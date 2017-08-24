Hormel: Market Overreaction Is A Buying Opportunity

With the recent price decline, Hormel appears to be trading near its fair value.

We expect the company to generate total returns in excess of 10% a year.

On August 24th, 2017, Hormel Foods (HRL) reported financial results for the third quarter of 2017.

In response, the market drove the company’s stock down by about ~7%.

Investors ought to take notice of this dramatic price change.

Depending on what is actually contained in the earnings release in question, these types of short-term overreactions to quarterly earnings releases can provide fantastic buying opportunities for patient, buy-and-hold investors.

Hormel Foods, in particular, is one company in particular for which this statement holds true because of its remarkably consistent business model.

Remarkably, Hormel has increased its adjusted earnings-per-share for 28 out of the last 31 years, which is a record that is matched by only 4 companies in the S&P 500.

Hormel is also a remarkably consistent dividend stock. With 51 years of consecutive dividend increases, Hormel is a Dividend Aristocrat (stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases) and a Dividend King (stocks with 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases).

Given the stability of Hormel’s business model, it is likely that the company’s 7% drop post-earnings is not warranted.

This article will discuss Hormel’s third quarter earnings release to determine whether the company’s price decline presents a buying opportunity for long-term dividend growth investors.



Quarterly Performance Overview

Hormel’s fiscal third quarter came in relatively in-line with the market expectations, The company experienced a slight drop in diluted earnings per share, but earnings before income taxes were reported at an all-time record level.

More specifically, Hormel reported earnings before income taxes of $278 million (a quarterly record), a 1% increase from the prior year’s period, and diluted earnings-per-share of $0.34, a 6% decrease from the $0.36 reported in the same period a year ago. Hormel also reported a modest 1% growth in sales (after adjusting for the negative impact of previous divestitures).

So why the weak financial performance?

Hormel’s decline in diluted earnings-per-share was caused by continued weakness in its turkey segment.

As expected, Hormel’s turkey unit (which operates as the Jennie-O Turkey Store, or JOTS for short) is continuing to experience troubles thanks to a difficult operating environment in the broader turkey sector.

Here are a few important financial metrics from the Jennie-O Turkey Store reported for Hormel’s third quarter:

Operating profit down 20% from 3Q2016

Volume down 7% from 3Q2016

Sales down 9% from 3Q2016

To understand what’s happening in Hormel’s turkey business, it’s important to understand the current state of the broader turkey industry.

Essentially, turkey and turkey-related commodity prices are near seven-year lows. This harms Hormel’s financial performance because Hormel, unlike many of its competitors, actually farms some of its own turkeys in-house.

Normally, Hormel’s turkey farming capabilities usually provide the company with a cost-based competitive advantage because the company can manufacture its own input materials at prices lower than the cost of other acquisition methods.

With turkey prices so low for so long, Hormel’s competitive advantage is eroded as it can buy turkey materials on the open market for a price similar to what it can farm in-house.

Moreover, low raw turkey prices have caused many meat producers (including Hormel) to ramp up production and flood the market with turkey end products. The resulting supply glut has created a price war, reducing sales and (in particular) operating profits for many producers of turkey and turkey-related meat products.

This is a high-level overview that does not cover all the details of Hormel’s turkey problems. This Seeking Alpha article provides a highly detailed analysis on the troubles currently being experienced by Hormel’s turkey segment.

Clearly, Hormel’s turkey unit is struggling right now. But, if the segment performed so poorly, how did Hormel’s overall business actually experience a 1% increase in sales (after adjusting for divestitures)?

Well, there are two reasons for this.

First of all, the Jennie-O Turkey Store is actually one of the smallest of Hormel’s 5 operating segments (specifically, the third-largest based on both net sales and operating profits). The company’s 5 segments are listed below along with their contribution to third quarter net sales:

Grocery Products: 19% of third quarter net sales

Refrigerated Foods: 49% of third quarter net sales

Jennie-O Turkey Store: 17% of third quarter net sales

Specialty Foods: 9% of third quarter net sales

International & Other: 6% of third quarter net sales

The picture is very similar when we look at segment operating profits (instead of segment net sales):

Grocery Products: 21% of third quarter operating profit

Refrigerated Foods: 49% of third quarter operating profit

Jennie-O Turkey Store: 16% of third quarter operating profit

Specialty Foods: 8% of third quarter operating profit

International & Other: 6% of third quarter operating profit

I show these segment breakdowns for net sales and operating profits for two reasons.

First of all, the Jennie-O Turkey Store represents about 17% of Hormel’s overall business. Even a significant, secular decline in the segment’s sales and profits would not have a meaningful effect on Hormel’s long-term growth prospects, as the company enjoys such a high degree of diversification. Turkey business declines have been (and will continue to be) offset by growth in other areas of Hormel’s diversified business model.

The second reason for showing segment contribution numbers is to emphasize the importance of the Refrigerated Foods segment, which is by far Hormel’s largest business and contributes roughly half of the company’s net sales and operating profits.

Importantly, the Refrigerated Foods segment has performed very well lately. This has offset a temporary sales and profit decline at the Jennie-O Turkey Store and has also smoothed out some performance volatility in the company’s other three segments.

In the third quarter, Hormel’s Refrigerated Foods segment saw sales decline by 15%, but this was primarily due to the divestiture of the Farmer John brand last year. Adjusting for this one-time brand sale, and Hormel’s Refrigerated Foods segment actually saw its adjusted sales increase by 5%.

Also, the segment recorded impressive operating profit growth of 15%, driven by strong demand for pork products (the segment’s main product category) and operational improvements partially offset by higher input costs related to bellies, pork trim, beef trim, and other food commodity prices.

If it weren’t for the strong performance of Hormel’s Refrigerated Foods segment, the entire enterprise’s sales and diluted earnings-per-share figures would not have been nearly as strong.

For context, here is net sales and operating profit performance of Hormel’s other segments during the third quarter:

Grocery Products: 6% growth in sales, 10% growth in operating profits

Jennie-O Turkey Store: 9% decline in sales and 20% decline in segment profit

Specialty Foods: 7% decline in sales and 14% decline in operating profits

International & Other: 1% increase in sales and 16% decrease in operating profits (operating profits decreased significantly because of startup costs for Hormel’s Jiaxing production facility and the closing of a Shanghai manufacturing facility)

Hormel’s Refrigerated Foods segment is simultaneously the company’s largest and best-performing business unit and has almost single-handedly (with assistance from the Grocery Products segment) offset the decline in the Jennie-O Turkey Store.

All said, Hormel’s third quarter was a mixed bag for the company’s investors.

On the one hand, Refrigerated Foods and Grocery Products – the company’s two largest segments – both experienced robust growth.

On the other hand, Hormel’s Jennie-O Turkey Store continues to struggle thanks to low turkey commodity prices.

What does the future hold for Hormel Foods?

We believe the future is very bright. Hormel’s current operating difficulties are very likely to be short-term in nature.

Buying Hormel Foods right now is similar to buying an oil & gas stock during the energy-based mini-bear market of early 2016 – a contrarian play on a strong business experiencing short-term problems.

The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble…We want to buy them when they’re on the operating table.

– Warren Buffett

Moreover, Hormel has been executing strategic bolt-on acquisitions lately to further diversify its business and ensure the company’s long-term growth.

Acquisition Announcement

In a simultaneous but separate press release, Hormel announced the acquisition of Cidade do Sol, which is a branded, value-added meats company based in Brazil.

Cidade do Sol manufactures more than 70 products in 15 categories sold in Brazil under the popular Ceratti® brand and should be an important component of Hormel’s future international growth strategy.

Hormel did not provide many financial details with regards to the exact terms of this transaction. In fact, the only figure provided was the $104 million purchase price (subject to customary working capital adjustments). The company did note that it will be discussing further details of the transaction on its third quarter analyst conference call.

Here’s what Hormel’s CEO had to say about this special international acquisition:

Strategic international growth is important to Hormel Foods and South America has been of interest to us for several years. The Ceratti® brand has a strong family ownership and a rapidly-growing distribution of its portfolio of value-added products. This acquisition is a strategic fit for Hormel Foods, provides us an initial entry into the Brazilian market and will serve as a platform for future growth in South America.

– Jim Snee, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hormel Foods.

In addition to the comments made by Hormel’s CEO, here’s a quote from the President of Hormel’s international unit.

The acquisition of the Ceratti® brand allows us to enter the fast-growing Brazilian market with a premium brand. The Ceratti® brand is poised for continued growth given its strong reputation in the market and outstanding products. This acquisition allows us to establish a full in-country presence with an excellent team of professionals in sales, marketing, operations, logistics and accounting. We are committed to continued international expansion and, with the addition of the Ceratti® brand, our global footprint will continue to grow.

– Larry Vorpahl, Group Vice President, Hormel Foods and President, Hormel Foods International Corporation

There are two main observations that investors should take away from the Ceratti acquisition.

First, Hormel’s International & Other segment should be a continued driver of growth for the company. Along with the Ceratti acquisition, Hormel has been investing heavily in manufacturing facilities in China, while bolstering its presence in other international geographies.

Secondly, Hormel appears to be very focused on executing timely acquisitions lately. This is the company’s second acquisition announcement in exactly a week.

On August 17th, Hormel had announced the $425 million purchase of Fontanini Meats and Sausages, which we analyzed in a previously Seeking Alpha article that can be read here.

All said, Hormel’s international focus and bolt-on acquisitions suggest that the company is well-positioned to grow further in the near future.

And, with one of the industry’s strongest balance sheets (the company had a debt to equity ratio of just 0.05x in the third quarter), Hormel has plenty of dry powder to continue delivering acquisition-based growth.

Valuation, Dividends, & Expected Total Returns

An earnings release provides a good excuse for investors to ‘check in’ with their portfolio holdings to ensure that a particular stock still meets their investment objectives.

This section will analyze Hormel’s valuation and expected total returns to determine whether this stock still suits the risk profile of the readers of this analysis.

Hormel’s management team targets 5% sales growth and 10% adjusted earnings-per-share growth over the long run.

The company’s track record indicates that it is capable of achieving these goals.

Source: Value Line

Between 2001 and 2016, Hormel has compounded its adjusted earnings-per-share at a very impressive rate of 11.2% per year.

Looking ahead, Value Line analysts expect Hormel to grow its adjusted earnings-per-share at a rate of about 7.3% per year over the next several years. This is below Hormel’s historical growth rate, likely because of the company’s current problems in its turkey segment.

Value Line notes that its estimates do not take acquisitions into account, and given that Hormel has closed ~$500 million of acquisitions in the past week alone and still has one of the sector’s strongest balance sheets, we believe that these estimates are conservative. 8%-10% long-term earnings-per-share growth is feasible for this blue-chip consumer staples business.

So, the company’s earnings growth appears to be on pace to deliver outsized returns.

Returns will also be boosted by Hormel’s dividend payments.

Hormel currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.17 which yields 2.1% on the company’s current stock price of $31.72. Hormel’s yield is a tick above the average dividend yield in the S&P 500 Index, and the company’s consistent dividend increases ensure that an investor’s yield on cost is highly likely to rise in the years subsequent to initially acquiring shares.

Source: YCharts

The last contributor to investor total returns will be Hormel’s valuation.

Fortunately, the company’s irrational post-earnings price decline has made the company’s valuation attractive for current and prospective investors.

Hormel is expected to report adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.65 in fiscal 2017 (a penny higher than the previous year’s number) and the company’s stock currently trades at $31.72 for a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2.

The following diagram compares Hormel’s current valuation to the company’s long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

Hormel’s current price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2 is between its 5-year average of 20.3 and its 10-year average of 20.3. Accordingly, the company appears to be trading near fair value, and valuation changes should have a minimal effect on the stock’s long-term shareholder returns.

Still, even though Hormel is not trading at a discount to its intrinsic value, the company holds the prospect of market-beating total returns thanks to:

8%-10% adjusted earnings-per-share growth

2.1% dividend yield

For an expected total return estimate of 10.1%-12.1% before any impact of valuation changes.

Final Thoughts



Hormel Foods has many of the characteristics of a high-quality, buy-and-hold investment:

A long history of steadily rising dividends

A recession-resistant business model

Reasonable valuation

Strong growth prospects

With that said, Hormel is experiencing temporary difficulties right now (turkey) that have made this stock very unpopular among market participants.

We believe the outlook remains bright for Hormel, and that the strong sell-off following its third quarter earnings release is irrational.

Opportunistic investors will likely benefit from picking up shares of this high-quality company on the cheap before its price returns to a more normalized level.

Hormel Foods is a high-quality Dividend Aristocrat. But it isn't our favorite Dividend Aristocrat buy at current prices. Start your free trial of Undervalued Aristocrats now to get actionable buy and sell decisions on the strongest dividend growth stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.