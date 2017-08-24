Elekta's (EKTAF) CEO John Hamilton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Elekta AB (OTCPK:EKTAF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2017 6:00 AM ET

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much, and welcome to Elekta's Conference Call following the publication of our report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 and '18. My name is Johan Andersson, Head of Investor Relations. And I'll be the moderator for this call. Here in Stockholm, we have Richard Hausmann, our President and CEO; and Gustaf Salford, our CFO.

We will start with presentations by Richard and Gustaf, and then conclude with a Q&A session. In the Q&A session we ask you to limit your questions for two. And just a reminder, some of the information discussed on this call, including our projections regarding revenue, operating results, cash flow as well as product and product development, contain forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements.

So with this, I'll hand over to Richard.

Richard Hausmann

Thank you, Johan, and welcome, everybody, on the call. Let me just start by summarizing the highlights of the quarter. The quarter I view as quite a positive one overall, on our way towards excellence. So first, our continuous improvement and transformation of generating the information programs are generating results.

Net sales grew 12% in the first quarter or 15% in Swedish kroner. We had particularly strong growth in China, Western Europe and in the emerging markets. Our volume are now approaching satisfactory levels after the major adjustment of the produced order we started to implement last year. With higher volumes and efficiency measures, we improved gross margin by 1.8 percentage points, a very positive move in my opinion. At the same time, we are investing heavily in the commercialization of Elekta Unity, as well as our activities relating to Elekta Digital. These are deliberate and temporary investments for future growth into R&D and marketing. But they are also the main contributor to the unchanged EBITDA margin.

We are intensifying our work with continuous process improvements and cost control to strengthen our operating margin going forward this year. Cash flow continues to improve over SEK200 million compared with last year. And the Elekta Unity commercialization is on track. And we added two systems to our backlog this quarter. All in all, we follow our plan. We do what we say. We've implemented the major change to produce the installation now. We have improved business processes, and we have no nonrecurring items this quarter. Basically, we're doing what we say.

Let me continue with our order intake in the quarter. Overall, globally, we grew by 3% in Swedish kroner and unchanged in local currency. I strongly believe that we can do better than that with our very competitive product line, especially once we also have our Unity on the market.

Our positive growth trend continued in Asia Pacific with 10% growth in Swedish kroner or 7% in local currency. I'm particularly proud of our strong momentum in Southeast Asia and China. The Japanese market is challenging. And we have implemented several measures now to improve our structure and reverse the trends there. In Europe, order intake was flat in Swedish kroner and minus 4% in local currency. We had strong growth in countries like -- such as Germany, Italy and Spain, and overall good development in emerging markets. However, our major order in Austria last year of €20 million, you might remember, makes the comparison for Europe a bit difficult.

Let me move over to North America. We're working intensively with our improvement program there. Order bookings increased 8% in North America in Swedish kroner and 5% in local currency. And I see this as a sign that we are on the right track, but we have still a lot of work in front of us. The Latin American market remains volatile and challenging. Compared with last year, we are down there.

Let me move over to Elekta Unity. Our commercialization of Unity is progressing as planned, and we continue to invest further in the program to finalize the development. During the quarter, we added two systems into our backlog, both in Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, bringing the total number now to 16 units sold. We have also begun our delivery of our first serial produced system to Tübingen in Germany, a big milestone in the whole commercialization. We have initiated collaboration with another 5 leading clinics to our research consortia, which will contribute with clinical studies as well as data. The consortium is expected to generate data required to support future discussions regarding appropriate reimbursement for online, adaptive, MRI-guided radiotherapy.

I can also report that the first clinical study on [men] has been completed at the University of Medical Center in Utrecht. The results are very encouraging and exciting and confirm the system's ability to synchronize high-quality imaging, MR imaging with radiation delivery and with a precision that is even better than expected.

We are passing our planned milestones now in our commercialization program, as you can see on the chart. The next big event is the Astro in San Diego in September, where I would like to invite all of you to experience Unity and see the interesting system in real life. Before the end of this year, our plan is to have the the CE Mark in place and also to submit the 510(k) FDA application.

We want to reiterate our target to sell 75 systems before the end of 2019 calendar year. We feel quite well on track on that one. As we have said before, the first group of customers are high-profile hospitals, university hospital and research institutions. This group represents an addressable market of, I would say, around about 300 to 400 systems.

I'm also pleased to announce that we have initiated now the so-called Momentum project. The Momentum project is an academic industry partnership with the Elekta MR-linac consortium members, which will -- they will demonstrate the usage and value of Elekta Unity. Its primary goal is to enable new users to implement this breakthrough technology in a smart way and with high-quality manner, thereby rapidly expanding access. Early deliveries include the definition of the C-specific best practice patient management protocols, which we will expect from this study, from this Momentum project to guide the new users of Unity. And it's a very important step towards a more overall broad clinical acceptance. The target growth will be then expanding as clinical data and reimbursement begins to fall into place over time. We assess the addressable market for Unity to be about 3,000 units, the systems in total, so approximately 25% of the world's installed base of linear accelerators.

I would like to take a moment and go back to our way forward as I presented it in the Q4 presentation. As you know, last year was clearly a year of cleanup, implementation of necessary changes and building the fundamental profitable growth based on process excellence. This year, we will continue to see the full benefit of the transformation and our improvement efforts. I have the organization and management team in place, and we put a lot of emphasis on building a culture of continuous improvement that should drive efficiency in the organization and reduce costs every day, every week and every quarter. This is also the year of the Unity commercialization, with order intake and delivery of the first systems. And then I see fiscal year 2018/'19 as the year when we have significant uplift from Elekta Unity, both on orders again and on sales. We are realizing further efficiency in our organization. And from the R&D group, we see the first, in 2018/'19, we will see the first innovation space on Elekta Digital for the other product lines.

So to summarize and reiterate our target for the year, we will continue on our growth path that we started in the first quarter. The growth -- profitable growth is our target. With growth, continuous positive growth and cost savings, we reiterate also our target of an EBITA margin of over 20% for this year. And we will be cautious with our working capital as we have shown now in the last quarters.

With this, I will hand over to Gustaf, our new CFO, to run through a number of details.

Gustaf Salford

Thank you, Richard, and hello, everyone. This is Gustaf Salford. I'm the new CFO of Elekta.

I would like to start with some comments on the [PNAP]. As Richard said, we're getting back our volumes back following the implementation on the produced installation program. Net sales is up 15% in Swedish kroner or 12% in local currency. With a favorable product margin, the volume effect is driving leverage on gross profit, and gross margin is up 1.8 percentage points compared with last year. EBITA grew with 13%, and EBITA margin was flat versus last year at 9%. The main reason for the flat margin is our investment in the commercialization of Elekta Unity and Elekta Digital. R&D spend is up SEK 65 million year-over-year and 11% versus last quarter.

We have also invested more in Unity marketing activities, which is visible in selling expenses. As always, we evaluate our performance over longer time period. And for the full year, we assume gross R&D to net sales of some 11% compared with 16% now in the first quarter. Here, it's important to point out that Q1 is a relatively small quarter for us. So with larger revenue quarters going forward, we'll get better leverage on our operating expenses.

Total amortization is up SEK 34 million in the quarter, mainly from Unity. For the full year, we estimate amortization of some SEK500 million. R&D capitalization increased slightly in the quarter. But for the full year, we expect capitalization to be 5% to 10% less than last year. To get further leverage on our operating results, we will continue to drive top line growth and focus on process excellence and cost control in order to reach our target of an EBITA margin exceeding 20%. Net financial items are down since last year, driven by refinancing of the convertible bond.

So turning to the EBITA bridge. The positive volume effect compared with last year is some SEK117 million. From efficiency and cost savings, we get an additional SEK38 million. Investments in Elekta Unity and Elekta Digital sum up to SEK93 million mainly R&D, but also further marketing and sales investments. Increased admin expenses include our continued buildup of our shared service center in Warsaw, Poland. From this investment, we would drive efficiency improvement. So overall, we target further efficiency measures and cost control for the year. Exchange rate differences is a negative SEK45 million compared with last year. All in all, EBITA is up SEK21 million or 13%.

Now over to cash flow. We continue to generate improvements. And compared with last year, we're up over SEK200 million in cash flow from operating activities. The key drivers are increased operating cash flow and release of working capital. Continuous investments are relatively unchanged compared with last year. And the rolling 12 months conversion is now at 150%. However, I do not expect the conversion of 150% in the long run, and I expect this to stabilize around our target of 70%.

Some details from net working capital. Overall, we ended the quarter with a net working capital position of minus 6% to net sales, well below our target of plus 5%. During the quarter, accrued income was further reduced. It's clearly an effect of successfully shortening of our lead times in the supply chain. We also saw a large decline in accounts receivable, down SEK700 million versus last quarter. It's related to three main areas. Firstly, we have been successful in getting paid from our customers; secondly, we have a currency effect, driven by the depreciation of the U.S. dollar; and thirdly, we had some larger invoices going out in August just after the close of the quarter. On the liability side, we have accounts payable down from year end following the normal working capital pattern throughout the year. Looking ahead, I foresee that our net working capital position will approach 0% to net sales, driven by our projected sales growth.

Let me go through some additional comments on currency. We have had quite some currency swings during the last quarter and most recently, the weakening of the U.S. dollar. However, the currency effect in Q1 is relatively small, with 3% effect on net sales and SEK5 million on EBITA. When modeling the currency effect in the full year, we assume a positive effect of some SEK100 million on EBITA compared with SEK200 million we estimated when we started the year.

Now over to an update of our IFRS 15 implementation. We have further analysis of the transition to the new accounting standard IFRS 15 starting from next fiscal year. Our treatment solutions, which accounts for around 60% of sales, will, on average, be revenue recognized at 85% at start of installation and 15% on acceptance test. Compared with the current principle, this has a timing effect of less than two months, that is the average time between shipments and start of installation. For service, which accounts for 40% of sales, we do not foresee any timing differences. So when modeling the timing effect, one need to calculate start of installations versus shipments over the period. But all in all, the revenue effect is projected to be relatively limited.

On the balance sheet, we have some immediate effects when we change principle. Accrued income will be significantly reduced under the new principles. And correspondingly, inventory will be increased; and equity, reduced. The equity effect relates so that the system booked as accrued income has a higher value than an inventory. During the following year, we'll assume that equity will be restored when the systems are installed. This will be the main effects, and we'll give more information during the coming quarters. When we close the year, we will provide restated numbers for this fiscal year, so an easy comparison can be made for the next fiscal year.

Now moving to the backlog. You might have noted the reduction in our backlog from last quarter. The reason is the negative currency effect of some SEK1.3 billion compared with Q4. Looking forward, we project that approximately SEK7 billion will go out from the backlog through the remainder of this fiscal year, supporting a healthy revenue growth.

So to summarize, we have full focus on achieving our growth in EBITA goal for the year. There are three main -- sorry, four main drivers. The largest driver is volume and we'll continue to see good growth for the year, both in solutions and service. With higher volume, we get better leverage on our operating expenses. Secondly, our cost-saving program and continuous improvement efforts will generate efficiency and cost control. Thirdly, the commercialization of Unity will require investments during the year. And lastly, we foresee a positive effect from currency of around SEK100 million. All in all, we reiterate our EBITA margin target of over 20% this year.

So with that, thank you very much. And I hand over to Johan to introduce the Q&A session.

Johan Andersson

Thanks very much, Gustaf and Richard. And with that, we will start the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] So please, operator, start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Annette Lykke from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Annette Lykke

Annette Lykke, Handelsbanken. I have two questions. Yesterday, you actually reported some results. And in that connection, you also highlighted that you made a comparable study between CyberKnife and RapidArc from Varian and then had it peer-reviewed and mentioned comparison there. My question is, are you planning to do a similar, like a head-to-head comparison of existing treatment and then the Unity system in maybe more complicated or hard-to-reach tumors? That's my question. Are you considering some head-to-head studies against some existing CRP lines? My other question is on accrued income. We can see that for the first quarter you have reduced that from SEK 1,916,000,000 to SEK 1,467,000,000, almost a reduction SEK 450 million. How should we, Gustaf, estimate this to be in second, third and fourth quarter? Thank you so much.

Richard Hausmann

I'll take the first one on the comparable study or head-on-head study. We, at the moment, are not planning this study because we are not yet in the situation. Also that there aren't enough systems clinically installed so -- but we leave it up actually more to our customers to do that at some point. We have seen comparable -- comparative studies, for example, between CyberKnife and the Gamma Knife in U.K. and the interesting results, which favor definitely our system. But typically, we leave it to our customers to do the studies and comparatives because they are the experts on the clinical outcome. And maybe, Gustaf, you can take the second one.

Gustaf Salford

Thank you hello Annette, on the ENI side or accrued income side, we are at the SEK 1,467 million, as you said. And we see the improvement continuing. So we are -- we had improvements here in Q1, and that will continue during the year due to our focus on shortening our lead time. So somewhere around maybe 10%, this is our target that we're looking at.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Veronika Dubajova from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Veronika Dubajova

Good morning gentlemen and thank you for taking my questions I have two, please. The first one is, if I look at your business momentum, whether I look at revenues or I look at the orders, you are still falling short of peers. And I'm wondering, Richard, obviously, you've been very focused on commercial execution. Can you maybe talk to us a little bit about how much progress you've made and how long do you think it will take you to close the gap and kind of really get back to market growth? If the indications are positive, it's the right direction. But I'd like to know sort of, how much longer do you think it will take? And then my second question is a financial one for Gustaf. Are we okay to extrapolate the absolute levels of spend for SG&A into the rest of the year? Or were there any one-offs in the first quarter, which we should bear in mind as we think about the remaining nine months?

Richard Hausmann

Okay. I'll take the first one, Veronika. As I said in my short presentation, we still have some construction zones, like the United States. We see some positive effects already. I wouldn't call it yet a turnaround, but it's moving in the right direction. Similar situation in Japan where we need some -- to do some more effort. However, I don't see overall, I see clearly in the leading Europe and in Asia Pacific from the market share development point of view. As I said, when we fixed our, especially United States, I would say, the major topics, then we will definitely see quite a momentum in growth and also in competitive strength coming back. Overall, however, I'm pretty happy with the competitiveness of our systems out in the field and our growth, at least, in Q1. We will grow momentum as we speak.

Veronika Dubajova

Can I just follow-up on that, Richard? Because I think last quarter I asked you a similar question, and you said you would be disappointed if the business didn't grow 3% to 5%, excluding the impact from the build to order transformation last year. Are you still confident that you can grow the business underlying 3% to 5% this year? Is that still something that you expect after Q1?

Richard Hausmann

We don't guide on that particular one. But I would say clearly, I'm optimistic that our efforts on the construction zone, so to say, which we have, will show effects during the year, yes.

Gustaf Salford

Veronika, it's Gustaf here. So on the SG&A spend, we had some one offs in the first quarter, such as ASTRO that hit this first quarter, and it didn't last here, for example. But however, if you look on extrapolation on the full year view, we have a big focus on reducing the admin spend partly due to this shared service solution we now have been building up, so realizing those benefits, so to say. So we have a tight cost control and a tight focus on our expenses there. And we expect to continue with that over the coming three quarters.

Richard Hausmann

Yes, and also I would add, we also have -- see a certain kind of peak now in the commercialization of Unity and the marketing expenses on the shows, which we go for in the early stage of this fiscal year. So yes, there will be a certain normalization of it, yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Hans Mähler from Nordea.

Hans Mähler

Two questions, if I may. First one, on the software side. With upgrade of Monaco, could you elaborate a little bit on how sales and orders were for software? How that has developed compared to [Indiscernible] and service for the period? And my second question is regarding Unity. How should we think about orders on Unity in Europe now ahead of the CM Mark? Do you think that hospitals might await that approval before they post any orders? Or do you think those events are not linked?

Richard Hausmann

So we're happy to report that on the TPS side on Monaco, the efforts which we put in is making it faster and pushing it forward are showing results. I mean we are growing nicely on the TPS order side as well as revenue then accordingly. On the OIS side, I think on the MOSAIQ side, I would like to see more momentum. And we are actually thinking about a similar program, which we have done for the TPS now for the MOSAIQ.

Now on the Unity, on the Unity side, of course, the CE Marking this time steps -- sort of started next milestone is very important for the dynamics in order generation Europe. We have examples where, just to name some -- one of them, two of them in Germany, for example, they need the CE label to -- we need the CE label to be able to offer that system within the tender. So it will be -- will have an effect on, of course, on the orders. That's why we're also pushing it very hard to make it happen. And we are confident that it will happen.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kristofer Liljeberg from Carnegie.

Kristofer Liljeberg

So, yes, two questions from me as well. You talked about 500 million this year in amortization. Is that only R&D related, or does it include M&A amortizations? Second question is, if it would be possible to maybe quantify a little bit more about those temporary costs you had there for Unity commercialization and Elekta Digital?

Richard Hausmann

Thank you, Kristofer. So on the first question on the SEK500 million, that is all amortization. And regarding the quantification on the ramp-up of the Unity launch, I should say, it was what was mentioned in the EBITA bridge there, the 96 -- so 75% of our expense increase in the quarter came from commercialization of Unity.

Johan Andersson

Including R&D.

Richard Hausmann

Including R&D. Okay. And a lot of those R&D resources are also temporary kind of contractor workers, so we try to variabilize that cost.

Kristofer Liljeberg

These temporary costs, I guess, they will also remain in the second quarter and then starting to decline. Is that the right way of seeing it?

Richard Hausmann

Yes. I mean if you see -- when we expect CE Marking and so on, so you will see a bit -- not an uptick, but similar level as now, and then you will see it going down over the two later quarters, the Q3 and Q4.

Kristofer Liljeberg

Okay. And amortization seems to be a bit lower than maybe what has been indicated before, maybe due to the timing of the launch. But when Unity is launched in all major markets, what type of amortization will you have for the previously capitalized R&D on an annual level or a quarterly level, that would be helpful.

Richard Hausmann

Yes. I think we need to get back on that one. And we can give you more information there on the timing of it hopefully.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Lars Hevreng from Danske. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lars Hevreng

Yes. Can you say anything about the expectations for book-to-bill revenues for the remainder of this year? I mean you have [indiscernible] backlog to sales conversion guidance for the SEK7 billion figure, but what are you going to say? I mean your guidance ahead of the fourth quarter was fairly explicit. And what's the driving factors behind that, if you could give a similar guidance for this time? That was one question. The other one on your, on Gustaf's comments about working capital. Relative to sales, towards 0%, the mechanisms behind that, is that mainly on the liability side or the asset side? And if it's on the liability side, what's driving that?

Gustaf Salford

Yes. So if we start with your first question on the backlog, so as I mentioned previously, what the SEK7 billion we see coming out in the year, and we feel confident about that number. And also, because we have a shorter supply chain, it's easier to predict those numbers in this year. And then I think we had a good Q1 as well on the revenue side and getting out then more revenue this year than last Q1, and that's also a factor when you think about book and bill levels for the first year. But more than that, I mean, we don't guide on the revenue growth and so on, but you will see a healthy revenue situation throughout the year here. I'm sorry, your second question was more on how to see the stabilization or coming up to the 0% net working capital as a percentage of sales. And it's primarily the increase in revenue and increase in our sales that will drive that number.

Lars Hevreng

So customer advance -- sorry, customer advances will continue to remain at these, I mean, at these -- from a historical perspective, at the high levels around SEK 2.5 billion?

Gustaf Salford

That you would be expecting to drop a bit as well due to the increase in revenue over the year.

Lars Hevreng

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Jungling from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Michael Jungling

Yes, so good morning, thank you very much for the chance to ask questions. Two questions. Firstly, on Unity. At your CMD presentation, you mentioned that there was 15 orders for Unity. And today, you announced two additional orders, which equates to 17. But in your presentation, it says 16. Can you comment where that order has gone? And question number two on Unity as well. Of the nine Unity orders, which are excluding the consortium members, how many were required to have a new or a major enlargement to their existing bunker?

Richard Hausmann

I think there is one difference -- you can take it.

Gustaf Salford

Yes, there's difference in the -- from a 15 to 16, so let's say, when we presented last time, we also included leftover intent we had at that point that has now been firmed up, so we can book it and add it to our backlog. So therefore, you got one in delta between the two presentations. And for the second question, I think Richard is better positioned to answer it.

Richard Hausmann

How many require new build? The new building, the new bunker, so as we communicated, the Unity needs a little bit higher bunker not so much from the square feet -- square meters space but a little bit more inner space, so to say. And that's not -- all of them have another bunker, so to say, but the modified bunkers most of the cases. And some of them have new bunkers or will build new bunkers, but it's basically from the cost point of view, a very similar situation as a normal bunker, just need to be geometrically changed a bit.

Michael Jungling

And the -- follow-up question on the first question, so for this quarter, there's only really one new order not two, right? So it's only one newly announced order?

Gustaf Salford

There are two orders that were added to backlog.

Michael Jungling

To backlog, sure. But it seems to me that the Chinese University of Hong Kong was really Q4 calendar 2016 news, but it sort of been reannounced as an order in this quarter. Is that correct?

Gustaf Salford

Yes, that's because we follow the order booking principles we have to add it to the backlog.

Michael Jungling

Yes, okay. I was of the opinion that you already had booked that order in Q4 of 2017 fiscal year. Because if I go back to your presentation from Q4, it says 15, let's say, Unity to date under the topic of orders. So that's why I thought it had already been booked.

Richard Hausmann

It was not booked. It was a Letter of Intent and the down payment. So it was -- basically, we were able to announce it, in a sense, as a real deal, yes, but now we officially booked it in Q1.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Bardo from Berenberg. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Scott Bardo

Thank you very much for taking my questions. First question, please, relates to the Capital Markets Day, a couple of years back where you outlined some further details with respect to this 20% adjusted EBITA target. I think you provided some ratio targets this fiscal year '17/'18, suggesting the gross R&D would be around 10% of revenues. And today you mentioned it's more likely to be 11% of revenues. So first question is, why is that ratio 100 basis points higher than your expectation? Was it poor planning before? Or was it the top line, if you like, wasn't coming through or isn't coming through to your expectation? And secondly, please, how do you expect them to compensate for this higher R&D ratio to still deliver your targets? Which other cost lines do you expect to generate this sort of leverage from? So that's the first question, please. Second question is, is just a housekeeping question, if I may. Could -- Gustaf, could you give us an indication of how you expect your top line development to be impacted by spot FX rates for the full year, please?

Gustaf Salford

Okay. I will start with the first question on the guidance we gave I think was in June 2015 on the Capital Markets Day. And we had -- we talked about that R&D levels will go down to, say, 9%, 10%. But currently, a lot of happened since then. We have gone through our transformation program, focusing a lot on cost improvement and supply chain improvement, so that will drive additional margin, so to say, versus what we saw in June 2015. But at the same time, we also see that we need to invest more in areas such as Elekta Digital that will then drive up the R&D spend as a percentage of sales to these 10% to 11% or 11%. So that's what has happened since 2015 to summarize.

Scott Bardo

And if I may follow up just quickly there. With respect to how you compensate for the rest of the business, are you expecting greater leverage in some other lines? Or put another way, is the fact that you're stepping up R&D as a signal of confidence that you'll achieve this target?

Gustaf Salford

I think what I tried to say but it was more that we have seen positive development in our gross margin offsetting the higher R&D percentage.

Richard Hausmann

Now let me explain in my words. It's very simple. What we have started especially maybe a year ago was more focused on process improvements. And for example, this gross margin improvement which we reported at 1.8 percentage points up is basically an additional effect which you have not foreseen actually or planned in the original things and activities. And that shows that process improvements are really kind of bringing us additional margins in, which help us to compensate for a little bit more spending on or, for example, on the Unity, which also changed a bit in the tier time when -- since I am here because we focus on the through product release now and not the tier 1, 2, 3 or whatever. So that, we have already product now, and this is basically taking us a bit more money. But we compensate that with some other positive effects on our margin development and cost savings.

Gustaf Salford

And then relating to your question on the top line effect currency, in our model, we have minus 1% in the full year top line effect. And primarily, it's due to the dollar that it accounts for roughly 50% of our sales. That's what we can see currently.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Cooper from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chris Cooper

I have two, please. So just firstly, on Unity. So of the orders that you've agreed outside of the consortium so far, can you just confirm that the price for each of those systems has fallen within your guided range? And also, if you could just confirm as well that the economics -- the service contracts are similar to those of the conventional in that business? And just second, please, on the approval pathways, now we're getting much closer. Both of the time lines both by the EU and U.S. still as you showed them six months ago? Or have there been any changes at your end or at either of the regulators?

Richard Hausmann

The first question, yes, the prices are in this range, which we have communicated for the systems outside, so to say, the consortium. But inside, most of them are in this range. And second question is that the time lines have not changed. We are having the same release plan for CE label and FDA application for filing FDA application as we have communicated before.

Chris Cooper

Great. And the service contracts on Unity?

Richard Hausmann

Yes. Service contracts at Unity are higher. Percentage-wise, it's similar to linacs, but of course, absolutely higher than on linacs.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Adlington from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Adlington

Just on the first patient study that's now concluded and demonstrated that precision beyond expectations. Are you able to provide further color or that would be presented on the clinical conference? And then just following on from that, how many other clinical studies are ongoing? And when we might start to see some of those reading out?

Richard Hausmann

I think that the Utrecht team has a presentation at the ASTRO. I would guess. I mean, that's a great result, so I'm pretty sure about that. I would have to check and come back to you. And the other consortium members are now just being prepared to or preparing their own studies right now as we speak. And we -- most likely we'll see them coming towards further the year -- at the end of the year. And in the parallel, as I said before, we're also installing out our first truly clinical product system in Tübingen, which we also see coming out now in beginning of next year then doing clinical pieces.

Operator

Our next question comes from Inês Silva from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Inês Silva

Apologies if I missed this, but did you specify how much was the growth in North America versus South America in the first quarter, please, in local currency?

Richard Hausmann

5%.

Gustaf Salford

Yes. So if you look at North America, its plus. On the order side, we're talking now. Was that the question?

Inês Silva

I'm sorry, it was revenue.

Gustaf Salford

Okay, revenue, so orders was plus 5% for North America. On the revenue side, we were slightly down in North America.

Inês Silva

Okay. Could you expand a little bit on that since North America is such an important part of your strategic plan? Can you explain how are you intending to turn this around?

Gustaf Salford

I think on the -- if you look at slightly down in the quarter, it's 1 quarter, and we have also worked with our supply chain to U.S. having some negative effect in the quarter, but that will then come back in the coming quarters here. And then on the overall North American order situation, I think that is what Richard talked about previously. We have seen some turnaround in the quarter and we see having more positive outlook. Still, there's a lot to be done on North America to come to the level we want to be at.

Inês Silva

Thank you. So in terms of the impact of the supply chain, if we assume that in second, third and fourth quarter, this comes back and it translates into growth? Is that correct in your mind?

Gustaf Salford

Yes, that's how we should see it, because of just tightening up the time between shipment and start of installation. And that's an effort we do globally. And in this quarter, it had some impact on the U.S.

Inês Silva

Okay, that's really helpful. And just on the Unity cost, just to clarify, do you believe that the costs of commercializing Unity have now peaked and it will stay at peak until you file both CE and FDA approval? Or did I misunderstand it?

Gustaf Salford

I think you should see it in light of the CE Mark. So we had additional costing in Q1, and we will have some cost in Q2 based on that as well, and then it should level off in the later part of this year.

Inês Silva

And regarding the 510(k), you don't think there will be cost associated with that?

Richard Hausmann

No additional cost. The same documents basically, which we use for CE marking are used for the FDA application. No, there's no additional cost involved in that.

Inês Silva

That's really helpful, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Romain Zana from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Romain Zana

Yes, thanks for taking my question. I'll limit to two. The first one, kind of a follow-up to Veronika. You mentioned in the past that you're expecting Unity to mainly bring incremental growth and negligible cannibalization. But if we strip out Unity from orders, it seems that the growth for the base business was down in the mid-single-digit range compared to a market growing in the 3% to 5%. So do you still see no cannibalization impact? And if yes, what is the main reason for underperforming the market on your base business? The second question is on Unity. Looking at your 16 accumulated orders so far and the time left by the end of your fiscal year end '19, it would imply around eight Unity per quarters until then. So do you expect which this kind of gross base as soon as you get the regulatory approvals? Or would you rather expect an exponential pickup towards the 2019?

Richard Hausmann

Let me take the last one first. I'm still confident, we're still confident with the 75 as we talked most -- as we talked a lot about in the past already. You have to always consider that at the moment, we have nowhere release the product yet fully. So to having 16 orders already is quite something, and it shows the excitement of the market towards that system. So, yes, we are optimistic. And the CE Marking in particular and, of course, also the FDA release will be -- will show quite some uptick there. Plus the fact that half a year, a year later, the China -- big market China will pickup as well, when they have done their own local study to have the release. So it will grow in a pretty smooth way. That's my estimate. The first one -- the first question you had is, I would say this will add some additional excitement right now also of our sales people talking to Unity, so to say, about Unity in the market, etcetera. But we also see and it's very variable. We see a lot of momentum on our regular product lines both TPS, as I've said before, but also linacs. The Gamma Knife is picking up very nicely as well. So I don't see that cannibalization, but maybe at some point when there's excitement after the ESTRO show in Vienna, for example, it was quite some discussions our sales people will discuss, some of them, maybe that is the reason why it was not as dynamic as you would have expected, okay?

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Richard Koch from SEB.

Richard Koch

A question on the impact from the IFRS revenue recognition and the change to that. Could you quantify the sales and or earnings impact that you see from this? Because I see it could be quite substantial.

Gustaf Salford

Yes. We get that question a lot, and I'll try to explain the dynamics. It's too early to go out with a specific number on the impact because we need to have a better transparency on how next year's delivery volumes look. But the key thing to consider is that if you think about it, you have this two month time between shipment and start of installation. And then you have to think that you take back units that is in between there, but you'll also be able to get revenue from more units that you get the acceptance. And those two effects will almost net each other off, and therefore, you don't get a big revenue impact. So it's really about how many accept sort of installations do we have in a quarter and how many units do you expect to ship. And then thinking about this two months time it takes between shipment and start of the installation on average.

Richard Koch

But in the first year, is it going to be basically in November and December and everything that you were going to look at 5% of, that's not going to come into that year but will be postponed?

Gustaf Salford

But at the same time, you will have a backlog of units that are about to be installed, so those you need to put back in your revenue number. So adding installations, don't forget that in your models. That's my key message here. Because it's easy to think that we lose out two months of shipments, but then in the next step, you need to add back that installation, start of installations. And I'm happy to take a call if you need more information there. But regarding the actual number, it's too early. And we will come back in Q2, Q3, Q4 and give more information and details around it.

Richard Hausmann

What is important for us, I just have a comment from a business strategy point of view, I mean, we basically follow with this new principle, I would say, it's standard in industry now, in this medical device industry. And I think that's a good way of doing 85% on start of installation, so that customers basically in a control already of the equipment at least, and then on handover 15%. I think this is quite standard. And we, of course, working on top of that on -- in speeding up these two months to one month or maybe less in some of the regions where you ship much faster, so that the effect during the year will also become even smaller.

Richard Koch

But still it sounds like we could see more than 5% impact on sales in that year?

Gustaf Salford

No, I won't give you a specific number, but the number you mentioned was too high.

Richard Koch

Okay. My second question is on market share. So how do you see market share developments over, say, the past year? How do you -- how much market share do you think you have lost or gained in some markets?

Richard Hausmann

We still see similar momentum. I mean, we have quite a good momentum on, what we call, new sockets where we are strong, very strong. And our market share is around about 48% in this new sockets and 39% in overall, which is quite constant, a little higher, even I would say, in some regions of the world in the year before.

Richard Koch

How could it still be 39% when you're confidently going slower than the variance?

Gustaf Salford

That is in the new sockets, Richard.

Richard Koch

Yes. But the 39% overall and 48%, that's more or less in line with the numbers that you're always been stating historically, right?

Richard Hausmann

These are the numbers which are the number of linacs, which basically we sold, and that's a number which we have -- from different sources added together, and that's our market share.

Richard Koch

So no change in market share price?

Richard Hausmann

No, no, no change here. Actually, still strong in these new sockets that comes in especially from the fact that we're very strong in the emerging markets, China, et cetera. We're -- new bunkers are built and we're moving in. We have very competitive products. So I think it's -- even picking up with the TPS, I've mentioned before, so it's pretty competitive here.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Lars Hevreng from Danske. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lars Hevreng

On the Unity buildup, can you say anything about the 16 orders so far? How many of these have been built? I mean, recognized as revenues, and how many are still to be recognized as revenues? And if you could share anything about the revenue value so far, not per machine but some total number, please?

Richard Hausmann

Only a few of the consortium members, not even all of them, I think are revenue recognized because they're already installed, partially revenue recognized actually because it is also a part of being [indiscernible] clinical. None of the other ones which are either backlog, of course, revenue recognized because we -- none of them.

Gustaf Salford

Looking forward in the year, we see a couple of units being revenue recognized.

Lars Hevreng

Okay. So the ones that have been installed in the U.S., for example, they're going to be recognized in the revenues upon commercial approval?

Richard Hausmann

Up to now, our revenue recognition policy for the Unity was and is at the full handover to the customer, not as, for example, with the linacs at shipment. And that's why we have not revenue recognized even some of the consortium members yet. For example, Sunnybrook also is not revenue recognized. Some are. And none of this new orders or orders beyond the consortium is revenue taken yet.

Lars Hevreng

Okay. Sorry, but when you said 2 for this year, is that the calendar year? Or is that through April next year?

Gustaf Salford

We said a few, a few, so I think the fiscal year.

Operator

Thank you. We have a follow-up question from Michael Jungling from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Michael Jungling

Great, thank you. I have a -- further a follow-up question on IFRS 15. And as you said, why are you asking us to sort of wait until the current fiscal year's completed rather than perhaps saying what the impact would be on fiscal year '17 that's being just reported? And secondly, if you look at some of these KPMG guidance statements of companies with capital equipment, they're sort of guiding towards 5%, 6%, 7% reduction in sales and a higher number in profits. Why would this be different compared to you when you're also a, to a large degree, a capital equipment provider, meaning 60% or so of the sales are capital equipment?

Gustaf Salford

Yes. I think, I mean, I can't talk about how they're doing it, but of course, we're looking into industry benchmark and so on. But the key thing for us is, again, that how many units are we installing versus how many we're shipping. And therefore, if you have a larger sort of say, installed base the machines that they are about to go and be accepted and installed, then you get additional revenue from those. That's the main driver in -- when you do the transition. And then in terms of what we disclosed and how we communicate about it, I think this is an ongoing project for us, and we're working on it and I would have recommendations for how we're doing it. We are going through our processes for how it's going to be done. And then when we feel that we have the robust methodology and better view on the next year, we'll also communicate about exactly what the impact will be.

Richard Hausmann

I think it's just a comment from my side, I think you cannot simply compare all of the other companies with us. I think it depends where you come from. We come from a revenue recognition at the -- for the linacs at shipment. Others come maybe, I know at least from others we have worked for, revenue recognition was actually much further out there. And then they go back, so to say, towards shipment -- towards start-up installation. So it depends where you come from what the effect is actually.

Michael Jungling

Okay. And Gustaf, when you say the impact is going to be, I think if I'm correct, you said relatively limited impact. Is -- can we assume this is based on accounting materiality that is the impact would be less than 5% because that's the sort of the way I interpreted, if it is more then it becomes quite material, so can I rely on that statement that's being less than 5% to earnings next year?

Gustaf Salford

That's how we see it. Yes, that's how we model it.

Michael Jungling

Great, that's very helpful, thank you.

Johan Andersson

Okay, thank you very much. I think we have time, operator, for one final question before we need to move on to the Annual General Meeting here. So operator, can we have that final question for today?

Operator

The final question comes from Eric Olson from Bodenhome, please go ahead, your line is now open.

Eric Olson

Thanks for taking my questions. I know you said no change in plans regarding EC Mark, but could you just please remind us what is your current best estimate for actually getting the CE Mark?

Richard Hausmann

We get it in the second half of this calendar year, and I can be a bit more specific, we are shooting for end of November.

Eric Olson

End of November. Okay. And what do you think is the variability to that estimate? Is it one month plus/minus two months or?

Richard Hausmann

I would like to see no variability. The team is fully motivated, fully on track. I have -- we have a lot of monitoring sessions and feedback sessions going on, I've been deeply involved in help wherever we can. I think we're optimistic about it. It's a tough ride, but we're optimistic that we make it. It's a really good project running at the moment.

Eric Olson

Super. And can I just ask one follow up related to that. Can you confirm how long after achieving CE Mark you would hope to get U.S. approval?

Richard Hausmann

As I said, we immediately with the documentation we have for the CE labeling, we will submit our FDA submission before the yearend. That's the plan, absolutely. And then basically, typically, it takes, I mean, you cannot judge for how long it will take exactly. But typically, it takes between two and six months or so, more likely three months as an average, I would say.

Eric Olson

Okay. So let's guess three months on average, but there's been less certainty there than the CE Mark?

Richard Hausmann

That's how certain you can be in a development project, which is really ambitious, yes.

Johan Andersson

Okay. So thank you very much, everyone, for listening in today. And if you have any follow-up questions, just email or call here in the IR team, and we will facilitate that. So thank you very much for listening in today. Thank you.

