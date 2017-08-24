Capital One Financial Corp.: Golden Opportunity

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) presents a golden opportunity for Value and DGI investors due to its stabilizing credit performance, solid EPS growth, cheap valuation, and strong potential for dividend growth.

In the past quarter, COF's credit performance held steady sequentially at a 5.1% charge-off rate with the highly important credit card business seeing delinquencies fall to 3.6% (breaking a 3-year streak of delinquency increases). Though charge-offs will likely continue to rise due to normalization in the industry, the company's stabilizing credit performance reassured investor confidence in COF's underwriting standards. These improvements are potentially an early sign that the company's years of heavy investment in IT and data analysis systems to enable better measuring and forecasting of credit quality are finally starting to bear fruit.

The steadying charge-off rates also boosted profits: EPS experienced strong growth in Q2 (26% sequentially and 15% year-over-year). Analysts project sustained strong growth for the company (7% annually) over the next five years as well, even as charge-off rates are expected to continue rising. This would come as a welcome relief to a company whose profits have stagnated since the recovery from the Great Recession and could indicate that the company is about to turn a corner and enter into a sustained growth phase:

Another factor contributing to COF's improved performance is its opportunistic acquisitions (e.g., HSBC's co-branded card business and ING Direct), which have enabled it to diversify and grow its business, leading to inorganic growth and numerous synergies. These synergies have contributed to several competitive advantages that also drive earnings growth. Beyond its superior IT and data analysis systems, COF also enjoys economies of scale cost advantages (many of its costs of doing business are fixed) and network effects that come from its national scale. Furthermore, its strategic acquisitions combine with its national presence to create a diversified pool of cardholders which give it considerable data advantages and opportunities for innovative and differentiating offerings. Finally, its rewards program and convenience-related switching costs result in considerable stickiness among its card holder base. These factors should all combine to drive continued steady earnings growth.

Another sign of improving performance and management confidence has been the company's dividend performance. After experiencing declines and stagnating payouts in the wake of the financial crisis, beginning in 2013 COF has consistently grown its dividend while also reducing its float by an impressive margin. Today, it yields ~2% with a mere 20.76% payout ratio. Backed by recent momentum, ongoing float reduction, and COF's improving earnings growth outlook, the dividend appears to have a long growth runway.

Finally, COF presents a golden opportunity to Value and DGI investors because its strong earnings and dividend growth outlook is available at cheap prices:

COF Industry S&P COF 5Y AVG P/E 11.8 23.2 21.9 9.9 P/B 0.8 3.7 3.0 0.9 P/S 1.5 3.8 2.1 1.8 P/CF 3.3 1.2 13.5 4.3 Div. Yield % 2.0 0.9 2.0 1.4

Source

While the company has clearly always lacked respect (as evidenced by its low historic valuations relative to its industry and the overall market), its recent performance and future prospects are now greatly improved. Meanwhile it continues to trade at valuations very close to historical averages, posing an opportunity for investors to capitalize on this price-performance gap:

Investor Takeaway:

COF offers investors an improving business backed by several competitive advantages with solid earnings and dividend growth prospects at a bargain price. Though the company is finally experiencing some growth momentum, it is priced like the economy is headed for recession and charge-offs will rise at a rapid rate, leading to large earnings declines. If the company can simply maintain its current earnings per share (backed by steadying credit performance, acquisitions, and aggressive share buybacks) into perpetuity, it will return 23% annually with a very healthy 20% margin of safety:

Source

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.