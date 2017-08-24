There are two complacent views in the market today and we discuss them below.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +43 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.125 Tcf. This compares to the +12 Bcf change last year and +53 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 25 traders and analysts pegged the average at +45 Bcf with a range of +33 to +50 Bcf. We expected +41 Bcf and were 4 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 2 Bcf on this storage report.

Our estimates are currently 19 Bcf over the EIA's reported 3.125 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 28 Bcf.

Looking at the implied flow chart, this week matched up closely to what we were seeing.

For those who follow the natural gas market closely, the recent stale price action in both directions is becoming frustrating or boring to watch. You shouldn't expect much volatility for now as most traders elect to wait on the sidelines for opportunities to present themselves.

However, we think there are two complacencies that will need to be addressed in the coming months.

1) Consensus expects natural gas production to grow.

Northeast production sits close to all-time highs, and the consensus, including ourselves, is projecting higher gas production in the coming months. As 2017 has shown so far, production estimates have been revised lower several times in a row in the first half of 2017. As production started to surprise to the upside from the end of July to the middle of August, Lower 48 production is once again stagnating.

In a weekend report we plan to write for HFI Research subscribers, we will discuss what natural gas production growth would look like if Northeast producers spent within cash flow for 2018. Currently, the outlook is not favorable for production growth, and as a result MLPs (such as AMLP) could suffer as a result of disappointing production growth.

2) Bulls are calling for lower storage.

The bullish side also has a complacent argument in place. Yes, natural gas storage is falling to the five-year average, but does it really matter? If the consensus expects higher Lower 48 production growth, will low storage count impact prices as much as it used to?

This is why understanding what physical natural gas traders see in the market presents a more complete picture of how one should trade the natural gas market, and how one can position correctly. Here is our latest storage forecast to the middle of September:

These are two of the consensus views, in our mind, that will need to be addressed in the coming months. As the second consensus view will hinge on the outcome of the first one, our mission is to try and forecast potential production growth as best as we possibly can.

