Opera Software's (OPESF) CEO Lars Boilesen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Opera Software ASA (OTCPK:OPESF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Lars Boilesen - CEO

Petter Lade - CFO

Will Kassoy - CEO, Opera Mediaworks

Analysts

Aksel Engebakken - ABG

Martin Stenshall - Danske

Lars Boilesen

Good morning. Welcome to Opera Software's Q2 2017 Presentation. I will start by giving an executive summary. Then our CFO, Petter Lade, will do a financial update. After that, I will do an operations update on the four companies we have, and then Will Kassoy will do an update on AdColony. And then finally we have time for Q&A and some closing comments.

Revenue came in at $109.9 million, down from $127.7 million same quarter last year, a decrease of 14%. However, the revenue was up from Q1 2017 with a result of $107 million. Adjusted EBITDA, $3.1 million, up from $0.5 million, Q1 2017 but down from same quarter last year, which has a result of $9.5 million.

AdColony revenue was down compared to same quarter last year but up compared to Q1 this year. The UA performance business continued to be weak in beginning of the quarter, but we did some actions on the supply access, which resulted in a nice increase in June. And also, July is on a significant higher level on the Performance business than it was in beginning of the Q2 quarter. Profit is down due to AdColony. And in the quarter, we took some cost initiatives in both AdColony and Skyfire, which has impact from beginning of Q3.

So if we look at the highlights per company. The highlight for AdColony is simply that, after a weak start on the Performance side, we managed to have an increase of almost 40% from May to June. July is still flattened out a bit compared to June, but it's still 20% higher than beginning of the quarter -- than April, May. So we have managed to increase the Performance revenue at the end of the quarter, and it's still on a higher level. We have taken out cost while we've done that equal to $25 million annualized, so now the run rate is $120 million for AdColony. And obviously, we are very focused on looking for efficiencies both on top line and bottom line going forward. On Bemobi, we see -- we saw a 5% revenue growth both in LATAM and international. Particularly international, we see strong user growth, which is very promising. SurfEasy, strong growth both on the online but also the partner business. We clearly see SurfEasy to be profitable in 2017. And we're also ramping down significant costs we have in connection with the Opera consumer business, which we divested last year. And finally Skyfire, we took drastic changes in the quarter.

We reduced the OpEx with $5 million in Skyfire. So basically, what we did, we went to our biggest customer. We got guaranteed revenue over the next 3 years, which is significant higher than the cost we have after the downsizing we did in the quarter. So going forward, Skyfire is guaranteed profitable from Q3.

Okay, then I'll give the word to Petter Lade.

Petter Lade

Thank you, Lars. And good morning. So as Lars said, the revenue is down year-on-year but is up sequentially, so that is encouraging. It's a trend -- or it's a step, rather, in the right direction. For OpEx, we've had very tight OpEx control, and OpEx is down slightly both year on year and quarter on quarter. We have increased costs and OpEx in Bemobi and in SurfEasy, but we are reducing costs in AdColony and Skyfire. Overall, gross margin is stable across all our businesses. And if you look finally in the bottom right corner, on adjusted EBITDA, it's inching up from Q1, but it's still down significantly from where we were a year ago.

Looking at AdColony. Clearly, there are a couple of things that is impacting the numbers. You see the darker blue one, for Performance revenue, is going down. So that's been hurting us this year both in Q1 and in Q2, while we will see that the Brand business is doing really well. As I said on the OpEx side, we have very tight cost control in AdColony, and that's something that we're going to continue with. And we implemented some actions towards the end of the quarter as well. Overall, gross margin has been very strong. It's hovering around 37%. And this is actually very encouraging as we move ad dollars over to programmatic, means that we're able to keep the gross margin where it is. That is very encouraging.

We also said at the Q1 presentation that we expected to see sequential growth in AdColony throughout the year, so we see revenues up from Q1. And profit is up from Q1, so we're back to kind of a slight profitability, when you look at adjusted EBITDA, but still this is well below where we were a year ago and also well below where we hope to be at this point of the year. So we initiated a significant cost savings program at the very end of the quarter. You didn't see the impact of it in Q2, but you're going to see the impact, pretty much full impact from the start of Q3. So overall, this is -- has an annual savings of $25 million.

For Bemobi, we continue to invest in growth. There are a couple of things that's impacting revenue in the short term for Bemobi. For Brazil, which is the biggest market, we have the FX rates going against us. So through Q2, from the start of the quarter to the end of the quarter, the FX rates moved versus the dollar about 5%, 6% negative. So that's hurting the top line a bit. And on top of that, for the international business, some of the legacy revenue we have on feature phones is also pulling revenue down, but there's an underlying growth in the Bemobi business which you'll start to see will shine through in Q3.

On the OpEx side, we've been investing to make this local success a global success. So the OpEx base has been growing quite a bit, but we know that, the size we're at now, we're really ready for the global arena. The -- we don't really expect OpEx to grow much from here. On the gross margin side, it's very strong; it's hovering around 70%. That is very solid. As you see on the adjusted EBITDA, it's just impacted by the investment that we've done in the OpEx side, but we're going to start to scale from here, as the negative impact on revenue will be gone and the OpEx space will not grow further. So that, we'll see from Q3 onwards.

For Skyfire and SurfEasy, it's encouraging to see that we have revenue growth both sequentially and year on year. And at the same time, we have costs going down both sequentially and year-on-year. We also see the gross margin is very strong. It's close to 90%. And we see that the adjusted EBITDA is improved from last quarter and from a year ago. It's really been a case of restructuring and growth. We restructured Skyfire. I mean we've been growing SurfEasy. The vast majority of revenue here is coming from SurfEasy. They are growing and are profitable, and that's something we expect to continue. At the same time, Skyfire has not delivered as we hoped, but as Lars said, we took some very decisive actions at the very end of the quarter that cut down the cost base significantly. So this will ensure profitability in this entity going forward.

So, on the topic of restructuring. As we know, revenue is always uncertain and is also harder to predict. And the same goes with gross margin, to some extent harder to predict, but the cost is very certain, so we decided to take actions at the very end of the quarter where we had certainty. So we went into AdColony; and did a very, very sizable cost exercise. We took down costs by $25 million, so we're entering the second half of the year with a run rate of $120 million annualized, down from 145 million; and for Skyfire, even bigger in percentage term, took the overall cost base down from about $7 million per year, down to 1.5 million. So this is headcount. It's housing. It's hosting. It's a lot of initiatives across the organization. Will will share some more details for his business.

Moving over to cash flow. So operating cash flow this quarter was negative $1 million. It's been trending very similar to our adjusted EBITDA, with a little lag. And of course, when adjusted EBITDA is low, it is hampering the operating cash flow. The other big moving items on the cash flow are CapEx and capitalized R&D. And just kind of to explain what it is: So CapEx is predominantly linked to hosting, so when we do hosting, we do acquire capacity that we do it through CapEx. It's actually the cheapest way to get access to hosting capacity. The capitalized R&D are predominantly in AdColony linked to the Apollo project that we're working on. That will be -- start to finish this year. More will be done through the end of next year. Both these two items will go down in terms of costs. We are now looking at our hosting situation, see if we can do things smarter, see if we can do things cheaper. And also as part of the restructuring plan we did in AdColony, we've been able to take these costs down. So I would see both these costs going down forward. CapEx due to the hosting strategy and capitalized R&D will go down as you start to complete the Apollo project.

The biggest factor in terms of total cash base and if you look at this quarter, what happened is the total cash base went down with $20 million. 13 million of that is linked to earnout payments and repurchase of shares. So we paid out earnouts about $7.5 million and bought back nearly $6 million of shares. We have a total of just over 5 million of our own shares now.

So this leaves us in a very strong financial position. We have $175 million in cash, $100 million in loan, which leaves us a net cash position of 75 million. You can also see on the balance sheet that we have 63 million as a balance of future earnouts. 90% of this is linked to Bemobi. And this, the Bemobi payout over the next three to four years, that is capped by their own free cash flows. It means that they need to bring in as much free cash flow as we'll pay out to them. So this doesn't have to come off our own balance sheet. The remainder, about $6 million, is linked to mobilike. This is a Turkish acquisition that we've done that is performing really well. So this gives us a balance sheet with solid cash and solid equity.

Finally, moving over to outlook. And this is more of the tricky part. So the ramp in AdColony is happening slower than we earlier expected. The same goes for Skyfire. We also had higher hopes for Skyfire this year. So overall, we expect to be below the guidance that we put out earlier this year, but it's very much around the uncertainty that we're seeing. We see that the -- everything is moving in the right direction. Revenue is up from Q1 to Q2. We expect to be further up from Q2 to Q3. Same goes for profitability, but the speed of transformation, particularly in AdColony, is very hard to predict. And it impacts both revenue and margin. And the transformation over to programmatic, linked with some of our own initiatives and own products, both the launch and the ramp, they are very hard to predict, so instead of looking very far ahead, the -- if you ask Will and his team now, they basically look at month-over-month. They look at week-over-week, even day-over-day, how they're performing. So that's a bit of a change in mentality internally.

But we did also take actions. We took actions on the cost base because, as we said, revenue is uncertain. Margin, to some extent, is uncertain. Costs should not be. So we took decisive actions. We've reduced the cost base by over $30 million to make us more profitable second half of this year. And we do expect, with this cost cut completed, that all our 4 companies will be profitable in the second half of the year on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

So my last slide is that, despite us not giving numbers guidance for the rest of the year, we still see some healthy and positive points going into the second half of the year. And we're past the kind of midway point for Q3, so I'd like to share some of the things we're seeing.

So for AdColony, the initiatives Lars spoke about in the Performance business, they continue to work. That's pulling revenue up for AdColony, but at the same time, the transformation in the Brand business for AdColony is hurting that, the move over to programmatic. And at the same time, Q3 seasonally is weaker for the Brand business than Q2. So that's counteracting the improvement you'll see on the Performance business. So overall, we see revenues flat for AdColony. At the same time, with the costs being lower, we see profitability up.

For Bemobi, as I said, now in Q3, the underlying growth will shine through because we don't see the same negative FX impact and we don't see the same impact from legacy products, meaning that revenue will be up. OpEx base will be flat, which means that profit will be up. For SurfEasy, the growth will continue both on revenue and top line. And finally, for Skyfire, with all costs being aligned and multimillion-dollar deals signed, we're going to see some solid revenue in Q2. We're going to see some solid profit in Q2 -- rather, in the second half.

That's it, and then I'll turn it back over to Lars.

Lars Boilesen

Thank you. Operational review. We start with AdColony. So we start with the Performance business, which is very, very important. And the positive thing in the quarter was that we managed to -- through some very clear initiatives, which will go into details about, we managed to increase the sales 40% from May to June. And we also saw July being 20% higher than basically the period January till May. So that's very positive but also absolutely necessary, the increase we have seen. When it comes to the Brand business in the quarter, it was a strong quarter, significant up from Q1. And we are particularly pleased that we are growing fast in Brand Programmatic -- sorry, Brand Performance and also in programmatic. This is the segments that will have most growth going forward.

If we look at the initiatives. It's very important that we make AdColony more efficient, so very important to take out these $25 million in the quarter. And we did this while sales increased, so we certainly believe that this will not have any impact on revenue going forwards. Going forwards, on the Performance, we are focused on further penetration of our SDK, where we support the new ad formats, playables and vertical video, which are formats we really stand out compared to our competitors. So that's a priority. And also, we are getting more help from the platform in the second half of the year, where we now can offer fixed pricing, which is something that will make us more competitive to get access to supply. And also, we have better data science through pie data, which will be implemented -- which has just been implemented last month.

On the Brand side, continue to push the Aurora SDK in order to push our video products, particularly on vertical videos. And also, we expect in the second half to connect to more leading programmatic exchanges in order to scale our programmatic business. And then finally, we are launching a new video product called Instant Lite, which is target to the more low end markets, the streaming market, where we do not really have a product today, which is fairly big market. So we are hopeful this will help our revenue to grow. And in general, when it comes to AdColony, we are more -- we are really looking for efficiencies in all parts of the company, both from the top line and the bottom line.

If we move to Bemobi. We saw solid revenue growth up from Q1 despite the FX rates was against us for LATAM. On the international, we see very strong growth on the Apps Club Bemobi, but it's negative impacted by the whole Opera Mobile Store, which is a feature phone based store. And we see revenue growing quite drastic down there, but the healthy part of the business and the strategic part of the business is growing fast. And particularly also, if we look at the subscriber growth, as you can see, we added 1.7 million alone in Q2, up from Q1. So the growth is going really fast internationally.

And the reason for that is that we have managed to really go live in many, many operators around the world. We're now live with 31 operators: 12 operators in South Asia, 10 operators in Southeast Asia, 7 operators in CIS and 2 operators in Africa. So this is a major achievement by the team, and we have many more operators to come. It's we get really positive response on launching the Apps Club in all emerging markets.

Also important is that we now are live with 5 partners, 5 operator partners, on the no data, no credit portal. And this is very important. This is the channel where we see the best conversion to paying customers. In addition, it's also our own channel, so we don't have to pay for -- we don't have to pay third party distributors here. This is also -- this can also see, when we look at our biggest partner, which is the Opera browser business, that cooperation is going well, but their share of the distribution is actually down from 75% to 55% in the quarter. So it shows that we are starting to succeed with our own channels.

We also are successfully now doing user acquisitions, where we advertise and we pay to get users, and this has turned out to be very profitable in big markets like India. So in general, you can say that we feel that we have successfully launched the Bemobi app store in many, many emerging markets. And we're now seeing the results where we get significant growth in user subscriptions. And then the third phase is, of course, that we'll turn this into revenue. We see revenues increasing month by month, but we believe that, in the second half, we will see an even bigger growth than we have seen in the first half.

On Skyfire, the turnaround has been completed. We have been very committed to make Skyfire profitable. So we basically went to our two biggest customer. We got a guaranteed revenue over more than $3 million. In addition, we managed to license the source code of Rocket to a big OEM phone manufacturer to an amount close to $2 million, so going forward over the next three years, we have guaranteed revenue of more than $5 million. We reduced the headcount from 30 to eight and we also got out of the office, so going forward, the annualized OpEx is less than 1.5 million. It's probably closer to 1 million. So obviously, Skyfire is guaranteed profitable already from Q3.

We will not do any sales. It's only eight engineers we have hired, so all future sales will be through our channel partner Huawei, who actually have a very interesting pipeline, but all the initiatives going forward will be linked to guaranteed revenue.

SurfEasy, very strong quarter again. Revenue and profitability are significant up compared to last year, good growth also from Q1. And we're definitely tracking ahead of the plan we made beginning of the year. And we have launched. We see that the partner initiatives are going well. And we actually think there's a potential to sign up more partners, so we have made a dedicated program to probably go out and see if we can land four, five another partners in the second half of the year. And we have also invested heavily into our platform. And we see very, very strong Performance numbers from the VPN client. For example, in the quarter, we managed to increase the speed to the VPN access of 2.75x. And this, of course, will help drive both revenue on the online side and also the partner side in the second half of the year.

So then I will give the word to Will Kassoy, who will give an update on AdColony.

Will Kassoy

Thanks, Lars. So thank you all for joining today. It's good to be here in Oslo to give you an update on AdColony, our Q2 results and some of the market trends. Lars and Petter shared with you kind of the overall financial results, but what I hope to do today is give you more context and give you more of the reasons why and give you more insight in terms of what's going on, together with the proof points of what we're seeing with our new products that give us encouragement for the future.

High level, the story is, as kind of Lars mentioned, we got off to a slow start in April. April and May were soft, particularly in the Performance business, but we saw the impact of some of our new products and actions in June. And I'm going to give you more context and details of that change. We're proud of the fact that Q2 is bigger than Q1 in both top and bottom line. So we had growth in the quarter. And we executed a pretty significant cost and OpEx reduction, the $25 million that is not having an impact to sales. So the way I've organized the content for today is to really kind of give you a breakdown: first, sharing some industry trends and the implications for AdColony. I'll give you more context and detailed results for the business in Q2, both broken down for Performance and Brand. I plan to share with you an overview of the cost efficiencies and updates to the product. This is the section that has more of the proof points, looking into the future, that we plan to scale in the second half of the year. And then conclude with some key takeaways.

So first, in terms of the mobile marketplace, I thought it was important to share with you some of the trends, some real trends that we're seeing. We continue to see growth in the advertising market, particularly digital. And within digital, mobile and video are some of the hottest areas of the marketplace. Brand demand is increasingly moving towards first-party supply or direct supply. So this is a big change, and what we're seeing in the marketplace are that ad networks that play a middleman and an arbitrage role that did -- that do not have their direct supply are seeing a lot of pressure and getting squeezed out of the marketplace. Programmatic buying is another big trend. It's accelerating much faster than we've even expected. We're even expecting some regions internationally to be over 50% transacted programmatically in 2018. This is causing a need to make some real changes in the business in terms of how we go to market and how we activate our business.

And then finally, this is something that we're excited about: is that there is a broader movement towards better, higher-quality advertising. So I can call it consumer first, but instead of ads that push experiences to consumers that -- especially on a mobile device, that is obstructive to the content experience, there's a movement towards more opt-in experiences where the consumer ops into the ad unit. This is something that we were proprietary, like we led the market on. And it's something that kind of bodes well for us in the future.

So the implications for AdColony going forward are really threefold. Number one, as it relates to direct supply and first party, we continue to see that our SDK footprint is a very valuable asset. At the end of Q2, we updated these stats. We maintained our position of having the second largest SDK footprint, only after Google, in the top 1,000 apps. In addition, if I just look at the year-over-year change and how many publishers are using our technology for monetization, we saw a 48% increase in apps that are using our technology to monetize their apps. So that's a very big increase. And so the demand for SDK continues to be there in the marketplace. Number two, we're taking steps to capitalize on this market shift towards programmatic. This is a big fundamental shift, a strategic inflection point, if you will, for us. And it changes how we go to the marketplace. We're focused on making our products fully compatible with things in the marketplace that they talk about, like viewability, new connections and stronger go-to-market plans, all embracing this programmatic shift. And then third, our brand and sales teams. As it relates to this more consumer, this ad-friendly experiences, our consumer -- our brand and sales teams are transitioning this momentum into sales towards this new initiative.

So giving more details on Q2 results, I want to first get into Performance. So Performance was the biggest area we saw declines first two quarters, but what I'm showing here is our weekly run rate. This is the weekly run rate from April into actually July. And you could see it gives you a little bit more context and flavor of kind of the trends that we're seeing in the marketplace and also the reactions to some of the actions that we've taken and new products.

So in the very beginning, we entered April with a run rate of about $3.2 million a week. That run rate actually hit a low of $2.7 million a week in late May, but it rebounded back up, towards late June, of a $4 million run rate a week. So that's a over 40% increase in sales from the trough to the peak, translates on an annualized basis to a $50 million revenue run rate, but it illustrates, number one, how quickly and dynamic the Performance business is and how quickly it reacts once you see products take hold. And what caused this spike are really three things.

One was the driving of more aggressive deals with our publisher and supply partners. Number two was some of our new products, so -- and I'm going to give you more context on vertical video and playables. We also introduced, if you will, a tool called fixed price zones. It gives us the tool to do more aggressive deals with publishers essentially in fixing the price that they get for that inventory, but this was something that helped get higher in the waterfall position and better quality supply. And lastly, new data science models. So it's really the combination of all these moves that we executed late in May, and we saw the impacts in June and even carried on into July.

The Brand business, as was mentioned, was about flat year-on-year, but it -- there's a lot of moving pieces. And what I wanted to do with you today is give even more transparency than we have in the past. If you'll remember, we've broken out the Brand business into these three buckets. What I'm doing here is actually showing you on five different line items the different things in the Brand business. So our single largest business is managed IO. So the managed IO is still two thirds of our Brand business. It's still one of our towering strengths, and we plan to continue to manage that and manage that profitably even though we're seeing a mix shift into new channels of trade.

The second area that we're really proud of is Brand Performance. Brand Performance grew 11% in the quarter versus last year. It's an area that actually did not even exist 18 months ago. It's a business that we built, really leveraging the strengths of our programmatic business to drive outcomes for brands and advertisers. And we see continued growth there -- but the highlight in terms of growth and velocity is truly in programmatic and you could see it here.

Year-over-year, our open marketplace business has grown 46% and our private marketplace business has grown over 300%. So -- and I'd like to kind of show that. If you just look at the programmatic side of the business: It's 85% growth year-on-year. And now we're actually seeing the scale that actually matters, that we hit a milestone in Q2. We're now 20% of our Brand business is being transacted programmatically. In some regions, Asia Pacific in particular, 30% of our businesses is done through programmatic channels. So we're seeing this migration. This migration is happening very quickly. And this is what is causing a lot of the market changes, and our internal business unit changes to address this.

As mentioned, like this is a big focus area for us. So if I look at the key areas of focus for the second half of the year, programmatic is one of the biggest areas. We need to get all our ad units to be programmatic enabled. So vertical video, which we've started in the beginning of the year, it really doesn't go live for programmatic until Q3. So I think that's going to be one of the big drivers. We're also actively working with new DSP connections, some very large partners; and I think these are going to be key to opening up revenue growth going forward.

The second big area; in Brand focus is around Aurora. So our Aurora HD video product, our interactive video, is getting real good traction in the marketplace. We debuted this in June. And actually, just today, if you do a search, you could see we're just announcing the results of this campaign which are pretty phenomenal. And I've got a section later on in the products section to share some of these results. Third, as I mentioned, this kind of industry movement towards kind of consumer-first and higher-quality ad experiences, we plan to capitalize on with our sales teams. There was a new Internet trend report by Mary Meeker that was published just one month or two ago there's a slide that actually talks about this. The rewarded video ad unit is three times higher than pre-roll, traditional pre-roll, by consumers on mobile devices. So these are some of the data points and market news that we're capitalizing on.

And finally, as Lars mentioned, on Instant-Play Lite. So there is a part of the marketplace called streaming, the streaming marketplace which is generally lower price, that we really haven't participated on. We've been kind of more focused on the high-gloss, high-touch area of the business. Especially with the introduction of Aurora, it allows us to actually kind of, if you will, offer a value-priced offering of Instant-Play which is just a straight Instant-Play product with an overlay that we could offer at more competitive prices and win some of that streaming business.

So the other big action we took in Q2 was around this restructuring. And as was mentioned before, it will generate over $25 million in OpEx savings, which is about 20% OpEx savings going forward. The big areas, if you break it down: two thirds of the cost savings is really in staffing and org changes. So we did a restructuring in both North America and Europe, so compensation cost is probably the single biggest one, both to streamline the organization and adjust to some of the market changes in the marketplace around programmatic, together with correcting and rightsizing the cost structure of the business.

The second biggest area is probably our hosting and IT costs. So because of our technology, it actually has a higher cost in terms of the ad serving in the CDN and other activities, but there's been a long time since we've actually took a look at these costs. And we did some actions to actually kind of get rid of some tech debt, and I think it will lead to cost savings in the future. And then the other areas are really just more administrative and marketing fixed costs that we also took a look at to just streamline the operations.

So next is product updates. So this is an area that gives you more context and what I call proof points of what gives us excitement for the future. The number one thing is the next-generation SDK. A lot of work has gone into this SDK. Last time I was here and reported the level of penetration of this SDK on our platform, it was around 16% in April. And I'm pleased to see that, that penetration has grown from 16% in April to now over 38% of our platform. So, nine out of 10 of our top publishers have integrated the new, next-generation SDK; and ran impressions on that in Q2. It's not across every single one of their apps, but I think the plan is to upgrade their apps with this new technology for the second half of the year. And then we're also seeing what is the result, what's the economic result of these new ad units. It really is higher pricing and better engagement, so -- and we're seeing evidence of that. Vertical video is a great example. So you can see what this chart shows is how vertical video, number one, has scaled in the quarter. So in the very beginning of the quarter, in April, we only were doing about 1 million impressions a day with vertical video. By the end of the quarter, actually into July, that scaled all the way up to 5 million impressions a day. So translating then to dollars, that's about a $15 million annual revenue run rate, and we're just getting started. So again, as we scale vertical video, we add programmatic connectivity and scale the SDK, this is going to lead to more revenue growth because we're seeing vertical video delivering higher pricing, higher eCPM for our publishers, which is getting higher waterfall positions.

The other big driver is Aurora. So we're excited about these results. And as I mentioned, some of the press on these outcomes are happening actually today, but we launched the product in June. Some of you have seen some of that press together with major brand partners like The Walt Disney Company, Buffalo Wild Wings, a big automotive company. We're getting great reaction to this, but more importantly, it's the results. So if you compare the results of unique engagement, so we went from a 6% unique engagement rate on our base Instant-Play product to over 45% unique engagement rate. That's a 7x lift in engagement, but what does that mean in terms of dollars? So if you look at the deals that we signed on Instant-Play, we see the average deal size is about $185,000 per campaign. We're seeing, so far, with Aurora that deal size be 3x larger, so over $500,000 per campaign. So this isn't for everyone, but this is for the higher -- the larger brand advertisers, for our managed service business. This is a very exciting ad unit and something that's delivering the real results and outcomes that they're looking for, so we expect further momentum with this product in the second half.

Lastly, I want to give you an update on product. So some of the biggest areas of product is, as I mentioned, the SDK. So the SDK, the first one here, that's one of our biggest focus areas. And like every year, both Apple and Android have new operating system updates that come out generally in the September time frame. So one of the big things that we do is to kind of upgrade our SDK for that, so it's called the 3.2 version of the SDK. That's coming out actually next week, which is 6 weeks earlier to market than we were last year with our SDK and our compatibility to the new operating systems. So why that's important is to get into the upgrade cycle of all of our publishers. So we're in good position to do that, starting next week.

The other things I want to call attention to here is advanced bidding mediation, playables and LTV optimization. Those three things are probably the biggest revenue-generating tools that our Performance business is going to use to drive this trajectory change in revenue run rate. So the advanced bidding, we call that Apollo 8, if you refer this back to the prior document. Some of these features, we actually moved up in the calendar. Fixed-zone pricing was something planned in Q3 that we moved into Q2, and we saw the impact that had on Performance. In Q3, we're actually debuting our advanced mediation technology, which allows us to bid for every impression in the waterfall. And we're launching that with select mediation partners in Q3. Playables is really at very small scale on the Performance business today, and that's something we plan to scale dramatically in Q3 and Q4. We think that's -- we're also seeing evidence that's leading to higher pricing, higher install rates; get us higher in the waterfall. And lastly, LTV optimization: The Performance business is all about outcomes and how do you find the highest quality users. And a lot of our advertisers are getting more sophisticated in how do you segment that data, how do you basically pay higher prices for higher-quality users. And so a lot of our tools are going to enable that.

So in closing. Q2, we did get off to a slow start, but we finished with good momentum at the end of June. We saw growth versus Q1. And we launched some new products, and we're really focused on scaling those products as we get into Q3 and Q4. The company restructuring will not only lead to substantial cost savings but also set us up for some of these market changes, and we're not seeing any change in sales.

The other key takeaway here is around KPIs. The KPIs or what I call the proof points of the business are really there. We're seeing that the products are working. It's all about driving scale and how do we get these products to scale in the marketplace. That's where we're laser focused on right now.

Externally, when developers are looking at our SDK, we're seeing great growth. So our SDK footprint, which is very valuable, more valuable than ever, continues to grow and grow at very rapid rates. We saw a 45% increase year-on-year. And the migration to Aurora is also happening at a nice clip, right about 40% right now and growing. And lastly, we're seeing the markets increasingly turning towards first-party supply, direct supply which is SDK based; and programmatic solutions. So this is what's driving kind of a change of focus. And for us, our focus is squarely on how do we maximize revenue out of our SDK and how do we prepare ourselves to open up all ad unit types for programmatic.

So that's all I have for you today. Thank you.

Lars Boilesen

Yes. So just to wrap up this session then. In AdColony now we expect a ramp in revenue and profit in second half. We are very much in a day-to-day, week-to-week mode where we need to see we grow our market share in the second half. And we'll continue to look for efficiencies in all parts of AdColony.

Bemobi, the focus is on international growth. And we -- as Bemobi as a whole, we expect a ramp in revenue and profit also in second half. SurfEasy, we want to continue the strong trend. We have 42 high-qualified engineers there. We think we can reach out to more partners in the second half. And clearly, we will be profitable this year. And for Skyfire, we will secure that it will be profitable. And in fact, we hope that we will see a lot of new customers, also in the second half, on Skyfire.

So I think this ends our presentation. And we can take some questions, if you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Aksel Engebakken

Aksel from ABG. So I have a few questions. Firstly, on the cost savings program in AdColony, Petter, you mentioned that it would come in with full force from Q3, but from Slide 34 you're talking about a more gradual ramp-up in cost savings. Does that mean that we will have cost savings quarter-on-quarter closer to 2 million in Q3, or closer to 6 million in Q3?

Petter Lade

Closer to 6 million in Q3. The vast majority of work was done by the end of the quarter. There is a little bit of lag. And there are some costs that will still be with us in July, but that's a small, small fraction of it.

Aksel Engebakken

Okay. And just to follow up on the costs program because I see that it involves initiatives such as reducing events, reducing marketing et cetera. When you start to cut such corners, how can you be fairly confident that it won't impact your revenue and your activities momentum going forward?

Will Kassoy

Sure, yes. On the marketing side, I think a lot of the costs have been committed to for this calendar year, and so there's not probably as big reductions on the marketing side. Especially, marketing is pretty critical, as you said, to give the air cover for our products in the fourth quarter, so I'd say that more of the cost savings came, for this year, in other areas of administrative savings and fixed costs. So I think within marketing there are some savings. And I think it's just really more about getting more efficient; focusing on fewer, bigger events; and just activating those. And different from a consumer business like the browser, we're business-to-business, so really what drives outcomes is about how do you deliver results through the product and share those results to business-to-business to the trades. So I guess, the relative impact of marketing relative to, say, a consumer product business, it's a little bit different. So marketing has never been more than like 1% of our overall sales.

Aksel Engebakken

And I see where you're getting at, but I was thinking about maintaining client relationships, et cetera...

Will Kassoy

All that, yes. We're not cutting back anything that's client facing like that.

Aksel Engebakken

Okay. And then on the Performance business. So you didn't talk much about the market development, app market. Previously, you said you had a line of sights to major app launches. Based on what I have seen, it seems like there hasn't been many major new apps out on the market. Could you talk a little about how you see the market on the Performance side developing and...

Will Kassoy

Yes, no. I mean there actually have been some new market entrants. Machine Zone actually released a new title, which they're a huge marketplace player, in the end of June...

Aksel Engebakken

The Final Fantasy?

Will Kassoy

Final Fantasy, exactly. And a lot of titles that we still have in the pipeline for Q3 and Q4. I think a lot of publishers wait until we see the new operating system updates before they kind of release the marketing muscle. And kind of the way that marketing works in this business too is they oftentimes ramp and scale. It's not like a movie launch where all the marketing happens all at one time, but we do see that activity happen probably more in the fourth quarter when these products are on a global basis.

Aksel Engebakken

Okay. And when you're indicating flat revenue in AdColony quarter-on-quarter while you see also a substantial improvement in the Performance business, that must mean that you see an acceleration in the negative trend in the Brand business. Is that correct?

Will Kassoy

Yes, yes. I mean I think it's two things. It's just the shift to programmatic, together with seasonality. I mean those are the two factors that are impacting the Brand business, where it's -- the Brand business is slightly lower, whereas Performance is getting slightly higher in Q3.

Lars Boilesen

There's still a strong expectation for the high-season Q4 on the Brand side.

Aksel Engebakken

Yes. And on the Performance business, could you just say why the trend flattened out in July and saw a slight decline back? Because one should maybe expect that you have much more to go in there, that it could go much higher...

Will Kassoy

Yes, and it's we intentionally wanted to show the tail beyond just ending at June because it has trailed off a little bit. I think it's expected. We see July, August seasonally as, like, not as strong of a time of year. And it -- like you mentioned earlier, it's a function of the seasonality, together with when there are big product launches in the marketplace.

Aksel Engebakken

Okay. And just a couple of quick ones on Bemobi: So Petter, you mentioned that OpEx in Bemobi isn't supposed to grow substantially from here. Or sort of the growth in OpEx will flat out. Lars, you mentioned that you are still connecting to new operators, so growth will continue. Could you just elaborate on why growth in OpEx will not continue? And one follow-up so you can answer both in one. It seems like the monetization rate in Bemobi is now entering H2, that you're going to push harder on monetization. Is that correct...

Petter Lade

I think -- yes. I mean it's [indiscernible]. As Lars said in his slide, I mean, first, you need to build up the organization. And I think now we've built up an organization that can deliver our products globally. So that's why we get the OpEx first. The second level is you get the subscribers in. So we see the growth of international subscriber's been growing, but think of it like, when Netflix rolls out, what they do is they give you kind of one month or two or three months for free to get you started. So that's the same thing we do. We try to get the subscribers in, but then we don't monetize them as heavily in the beginning. But then as they get hooked on the app store, then we're able to offer them more and to increase the pricing. So that's exactly what you said.

Aksel Engebakken

Yes, so that means that monetization will ramp up in the second half then.

Petter Lade

Particularly in the international markets...

Lars Boilesen

But I think that's more because we have now 31 operators live. Five of them have integrated the "no data, no credit" portal, which is very efficient in terms of monetization. So now we have maybe 10 operators who really start generating cash, right, but I still think that it's a very small team we have. We see a lot of demand, so we are kind of debating whether we should step up. But I think the key is that you have these three phases Petter is talking about. You get the -- you spend OpEx. Then you get subscribers. And we are now starting to have a couple of handful of customer in the third phase that we're monetizing. That will -- that's why the monetization will increase.

Martin Stenshall

Martin Stenshall, Danske. Bemobi, first question, regarding number of subscribers. And regarding LATAM, we can see there's a slight decline in number of subscribers from Q2 last year. And then you also mentioned that this LATAM market is maturing. So how far from a full penetration would you say we are in LATAM? And then what kind of -- let's say, could we expect a similar penetration, let's say, in new international markets?

Lars Boilesen

I think -- so I think it's fair to say Brazil is maturing, but it's a very strong business. We are very strong there. There's a bit of seasonality compared from Q1 to Q2. And we expect that actually user acquisition to be up in Q3, so I will more say that's a mature market. It shows the potential for the Bemobi business, Can we just create one Brazil outside Brazil? Then this can be a great business. So we think things are going well in Brazil. It's a mature market. We have a high market share there. It's a very profitable market for us, and we expect that to actually have a nice trend in Q3 compared to Q2. So that's -- so I'll say, LATAM, there's a big potential in LATAM. It's only Brazil that is kind of a high market share.

Martin Stenshall

Okay. And then on ARPU for Bemobi, would you be able to say something about the ARPU, let's say, in Brazil or, let's say, in LATAM outside Brazil; and then in -- the potential for ARPU in the international markets?

Petter Lade

Well, you can derive it pretty easily from the numbers we provide because we split out revenues. Kind of 82% of revenue comes from LATAM, of which the clear majority is Brazil. And you see the number of subs. As for international markets, the monetization is still lower, but there's no reason why we won't see the same ARPU internationally as we do in Brazil and LATAM because it will depend on the market.

Petter Lade

Okay, that's it. Thank you.

Lars Boilesen

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.