Can Facebook Take On YouTube And Netflix?

The share price decline is unjustified and is now favorable for a rebound higher.

Facebook target upgraded from $175 to $208.91. Based on a high probability of a FB subscription model in the future; along with video ad growth.

During the recent quarter, Facebook's (FB) ad sales jumped to $9bln, up 47%. It is also now clear that Facebook will challenge YouTube for the top-spot to be the number one provider of online video.

Facebook not only wants to challenge YouTube, but they also have their sight on Netflix (NFLX). Recently, Facebook announced that they would start providing original content to a similar offering of Netflix.

I would expect Facebook to steal market share and undercut Netflix at every corner for the first few years.

What future Facebook ad revenue from video could look like

Firstly, I will assume you are aware, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) does not report segment data for YouTube, in fact, Google does not report much of their segments, and the majority are included in "other bets."

So how can we model YouTube revenue and do a comparable estimate? Well, as the data is not authoritative, we can only speculate and assume based on what hints we have. This article from BI announced that an analyst at Nomura said, "Google could lose up to $750 million from the advertiser boycott related to ads appearing next to extremist content like videos." The article also includes their YouTube revenue estimates new and old.

Source: Business Insider

With this data, we can see that revenue from YouTube is approximately 5% of total Google/Alphabet revenue.

Until Google starts releasing some actual figures, we will always be in a speculative state with YouTube.

Due to the exact values not being available, we can only work on the best guess.

Mark Zuckerberg profoundly maintains his position that video will be a larger part of Facebook's future; with this, it would only be wise to assume video will be a much more significant revenue driver for the platform than 5%, but for now, we will use roughly 5% as a benchmark.

Facebook has its eyes set on late summer for the launch of 'Watch.' They are targeting audiences between 13 and 30 at first.

As stated above, it is a rough approximation that YouTube earns around $5bln in revenue.

If Facebook can (to an extent) steal creators from YouTube, this could be the start of a slow decline for YouTube (by the way, they fully intend on doing this). With the recent demonetization of many political commentators, Facebook could be the new platform they accommodate once monetization starts to occur. However, it is possible that the same fate would unfold to those somewhat controversial commentators.

Adding original (Netflix style) content to Facebook

So far this year, Netflix has made $326mln on $10.1bln, that is a net margin of 3.2%. Although good at pulling in revenue, Netflix is weak at generating net income for shareholders.

Facebook is prepared to put up $3 million per episode; this shows how pressing they are. There has been speculation that they are also trying to take on competitors like Snapchat (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR); people go to Snapchat for entirely different reasons than they go to Facebook. Facebook will always be a more personal platform.

Twitter is indeed pulling in some big names on the video side, like Time Warner, MGM, MTV, Disney and a few others, but as we can see from Twitter numbers, the MAU's are dormant; Facebook is robust and growing continuously.

Final revenue model for Facebook video

Above, we set approximately $2bln in potential video ad revenue for Facebook by 2020; along with incorporating some subscription statistics (assuming that Facebook successfully operates its own Netflix style division), the results are below.

Risks to model assumptions:

Facebook could delay a subscriptions service or hold back on charging users for a longer than estimated.

The shares outstanding could expand, resulting in a lower than expected sales per share ratio.

Facebook could fail to deliver on providing content people want to watch; as a result, this would hinder revenue from the subscription model.

A price war between the mentioned above companies could lead to slow revenue growth.

The multiple used is not an EBITDA or P/E; this is because calculating Opex before viewing expenses for these 'new' divisions would be arbitrary.

Currently, the average price/sales per share ratio is around 13x; this is the multiple we use in the model.

We know Facebook intends to grab market share, but it is hard to predict when their subscription service will start.

Facebook have up to $3 million per episode planned, so it would not be counterintuitive to assume a fee for the viewers. As you can see, we start off with a low $3.99pm assumption and then progress to $4.99pm. $3.99pm would be a sensible hypothesis; this could lift current Amazon and Netflix market share; Amazon currently charges $8.99pm and Netflix $7.99pm.

As you can see, a target price for the next 12-months has been printed at $208.91.

Final note

Long-term investors should see comfort in the figures printed from 2020 onwards. As more and more people become accustomed to Facebook's original content, this will be a key driver for revenue.

Traditional revenue from advertising and payment and other fees remain on a relatively impressive trajectory. By 2022 the model assumes 'original content' would be 7.5% of revenue; analyst estimates that YouTube revenue accounts for 5% of Google's overall revenue, the Facebook figure is roughly modeled on this data.

It is likely that Facebook will be operating at a loss in this new 'original content' segment for some years to come, that is why we use a price to sales multiple based on what investors are willing to pay.

Even with lower than the consensus estimates for revenue in the model, Facebook still looks incredibly cheap today.

Buy recommendation: 12-month target of $208.91

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.