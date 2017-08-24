Ring Energy: Does Its Strong Growth Add Shareholder Value?

Given that the strong growth of the company has created shareholder value, investors may consider an entry should the recent stock price weakness continues.

The company resorted to serial equity dilution and used the raised capital to fuel growth, which resulted in deteriorating balance sheet and perennial negative FCF.

Net production in 2Q 2017 reached 3,715 boe/d, up 74% YoY, leading to a 104% increase in revenue and the second quarterly profit in a row.

In 1H 2017, the company drilled 16 new horizontal wells. The company expanded its capital program to drill a total of 42 horizontal wells in the year.

Ring Energy acquired 33,000 undeveloped acres in Gaines County, Texas, raising its CBP leases to 69,456 net acres; it also has 20,490 net acres in the Delaware Basin.

On August 8, 2017, Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) released its 2Q 2017 financial results. Below we review these results, hoping to update our valuation of the company and shed some light on the investment thesis that we have as to this fast growing small-cap.

1. Operations

On April 17, 2017, Ring announced that it has acquired approximately 33,000 undeveloped acres in Gaines County, Texas, for $16,600,000, or $500/acre, which were paid for with surplus capital received from a December 2016 public stock offering. More than 50% of the 33,000 acres are contiguous to the company's existing leases in the area. The company will have a 100% working interest and a net revenue interest of 75% in these leases.

In 2Q 2017 the company drilled 8 new horizontal wells, following 8 new horizontal wells in 1Q 2017. The company now expects to drill a total of 42 horizontal wells in the entire year with a second rig added in mid-August 2017.

The company continues to cut down costs. On a per boe basis, lease operating expenses, including production taxes, were $12.44/boe, a 5% decrease from the prior year; G&A, which included a $812,082 charge for stock-based compensation, were $7.00/boe, a 29% decrease. DD&A, including accretion, increased 13% to $15.70/boe (Fig. 1; Table 1).

For 2Q 2017, oil production increased to 306,402 bo, up 90% from 160,925 bo for 2Q 2016, and gas production decreased to 190,044 Mcf, 6% down from 201,992 Mcf for 2Q 2016. For 1H 2017, oil production increased to 546,662 bo, up 55% from 352,303 bo for 1H 2016, and gas production decreased to 358,393 Mcf, down 22% from 2Q 2016 (Fig. 2; Table 1).

Fig. 1. Costs on a per boe basis of Ring Energy, the author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

Table 1. Operating results of Ring Energy, after company press release.

Fig. 2. Total production of Ring Energy, the author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

2. Profitability

In 2Q 2017, Ring had oil and gas revenues of $14,503,309, up 104% from 2Q 2016; the company made $1,910,763 of net income or $0.04 per diluted share during 1Q 2017, compared with a net loss of $15,941,500, or $0.41 per fully diluted share for 2Q 2016, which included a pre-tax non-cash impairment of $25,451,988 (Table 2). This is the second quarter in a row for Ring to achieve accounting profit after the oil crash has decimated its profitability; the company made a profit of $1,279,281 or $0.03 per share in 1Q 2017 (Fig. 3).

During 1H 2017, oil and gas revenues reached $26,747,102, up 103% from 1H 2016; the company made net income of $3,190,044, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $31,216,544, or $0.90 per fully diluted share, which included a pre-tax non-cash impairment of $46,864,074 (Table 2).

Adjusted EBITDA continues to improve; adjusted EBITDA was $15,848,950 for 2Q 2017, compared to $4,814,656 as for 2Q 2016 (Table 3).

Table 2. Statement of operations of Ring Energy, after company press release.

Fig. 3. Net profit (left) and EPS (right) of Ring Energy, the author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

Table 3. Adjusted EBITDA of Ring Energy, after company press release.

3. Financial performance

Net cash provided by operating activities was $18,121,648 for 2Q 2017, net of $49,184,297 capex deployed to oil and gas property development, generating a negative free cash flow of $31,062,649 (Table 4). Net cash provided by operating activities was $2,969,185 for 2Q 2016 when free cash flow was negative $1,017,236.

It is worth noting that Ring Energy has been free cash flow negative since the beginning of 2012 (Fig. 4).

Table 4. Statement of cash flow of Ring Energy, after company press release.

Fig. 4. Free cash flow of Ring Energy, the author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

4. Balance sheet health

Even as cash flow situation improves, escalated capital spending led to a deterioration of balance sheet. Working capital dropped from $66,121,524 in 2Q 2016 to negative $3,111,357; current ratio fell from 8.27 down to 0.87 (Table 5).

The ramped-up operation consumed an increasing amount of capital. Although there was no outstanding debt on the $500 million senior secured credit facility as of 2Q 2017, the company continues to raise money by issuing equity. In late July 2017, Ring raised net proceeds of $59.2 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses, by issuing 4,977,658 shares of its common stock to the public at $12.50 per share. This latest equity issuance came after a slew of earlier equity offerings (Table 6).

CEO Kelly Hoffman commented:

We have no long term debt. We not only strengthened the balance sheet with our recently completed public stock offering (July 2017) but positioned the Company to be able to accelerate the development of our CBP by extending the contract on our first drilling rig through the end of 2017 and contracted a second drilling rig to begin work in mid-August. In addition, we are postured and prepared to take advantage of any acquisition opportunities that meet our requirements and complement our existing acreage.



Table 5. The balance sheet of Ring Energy, after company press release.

5. Outlook

Ring Energy announced on Aug. 2, 2017, an increase of its drilling and operational capital expenditure budget for 2017 to $120 million, up from $70 million as announced in November 2016. In July 2017, the company already extended the contract on the current drilling rig through year-end 2017; under the revised CAPEX budget, the company plans to add a second drilling rig in mid-August 2017. It is estimated that, under the two rig program, the company will drill 20 additional horizontal wells in 2017 on its Central Basin Platform asset, where the majority of the revised budget will be allocated to, bringing the total of new horizontal wells to be drilled in 2017 there to 42.

The company will also continue to upgrade the existing infrastructure which would include the drilling of additional saltwater disposal wells in support of its ongoing development and expansion of its horizontal drilling program. In addition, the company plans to drill up to two new vertical wells in the northern sector of the Gaines County, Texas acreage to acquire information.

Such a ramp-up of capital spending occurred in the backdrop that the management "continue to be hopeful commodity prices will improve and stabilize." With an additional 26 new horizontal wells drilled in the remainder of the year, total hydrocarbon production may reach 5,000-5,600 boe/d.

6. Discussion

There seems to be a pattern in how Ring Energy operates: raise capital through equity issuance, acquire leases in the vicinity of existing acreage, and drill to increase production.

The critical question as to Ring Energy's growth push is this: has the heavy investment of the company powered by capital raised through equity dilution been beneficial or detrimental to the interest of shareholders? On a per share basis, from the beginning of 2012 to 2Q 2017, net Permian acreage per share grew at a CAGR of 55.8%, proven reserves at 9.9%, total petroleum production at 41.8%, revenue at 23.4%, which clearly indicates that equity issuance as a means for funding operation has not been diluting shareholder's interest.

The series of equity offering probably implies that the management considers that the market has been overvaluing the stock. In a previous article published when the market cap had been at $634.75 million, we suggested that Ring Energy was likely to be overvalued. Since then, the stock has entered an episode of weakness. Should this stock price downtrend continue and depress the market cap below, for example, around $500 million or $10 per share, the stock may begin to look attractive to a conservative investor (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Stock chart of REI, after barchart.com

