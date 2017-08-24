Signet Jewelers Still Has More Upside

Back at the end of May, we said it was a good time to buy the much beaten-up Signet Jewelers (SIG) stock. The valuation was irrationally baked with expectations for currently depressed operating results to persist into perpetuity. That just isn't the case with SIG, a company which sells stuff (fine jewelry and diamonds) with secular demand.

So we said buy, and the stock is up about 23% since then, helped out by much better than expected second quarter results reported on Thursday, 8/24. This rally is far from over. SIG stock is still down more than 35% over the past year and 60% off its all-time high. We think there is plenty more fuel in this rally, and believe long remains the favorable position.

The quarter was very good. It was a double beat and raise quarter. Comparable sales were actually positive, which is rare considering they were down 11.5% last quarter and down 2.3% one year ago. The full-year comp guide remained steady, but the earnings guide got a nice boost because the company is now accelerating the repurchases of $400 million worth of shares associated with credit transaction proceeds expected in October. Consequently, the denominator in EPS is expected to be lower by about 5 million.

All in all, the quarter illustrated that SIG isn't dying. It's just in a rough patch, operations are now stabilizing in that rough patch, and they will eventually grow from this new depressed base. It's a similar story-line that we are seeing play out in teen retail right now. Teen retailers had been left for dead, but recent results imply that they aren't all that dead after all. Consequently, teen retail stocks are popping 20% higher on good numbers.

But the story-line is much better with SIG because of the favorable long-term fundamentals in the fine jewelry and diamond market. Demand will always be there. It will fluctuate, but pullbacks in demand are usually followed by multiple years of demand growth. Just look at SIG's revenue chart since the 1990's to understand this.

Right now, SIG is in one of those demand pullbacks. Historically, those demand pullbacks have been terrific long-term buying opportunities.

The opportunity in SIG stock right now is that the market is being unnecessarily short-sighted. That is why this company, which will almost certainly be selling fine jewelry in big numbers in 10-plus years from now, is trading at just 8.2x the midpoint of the fiscal 2018 earnings guide.

The big Q2 report feels like an inflection point in this low-sentiment stock. Sentiment will reverse, and the valuation will normalize. That implies big upside ahead for SIG stock, so we are sticking with SIG despite a 20%-plus gain since May.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.