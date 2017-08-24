The New Phillips Curve

The flattening of the yield curve is the result of record high consumer debt which has flattened consumer spending, thus causing the low-inflation environment.

With consumer credit at all time highs, there's more to wage growth and inflation than merely unemployment metrics.

The Phillips Curve has long been known as the inflation-predicting model. But the accuracy of the model has been long questioned. This simplistic and idealistic model of inflation is questionable at best. By simply assuming tight labor conditions, the high demand for labor will increase real wages does not take into account consumer debt levels relative to those wages. Below is a series of Phillip's Curve Models through the decades since 1959-current market conditions.

Source: FRED, personal data

The debt/income levels since 1959 has nearly doubled from 12.5% in January 1959 to 23.5% in June of this year. In aggregate, nominal incomes have increased 40 times while consumer credit has increased 70 times since 1959. As you can see from the above models and suggested curves, the Phillip's Curve is not necessarily dead, but since 1959, the number of outliers on the curve has increased and the curve no longer appears as strongly as it once did. In that time period, the debt to income ratio rose 88.5%, while real incomes declined at an average rate of -3.2%.

This would suggest that even with unemployment below the natural rate, disposable incomes have declined as a result of the increases in debt. By the rules of economic theory, spenders begin to save and saving is not good for business nor the economy. This is the cause of tepid inflation growth. As we near the debt cycle, it is my opinion that inflation will only worsen.

As a deleveraging occurs, consumers will be less inclined to spend and as a result discretionary purchases will be hit, ultimately lowering inflation going forward until the debt cycle has ceased.

Below is a chart of nominal personal incomes and consumer credit with the debt to income as a percent.

Source: FRED, personal data

Using a usual Phillips Curve model, from data dating back to 1959, a target inflation rate would be 3.2% in the long term as a result of such low unemployment numbers. However, using the same method to project inflation, including debt to income ratio's, target inflation for the same period is 1.14%. What was more interesting is the the debt to income metrics had a higher impact on inflation that unemployment numbers, highlighting the flaws of the original Phillip's Curve. Using confidence intervals to provide a range of target inflation projections with the New Phillips Curve model, a range of .86%-1.42% is derived. The new model is significant to 99% confidence and shows a gloomy picture of the American economy from a debt perspective.

The Fed's forecast of "transitory" inflation has proven inaccurate for many years now and it is my opinion that the cause of the inaccuracies has been leakages in their models as a result of not taking into account a changing dynamic of the American economy. In an economy where technology has taken jobs at an accelerating pace and where debt levels have reached all time highs, there is more to inflation and wage growth than merely the unemployment numbers.

Additional disclosure: The New Phillips Curve model which derived the projections mentioned in this article is of my own creation.