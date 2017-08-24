Energold Drilling's (EGDFF) CEO Fred Davidson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energold Drilling Corp. (OTCPK:EGDFF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2017 4:15 PM ET

Jerry Huang - IR

Fred Davidson - CEO

Steve Gold - CFO

Daryl Young - TD Securities

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Energold Drilling Corp. Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, Thursday, August 24, 2017.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Jerry Huang. We'll then pass the call to Steve Gold. Please go ahead Jerry Huang.

Jerry Huang

Thank you, Vickie, and thank you everyone for joining us today. My name is Jerry Huang, Director of Investor Relations for Energold Drilling Group.

Before we review our 2017 second quarter financial results, we would like to go over our disclosure policy. Certain statements in the following conference call regarding Energold Drilling Group's business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are not historical facts but are predictions about the future, which inherently involves risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could then cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

I would like to now turn it over to Steven Gold, Chief Financial Officer for Energold Drilling. Go ahead Steve.

Steve Gold

I'll go through the financial overview here and then pass the call over to Fred. Company-wide revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was $17.8 million across all of our business divisions and this compares to $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. Company refers its profit margin as a percentage of revenue with 10.2% in the period compared to 12.5% in the second quarter of 2016. The company had a net loss of $0.09 per share in the period compared to a loss of $0.10 in the same period of 2016.

The increase in revenue in the period compared to one year ago is due mostly to the ongoing recovery in the mineral drilling division where revenue improved by 45% on a year-over-year basis. Specifically, Central America where the company is one of the largest players, continues to improve and the company has seen full capacity utilization in some of those markets with some ability as well [places and former periods].

Energy drilling revenue is down by 5%, implementing contribution from the manufacturing division. During the quarter, revenue in the mineral division was $13.1 million compared to $9 million in the second quarter of 2016. Meters drilled in the period grew substantial to 88,900 meters from 61,000 m the second quarter of 2016. With higher utilization, profit margin expanded to 15% from 12% in the same period in the last year.

We continue to see drilling programs coincide in certain markets where utilization has been improving. The company's energy business continue to be impacted by weak hydrocarbon pricing, although the results for this division were down only modestly. The second quarter is typically a weak quarter for this industry.

Management has been working for some time to develop the second season for those as it seeks to deploy and utilize equipment in [solar summer months]. Revenue for the period fell to $3.5 million from $3.7 million in the same period of 2016. There are indications of improving activity in the oil sands growing market.

Heading into the seasonally stronger winter drilling season, which the predominantly take place in the first quarter. Our key clients have asked us to prepare for larger work programs compared to previous years as we seek drill in the reversals well ahead of the production equipment.

For several years, most of this drilling had been deferred although it is widely expected to recur in the coming months. Cost reduction efforts are ongoing despite a relatively fixed level of overhead of this division in order to keep it operating around.

In manufacturing segment, revenue for the second period of 2017 was a modest $1.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the same period of 2016. Margins have improved to a basically neutral level as management has implemented severe cost-cutting and a broad restructuring of the division to ensure its competitiveness going forward.

The global drilling market remains in a trough as utilization of most of the global level remains low on their capacity in the commodity segments. Recently however, manufacturing division has received several larger orders in the range of $1 million to $2 million each. This could provide some indication that the market is turning.

Turning to the balance sheet, the company completed a placement of $20 million worth of convertible notes in the period. Then went to paydown the previous convertible debenture as well as several working capital loans. Furthermore, the financing has provided Energold the resources to deploy capital to new work as long as those projects are expected to provide a suitable profit.

The mineral division in particular has considerable opportunity at this time. We are bidding certain jobs that are very attractive from a financial perspective that require meaningful amounts of upfront working capital.

Throughout the downturn and to this day, Energold maintained and maintained a strong balance sheet with more than $10 million in cash at July -- at June 30. As well, it has over $14 in high-quality current receivables and almost $16 in working capital.

With that brief financial review now complete, I'll pass the call over to my colleague President and CEO, Fred Davidson for further comments. Fred?

Fred Davidson

Well, thank you, Steven. We're seeing a gradual recovery in the mineral sector, I think this is common. It's region by region however. Certain regions are responding more favorably than others and it appears it will be more mid-tier companies that are looking to increase the quality of their reserves.

We're not seeing as much as we had all hoped in the junior side; that will be coming but until it does, I think we'll see this continued gradual improvement and it means that as an industry going forward, there is some real positive momentum.

The other one that Steven mentioned and I felt we should probably elaborate on is the energy. Traditionally in the second quarter, we tend to be doing a little more into the geothermal. Now we do geothermal drilling primarily what they call grounded geothermal.

We don't normally take on small contracts and we're in fact bidding fairly large contracts and while traditionally we would've been having the rigs starting to work a little earlier in the year, some of the contract simply took longer. Example would be in the first quarter, we have one rig working in the United States and that was actually drilling water.

By the end of June, we had six rigs returning and we're very sure that full utilization in the United States we several large geothermal contracts ahead of us that are going to extend well into next year. So, it's very positive trend there. It does provide sort of a secondary market or a second season for our rigs at least in the United States and in Canada, we're starting to see the implementation or the exercising of the same interest in geothermal grounded production.

Manufacturing as Steven mentioned have been disappointing. It's slow. We've done a major effort on restructuring the company. We're refocusing it in terms of its product line. We've substantially cut costs and going forward we expect to see a much better performance on the manufacturing side.

Looking towards the balance of the year, geothermal, geotechnical, mineral drilling continues to look very positive. We expect to see improvements in the manufacturing side and energy will be a function of individual contracts picked up hydrocarbons at least. Individual contracts picked up for the balance of the year, hopefully keeping that activity positive and the crews working.

I think that's about it Steven. Can we go to questions?

[Operator instructions] And our first question comes from Daryl Young with TD Securities.

Daryl Young

Good morning, gentlemen.

Fred Davidson

Good day.

Daryl Young

Just wondering if you guys could provide a bit of context around some of what's happening in West Africa in the mineral drilling side. It was mentioned in the MD&A that you're looking at reallocating rates in Africa.

Fred Davidson

Yeah, it's becoming more individualized where we're working as you can imagine. Last year and rather couple of years ago we were very busy at places like Liberia and Sierra Leone where things have gone very quiet there, but in places like Ivory Coast has picked up very dramatically. So, we had to relocate rigs there.

We did have some strong interest in some programs in East Africa. Unfortunately, the very recent decision against Acacia by the Tanzanian Government has discouraged a lot of the work that we have booked in East Africa. So, we spend actually more than an inordinate amount of time moving rigs back and forth, chasing the contract.

Again, East Africa -- West Africa used to be primarily juniors with a solid core majors. We're finding that the juniors still aren’t there. We are drilling for the majors, but the overall size of programs and the level of activity still hasn’t returned to historical levels before we had. Not materials I can see, but it's getting better, but not where we'd like to see it from say three or four years ago.

Daryl Young

Okay. That's good context. Thank you. And then on the manufacturing side, what kind of margins are you expecting for the addition of rigs ever sold in the second half and also maybe some color on why you think it's improving?

Fred Davidson

I can say throw that over to Steven. Actually, he's been focusing quite a bit of this time on that. Steven?

Steve Gold

Thanks Fred. Daryl, typically when we sell these rigs, we're looking at about a 10% to 15% margin at the gross level and then we're hopeful and typically there is follow through on consumables and that's more of the, we call it 20% to 25% level. Unfortunately, our overhead being as it is and we've reduced it significant although, there are some follow-on cost and fees what have you.

We don't think that it will lead to a profit this year in that division. As far as what's around the business and why we see the trend there, it's boring but it's surely -- it's typically on a portfolio of about nine to 10 rigs and so it's a little bit about weakening and focusing on the nothing in particular, but basically by itself.

So, there is really cutting it down to about four rigs and where in the past return to we tend to listen to everyone and to trade into farther markets that we make rigs, but it's never so very simple.

Larger rigs or the larger water drilling rigs, there seems to be quite a big demand in that market ebbs and flows over the construed time, but for example in Southeast Asia water drilling there is lots of money going into that. So that's what we think about the market right now.

On the mineral and energy rigs, which certainly we can manufacture for anyone, it's a bit of a different animal in the commodity markets itself. So long answer to short question. I hope that provide you some sort of idea of the various things I am covering on.

Daryl Young

No. That's great. And then just one final question, actually that's it. That's great, thanks.

Steve Gold

Thank you. Good talking to you.

Fred Davidson

Thank you, Vickie. Thank you, everyone in joining us and reviewing Q2 2017 financial and quarterly results for Energold Drilling. We look forward to our next quarter's call. If you have any questions or would like to submit questions for our next coming call, please visit our website at www.energold.com or give us a call at 604-681-9501. Thank you for your continued support of Energold Drilling Corp. Have a great day.

