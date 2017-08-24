Prosafe's (PRSEY) CEO Jesper Kragh Andresen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prosafe SE (Cyprus) ADR (OTCPK:PRSEY)

Stig Christiansen

Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Second Quarter Presentation for Prosafe. My name is Stig Christiansen, and I am Deputy CEO and CFO in Prosafe. And with me I have my colleague Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations. So she can provide support with any difficult questions that I may get.

Just for starters, take a quick look at the disclaimer, the forward-looking statements for safe order that duly now stood, good, and then the agenda. So pretty similar agenda, I’ll talk through some highlights for you. Obviously, go through the financials, talk about the guidance for the current year 2017. Then we have the section called plan the work, work to plan, I will pick up on a few key topics under that section. And then of course, we’ll talk a little bit about the market and the outlook, and then the summary at the end. And obviously, at the end of that, we can take questions and have discussions.

So in terms of highlights, in the quarter, we have generally good operating performance. We are focusing heavily on safety, that’s our license to operate. We operate according to the CRO mindset philosophy, and there is no compromise in that area, in terms of safe and compliant operations. There is one thing that we have in from the market above that I would just like to highlight now again. Even though its quarter three around and that is the fact that we were up higher for about 35 days within Notos related to the gangway. We have to do preventive maintenance and repair on the gangway on the Notos. So that’s the Q3 event, but now you are informed about that already. The vessel is now back in operation from about 6th of August and it's functioning very well.

What is very important to underscore is that we have started in the quarter the Mariner contract, or just after the end of the quarter. And of course the Mariner contract with Statoil in the UK for Boreas is a very, very important contract for this company. It’s a firm duration of 13 months, very good day rates and in the market like this, which is generally very soft that contract is very, very important to the visibility and stability of the Company over the next 12 to 15 months; very proud of that and the rest is operating very well.

The other highlights on the slide, I will come back to during the presentation, so I will not repeat those now. But I think at this stage that introduction I can say that we believe that we are taking all the right measures internally in the Company. We have been kept in cost substantially. But I think we have generally done that in a good safe way without compromising efficiency and safety. We have also reduced CapEx and all of this is of course is to make sure that the Company is sustainable competitive, and able to stand through a tough and extended low markets. So generally I think we’re doing that right. I think generally we are well positioned in a market that appears to be or that appears to being lower for longer. So we’ll talk more about that during the presentation.

Let’s talk about results. So in the second quarter, we have fleet utilization of 38.5% compared to just over 41% in the same quarter last year, and that basically gave us revenues of $61.7 million in the quarter. Operating expenses are down by about 30%, now that's the combination of cost cuts, permanent cost cuts, but of course also reduced activity. So that gets us an EBITDA in the quarter of $24.4 million, which according to my view is a decent performance under the circumstances.

Depreciation is slightly up, and that is due to the delivery of the Notos at the start of last year. There is nothing, in particular, I think to mention on the financial items. And I can just address that there is a small tax cost or tax payment and that basically relates to taxes from operations in the UK, as well as in Brazil. So the bottom line is that provides us with a net loss in the quarter of $33 million compared to a net profit of $5.2 million in the same quarter last year. Focusing in on the EBITDA level, I think on relatively terms, we are happy with the EBITDA performance. And I think that's a decent number, as I said, under the circumstances given the utilization.

On the balance sheet, pretty stable; total assets of about $2.6 billion; equity ratio about 42% steady. I think the only thing worth mentioning is our cash balance currently standing at close to $220 million. We believe, at the moment and when I come to the guiding, we can address that again; but we are guiding on EBITDA for the full year; we're guiding on CapEx for the full year; the market now is pretty much the back that amortization. So we have a pretty good view on this. But at the moment, we expect cash balance, at the end of 2017, to be around $200 million, maybe slightly below but in that range.

So in terms of guidance, we speak to the guidance. We still expect 2017 to end up around $120 million in EBITDA. When it comes to CapEx, we stick to that range again, $10 million to $15 million. But I will say that we now anticipate to end-up at the top of that range and largely because we have to do some additional field strengthening and work on the Boreas related to OTG-13 and OTG-14 compliance. So CapEx, high end of that range.

Moving on to plan the work and work the plan. As many of you will have known or note this, we have now started the court proceedings in [indiscernible] -- after the conversion of the Safe Scandinavia from accumulation to TSV, they have basically taking us to court. And they are claiming NOK300 million, we are claiming NOK300 million back plus also compensation for lost revenue. So I was just stating the facts. We started off doing that conversion, expecting solidly that this would cost us just over NOK1 billion, and it ended up about NOK2 billion. We have paid NOK2.1 billion and they expect us to pay NOK2.4 billion, i. e. another NOK300 million. That case is ongoing, as we speak, and we expect this to be concluded on, one way or another, by the end of the year.

This is important. We’ve talked about this consistently for the last few quarters. And interestingly, just for starters, what you see is that the global fleet of semi-submersible accommodation units is pretty well organized in a way; you have two classes, you have old rigs and then you have the new rigs. And as you would know, we have taken responsibility to high grade and upgrade the global fleet, as well as our own fleet. So we have, thus far, scrapped five vessels and recently [indiscernible] also scrapped the [indiscernible] Brogome. So that’s six units taken out to the market.

We have said before that we have identified the next candidate or candidates in our fleet. That doesn’t mean that that’s something we intend to do immanently. But it means that we have a clear strategy of how we want to productively continue to renew the fleet going forward. By taking out all the units, when that makes sense and then bringing in new newer units that we have control over, when that makes sense. But of course, we need a market to be there for starters. But we believe this trend will gradually continue and thus lead to replacement globally, which when used to global fleet reduces supply and thus also rebalances the market on a global basis.

This is an important part of the industrial development, going forward, and it will not impact necessarily ’18, but in combination with the general improvements in the market, when you take a slightly longer view this is what this is all about; the rebalancing of the market and increased activity; and then in that perspective, our relative position compared to competition. So I already addressed this. This is not news to you but what is new or what is worthwhile reiterating is that we have expanded to standstill for the Nova and the Vega with COSCO, which means that we will now continue to negotiate with COSCO until December or into December to try to arrive at commercially attractive solution for process that allows us to take these vessels into the market when that makes sense.

So those negotiations are ongoing. Our aim is also to try to include the Eurus in that package; now the Eurus is already financed by our banks; so it’s taken care of; still, we would like to package that into the same structure if at all feasible. If we’re not able to reach conclusion, then the Safe Eurus is, as I said taken care of, that’s under control and we will then be able to cancel the contract for the Nova and the Vega, and claim $60 million back. So just to reiterate the point that this, to process, provides significant upside potential, going forward and at the same time, there is significant downside protection in this deal, and that’s the whole point. So we’ll continue to work on that towards Christmas and hopefully, we will end up if we get solution closer to the end of the year.

After the financial restructuring last year and of course given the current market conditions as well as the outlook, protecting the runway that was created, is extremely important; which is of course why we have addressed the cost levels across the board, onshore and offshore, as well as our spend; and in addition to that, of course, spending a lot of time optimizing the stacking of vessels. If you don’t do that right, it’s very expensive to have rigs and layup. Also, if you don’t do it right, you might face some extra, apparently in the short-term, but it’s going to be surprisingly expensive to try to bring them back into market mix. So that in itself is a very fine balance and an important one.

And we are addressing all of these issues to try to protect the runway and the cash position of the Company to this extent. At the moment, given the current amortization profile, we are still cash neutral at an EBITDA level of about $100 million. And also on that basis, going back to my point about the cash earlier, we came into 2017 with total cash flow of about $205 million; we expect to go out to ’17 with a cash flow of about $200 million; as I said, maybe slightly below, despite an EBITDA of $120 million. And the reason for that is that we paid back $30 million service credit Safe Zephyrus this summer. So other than those $30 million this gives you the right breakeven level; so going from $200 million ending up roughly $200 million in terms of cash; doing whatever we can to protect this position.

Moving on to the market, you home side of it, you are aware of this, but we have to reiterate this. This is extremely important to process. Day rates, not as they used to be, in the highlight. But it’s a contract that starts summer ’18, and takes us into the summer of ’19. So in the current market with the current outlook for us, this is an extremely important contract, providing stability and disability over the next two years. Statoil recently nominated the mobilization window as we have stated to be summer ’18. That means to us in addition to disability and stability two things; either we are well positioned for further work on the home side of it if there is a need for that at the end of the 12 month contract, or we still have the large part of the summer season ’19 onwards available for that for other opportunities if that arises.

So for Prosafe, it’s a flagship project, it’s a flagship client and it provides disability and stability in the soft market, very important. Then we have the Scandinavia, which is of course in focus by everyone, everyone in this room and everyone in our company. The vessel is continuing to operate well, technically and from an operational point of view, and we have stated that over and over again. That’s good. We have had our fair share of challenges on the agency side, which we have talked about before; and that is not good and we take that very serious; and that is a serious matter and we are addressing that vigorously from the top everyday to make sure we are running that vessel safely.

Having said that, the drawback, potential drawback of being so efficient is that drilling is moving ahead so well that it is into the drilling program. As you know, Statoil has not called the options, so the jury is still out, what happens after summer ’18. What I can say is that we remain somewhat hopeful that there is further need. And obviously, our main target is to continue to operate Oseberg east. Second to that find some other solution and continue to operate for Statoil somewhere else around Oseberg or another field.

But in parallel to that, we cannot sit still in that perspective. So given the very unique characteristic of the vessel and the type of operational experience that we are now gaining from these drilling support activities, we are spending time looking for alternative solutions, because in any run at some point, it was where contract will end. So we will then need to pursue opportunities elsewhere as a TSV and/or in activities related to plant development, decommissioning preparation, decommissioning support, or even on the allocation accomodation. So the good thing is that that vessel is unique and bespoke as a drilling support vessel, at the same time, it's very flexible and versatile.

So yes, there is some certainty about the Oseberg contract and will it extend or not? The vessel is very versatile and we believe there is strategic upside in that vessel in one shape or form, and we are vigorously pursuing those opportunities as we speak in preparation for a life beyond Oseberg.

Contract portfolio, known to all of you; currently, we have the Notos on contracted vessel; as I mentioned, Boreas now operating at Mariner for Statoil; and we the Scandinavia, obviously, at Oseberg and we still have the Caledonia, working in the UK. From '18, it's still the Notos contract and the Mariner contract. And then of course, we have the commencement of that onside rift and then jury is out on Oseberg.

So there is, as I attempt to say, a lot of the white space and you could look at that as a downside. But in all that, we have lived in this industry for 20 years; we have always had lower visibility; it's always been like that. So this is the same picture I’ve always seen. Having said that, in the lower for lower number scenario, I think '18 is not going to be the best year. So what we feel now is what we pick up from the industry at large; recovery is taking longer; the question now is, will it start in '19 or will it start in '20. Generally and for a company like us, which is mid-to-late cyclical. So we’ll see. But going into '19 and '20, lot of white space. Well, let's assume that's a lot of opportunities and take it from there.

So speaking a little bit more about the market. I assume everyone in this room and everyone listening-in, see the same things. In the short term, there is still uncertainty; oil prices volatile around $15; it's not a bad level and it might seem stable, but it's not stable enough, I think, to give that comfort that the oil industry really need to start spending money, that's my view; doesn’t necessarily have to be that much higher, but it definitely needs to be stable at 50 plus and that needs to be the consensus view, going forward.

Even though the oil industry is now cash positive, also dividends; we see that decisions are still lagging and spending is coming up, but not close to what it used to be. So short term, uncertainty remains. And now it's August, late-August actually 2017, we still have time to get contracts in '18. But of course, it's beginning to -- we are soon in '18. So we need to start looking into '19 very soon with a couple of exceptions that I will come back to.

Longer term, medium to longer term, then there is a whole bunch of reasons to be optimistic. Because there is nothing to suggest, but there has been a change of paradigm in industry. The number of installations in production are large, they're getting older, focus on increased recovery; life extension is still a big driver in the industry; and it’s difficult for us to see that there is not, as we have seen in previous down cycles, an accumulating need for maintenance on the shelf or different shelf; and that at some point, it becomes sensible again to start spending money on that, in addition to new field developments, buyback and that sort of stuff.

And of course in the longer term, we will hopefully again see new field developments, as well as decommissioning in parallel; so short-term, uncertainty; longer term, we still believe the market prospect is very good. Question is when will recovery come? But I think lower for longer is something we have take on-board, and it will not happen in ’18, I think we need to look into ’19 plus ’19-‘20 before the market perhaps normalizes in any sensible way.

So then moving onto the Company specific information, prospects and tendering. What you will see on this is that tendering has dropped since the last presentation. So the tender activity is now lower than in the previous quarter. A couple of comments; number one, the onside of it is of course order to ourselves; we also know and you know that E&I contract Angola is awarded; and then there are couple of projects that are for now; basically, because they have changed their mind, haven’t made a decision and that sort of stuff. So at the moment, I think the tendering activity reflects what I talked about a soft market in the near-term.

When you look at the prospects, though, you see that that is pretty stable at the relatively high level. And bear in mind what we always to say, we have a three-year look-out when we look at the prospects. The majority of these prospects are though at the backend of that barrier; so again, supporting this 19-25 perspective, or late ’18, 19-20 perspective rather than ’18; and the majority of them though, which is good, are more maintenance and modification type projects, and not feel the developments. Which for us is, of course, important; we need the traditional maintenance and modification markets to normalize and comeback, because that’s always been the bread and butter business for Prosafe and the companies in our industry. The field development, come in addition -- come comes in addition, bread and butter is maintenance on modification.

So what else can we talk about in the industry? Well, this we have showed several times, partly to repeat or remind everyone about our history, how we took lead in terms of consolidation in the past; then we started fleet renewal and newbuilding; and then we took lead when it comes to scrapping vessels and rebalancing the market, high-grading the fleet; and then we took lead again when it comes to consolidation by acquiring excess at the end of 2016.

And I just want to repeat that we have every intention of being proactive in the future restructuring of the accommodation business, globally. That has to happen. This industry needs consolidation to get efficiencies and synergies for the benefit of all shareholders, not leave clients. And we have very intentional of being proactive in that industry also going forward, or in that process also going forward.

So in terms of position and strategy, we are financially restructured and organizationally, since last year. So we have still work to do but we’re in a relatively good shape from that perspective. We have reduced our costs and our CapEx, and we have a relatively low EBITDA breakeven level amount to protect our cash flows on the runway, that’s important. At least majority of the order book is for ’18 and beyond, but still there is no doubt that the market now will be lower for longer; and ’18 will be not be there when this is turning, we need to look into 2019 and beyond.

Generally, we see we are well positioned in accommodation, primarily, but we also believe we are sitting on interesting assets in the Scandinavia, whether that continues on Oseberg or whether there is something else to be done. Strategic optionality means a flexibility to do different services in addition to accommodation, but it could also mean other things that could capture value. So we are pursuing all those leads in the long-term strategy for the company. And as I said, we’ll continue to play an active role in the restructuring.

So to sum up, without going into all these details, I think the key takeaways are the quarter; as such, good in terms of operating performance; we are spending a lot of time making sure that we are operating safely and complying at any point in time; we’ve had some challenges on the Scandinavia, in particular, and that’s not acceptable, we are addressing those. In terms of market position, I think we are well placed with the current fleet we have. I think we have, at the moment in this market, I think we have control over the layup costs; I think we have control over the quality on how we preserve and take care of the vessels in second. We have a very clear strategy when it comes to continued fleet renewal; scrapping could happen, but also taking in new vessels; and as you know, we control three vessels currently in China. And we are in dialogue with the Chinese regarding a sensible commercial solution for those vessels.

So given everything we’ve done on the insights in terms of reorganizing and cutting costs, controlling spend, protecting runway, renewing this fleet, I think this Company is very, very well positioned. What we need now is some further consolidation to get economies of scale and the efficiencies. And not least, we need the market to normalize and the bounce to come back, in particular, for traditional maintenance and modification type work. And the question is, when will it happen? It will happen. I am absolutely convinced. But it might not be ‘18, I think, we need to look into ’19 and beyond. But there is the future and we will be very well positioned to take every opportunity that comes along when they come along.

So I think with that, I’ll just stop. Thank you. And then we can take questions, if there are any.

