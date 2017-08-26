18 Straight Hikes, A 9% Yield, More Hikes Ahead For This YieldCo LP

We last wrote an article about midstream company, Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), in late June, when it seemed to be in transition, with management looking forward to the upcoming major acquisition of the balance of Alon USA by Delek US Holdings, (DK), DKL's parent/sponsor.

Profile:

DKL is the "yieldco" arm of DK - its logistics assets exist mainly to serve DK's petroleum refining assets and transportation services. In this type of arrangement, the parent/sponsor sells/drops down assets to the yieldco LP, which in turn funds these acquisitions via a combination of equity and debt. The yieldco usually has an attractive distribution yield in order to garner support for its publicly traded units.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling.

The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of DK's Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offering crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties.

DKL and DK both share the same management, and DK owns 94.6% of the GP interest and a 61.5% interest in the LP's common units.

(Source: DKL site)

DKL's sponsor, Delek U.S., completed the acquisition of Alon USA in an all-stock transaction on July 1, which "doubled the size of the organization." Management commented on the Q2 '17 earnings call: "We believe this will offer DKL the opportunity to provide logistics support to the larger refining operations of the combined company and the potential to create synergies in West Texas. In addition, the drop-down inventory at Delek U.S. has been increased, and we believe that there is a potential for the asphalt terminal to be the first drop-down to DKL".

This acquisition greatly enhances DK's presence (and ultimately DKL's presence) in the very active Permian Basin, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing, lowest-cost production areas in the US. CEO Yemin said on the earnings call, "I think actually the biggest or one of the biggest beneficiaries of this merger with Alon between DKL and ALJ is DKL."

(Source: DKL site)

This map details DKL's assets - product terminals, pipelines and tank farms, in addition to Delek third-party assets in California and Arizona:

(Source: DKL site)

After bottoming out in 2016, wholesale and marketing margins have rebounded in 2017:

(Source: DKL site)

The majority of DKL's revenues and income are based upon contracts with parent DK, but there also are joint ventures which it is receiving income from - its RiO and Caddo pipeline projects.

Management highlighted these during the earnings call. "During the second quarter of 2017, both the Caddo and RIO joint venture crude oil pipelines were operating. Our equity income from these joint venture pipelines was approximately $1.2 million, compared to a loss of just over $200,000 in the prior year period. We received a distribution from the joint ventures in the second quarter of this year of approximately $780,000 and expect to receive approximately $1.2 million in the third quarter."

(Source: DKL site)

So, if the majority of DKL's business is tied to parent DK, it begs the question - how healthy is DK?

As of 6/30/17, DK had net debt of $250.2, including $392M of net debt at DKL. Excluding this DKL net debt, DK's net cash position was ~ $141.8M.

(SOURCE: DK site)

DK's net sales and EBITDA fell in 2016, but sales have gotten back on track in Q1-2 '17 - they're on pace to exceed 2016 and 2015's totals, but with the inclusion of the final balance of the ALON assets in the second half of 2017, they should be able to improve upon their Q1-2 '17 sales figures in the second half of 2017. Operating EBITDA thus far in 2017 is growing at a faster pace than in 2016, and again, should benefit from the additional ALON assets in the second half. DK's cash flow net increase was negative in Q1-2 '17:

Management has put together an impressive string of 18 straight quarterly distribution hikes, with the most recent payout rising to $.7055, which is 88% above the targeted minimum distribution of $.375.

Long term, management is targeting 10% annual distribution growth through 2019. Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track DKL's current price and dividend yield (in the Basic Materials section).

DKL's distribution coverage was a concern in our previous article, as it had dipped below 1x for the past three-quarters. In Q2, the coverage continued an uptrend from its Q4 '16 .9x bottom and hit 1.07x.

As with many other LP's we cover, DKL pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov cycle - it should go ex-dividend again in early November.

DKL issues a K-1 to investors at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There also can be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

Earnings:

DKL's Sales and EBITDA both had healthy jumps in Q2 '17 - with sales up 13% and EBITDA up 12%. DCF was off slightly, at -1%:

Sequentially, although sales were slower in Q2 vs. Q1, net income, EBITDA and DCF all grew substantially.

In the Pipelines and Transportation segment, the second quarter of 2017 contribution margin was $17.9 million compared to $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2016. This decline was primarily attributable to lower performance from the Paline Pipeline and lower volume on the SALA Gathering System.

In the second quarter of 2017, the Paline Pipeline was a FERC-regulated pipeline with the tariff established for potential shippers compared to the prior year period when the pipeline capacity was contracted to two third parties for a fixed monthly fee. Operating expenses increased to $7.9 million in the second quarter of this year from $6.9 million in the prior year period, which was primarily due to employee-related expenses.

"In the Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment, the contribution margin was $13.9 million in the second quarter this year, which was an increase from $9.7 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to an improvement in the West Texas gross margin and in the East Texas marketing agreement. Our West Texas wholesale gross margin was $4.26 per barrel in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $2.13 per barrel in the second quarter last year. Throughput in West Texas also increased to 13,422 barrels per day, compared to 12,594 barrels per day in the prior year period." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call):

DKL's Distributions/Unit have grown 13.75% over the past four quarters, but Distribution Coverage has fallen by -15%. On the plus side, DKL has steadily improved over the past-three quarters, from .90, to .98, to 1.07x in Q2 '17. Unit count has remained flat over the past four quarters

The midstream industry has been out of favor with the market over the past several months, with the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) having moved downward from around $13.00 in early February to $10.87 as of 8/23/17.

Like many Energy-related LP's, DKL has fallen over the summer. Although it has slightly outperformed the market over the past year, it trails in 2017, and particularly over the past month:

Another negative attribute is DKL's negative equity position, due partly to the sub-1x distribution coverage in three of the last four quarters (see the Debt section for more details).

Dropdown Schedule - Management has yet to work out when any of the new assets will be dropped down to DKL. Judging by DKL's 1.07x distribution coverage in Q2 '17, it appears that they could use a bump up in EBITDA, either organically, or via a dropdown, in order to improve their distribution coverage.

When asked about the dropdown schedule on the earnings call, CEO Yemin replied, "We mentioned the asphalt terminal. We are looking at that, actually doing some work internally vis-à-vis conflict committee discipline and all that. There's no reason to believe that we don't act quickly on these assets. And then we have a work full of stuff that we're planning to do over the next 18 to 24 months."

Positive Factors:

-DKL's contracts expiring in 2017 have been extended by Delek US for five years, and its marketing contract has been extended to 2026.

-78% of DKL's Q1 '17 gross margin came from contracts with minimum volume commitments. It also has long-term five-year contracts with 56% of its customers and three-year contracts with 28% of them.

-DKL gets reimbursed for certain capex expenditures from DKL - they received $0.8 million and $3.8 million during the three and six months ended 6/30/17.

- Management forecast an EBITDA range of $72M to $84M from future dropdowns from parent company DK. Seeing that DKL's trailing 12-month EBITDA is $97M, these amounts would significantly impact its cash flow and distribution growth sustainability, potentially growing EBITDA by 74% to 87%.

(Source: DKL site)

Options:

If you want to "sneak up" on a position in DKL, we've added this February 2018 $25.00 put-selling trade for DKL to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for it and over 25 other put trades.

The out of the money February $25 put strike has a bid/ask of $.90/$1.35, with a breakeven of $24.10. The put bid is much lower than the ~ $1.41 that DKL most likely will pay out in the next two-quarters. There will also be two more earnings reports in early November and February.

DKL's call options aren't that attractive currently, but you can see details for over 20 other trades in our Covered Calls Table.

Analysts Forecasts and Price Targets:

DKL was 8.6% below analysts' lowest price target of $33.00 at press-time. The lowest price target was raised substantially vs. post -Q1, from $28.00 to $33.00.

It's a mixed bag for estimate revisions - with two upward revisions and one downward revision across the board. The average EPS forecast has gone lower over the past month. Of course, DCF/unit forecasts would be more useful, as EPS includes depreciation and amortization.

(Source: YahooFinance)

Valuations:

We compared DKL to other midstream dividend stocks we've covered in other articles, such as Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), Arc Logistics (NYSE:ARCX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

DKL had a negative Equity/Partners' Capital figure of -$21.08M, as of 6/30/17, hence the NA for price/book. We're not seeing any glaring undervaluations here as of yet for DKL vs. this small group - its coverage is below average, its yield is attractive, but also below average, whereas its price/DCF is in the highest tier in this group:

Management has whittled down the net debt/EBITDA leverage figure slightly over the past three-quarters, from 4.03 to 3.9x. The ROA has been roughly flat, but the operating margin has trended lower.

DKL's ROA is above average for this group, and its current ratio bounced up to a stronger figure in Q2 '17. Its net debt/EBITDA ratio is lower than the group average, but so is its operating margin:

"During the second quarter of 2017, DKL completed its inaugural public bond offering with $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% unsecured notes due 2025. Net proceeds of approximately $242 million were used to reduce the outstanding borrowings on the revolving credit facility to provide greater flexibility and funding the drop-downs associated with the Alon acquisition."



"At June 30, 2017, DKL had approximately $538.5 million of available capacity on our $700 million credit facility. Our total debt was approximately $397 million. And a total average - the total leverage ratio of 3.9x is well within the 5.5x, currently allowable under our credit facility." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call)

(Source: DKL site)

DKL's negative Partner's capital position increased from -$13.28M on 12/31/16 to -$21,08M, as of 6/30/17 (left column):

(Source: DKL Q2 '17 10Q)

Summary:

We continue to rate DKL a hold. We prefer to wait and see how management executes on its greatly expanded drop-down inventory, which has the potential to greatly increase DKL's EBITDA, DCF and its distribution coverage.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks, unless otherwise noted.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Articles posted on SA aren't meant to be all-inclusive white papers but are merely springboards for further research on your part. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.