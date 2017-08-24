Conclusions And Final Thoughts On 'The Cult Of The Luxury Brand'

In addition to providing a model for investors to estimate the growth of luxury companies, Chadha and Husband's book also provides many interesting qualitative insights about the industry's customers.

In a series of recent articles, I have been estimating the future growth of luxury companies using the lessons of Radha Chadha and Paul Husband’s book about the luxury industry in Asia, The Cult of the Luxury Brand.

Chadha and Husband’s book describes the luxury industry’s growth in Asia using a model they call the “Spread of Luxury” model. According to the model, Asian countries pass through several stages of luxury development. Those stages start with “Subjugation” and “Start of Money,” in which the countries are undeveloped and few people consume luxury products, and end with “Way of Life,” in which luxury consumption is ubiquitous.

At first glance, the insights offered by this model seem obvious. It’s hardly revolutionary to argue that Asian consumers will buy more luxury goods as they become more wealthier. However, what’s important about Chadha and Husband’s model is that it establishes Japan as the prime example of the “Way of Life” stage. It also predicts that luxury consumption in other Asian countries will develop to be like that of Japan. This prediction allows investors to quantify the long-term rise in luxury consumption by setting a numerical benchmark—in the form of Japanese per capita luxury consumption—which luxury sales in other Asian nations will approach.

In my first article about The Cult of the Luxury Brand, I estimated that it would take about 30 years for Asian luxury markets to approach this benchmark. I then calculated how much growth would result from this process, taking into account growing luxury consumption outside Asia as well. I used these calculations to make long term growth estimates for three of the luxury industry’s largest companies: LVMH group (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY), Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY), and Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY). By combining those estimates with educated guesses about the companies’ future dividend yields and valuation changes, I calculated long term annualized returns for the companies:

Long Term Annualized Return Estimates for Luxury Companies Long Term Growth Estimate Dividend Yield Valuation Change (Annualized) Total Annualized Return (Growth + Dividend + Valuation Change) LVMH 4.57% 1.74% -1.12% 5.19% Richemont 5.13% 2.23% -1.60% 5.76% Kering 5.25% 1.49% -1.50% 5.24%

Conclusions from the Valuation Estimates Based on the “Spread of Luxury” Model

At first glance, these estimates seem fairly uninspiring. Using our process, we calculated long term growth rates of about 5% for all three companies.

This convergence in growth estimates makes sense, given the method we used. We calculated each company’s per-capita sales in each of its sales regions. We then calculated the gap in per-capita sales for each company between its developed and less developed regions. We then estimated each company’s long term growth resulting from the closing of that gap, at least to the extent that I expect it to be closed.

Because all three companies have similar per capita sales around the world, closing this gap leads to about the same sales growth for each company. This, combined with the fact that all three companies have similar valuations and dividend yields, also leads to similar total returns.

A deeper look reveals some interesting lessons, though, both about the market’s valuation of these three luxury companies and about how the market sees companies in general. First, because all three companies have similar valuations and return estimates, this implies that all three are essentially indistinguishable, at least to the market.

Differences Between the Three Companies: Business Lines

This is a strange outcome, given that the three companies have quite different areas of emphasis in terms of their business lines. To start with, though they are often all described as diversified luxury conglomerates, LVMH is much more diversified than the other two:

Source: LVMH 2016 Annual Report

No one segment is responsible for much more than a third of LVMH’s sales. Even the two segments that each provide about a third of LVMH’s sales, “Fashion & Leather Goods” and “Selective Retailing and Other Activities” are quite broad in scope, creating a great deal of diversification in the company’s business.

The same is not true for the world’s second largest luxury company, Compagnie Financière Richemont:

Source: Richemont 2017 Annual Report

Though Richemont owns a variety of fashion brands, including Dunhill, Chloé, and Shanghai Tang, two segments, jewelry and watchmaking, bring in 83% of its sales. Two of the company’s eighteen brands, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, were responsible for 56% of its sales in 2017.

Similarly, Kering’s business also revolves largely around two segments: leather goods and sporting goods. Leather goods made up over half of the company’s luxury sales in 2016:

Source: Kering 2016 Reference Document

What is interesting about Kering relative to LVMH and Richemont is that only about 2/3 of the company’s sales come from luxury activities. The remaining third comes from the company’s sporting goods segment. Combining that segment with the company’s luxury activities results in the following breakdown:

Using similar categories as LVMH’s to break down Kering’s business lines emphasizes how undiversified Kering is in comparison:

Almost all of Kering’s luxury activities fall into just one of LVMH’s five luxury segments. Of course, the Sports & Lifestyle segment does diversify Kering’s product lineup, but the difference clearly shows why LVMH, Richemont, and Kering are not interchangeable.

Differences Between the Three Companies: Return on Equity and P/E Ratios

The fact that the three companies are not interchangeable is important because of how the market sees their earnings. All three companies have similar Price to Earnings ratios of around 30. This implies that the market values each dollar of earnings from the three companies around the same.

This is strange if one considers the differences in the three companies. For one thing, the three companies have different returns on equity. Kering’s return on equity is 7.3% and Richemont’s is 8.8%. In contrast, LVMH’s return on equity is around double that, at 15.6%. In other words, a dollar of earnings from LVMH, invested in the company at the same rate the company earns on its existing investments, produces roughly twice the return of a dollar of earnings at Kering or Richemont similarly reinvested. Despite that, the market considers LVMH’s earnings the least valuable of the three, assigning those earnings the lowest price-to-earnings multiplier.

Such comparisons would, perhaps, not matter as much if the three companies distributed most or all of their earnings as dividends. However, all three companies retain significant earnings to grow their businesses. LVMH and Kering retain about half of their earnings while Richemont retains about a quarter. Given that those retained earnings earn significantly different rates of return, it seems strange to value all three streams of earnings the same way.

That is not the only way in which the three companies differ. As mentioned, Richemont retains significantly fewer of its earnings than LVMH or Kering. There are two main reasons why this might be. Either growth is less important to the company—due to a lack of opportunities or a lack of interest on the part of management—or the company is using debt instead of retained earnings to grow. Richemont took on no new net debt in 2016 and 2017, so the latter is not the case.

It is beyond the scope of this article to investigate why the company is paying out more of its earnings to investors rather than retaining them to grow. However, either of the major possibilities—a lack of opportunities or a lack of interest—should negatively affect the company’s share price. Despite that, Richemont actually has the highest P/E ratio among the three major luxury conglomerates—almost as if investors are rewarding the company for a disinterest in growth.

Of course, it’s more likely that investors are not rewarding Richemont for a lack of interest in growth, so much as its higher dividend yield. This emphasis on yields is unsurprising given the current low interest rate investment. However, it does almost seem to imply a lack of trust on the part of investors, in that they would rather have cash in hand now rather than promises of growth later. At the very least, it is an interesting indicator of the hidden factors which may lie behind three seemingly almost-identical growth and return forecasts.

Differences Between the Three Companies: Future Prospects for Their Products

That said, what surprises me the most about the similar P/E ratios for the three companies is what that implies about investors’ beliefs about the future development of their product lines. As I mentioned earlier, similar P/E ratios imply that investors value each dollar of the three companies’ earnings similarly.

However, this seems strange given that those dollars of earnings are invested differently. Each dollar of LVMH earnings is invested in a diversified luxury business with a heavy emphasis on fashion and retailing. In contrast, each dollar of Richemont earnings is almost entirely investing in jewelry and watch sales. Similarly, Kering’s earnings are largely invested in two areas: leather goods and sporting goods. Valuing the earnings from these divergent businesses the same seems to imply that investors think that these businesses have the same prospects—or more likely, that investors haven’t given much thought to the possibility of their having divergent prospects at all.

I believe this is a mistake. LVMH, Richemont, and Kering are focused on different segments of the luxury industry. There is precedent for some segments of the luxury industry to fall out of fashion, at least for a period of time. For example, fur sales in the U.S. fell by nearly half in the early 1990s. Though they returned to their previous levels, this does show how volatile a single segment of the fashion industry can be.

Source: Fur Commission USA: US Mink: State of the Industry - 2008

Similarly, the past several years have seen many news reports describing how watches have become less popular among young people, who are more used to checking the time on their phones than on a watch. Such reports are often contradictory, since other reports describe the continued popularity of watches. However, they do show how it may be too optimistic to assume that the entire luxury industry, as it currently exists, will grow with the increasing development of the developing world. It certainly seems plausible that some segments—such as watches—may not grow at the same rate as others. This certainly implies that less diversified luxury companies may be at more risk if the segments they are focused on suffer a downturn.

Thus, one major risk factor which I feel investors may be overlooking when they assign the same valuations to all three major luxury conglomerates is the possibility of cultural change. Any cultural change that affects the luxury industry is likely to affect different segments of the industry differently. Such a change would lead to divergent results for the luxury industry’s three largest companies.

An example of such a change can be seen in the way views towards Coca-Cola (KO) have shifted in the developed world. As readers of my past articles on The Cult of the Luxury Brand might recall, I was inspired by an article about Warren Buffett’s investment in Coca-Cola to use the “Spread of Luxury” model to value luxury companies. Buffett calculated that rising per-capita consumption of Coke outside the U.S. would lead to decades of growth for the company. I was inspired by that to estimate the growth in the luxury industry that will result from rising per-capita consumption of luxury goods in the developing world.

Interestingly, though, Geoff Gannon, the author of that article, notes that “[he’s] not even sure Warren Buffett’s thesis for Coca-Cola’s flagship product worked out as well as he expected in the developed world.” This was because changing cultural views on soda led to lower than expected growth in the developed world.

Despite that, Coke still delivered double-digit returns for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) due to the relatively low valuation at which Buffett bought the company’s stock. However, I am not sure if a similar mistake in estimating the growth of the luxury industry would lead to a similarly positive outcome. The difference is that when Buffett made his investment, Coke was priced at a not particularly expensive 16 times earnings. In contrast, the major luxury conglomerates trade at twice that.

This is important because a low valuation offers insurance against the possibility that an estimate of a company’s growth is incorrect, perhaps due to cultural change. In contrast, at P/E ratios at or above 30, there is no such valuation cushion for the stock of luxury companies to absorb the effect of mis-estimating their growth. Thus, an investment in those companies based on the prospect of future growth seems much riskier to me than Buffett’s investment in Coke.

Final Thoughts on The Cult of the Luxury Brand

In writing about Chadha and Husband’s book, I have focused almost exclusively on how the book’s “Spread of Luxury” model can be used to quantify the luxury industry’s future growth. However, the book also offers many qualitative insights for investors interested in the industry.

The book includes chapters focusing on each of the major Asian luxury markets, such as Japan, China, and India. Those chapters show the industry’s rise in each market, emphasizing not only the markets’ shared characteristics but also what drives luxury spending in each market. For example, the book describes how “the largest consumer segment for luxury in Japan” is the growing number of single women known pejoratively as “parasite singles.” As the book describes it, for parasite singles—young women with disposable income who live with their parents—“[the] act of buying luxury goods becomes an affirmation of their existence, of momentary power.”

Such psychological analyses are a major part of The Cult of the Luxury Brand’s examination of the Asian luxury market. For example, the book’s chapter on the South Korean market argues that consumption there is driven by the national emphasis on the need to endure “constant comparisons with friends and neighbors.” The book contrasts this tendency with Japan, “where the overpowering need is to conform.” Moreover, the book describes a psychological tension caused by the contradiction between “the reality of prosperity and the prescription of frugality” by societal authority figures, such as the government. The success of luxury brands in South Korea in the face of condemnation by government and the media, Chadha and Husband argue, shows how “new money will always triumphantly display its wealth,” and thus Western luxury brands will always grow in popularity in Asian nations that become more developed.

It is, of course, up to the reader to decide whether such insights are accurate or not. Regardless, I feel that The Cult of the Luxury Brand offers valuable lessons to investors interested in the luxury industry by humanizing the industry’s customers. I feel that for many investors, it’s easy to treat stocks as abstract objects, separate from the companies, managers, workers, and customers they represent.

Such abstraction is, of course, necessary in investing. However, it does create risks. Nate Tobik, another of my favorite bloggers, describes how he once worked at a software startup that “ had a massive system crash that destroyed all of the company's data, intellectual property and software.” Fortunately, a solution was found that saved the company. However, in his words, though employees and customers knew what had happened, “ investors receiving quarterly statements…never knew they were hours away from losing everything.” Tobik uses this example to show how “As outside investors we can't know everything about what's happening at a company.” Books like The Cult of the Luxury Brand, I feel, counteract a little of this ignorance by offering insight into the people who ultimately determine a company’s fate—the customers.

Of course, I don’t think that someone can become an expert on the luxury industry’s customers just by reading The Cult of the Luxury Brand. However, Chadha and Husband’s book does provide insights into the luxury industry’s fastest growing market, insights that draw on fields as varied as philosophy, history, and psychology. Such varied observations, I feel, are valuable for the investor who wants to learn more about Asia and its impact on the luxury industry.

