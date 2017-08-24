Jackson Hole - Sift Fact From Fiction

This is not a formal policy meeting. So, with regard to policy, I expect the central bank heads to repeat what their respective banks formally noted at their last meetings.

- The Jackson Hole Symposium will have the full attention of Fed and ECB watchers, market-media and investors on Thursday and Friday. Fed Chair Yellen and ECB President Draghi will address the gathering on Friday, but media speculation and interviews of other Fed officials and market strategists can be expected all throughout. This is not a policy meeting, however, market-moving news could result from it nonetheless. Investors are wise to pay attention to the event, but also to carefully note fact from fiction for best positioning in the weeks and months ahead.

The Facts

Business media is focusing investor attention on the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium, which begins today, but, in reality, it's not supposed to be a market-moving event. The Fed reminds us that this is not a policy making meeting, and the European Central Bank (ECB) agrees. So, Chair Yellen and President Draghi should steer clear of signaling anything more than has already been signaled at the most recent gatherings of their respective central banks.

Chair Yellen will be making a speech on "financial stability" at 10:00 AM EDT, while ECB President Draghi will keep his focus to the theme of the gathering, "Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy." We suppose Chair Yellen will be noting how far we have come since the financial crisis and Great Recession, and what we have learned in the process. New tools have resulted from the creative endeavors of central banks to preserve financial stability through difficult times. Banks are now burdened with how to safely remove extraordinary measures without disrupting financial stability. In so doing, Chair Yellen may provide further clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to unwind its balance sheet; most are expecting steps toward this end to begin after the September Fed meeting.

If, per se, due to the alleged absence of inflation, Chair Yellen implies Fed indecision on the timing of balance sheet normalization (a highly unexpected outcome because this is not a policy meeting), then stocks would likely rally in my view on the further benefits of easy money monetary policy. The fact is that the Fed sees the recent inflationary retracement as at least partially transitory in nature, having portrayed it as the result of telecommunications sector competitive development and on other temporary drags, discussed previously in our column. If the Fed is more confident in the economy and the advent of pending inflation near its 2.0% target, and indicates more strongly (also highly unlikely because this is not a policy meeting) a propensity to raise interest rates two more times this year (September and December), then stocks would likely correct significantly. Again, the fact about this event is that it is not a policy meeting, and so no significant new information should result, at least not from the Fed.

President Draghi, while focusing on the theme of the gathering, may speak about the recent strengthening of the euro and how central banks in the U.S. and Europe would do well to work in tandem and in consultation with one-another to ensure financial stability. I suspect, due to recent market reactions to statements, Senor Draghi will serve to smooth the road to normalization this time around. I expect that one example of "working in tandem" will be evident in his not making news in Jackson Hole.

The Fiction

Still, today, investors will fret that something scary might be said by someone of significance to spook securities markets, whether it be Friday by the bank heads, or at any point during the gathering by other relevant persons. Interviews of current and past Fed officials and market experts will litter the media schedule, and have the potential to disrupt securities markets. You'll recall that in August 2015, statements of various Fed members disrupted and also soothed stocks, factoring in the significant volatility I predicted ahead of the events back then.

I've Learned a Lot About Media Impact Since Leaving Wall Street

I suspect that media interpretation of the events could be the catalyst for securities markets more than any actual market guidance. For instance, discussion of inflation or the lack thereof will be read into, and lead "expert" commentators and reporters to speculate, sometimes irresponsibly, on what is implied for central bank policy. Thus, even though the gathering is not supposed to be significant for policy, it is significant to investors nonetheless because it could still stimulate stocks, currencies and other asset classes.

The Season Matters as Well

Because it is still summer and the season for sunning, Wall Street pros and other significant investors may be distracted, as indicated by trading volume trends shown in the chart here, in the 15 years through 2014, trading volume trends lowest in August. This and other structural capital flow disruptors make these days extremely short-sighted, and capable of significant market moves lower in my view. Thus, it is not the best time for market relevant information to reach the wire.

Monthly Trading Volume Trends via ValueWalk & Credit Suisse

In conclusion, while it's myth that this highly publicized meeting actually provides formal policy guidance, it is reality that it could move the market nonetheless. Stay tuned to the events of the next two days, but do your best to sift fact from fiction to best position for the weeks and months ahead. For my regular work on the markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

