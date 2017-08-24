Spirit Airlines: The Restrooms Are Still Free

There are multiple sector trends that should allow the company to achieve growth.

Spirit Airlines is now hitting its 52-week low and thus attracts my attention as a value investor.

There are a lot of positives in the airline sector, and the low-cost carrier model has a lot of room for growth.

This article explains how the Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) business model can grow shareholder value and how this company uses the "Bare Fare" to maintain the lowest costs in the industry, defines the current trends within the airline sector, and explores how SAVE is able to take advantage of these trends.

What is a "Bare Fare"

The "Bare Fare" is the differentiating factor Spirit Airlines uses to achieve growth in the budget airline sector. This company is the leader of the ultra-low- cost carrier segment in North America.

The original low-cost model is designed based on this concept as outlined in Alamdari & Fagan (2005, p.378). This model used by South West consisted of these tactics: low-priced, unrestricted fares, point-to-point high-frequency routes, travel agents and call centers, secondary airports and short turnaround times, high productivity staff with competitive wages, and profit sharing.

Spirit made modifications to this model by creating "bare fares," meaning the ticket price is called a "bare fare" and everything else incurs extra customer charges: snacks, bottled water, and of course, the biggest airline money maker of all, extra baggage fees. Spirit then takes this to another level by charging fees for carry-on baggage!

Low Cost vs. Ultra Low Cost

Low-cost carriers in America would be considered JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and Virgin America (NASDAQ:VA). Ultra-low-cost carriers are Spirit Airlines, Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT), and Frontier (Pending:FRNT). As you could guess, the ultra-low-cost carriers are ranked much lower in industry polls such as Skytrax World Airline Awards than low-cost carriers.

Lower Expectations

This company’s success relies on setting the lowest possible expectation for its customers. In 2016, Spirit Airlines scored last place in the Customer Satisfaction survey of U.S. airlines, scoring a 62 out of 100 - although on a positive note, this was an increase of 15% from the previous year! The reason for the increased year-over-year score is believed to be that as Spirit customers become educated on the "bare fares," they lower their expectations, which leaves less room for customer disappointment.

Stock fundamentals

Fundamentally, this is a stable company, and appears to be undervalued compared to peers. Spirit still has room to grow its revenue, and net income growth is much higher than other similar carriers. The company also looks healthy compared to its most direct competitor JetBlue, which comes in at 6.8 for revenue growth, but beats Spirit Airlines in net income growth.

Peer Chart

All the budget airlines have high Beta, so Spirit Airlines is on par with 1.16 while JetBlue is 1.31 and Southwest comes in at 1.14.

Another level of Cheapness

This company takes "cheap" to the next level. Its costs are 35% cheaper than its nearest competitor!

Spirit Presentation

You Get What You Pay For

The "Spirit Effect" shows that when Spirit enters new markets, it increased the traffic base by 35-40%.

Spirit Presentation

The Future of Spirit

The future looks bright for Spirit Airlines, as it demonstrates the flexibility to create efficient route plans based on seasonal demand. There is also many markets left for the company to grow further.

Spirit Shareholder Presentation

The Pilot Strike

Spirit Airlines is currently suing the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and has been granted a temporary restraining order. The court ruling against ALPA, along with the previous American Pilots rulings of 2000, is a strong sign that Spirit Airlines should be able to negotiate a settlement and resolve this strike issue. Over 15 years have passed since the last major pilot strike, so there is a factor of uncertainty involved, especially considering the changes that happened within that time frame to the airline sector.

The stock just hit a 52-week low and is way below the 200-day moving average, so I don’t see much in the pilot strike outcome that could make the stock go lower. If a positive outcome is reached for Spirit Airlines, this will prove to be a positive catalyst to move the stock price higher.

Conclusion

With all the recent consolidation, the airline sector looks promising. The budget airlines have lower operating costs and more flexibility than the legacy carriers. Spirit is currently priced to create shareholder value and income growth. I bought at $36.00 and have a sell target of $44.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.