalition and military response by a large number of countries became more probable.

This horrific tragedy presented the possibility of a profit making opportunity, taking an ownership position with the major defense contractors.



I entertained the idea, then executed orders in other portfolios I manage with market orders for the following companies soon after Monday’s opening bell, November 20, 2015:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Each of these powerhouse defense contractors makes armaments instrumental to the military's battle readiness, including missiles, guided missile systems, aircraft and intelligence and security systems. They are also responsible for the THAAD anti-missile defense system which we quickly delivered to Guam in the current tensions to defend against Kim’s threatened missile barrage.



At the time, in November 2015, its dividend yields ranged from 2.2% to 2.8%. If bought in equal dollar amounts to diversify the investment, the blended yield would be around 2.5%. This is what they paid us to wait for the possible scenario of war to play out.



As the engagement against terrorist strongholds in Raqqa, Syria, developed into a larger war effort similar to what occurred when we invaded IRAQ, a great deal of war material was bought from all of these companies and consumed on the battlefield. The longer this effort continued, the more re-orders and re-supply flowed to them, pumping up revenues, profits, and dividends payable to shareholders.

Let’s Take A Look Back

Here are the prices of these defense contractors when I originally recommended them to readers on April 9, 2013. In the previous month, Kim had threatened to launch a nuclear-tipped missile into South Korea, Japan or the United States homeland.

Defense Contractor Prices, April 9, 2013, Through August 22, 2017

Source: the author

From original recommendation on April 9, 2013, till today, Lockheed Martin has experienced capital appreciation of 220%. Boeing has gained 176% in price over the same time frame.

From November 20, 2015, recommendation to date, General Dynamics has grown 38.3% and shares of Raytheon have increased in value by 41.1%.

Total return for all four names has been enormous and far surpassed that of the S&P 500 index.

As a group, these defense contractors lately have been growing their annual dividends in the range of 10% to as much as 22.5% on a compound annual growth rate basis. Yes, this is not a typo. Their earnings have been strong these last seven years, and they've been sharing generously with shareholders.

Defense Contractors Dividend Growth 2011-2017

Current Yields, as of August 22, 2017

Lockheed Martin Corporation operates in the aircraft, electronics and missiles space. Lockheed Martin is the largest arms-producing and military services company in the world. Lockheed produces a number of major products, including the Trident missile and the F-16 and F-22 fighter jets. If the allied coalition hardens and presses ahead with continued retaliatory bombardments, demand for its products will grow. Just the perception of the possibility of intensified war should keep adding to the momentum, resulting in a rising stock price.

In April 2013, shares traded at $95.09, then just shy of their 52-week high. In November 2015, LMT was selling for $213.16, for a 127% gain.

Lockheed Martin Price And Dividend History

The Boeing Company is the world's third largest arms company. It is one of the world's major aerospace firms. The company operates in five principal segments:

Commercial Airplanes

Defense, Space & Security business comprises three segments:

Boeing Military Aircraft

Network & Space Systems and

Global Services & Support and

Boeing Capital

The U.S. continues to harden the missile defense systems in Guam and South Korea with the aim of intercepting any missiles that North Korea may launch. Boeing, as well as the other companies mentioned here, are involved in development and manufacture of such systems.

In April 2013. Boeing's stock had been in the process of setting new 52-week highs in after-hours trading to $86.87.

In November 2015, Boeing stock was selling for $142.59, for a 64% gain over the previous two-and-a-half years since the initial recommendation.

Boeing Price and Dividend History

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Systems and Technology, and Marine Systems. Its Aerospace group offers aircraft design; cockpit and cabin systems, and product service and support. Its Combat Systems group offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions. The Information Systems and Technology group provides technologies, products and services in support of various programs. The Marine Systems group is a designer and builder of nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants and auxiliary and combat-logistics ships.

Source: Google Finance

General Dynamics Price and Dividend History

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity. The Company operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS), and Forcepoint. The IDS segment develops and produces sensors and mission systems. The IIS segment provides a range of technical and professional services to intelligence, defense, federal and commercial customers. The MS segment is a developer, integrator and producer of missile and combat systems. The SAS segment is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of integrated sensor and communication systems for missions. The Forcepoint segment develops cybersecurity products.”

Courtesy Google Finance

Raytheon Price and Dividend History

Latest Developments

Due to the latest threats from North Korea, the U.S. has armed Guam with additional THAAD missile defense system batteries to defend against any possible incoming missile attacks. South Korea is bulking up its full complement of armaments as they are increasingly in the cross-hairs. Japan is clamoring for these weapons systems to protect its population as well. It is moving toward changes in their constitution that will allow it to move from a strictly defensive posture to an offensive one where war fighting is concerned.

Tuesday night, President Trump, in his speech to the nation, announced changes to our strategy as it relates to the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other terror hot spots throughout the world. It is to be a conditions-based strategy and not a time constrained one. We are no longer going to be “nation building; we’re going to kill terrorists.”

Repeating his philosophy of not informing the enemy of our plans beforehand, he refused to specify the exact number of additional troops he’ll be sending as trainers to train the Afghan army. Several press reports put the number at 4,000 more troops, or a 50% increase to the 8,400 current troops in country.

He also appealed to India and Pakistan to cooperate, and asked other allies to similarly increase their forces and material commitment to the fight.

Strategy Session

The ramping up of the world’s forces to fight terrorism together will necessarily fall to the bottom line of these defense contractors, once again. Should we become involved in fighting or peace keeping operations in Venezuela, additional men and material will be required. With fighting on three fronts, including Asia, the Middle East, and South America, there will be plenty of continued demand for the products and services supplied by these companies.

Investors who in 2013 believed these defense contractors were overvalued have missed out on a great deal of growing dividend income and capital gain.

Investors who in 2015 believed the same thing - that the contractors had gone so high they must be overvalued - have continued to miss out on the next leg of capital appreciation and continuing dividend growth.

I continue to rate all four of these defense names as a hold for those who already own their shares. For those who have yet to take a position, no more than a 5% to 7% pullback should be anticipated from current levels. These companies continue to occupy the sweet spot of products and services in great demand in a world growing increasingly dangerous from despotic challenges coming from various sectors of the globe.

Forward-Looking

From Reuters, on August 21, came the news that

The U.S. Air Force had awarded Boeing and Northrop Grumman separate contracts to continue work on the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent program, which is planned to replace aging Minuteman missiles.

The awards are the initial step in a three-pronged $500B refresh of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, which includes a long-range bomber being built by NOC and new nuclear submarines now under construction by General Dynamics.

Boeing was awarded $349M over the three-year contract. The relatively small award is a milestone that will allow the company to continue parallel detailed development and prototyping for the Minuteman replacement.

On August 23, Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Co. were picked by the U.S. Air Force to begin development of a new nuclear cruise missile for long-range bombers, while Boeing Co. was shut out of the effort to replace its aging weapon that’s in use today.

The initial contracts of about $900 million each are for a 54-month phase to refine designs and prove out technologies for the Long-Range Standoff missile, Captain Emily Grabowski, an Air Force spokeswoman, said in a statement Wednesday.

After that, the Air Force will pick one of the contractors for full production of as many as 1,000 missiles - not all of them topped by nuclear warheads - in an acquisition phase the service values at about $10 billion.

This would represent a substantial revenue boost for either company.

On August 24, it was announced that

General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, was awarded the Sustainment of Meteorology, Oceanographic and Geospatial Information and Services Programs, Systems and Information Systems contract from the U.S. Navy. The single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a value of approximately $52 million over five years. General Dynamics will provide cybersecurity, IT software and systems engineering services, as well as meteorology, oceanographic and geospatial data systems for the Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (COMNAVMETOCCOM) and Navy Information Forces. This contract will support COMNAVMETOCCOM's mission to provide current and predictive Physical Battlespace Awareness data, information and services that enable the U.S. Navy and Joint forces to operate safely and effectively across the complete range of military operations. Work on the contract will be conducted in the Stennis Space Center, Miss., Monterey, Calif., and Washington, D.C.

Source: PRNewswire

This was one of many contracts awarded on a continuous basis to the company.

These contracts are just a small sampling of the continuous stream of awards that come the way of these defense contractors on a regular basis. As the president has stated on several occasions, his interest is in modernizing and beefing up the nation’s nuclear arsenal and war-fighting capabilities to serve as a deterrent to our enemies that desire to do us harm.

Your Takeaway

Unfortunately, for the world at large, hostility and bellicosity has continued to grow and the last several years has seen an expanding desire by countries all over the globe to ramp up their ability to wage war and defend their populations.

Fortunately for investors, there is a convenient way to participate and profit both in terms of capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Should you have an inclination to become an owner in this business of defense, you won’t go too wrong choosing from the list presented here. The best defense is a good offense.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, GD, LMT, RTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.