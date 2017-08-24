How To Get Paid To Buy Wal-Mart At $75

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) has 44 years of annual dividend increases. While it has struggled recently with the online retail threat, it has been increasing sales and earnings again. While it is currently overvalued, it’s a great company to own. Getting paid to buy shares at a good value is a plan that could work well for a dividend growth investor.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about WMT back on March 30. My purpose at that time was to address fears that WMT, and really all of brick and mortar retail, was in a death spiral. That was clearly not the case at the time and is not the case now. At the time, revenue growth was slow but no longer falling. And while EPS was still shrinking, that decline had slowed. As I pointed out in the article, retail growth going forward was all about integrating physical locations with online presence. I thought WMT with its huge brick and mortar assets and its second largest online sales was correctly positioned to do well in the new omni-channel retail environment.

US E-Commerce Sales as Percent of Retail Sales data by YCharts

WMT may not be in a death spiral, but do I want to own it?

Just because a company isn’t in a death spiral doesn’t make it a good investment. So first let’s see how WMT does with my 4 key characteristics: growing revenue, growing profits, managing debt well, and growing dividends. The YChart above shows 4 metrics measuring 3 of these characteristics.

At the top is a chart of revenues with a generally upward trend line. Like most companies in retail the revenue per quarter is very seasonal. Also the uptrend over the last couple of years is slower than in previous years as WMT has struggled to deal with a changing environment. Over-all I think WMT is meeting my requirement to grow revenues over time even if it is struggling some at this time.

The next two charts address growing profits. The first metric I use is EPS. Over the last 10 years the trend has also been upwards, but WMT is clearly struggling as the last few years show a small decline. This has been because competition with both online and brick and mortar competitors has intensified. Also having an impact on EPS in the most recent quarters is that WMT has made a big increase in investment in online sales. Also impacting profits was a big increase in wages a few years ago. FCF (Free Cash Flow) is another way to show how much cash a company is generating. Often this is a better metric to judge dividend coverage as well. Here too the trend is similar to that for EPS, but a bit more positive. The last two quarters are not quite so good however. Overall I am comfortable that WMT is generating enough cash and profits to support and grow the dividend.

Last and far from least, the final chart, displayed in the YChart above, is the one that addresses growing dividends. The chart shows the last 10 years of the long history of dividend increases for WMT. Since the other 3 characteristics support dividend growth, and revenue and profit growth has slowed since 2014, I see as I expected to see that dividend growth has slowed as well. As a dividend growth investor, I like dividend growth - the faster the growth, the better. However, I also don’t like dividend cuts, so I want a company to grow its dividend while keeping that payment safe and sustainable as well. So while I don’t like it that WMT has slowed the growth of its dividend over the last few years, that is what I expect from responsible management when revenue and profit growth slows.

The slide above addresses my third key characteristic of good debt management. Moody’s gives WMT a rating of Aa2, its third highest. I included more information in this slide than just the rating, so that readers can see how Moody’s viewed WMT’s performance over the last 3 quarters. One area where I think WMT has a lot of potential is its online sales. Management also thinks that and is devoting a lot of capital and effort to improving those numbers. I think WMT is doing a good job in increasing those sales, and it’s good to see that Moody’s thinks so as well.

This news item, while not a big deal now, represents an opportunity for WMT in the future. Operating fuel cell vehicles and the infrastructure to fuel them in their distribution centers isn’t going to change the world. But getting experience using the GenKey system will eventually allow WMT to add these systems to the gas stations it runs in its stores parking lots. One big issue with using vehicles powered by anything other than internal combustion engines is that there is no network of refueling stations for the alternate fuel. In this deal with WMT, Plug Power (PLUG) is setting up a company with a fuel distribution network to gain experience with delivering hydrogen and working with vehicles with fuel cell engines. I don’t see large scale hydrogen distribution being implemented without some way to cost effectively gain experience first. This deal looks to me like a very good way to give WMT that experience.

The slide from the latest earnings presentation shows the impact of online efforts. While this figure doesn’t include the recent purchases of assets like Jet.com, it still shows the impact of WMT’s e-commerce. The increase in on-line sales has been almost 40% of net sales growth for Q2. That is a good start. I also like that during the quarter locations offering online grocery increased by 230, bringing the total to 900 locations. Amazon (AMZN) made big headlines with its decision to buy Whole Foods (WFM), but I think this number from WMT shows that AMZN will have a tough fight on its hands growing its online grocery business. Also operating expenses increased almost 4%, mostly due to more spending on online activities, so I think this increase in online sales justifies the spending of that money. I think the growth of e-commerce sales of 60% (which includes the new acquisitions) is a very good sign.

In a continuing effort to challenge AMZN, WMT announced this plan to integrate online shopping with Google Home. AMZN already offers voice shopping with its Echo® device. While WMT isn’t the only retailer to be supported on Google Home, I think that having a larger number of retailers could be a selling point. And WMT already competes with these companies at the brick and mortar level anyway.

The AMZN purchase of WFM did generate a lot of interest and worries. But I don’t think this will have much impact on WMT. This article, while it does praise WMT’s online efforts, provides me with some data to support my conclusion that WFM won’t allow AMZN to cut into WMT’s grocery business. It seems that only about 9% of customers who shop at WMT also shop at WFM. That is considerably less than other grocery providers and doesn’t leave much room for AMZN to capture customers from WMT through its purchase of WFM.

WMT in the past had pushed its suppliers hard so that it could better manage inventory and costs. I was happy to see this program going into place. The aim of this program is to have high turnover items well stocked in the distribution centers, so that they can be on the floor quickly so that customers will not see shelves empty of favorite items. As this program will start in August, I look forward to seeing how this improves sales. I know from shopping at WMT myself that it is very frustrating to go to get an item I need and find that shelf space empty. Also, depending on the missing item, I might not purchase other items because if I don’t have the one item I can’t for instance make a dish I was planning on cooking.

WMT is doing a reasonable job at satisfying all of my key characteristics. It is currently struggling a bit but part of that is due to the effort it needs to put into expanding its online sales. I am confident that WMT can support and continue to grow the dividend, so at the right price I want to own shares.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see WMT has increased the dividend each year for 44 years. I also see that Finviz.com has analysts estimating that over the next 5 years WMT should be able to grow its EPS at a CAGR of 5.5%. I also see that the CAGR of dividend growth over the last 5 years is 7.3%. So far WMT has paid out (or declared) two payments at $0.51. To estimate what WMT will pay out over the next 12 months I will assume the dividend remains the same for two more payments and then goes up a penny a share for the last 2 payments of the period. This will give me a dividend of $2.06 for the next 12 months. If I project WMT to return to the rate of dividend increases it had over the last 5 years, 7.3%, I calculate that with the estimated growth in EPS that the payout ratio will remain less than 50%. I think WMT can support that and so will use 7.3% as the dividend growth rate for the next 5 years in my DDM calculation. Based on the current yield, I will use 3% as my terminal dividend growth rate.

Using these parameters, I estimate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $75.65, for a buy price of anything under $76. With WMT going up over $80 this morning, the current market price doesn’t represent a buy based on the dividend payments I predict will be paid in the future.

Now, some people might point out that the premium is only 5% or so. That might seem like a buy since WMT is a pretty good company to own. However, I was pretty optimistic about my dividend assumptions, so I don’t want to pay any premium for the stock at this time. Currently WMT seems to be doing well with its plans to counter AMZN, but AMZN has plans that really have yet to have an impact.

Another reason I don’t want to buy at a premium is that based on average yield over the last 4 years, WMT is currently at a premium as well. Using the 4 year average yield of 2.68%, I get a price of right around $76. That reinforces my conclusion that I don’t want to pay more than $76 for WMT shares.

How do you get paid by agreeing to buy shares below the current market price?

The way to get paid to buy WMT at $75 a share is to sell a put with a $75 strike price. So keeping $7500 in cash (even less if you don’t use the premium for something else) you can write a cash secured put with a strike price of $75 expiring on October 20. You will collect a premium of $0.48 a share (for a total payment of $48 minus commission). While the Delta is low (-0.15), you will collect a dividend that is larger than the pro-rated dividend for the 57 days you have to hold the $7500 cash. I think that is a reasonable payment for the use of the money even if you don’t end up with the shares. You could write a put with a higher strike price and you will increase your chances of getting the shares plus get more premium, but I don’t want to pay more than $76 for the shares and none of the put contracts with a strike price higher than $75 offer that.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to see improvements in both the bottom and top lines. I especially want to see better performance out of the international segment. Online growth will be a very important part of WMT’s future, so I look forward to seeing both more growth in sales from already existing assets and more acquisitions and partnerships to grow the business further. While I don’t expect that WMT will beat AMZN in online sales, and it doesn’t need to do so to be successful, I do want to see it make AMZN work to stay ahead.

Conclusion

WMT is a really good company and has years of dividend growth history. While it has struggled recently in adapting to the new retail environment, it now seems to be finding its groove. At the right price, this is a good investment for a dividend growth investor even if right now WMT is overvalued. Writing puts to get paid to wait for the right price could be the right strategy for a dividend growth investor.

