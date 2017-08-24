Invitation Homes: The Big Get Bigger

The new INVH is clearly Best in Class for SFR REITS. Anyone who wants exposure to the industry should consider it.

SFR Shareholders will get a dividend cut, but the new INVH should be well positioned for the future.

INVH shareholders are the real winners as the merger will result in lower risk and a higher dividend.

The two companies share a lot of similarities in their portfolios; merging the two should be natural.

I initially covered Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in an article shortly after their IPO. At the time, their 48,000 houses made INVH the largest publicly traded single family residential REIT. I commented:

It is not unreasonable to expect that if the industry is to have real growth over the next decade, that the largest REITs will be handling over 100,000 buildings.

Little did I know that 6-months later, INVH would make a move that gets very close to achieving that size. The announced merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) will substantially increase the size of INVH to 82,000 homes.

The new company should allow for economies of scale that cannot be equaled by any other SFR REIT. The combined company will be stronger than either of them individually.

Why Compete?

INVH and SFR shared a lot of similarities in the types of houses they purchased, the rent they collect, their growth rates and their occupancy rates.

Additionally, there is significant overlap in their markets,

Why compete and get in bidding wars for new acquisitions? Why compete for the same pool of renters? Much of the costs for residential REITs center around the costs of maintaining homes and the local teams in charge of leasing and turning around homes to keep high occupancy. INVH and SFR have essentially been operating parallel infrastructures to manage extremely similar homes, leased to extremely similar tenants.

The companies are claiming those synergies will save $45-$50 million in annual expenses. I find that claim to be quite plausible, and if executed, it will add approximately 10% to the bottom line of the combined company.

The combined company will be looking at annual revenues over $1.5 billion. Based on current guidance from each company, that should result in an AFFO run rate of approximately $500 million before any expense savings.

Debt

One of my reservations regarding INVH was the relatively high levels of debt, even after the IPO funds were used to pay a large portion of it. This merger will further reduce the leverage ratio to approximately 58%.

The new company should have plenty of liquidity. With its larger asset base and combined cash flow, it should have no problem with financing. The combined company will have lower exposure to rising interest rates with 82% of its debt fixed or hedged.

Dividends

The dividend for the new company will be $0.11/quarter. This represents a raise for current INVH investors who receive $0.08. However, it is a cut for SFR investors, even after accounting for the additional shares they get.

SFR shareholders will get 1.614 shares in the new INVH for each share they currently own. Therefore, each current share will receive a quarterly dividend of 1.614 x $0.11 = $0.17754 after the closing, a 19.3% cut from the current $0.22 dividend.

At current prices, the new company will have a dividend yield of approximately 1.9%. After the merger is completed and synergies are realized, there should be plenty of room for rapid dividend growth the next few years.

Conclusion

This merger will make the new INVH dominate among SFR REITs. With an average of 4,800 homes per market, INVH should realize significant economies of scale.

The merger also significantly de-risks INVH by reducing debt and increasing cash flow. SFR REITs are still a young industry and the new INVH will have a lot of advantages. It is clear that INVH will have scale, financial and infrastructure advantages over American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI).

For those who believe that the SFR REIT experiment is going to be successful, the new INVH is the clear choice. Separately, both companies produced an average of 7% SSNOI growth. The combined company should be able to maintain that momentum in the immediate future.

The largest risk to INVH will be the prices of new inventory. The hay days of quality homes foreclosing at high rates providing cheap inventory are over. After this merger, there is no equally significant acquisition that could be made.

In the next 3-5 years, I believe that finding accretive acquisitions will become a challenge for SFR REITS. It is a challenge that I believe can be overcome, and INVH will be in the best position to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.