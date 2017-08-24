Is Sempra Energy A Good Investment?

Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) acquisition of Oncor is a mixed bag for the company. On one hand, it expands Sempra’s portfolio in terms of diversification. On the other hand, the deal will weaken the credit profile of the company as new long-term debt will need to be issued to finance the deal. However, despite the expected weakness in credit profile, the long-term benefits of the deal will create value for its shareholders.

Through this deal, Sempra Energy will get a 60% stake in Energy Future Holdings, which controls 80% of Oncor Electric Delivery Company. Sempra will pay $9.45 billion in cash. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) had also bid for the utility company, but their bid was low ($9 billion), and the board believed it undervalued the company. Berkshire’s bid also included the willingness to accept “ring-fencing” clause, which means that Oncor’s assets cannot be used for debt issues and the credit rating needs to be protected. Texas Public Utility Commission has been quite strict on “ring-fencing,” and it was one of the key issues that resulted in NextEra Energy’s (NYSE:NEE) failed bid to acquire Oncor. Ring-fencing also protects Sempra Energy as it would not be able to issue more debt at the subsidiary level, despite the temptation to do so. As a result, Sempra’s credit ratings will also not be negatively affected.

The acquisition will allow the company to grow its geographic reach and diversify customer base. It will also enhance its regulated utilities income. Sempra’s portfolio was being dominated by its non-regulated business. There are still growth opportunities in North, East and West Texas. The Oncor acquisition will allow the company to grow its footprint in this region. Sempra has also committed to support Oncor’s $7.5 billion five-year investment plan. These investments will be made to expand and improve its transmission network.

Sempra’s current leverage ratio (Long-term Debt/EBITDA) is around 4x. It is in line with its Baa1 credit rating. The company will need to raise $3 billion through long-term debt issues for this acquisition. The total long-term debt will reach around $18 billion by the end of the year. As a result, leverage ratio will deteriorate slightly. Full year EBITDA is likely to be in the range of $4 billion, which means that the leverage ratio will be around 4.5x. However, these calculations do not take into account the additions to EBITDA from Oncor. As the company integrates that business, we are likely to see credit metrics fall back to the previous levels.

Some of Sempra’s issues arise from delays at Cameron LNG. It is a regasification plant which is partly (50%) owned by Sempra. Construction delays mean cash flows from Cameron LNG will be delayed. The company is expecting that three of its trains will be commissioned in 2019. As Cameron LNG starts operations, Sempra’s EBITDA and cash flows will make a jump. Keeping these factors in mind, issuance of $3 billion in debt should not be a long-term problem. Leverage ratios will come down due to the rising EBITDA and cash flows. The company had to make a decision between increased leverage and diversification. In my opinion, the long-term benefits of the deal outweigh the short-term stress on credit metrics. The market seems to have realized this fact as the stock price has been rising since the announcement of the acquisition.

The net effect of the acquisition will be positive for Sempra Energy. The company will have less dependence on its non-regulated business. Additionally, further growth in Texas will enhance its regulated utilities business. As cash flows start to come in from Cameron LNG project, the company will be able to de-lever, if the management wants to clean the balance sheet. Sempra Energy’s appeal as a long-term investment has increased due to this acquisition.

