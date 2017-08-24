J.M. Smucker: Disaster Quarter Reveals Deeper Issues

J. M. Smucker (SJM), the giant maker of jams, jellies, Folgers coffee, and other related foods and pet snacks, has just reported its Q2 earnings which have disappointed the Street. The question is, can we buy this dip here? This sell-off has now put the stock at a new 52 week low of $107.20. Folks, that is a 25.3% decline in this powerhouse consumer staple name. Wow. The stock has fallen so far that the name is becoming a relatively strong yielding name, with its $3.12 dividend annually translating to a 2.9% yield. That is enticing. This sell-off takes us back to levels not seen since early 2016. So, what is going on here?

Well as you can imagine, the company missed on both the top and bottom lines. Let us first discuss what we are seeing on the sales front. Well it is not good. There is significant pressure here. Net sales decreased $66.9 million, or 4% from last year. They came in at $1.748 billion, versus $1.816 billion last year. Further, this missed estimates, albeit only slightly, by $60 million. The decline in net sales was driven by lower volume and mix issues in several categories. Overall there was a 5 impact from lower volume/mix. The largest issues were seen in coffee and oils, which were partially offset by gains in pet food. Higher pricing led to a 1 point benefit in net sales. These sales declines match what we are seeing in many other giant food companies. It is not unique to J. M. Smucker. That said, the sector is certainly out of favor.

With the decline in sales, it is expected we might see pressure on profits. One way to protect profits is to keep expenses under control. Sales were down 4% but the costs of products sold dipped just 1% to $662.1 million. That is a bit unnerving. This pressured gross profit margins down to 37.9%, from 39.8% last year. Factoring in changes to special projects costs, selling and administrative expenses and amortization, we see operating income dropped 20% to $233.8 million. That is not a recipe for a winning stock run. The selling makes sense.

But what about earnings per share? Unfortunately, net income per share as reported fell 23% to $1.12. Now, much of this was due to expected increases in marketing and promotional issues, as well as higher commodity costs which weighed on operating margins. When we factor in necessary adjustments for comparability, adjusted net income fell 19% to $1.51. That is a terrible result. In fact, it whiffed on consensus expectations by a wide margin of $0.12. It is just not good enough. Commenting on the quarter, Mark Smucker, chief executive officer, stated:

"While our first quarter results fell slightly short of our projections, primarily driven by lower than anticipated volume for Folgers roast and ground coffee, we have taken actions to improve our competitive positioning for Folgers®. As a result, volume trends are improving. In addition, we remain pleased with the performance of the remainder of our coffee portfolio and look forward to the launch of new coffee products later this fiscal year. We are also pleased with the progress on our cost management programs, as we continue to deliver on our synergy and cost savings targets. Across all our businesses, we are executing on our strategic plan that provides a clear path to sustainable, long-term growth by delivering on current consumer and retail trends."

Make no mistake coffee sales are significant for the company. But it is not just this segment that saw issues. The quarter revealed that there is fundamental weakness right now. There is a lot of pressure on volumes, and the mix has been unfavorable. We also question the impact of cost management programs alluded to, as the pressure on margins was significant. There was hardly a decline in expenses. Of course, they didn't go up, so that is a plus. As far as buying here is concerned, we are intrigued by the possible value but see downside ahead. Fiscal 2018 looks like it will be worse off than expected. The company lowered the midpoint of its earnings per share guidance following this quarter. We also expect net sales to be lower versus last year. It is not good enough. This is a quality company, but the sector is facing headwinds. Thus we want an attractive price. We don't think paying 23 times trailing earnings is a bargain. We would like to see the stock fall under $100, at which point the dividend yield and multiple on the stock would be attractive for a long-term entry into the name.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.