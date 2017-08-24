Ablynx's (ABLYF) CEO Edwin Moses on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ablynx NV (OTCPK:ABLYF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Edwin Moses - CEO

Wim Ottevaere - CFO

Robert Zeldin - Chief Medical Officer

Sandra Cauwenberghs - KBC Securities

Stéphanie Put - Degroof Petercam

Good day and welcome to the Half Year Results 2017 Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Edwin Moses, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Edwin Moses

Thank you very much. Good afternoon and welcome to this webcast in which we’ll discuss Ablynx’s results and progress in the first half of 2017 and also talk about the key milestones ahead of us.

My name is Edwin Moses, I’m the Chief Executive Officer of Ablynx. I’m joined on this call by Wim Ottevaere, our CFO; and Robert Zeldin, our Chief Medical Officer. I will be running through the presentation but they will both be available for discussion during the Q&A at the end.

Please, could you take a moment to look at our safe slide, as we may be making forward-looking statements, in this presentation.

Today, we will talk first about financial highlights and then concentrate on progress so far this year in the programs which represent our key value drivers. We’ll then provide an outlook on important catalysts that we expect to occur over the next 12 months to 24 months. And finally, we will open the floor to questions.

Let’s focus first on the financial highlights. In the first half of 2017, we saw revenue decreased compared with the comparable period in 2016. As you know, this is simply related to reduction in revenue recognition from upfront payments, primarily from our AbbVie and the Merck & Co. collaborations. Investments in R&D continued at a high level, as we’re running one Phase 3 study to Phase 2 studies, one Phase 1 study that’s an open-label extension study for vobarilizumab in rheumatoid arthritis and the follow-up study for the Hercules trial. I just want to remind everyone that when looking at the net loss, an important non-cash component is the fair value calculation and amortization of the convertible bonds components.

Through the end of first half, we’ve received €23 million upfront payment as part of the Sanofi deal. Having reviewed our cash in projections for the rest of 2017, we’re now lowering our cash burn guidance to €65 million to €75 million from the €75 million to €85 million, resulting in a full year end cash position of €160 million to €170 million, which will continue to give us the flexibility to make the right choices in running the business and creating shareholder value.

Let’s now take a look at our pipeline and the encouraging progress made this year in preclinical and clinical programs.

This slide summarizes the more than 45 Nanobody programs, both proprietary and partnered, ongoing across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Seven Nanobodies are currently in clinical development. We have many exciting and promising programs, but today we will focus primarily on the key value drivers shown in darker grey at the top of the table, three clinical programs we are running and the major collaborations with Merck & Co. and Sanofi.

Let’s start then with the most advance program, the anti-von Willebrand factor Nanobody, caplacizumab for the treatment of acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura or aTTP. aTTP is a rare and very serious blood clotting disease that reported instance of 11 per 1 million. Currently there is no drug treatment indicated for aTTP and the standard of care is plasma exchange together with immunosuppressants. Even with these therapies, mortality is reported up to 20% and those patients who survive can experience serious long-term inabilities and the occurrence of disease. We believe that the market potential of caplacizumab in North America, Europe and Japan is approximately €800 million.

In February, we filed the marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency for caplacizumab in the treatment of aTTP, based on the Phase 2 TITAN data. In July, we were very pleased to receive Fast Track designation from the FDA, which will help expedite the review and potential approval of caplacizumab in the USA. We are expecting top-line results from HERCULES Phase 3 study by the end of Q3 and these could result in the approval and launch of caplacizumab in Europe in the second half of 2018. We’d expect to file a BLA in the USA in the first half of 2018.

Let’s take a look at the progress with the HERCULES trial. In May, we completed recruitment of 145 patients in the study. You will remember that we had increased our recruitment target by more than 40% and yet still met the original timelines. We now expect the top-line results at the end of Q3.

In the box on this slide, you can see a summary of the endpoints and safety data that we expect to be able to communicate at that time. In the TITAN study, there was 39% reduction in time to platelet normalization for those receiving caplacizumab and significantly fewer patients had a recurrence during treatment with caplacizumab. In addition, in post-hoc analyses of TITAN study, we saw some very encouraging results with regard to reduction in a composite of major thromboembolic events exacerbation and deaths as well as refractoriness of aTTP. These are now both formal secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 trial. Also as an update, we are pleased to report that in the three-year follow-up trial with HERCULES patients, more than 80% of eligible individuals have rolled over.

Now, as we have indicated that our plan is to lead commercialization of caplacizumab in Europe and North America ourselves. So, I will provide some additional information on our preparations for launch.

Medical Science Liasons or MSLs are critical in helping to educate and inform commissions about new therapeutic developments and the way in which they may impact the treatment of patients. We have already hired MSLs for Germany, France and UK, and they are in the field visiting clinicians and facilitating discussions through various meetings and publications on the diagnosis and treatment of aTTP. In addition, we are already in deeper discussions around Europe as part of development of the global and national value associates, as well as specific pricing and market access strategies, and to explore the potential to facilitate early access to caplacizumab in certain countries.

As part of our digital media strategy, we sponsored the launch of a website called Understanding TTP, which is aimed at communicating and facilitating the dissemination of information on all aspects of aTTP through a broader audience of patients, their caregivers and healthcare professionals. After just few weeks, we have more than 2,000 visitors to the site and many have signed up to receive regular information updates. As we’ve indicated, by hiring staff like MSLs directly, we’ll be accessing resources like key account managers through contract sales organizations. Warehousing, distribution invoicing will also be handled by third-parties. Selection of these area service partners in Europe and USA is well advanced. So, everything can rapidly be put in place when the HERCULES data are available.

Now, let’s move from this orphan disease for which there is no drug treatment approved to a much more prevalent disease for which there is also no widely used therapeutic drug indicated. RSV is a viral infection in lungs. It can affect all ages that may have particularly serious consequences for their young, the elderly and others with poorly functioning immune systems. There is no widely used therapeutic treatment for this disease but Synagis from AstraZeneca being used is a prophylactic, not the treatment, in high-risk infants and young children. More than 3 million children worldwide are hospitalized with RSV infections each year with enormous stress then to parents and important economic consequences to healthcare systems. Mortality is significant and RSV is increasingly associated with development of long-term illnesses such as asthma.

Here at Ablynx we developed the trivalent Nanobody, ALX-0171, targeting the RSV virus, which is nebulized and delivered by inhalation. Currently, we are investigating this application in the treatment of infants hospitalized with RSV infection in the RESPIRE Phase 2b study. This trial started in January and the three safety cohorts of 36 infants have already been completed. The Data Monitoring Committee has recently recommended that we proceed to the parallel dose part of the study, which includes a further 144 infants. We are very pleased that we’ve been able to safely escalate the dose of ALX-0171 in this vulnerable patient population and look forward to communicating data from the study in the second half of 2018.

We’re also preparing to start clinical development of ALX-0171 in patients who have undergone a stem cell transplant and who become infected with RSV. The unmet medical need here is very high with mortality rates approximately 30% in some groups of these transplantations.

On this slide, we briefly summarize the overall timeline of ALX-0171 development. Data from the RESPIRE Phase 2b study in the second half of next year, initiation of the Japanese clinical study in RSV infected infants in the first half of 2018, and the first patient dosed in the stem cell patient study also in H1. 2018 would be a busy year for RSV team.

Now, let’s move to our anti-IL-6R Nanobody vobarilizumab for the treatment inflammatory diseases. As you’ll remember, AbbVie paid $175 million upfront in 2013 as part of option deal for this molecule. Last year, we generated very encouraging data for vobarilizumab in two Phase 2b studies in RA. However, AbbVie decided not to exercise this right at that time to opt-in and license vobarilizumab. We since had very helpful end of Phase 2 meetings with regulators in the USA and Europe. In parallel, we’ve been running a 312-patient study with vobarilizumab in SLE. This trial has completed recruitment and results expected in the first half of next year.

We’ve been talking to both AbbVie and other major pharmaceutical company to determine if there is an opportunity to advance the development of vobarilizumab in RA prior to the availability of SLE data. But we have come to the view that it’s in our best interest to wait for the SLE results at which point, AbbVie again has an opt-in decision to license for vobarilizumab. If they do opt-in then, AbbVie will pay us a $25 million milestone payment and they also have an obligation to use commercial reasonable efforts to advance the program in RA. If AbbVie do not opt-in after the SLE data available, then all rights to vobarilizumab will revert unencumbered to us and we will decide what next steps we will take with the molecule.

I think at this point, it’s important to say something about the SLE opportunity. SLE is the chronic disease affecting about 0.5 million patients in the major markets. It is estimated a 30% to 40% of these patients are poorly served by existing therapeutic options.

As a reminder, you can see in the slide the design of the Phase 2 STEADY study and the endpoints that we’re measuring. So, what’s the rationale for believing that vobarilizumab could help potentially in the treatment of SLE? Firstly, levels are raised in SLE patients and preclinical models confirm the confirm the potential importance of IL-6 receptor. Secondly, there have been a number of clinical studies with anti-IL-6 and anti-IL-6R biologicals. And although there was some encouraging efficacy signals, the programs have not been pursued further, which we assume is due to safety concerns. In designing the STEADY study, we benefited from previous learnings and in particular have optimized enrollment criteria to help manage potential safety issues. Taking all these facts into account, remembering that our RA studies confirm that vobarilizumab effectively targets IL-6R and has a favorable safety profile and we are very much looking forward to the Phase 2 results next year. Patients with SEL need breakthroughs and we hope that vobarilizumab could make an impact in this population with a large unmet medical need.

A key part of our hybrid business strategy is that in addition to developing our own proprietary pipeline, we’re engaged in a number of strategic collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies to develop Nanobodies in therapeutic areas where they have particular in-depth knowledge and expertise.

Let’s look first at the recently announced strategic collaboration with Sanofi. Signed last month, the deal encompasses upto eight targets or target combinations. There’s initial focus on immune-mediated inflammatory diseases and the use of multi-specific Nanobodies, These are huge potential markets, and we’re delighted to benefit from the Sanofi’s expertise and insights in these therapeutic areas.

Financially, the collaboration emphasizes the intrinsic value of the Nanobody platform with the €23 million paid as an upfront and the potential to receive upto €2.4 billion in future milestones plus royalties. Work has already begun on number of these programs. As we’re able to take advantage of existing Nanobody assets, we should be able to make rapid progress.

With Merck KGaA, we earned a €15 million milestone in May for producing an IND package for anti-ADAMTS-5 Nanobody with the potential application in the treatment of osteoarthritis. Merck KGaA plans to start Phase 1 trial later this year. In addition, earlier in the year, Merck KGaA published encouraging Phase 1b data in psoriasis patients with our bi-specific anti-IL-17-A/F Nanobody.

Merck KGaA has now partnered with Avillion to advance its program in the Phase 2 studies. Our major collaboration with Merck & Co. in the area of immuno-oncology continues to progress well. We have approximately 40 full time equivalents committed to the various programs. With up to 17 programs and €5.7 billion in potential milestones plus royalties, this is an area which we think has the potential to create substantial value. And next milestone will be the initiation of the first clinical study in this collaboration, which we now expect to occur in the first half of 2018. So, we have made considerable progress during the first half of 2017, both in proprietary programs and collaborations.

What do the coming months hold in terms of important news flow? A key potential catalyst will obviously be the HERCULES results at the end of Q3, followed later in the year by the results of the ongoing study with caplacizumab in healthy Japanese volunteers. In parallel, we’ve been moving forward with our caplacizumab launch preparation.

With RSV and ALX-0171, we’ll initiate studies in the first half of 2018, in Japanese RSV infected infants and RSV infected adults who have undergone a stem cell transplant. The STEADY Phase 2 trial with Vobarilizumab in SLE patients will report results in the first half of 2018 and then in the second half of 2018, we will have the results in RESPIRE Phase 2b study.

So, over the next 16 months, we anticipate key data from one Phase 3 study and two Phase 2 studies, all in areas of high unmet medical needs and currently limited or no therapeutic options. This is clearly a very important phase for Ablynx. And despite the significant R&D investments, our business development success has still enabled us to reduce our cash burn forecast for the year.

With that, I’d like to thank you for your attention and open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our opening question from Sandra Cauwenberghs of KBC Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. First, with regard to the financials. Could you actually disclose for which programs you still expect milestone payments in the second half of 2017? And, could you indicate whether you expect to see an increase in R&D and G&A costs in the second half in comparison to the first half? With regard to the pipeline programs, so I know it’s probably difficult to give insight. But, if you could shed some light on the discussions that occurred with potential pharma partners, and if you have any indication on what the timing would be that AbbVie could give you a decision to obtain after the release of the top-line data on SLE? And a very small side question on capla. I saw that there is also an additional indication or potential additional indication for stroke, and if you could actually give us a bit more insight on the potential of this additional indication for capla? Thank you.

Edwin Moses

Okay. Sandra, we can take those. I’m going to hand over to Wim first of all to deal with the first of your financial questions.

Wim Ottevaere

So, the first question was related to the milestones. You know that we never disclose in fact details on expected milestones. And we can refer, in fact, to the cash burn guidance that we have given -- we have given the guidance of €65 million to €75 million, which is €10 million lower than what we had in our original forecast. So, I think that is the guidance we can give on cash income. If you then -- the question on the expenses, I think we can say that on the R&D expenses that will be -- what you see in the first half, will be in line in the second half. So, that I’d say continuing in the G&A, you have seen now that compared to last year, we have an increase there. And as we have indicated in the press release, this is of course I would say related to the fact that we are now spending for the launch of capla per-commercialization costs and staff costs and of course, this will continue in the second half, but we shouldn’t expect there a dramatic increase, of course. I would say that will be compared to last year, somewhat a same kind of increase that we have seen in the first half of the year.

Edwin Moses

Thank you, Wim. I’ll pass to Robert just to talk very briefly about the new indication we’re looking at with capla.

Robert Zeldin

Sure. So, we are now evaluating caplacizumab in a non-human primate model looking at the potential for this agent in reperfusion injury.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

Okay. Thank you.

Edwin Moses

And just to answer, Sandra, the question on the pharmaceutical discussions and so forth on vobarilizumab, I think that what we have seen in discussions with both AbbVie, but also a number of other pharmaceutical partners is that, it is very important to know whether this molecule has potential in SLE, as well as RA. I think the RA market on a term is very clearly hugely competitive, currently; the regulators are raising the bar in that area, and have been some difficulties for other companies in terms of developing new products to commercialization. So, we think, it’s very important part of the overall puzzle. And to know whether the molecule has potential in SLE, obviously, if it does and AbbVie decides to opt-in, then they have the right of vobarilizumab at that point, as we’ve explained. And if we have good data, they choose not to opt-in, then, we think that would be a very important component of package in any discussions with other pharmaceutical partners.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

Okay. Do you expect to get any feedback from AbbVie within a certain timeframe after release of the top-line data on SLE?

Edwin Moses

Yes. Sorry, I should have answered that. So, we’re guiding that we expect the SLE data in the first half. And there is a relatively short, fixed contractual period, which they have to reveal those data and make a decision. So, we are hopeful that can be expedited.

We will take our next question from Stéphanie Put of Degroof Petercam. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Stéphanie Put

I have a few small ones, if I may. First, on the HERCULES follow-up trial. So, you mentioned that over 80% of patients are rolling over into the two-year follow-up. Do you have a view on the main reasons for patients not to enter this long-term follow-up? Then, secondly for the immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck. There are two programs now that are in advanced pre-clinical stage. You mentioned that first one will enter clinical phase around the first half of 2018. Can you detail also when you expect the second one to enter the clinic? And then maybe last question on the safety analysis that was performed by the data monitoring committee for the RSV study. Would there be a possibility to also publish these data as an interim analysis or will we have to wait until the top-line data? Thank you.

Edwin Moses

Thank you, Stéphanie. So, on the HERCULES question and the follow-up and the question related to the safety analysis, let me hand over to Robert.

Robert Zeldin

Sure. So, for our perspective on it is that we’re asking patients who have participated in HERCULES to consider whether they and their associated investigator sites want to participate in this three-year follow-up study. Our take of it is that with well over 80% electing to do so, who are eligible to do so, that that’s really quite positive. There are any variety of reasons as to why a patient may or may not want to participate, we think, it’s to their advantage and to their family’s advantage for them to do so. I can’t speculate as to why an individual would not choose to do so. With respect to RSV, no, beyond what we’ve communicated, which is the positive recommendation of our data monitoring committee to proceed with the latter part of this trial without any changes to the protocol, we have no plans to further communicate on the study other than when it is completed.

Edwin Moses

And then, your question on the immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co., you’re right that we currently anticipate the first Phase 1 could start in the first half of next year and we anticipate the next Phase 1 could start in the second half of next year.

Stéphanie Put

Okay. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the [Michael Shaw of Bloomberg Intelligence]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi, thanks. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a quick one on J&J setback for its sirukumab. I understand the there are slightly different mechanisms in terms of one is an inhibitor and yours is a receptor. But, I mean, do you envisage that as having kind of -- as kind of weighing on your abilities to partner that asset? Second one, just on -- again, I think in the last call, you said that your guidance assumes that you would be taking care of preparations for the vobarilizumab in arthritis to the midyear. Is that still the case? And then, just a third one, was there any kind of particular trigger that made you think that you could wrap up kind of the partnering of the IL-6 by August over or not?

Edwin Moses

Okay. Let me try and deal with vobarilizumab, [ph] there sort of maybe -- I think that when we entered into discussions with partners, both AbbVie and others, we figured that it would take us six months to have those discussions starting at the beginning of this year and make sure that we had a chance to see -- to hear everybody’s point of view, so that was the natural timing. I think you mentioned sirukumab, the J&J product, I think that you’re right of course that we target the receptor and not the ligand. But I think the bigger difference in that is the fact that we have a Nanobody not a monoclonal antibody and you can see repeatedly in the trials that we’re publishing to different targets, that Nanobodies are acting in a different way to antibodies. And at the end of this, it’s not what the competitive product does, it’s what our product does is important and the data that we generate in our product is going to be a key.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you. And then, just with regard to the guidance, is that still, as you said in your prior call, the preparations to the midyear and then waiting for partnerships for Phase 3 advancement?

Edwin Moses

Yes. You’re right that we don’t expect to incur further costs towards Phase 3 now until we make a decision on what we do the next year.

Operator

Edwin Moses

I’d like to thank everybody for attending this afternoon. I think you can see that we’ve made excellent progress now in the first period of 2017 and we’re looking forward to a very busy and active period over the next months. Thank you very much indeed.

Thank you. That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

