Travelers' Q2 2017 Results: A 6%-Overvalued Dividend Stock Preserved From Market Punishment

However, this dividend stock remains overvalued by 6%, with an intrinsic value of around $120 per share.

In spite of the soft reported second quarter, the company maintained its quarterly dividend, which remains sustainable, regarding the annualized current payout level (lower than 30%).

The P&C company suffered during the first half of 2017 from three diseases: higher catastrophe losses, lower favorable prior-year reserve development and increase in the underlying combined ratio.

Executive Summary

Travelers Inc. (TRV) reported its Q2 2017 results in July. While its turnover grew, The property and casualty (P&C) insurer still suffered from the catastrophe losses and a deterioration of its operating performance. The non-life insurance company has continued to reward its shareholders by maintaining the quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and by returning $475 million in share repurchases. Despite the benefit from the impact of share repurchases on the per diluted share amounts, the net income dropped by 11% to 1,355 million on the year-to-date basis, or $4.28 per diluted share ($4.55 last year). In spite of a soft reported second quarter, the market did not react negatively and did not punish the company and continue to be very confident on Travelers’ outlook. Unlike the market view, we consider that this dividend stock is overvalued by at least 6%.

A Portfolio Growing In All Segments

At the company level, the net written premiums of the P&C insurer increased 5.0% to $6,640 million to reach $13,135 million for the first six months of the year (or a 5.0% decrease compared to last year). The total revenues were also up to 5% to end at $14,126 million for the first six months of 2017, or a 5% a year-to-date increase.

The growth was mainly driven by the personal segment with a 10% year-to-date increase, resulting from a strong second quarter with an 8% increase. In the business segment, the written premiums were up 2% to $7.4 billion on a year-to-date basis.

The net written premium increase was related to a high retention and an improved renewal premium change.

Furthermore, the 2% rise was mainly related to a positive development at the international (+8% on a quarterly basis), while domestic business suffered from the downturn of the national segments (respectively -6% and 5% for the segments “National accounts” and “National Property and Other”).

The bond and specialty insurance segment was up to 5%. The turnover was boosted by the international markets (an increase in management liability in the U.K. and contract surety in Canada), which skyrocketed by 35%.

The written premiums from the domestic markets were up to 3% and benefited from high retentions and higher renewal premium change.

In spite of the increase in the revenues, the operating performance deteriorated because of the larger negative contribution of the catastrophe losses and a lower level of run-off from the prior years.

No Secret: The Combined Ratio Is And Remains The Key

The combined ratio is a basic metric, but it is the key one to assess the profitability of a non-life portfolio. The lower the combined ratio is, the more profitable the company is. Travelers Inc. is known for monitoring its portfolio very well by delivering an average combined ratio of 90% on a long-term horizon. Unfortunately, the company was hit in 2017 by larger than expected catastrophe losses. The profitability deteriorated accordingly but remained higher than most of the P&C companies. In Q2 2017, the company still suffered from the catastrophes and a lower favorable prior year reserve development. The quarterly combined ratio worsened by 3.6 percentage points to 96.7%. At the year-to-date level, the combined ratio amounted to 96.4%, or a 3.7 percentage point deterioration.

At the segment level, only the profitability of the commercial insurance segment was flat, with a combined ratio of 96.5%. However, the year-to-date combined ratio of the business insurance segment was higher than last year (96.5% vs. 95.8%).

The second largest revenue contributor, the personal insurance segment, was unprofitable on both quarterly and year-to-date basis. With a 101.9% year-to-date combined ratio, the business suffered from three diseases: increase in the catastrophe losses, less reserve buffer from the prior year, and the most worrisome one, worsening of the underlying combined ratio.

At the year-to-date level, the underlying combined ratio of the personal segment amounted to 101.9%, mainly impacted by the steady deterioration of the underwriting performance of the domestic auto agency business.

Turning to bond and specialty insurance profitability, the year-to-date combined ratio worsened from 62.1% to 74.0%. The lower performance of the segment was only related to a lower favorable prior reserve development. The underlying combined ratio remained stable at 82.0%.

With a deteriorated operating profitability, the only solution for Travelers Inc. to offset the declining underwriting profit was to have a higher investment return. However, the higher net investment income did not compensate the drop in the underwriting gain. The net investment income increased by 11% on the year-to-date basis, driven by higher private equity returns, partially offset by the lower net investment income from the long-term fixed income portfolio, which suffered from the low-interest-rate environment.

In our view, the net combined ratio would end up 96% at the end of 2017. If the net earned premiums would increase by 3%, and the investment yield would be flat compared to the previous years, we could expect an FY 2017 net income per diluted share of $9.5. The decline in the operating earnings would be partially offset by better investment returns. Per diluted share amounts will also benefit from the impact of share repurchases (FY 2017 diluted weighted average shares target: 276.5 million)

You Buy One TRV, And You Have Two Gifts: A Dividend Increase And A Share Repurchase

It is not new; Travelers Inc. is a very shareholder-friendly company. From 146 years, the P&C company has paid a dividend to its shareholders. With a targeted $2.83 dividend per share for the FY2017, the dividend is sustainable, with a forward 30% payout ratio. Furthermore, the company has launched several stock repurchase plans to reduce the number of outstanding shares. Every quarter, Travelers Inc. repurchases its shares. Q2 2017 was not an exception. By repurchasing 13.6 million of its shares, the company has reduced by 5% the number of outstanding shares. Thanks to that, the earnings per share decreased only by 6% on a year-to-date basis, while the net income dropped by 11%.

In our view, the company will continue to repurchase its shares. The dividend will remain sustainable for the next years even if the combined ratio would be higher than in the past; the increase in the FY 2017 payout ratio will be only related to the non-recurring adverse effects occurred in 2017 (mainly the catastrophe losses). After 2017, the sustainability of the dividend will be linked to the management’s capacity to steer the insurance portfolio firmly and give priority to the underwriting performance than the turnover growth.

Conclusion

The company still suffers from the catastrophe losses. Furthermore, the underlying combined ratio deteriorated compared to the prior year. With a trailing P/E ratio of 12.95 and a 1.54 P/B ratio, the P&C insurer is expensive, overvalued by 6-8%. If the company succeeds in improving its operating performance, the premium currently paid by the investors willing to invest in Travelers Inc. could disappear. However, it remains an “if” and the FY 2017 operating performance situation should remain slightly worse than those observed during the prior years. Meanwhile, Travelers’ shareholders could bid their time and collect a sustainable and increasing dividend.

