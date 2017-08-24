Achieve A 9% Annual Return With Boeing

The shares of Boeing (BA) are currently overvalued when using conservative estimates. However, if you were to believe current market estimates, the current price could provide at least an 9% annual return potential from this moment onwards.

Majority of investors are more likely interested in how the valuation and possible long-term return for a specific stock look like. Let us start with valuation first. I will not be delving into the current business situation of Boeing as there are already plenty of outstanding articles covering this area. Personally, I prefer to keep my estimates as conservative as possible in order to avoid negative surprises. In case of Boeing, if we would assume that the free cash flow to sales ratio would be 6.2% and that the revenue generated in 2016 ($94571 million) would be sustainable, we would arrive at a normalized free cash flow level worth of $5863 million. The reason why I am using 6.2% as a normalized level is because that has been the 30 year average free cash flow ratio to sales Boeing has been able to generate. Just as a reference, 15 year historical ratio has been on average 7%. Please bear in mind that I like to keep my estimates as conservative. With the current amount of outstanding shares, this normalized free cash flow translates into roughly $9.9 per share. For 2017, analysts are expecting free cash flow per share of around $14.6 per share, which is much more optimistic than mine. For the growth part, we will assume that 3% could be sustained well into the future. For the last 30 years, revenue has been growing slightly above 3% on average while during the last 15 years it has grown twice faster.

For simplicity's sake, when estimating the current valuation, let us only use the Gordon formula. This formula is simply valuation = dividend / (required rate of return - growth). In this exercise, I will replace the dividend in the previous formula with free cash flow. This is because we do not care whether profits are distributed to shareholders via share buybacks or via dividend payments. If Boeing would not grow at all, free cash flow would equal to net profit as there are no costs related to growth. In addition, if management has no growth projects in sight exceeding the company's weighted cost of capital, all profits can be distributed to shareholders.

Before we are able to apply the above Gordon formula to Boeing, we need to find out required investment ratios for different levels of growth. The investment ratio can be derived using growth and return on equity with the following formula: investment ratio = growth / return on equity. The investment ratio plainly means how much from free cash flow needs to be deployed back to the business to fund growth. Let us assume Boeing to be able to reach in the long term 40% return on equity using free cash flow (30-year historical average has been around 40% while 15-year historical average has been around 76%). With the previously mentioned return on equity, we can calculate various investment ratios for different growth rates.

Table 1

Growth rate Investment ratio 1% 2.5% 2% 5% 3% 7.5% 4% 10% 5% 12.5% 6% 15%

Source: author created by applying a 40% RoE to investment ratio formula

We can now find out the free cash flow value in the Gordon formula by deducting the investment ratio from normalized free cash flow value mentioned above which was around $9.9 per share. By applying the Gordon formula with the previous values, the value of Boeing can be deduced to be between $87 and $420. This range was achieved when the required return is in the range of 8% to 12% and growth between 1% and 6%. The below table describes these values in more detail. For example, the value of $420 in the below table with growth rate of 6% and required rate of return of 8% was achieved the following way: $9.9*0.85/(0.08-.06).

Table 2

Required rate of return Growth rate 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 8% 138$ 156$ 183$ 222$ 288$ 420$ 9% 120$ 134$ 152$ 178$ 216$ 280$ 10% 107$ 117$ 130$ 148$ 173$ 210$ 11% 96$ 104$ 114$ 127$ 144$ 168$ 12% 87$ 94$ 101$ 111$ 123$ 140$

Source: author created by applying a 9.9$ FCF per share and investment ratio values from Table 1 to Gordon Formula

From the above table, we could quickly eliminate the two leftmost columns. This is because the company is most likely able to achieve growth rates in excess of 2% in the long term. For instance, Boeing is expecting international traffic to grow more than 4% in the long-term. Then if you add in this figure inflation, even 6% growth rate might not be that unrealistic. However, as I already mentioned in the beginning of the article, we will be using a conservative 3% growth rate. One could consider that the required rate of return the markets are expecting in general is between 8% and 10%. So, using these ranges for growth rates and required rates of return and applying these values to the above table, we could conclude that the fair value for Boeing is between $130 and $183. Since my personal required rate of return is 8% at minimum, I am completely fine with this price range as a fair value. As the current share price of 237$ is way above this range, the shares can be considered as overvalued using conservative estimates. Emphasis on the word conservative.

However, what if one were to assume that I have been too pessimistic in my assumptions regarding the normalized free cash flow level and growth rates? If I would use the free cash flow per share value analysts are expecting ($14.6 per share), we would arrive at the following range for fair values with different growth rates and required rates of return.

Table 3

Required rate of return Growth rate 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 8% 203$ 231$ 270$ 328$ 425$ 620$ 9% 177$ 198$ 225$ 262$ 319$ 413$ 10% 158$ 173$ 192$ 218$ 255$ 310$ 11% 142$ 154$ 168$ 187$ 212$ 248$ 12% 129$ 138$ 150$ 164$ 182$ 206$

Source: author created by applying a 14.6$ FCF per share and investment ratio values from Table 1 to Gordon Formula

From the above table, an investor can easily deduce that the markets are valuing the shares of Boeing purely based on extrapolation. What I mean by this is that the markets consider the current level of free cash flow as normalized and sustainable and growth to be around 4-5% per year. I arrived at the previous growth values by applying the current share price and 9-10% required rate of return to table 3. In this situation I would say that my estimates might be a bid too conservative and that one should more likely follow what analysts are expecting from Boeing.

So, if you were to believe analysts estimates and Boeing's long-term market expectations, the shares of Boeing could provide 9-10% annual return going forward. This figure was achieved by applying the current share price and 4-5% growth rate to the above table. However, if you were conservative in your estimates like me, you could conclude that the shares are overvalued and could provide only a 6% annual shareholder return. This value was achieved by applying a 3% growth rate with the current share price to table 2. As I personally would rather rely on slightly more pessimistic estimates, I would not start adding shares of Boeing to my portfolio at this price. There will for sure be much better entry points.

