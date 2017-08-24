AI And Robots Do Not Necessarily Lead To Mass Unemployment

Other countries have labor market institutions that are better equipped to deal with big shocks.

Japan and China are showing that automation doesn't necessarily have to produce widespread dislocation and can even be embraced.

Rather than retreat into economic nationalism and protectionism, the US could learn from other country experiences.

With the advent of AI and robotics, the pace of structural change is only likely to accelerate.

The US labor market has been buffeted by structural change, mostly caused by automation, leaving many people behind and fueling a populist revolt.

There are great worries that the coming wave of automation, led by AI (artificial intelligence) and robotics will cause mass unemployment. The US is already suffering from the effects of prior structural change, which has created a rust belt and fueled a populist revolt.

Rather than retreating into economic nationalism and protectionism, we think it's better to embrace the change and prepare and equip the labor force to deal with the consequences.

With respect to this, the US can actually learn from the experience and arrangements of other countries.

Structural change

The worries about AI and robotics creating mass unemployment are not without merits, there is technology coming that might make whole classes of jobs disappear, like in retail (from The Guardian):

A recent analysis by Cornerstone Capital Group suggests that 7.5m retail jobs – the most common type of job in the country – are at “high risk of computerization”, with the 3.5m cashiers likely to be particularly hard hit. Another report, by McKinsey, suggests that a new generation of high-tech grocery stores that automatically charge customers for the goods they take – no check-out required – and use robots for inventory and stocking could reduce the number of labor hours needed by nearly two-thirds. It all translates into millions of Americans’ jobs under threat.

In manufacturing, where automation has been ongoing for decades, of course, more specifically the car industry, from Brookings:

Specifically, the map makes clear that while industrial robots are by no means everywhere, they are clustered heavily in a short list of Midwestern and Southern manufacturing states, especially the upper Midwest. This clustering follows logically from the fact that the auto industry—highly concentrated in the Midwest and upper South—currently employs nearly half of all industrial robots in use.

And, the disruption that technological progress can produce can have considerable societal consequences, from Yahoo (our emphasis):

But they worry about those who will be harmed, and what the blowback might be. “The Industrial Revolution produced Marxism,” warned Princeton professor Anne-Marie Slaughter, pointing out that moments of great progress also leave some people behind - and sometimes create tsunamis of populism that bring down elites. Technology has been displacing American workers for at least two decades, and the disruptive churn finally produced a political shock in the election of Donald Trump as president. So the fate of truck drivers 10 or 20 years from now is something already familiar to millions of factory workers and others whose jobs are now done by algorithms, robots or other machines. But this trend doesn’t seem to have crested yet and could intensify rather than ebb.

The positive side

However, there are also many observers who point out the positive side of technological progress, from Business Insider:

Most technology and employment experts, however, are quick to note that mechanization can have a tremendous positive impact on productivity that produces more creative, higher paying jobs.

Indeed, here is CNBC (our emphasis):

That's because innovations will make the world better and more efficient, freeing people up to pursue more creative, interesting things. "Some jobs are displaced, but equally new jobs are also created each time a new technology comes along," Dave Silver, a lead programmer of a powerful Google computer, AlphaGo, told CNBC. "There will be big change … but it's something I'm optimistic will actually lead to more opportunities, rather than less."

So, basically we know that:

Technology has a great potential for disruption, jobs, crafts, sectors, whole industries and communities can be displaced or uprooted.

Technology also creates growth, higher productivity, reduces drudgery and potentially increases profits, wages, and/or free-time.

Japan

It might have gone under the radar, but Japan is actually booming, with unemployment at 2.8% a low not seen in decades, from Reuters:

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.51 from 1.49 in May to reach the highest since February 1974.

In order to deal with labor shortage which is the result of a booming economy and worsening demographics, there are few options:

Rising wages

Mass immigration

Mobilize more women into the labor market

Automation

Rising wages would be good for the economy, it could finally lift Japan decisively out of deflation and mobilize some of the enormous corporate profits and savings.

Mass immigration is less likely because of the cultural and language barriers which make Japan a difficult place to adapt to and there is also considerable resistance to the idea within Japan itself.

Mobilizing more women into the labor market would definitely help, but it could very well make the demographics even worse longer-term.

The path most likely to be chosen is automation, given Japanese penchant for technology and vast corporate profits and savings. And, this is already happening, from Bloomberg:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch forecast IT investment in Japan to rise as much as 9 percent annually in coming years, with the difference in software investment per worker versus the U.S. falling to 5 to 1 by 2020 from about 10 to 1 now. The budding surge isn't limited to manufacturers. Non-manufacturing companies planned 2.4 trillion yen in software investment in the fiscal year ending in March 2018, according to the Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey, released in July. That would be the most since 2009. Retailers plan to spend 146.4 billion yen on software this fiscal year, the most on record for data going back to 1999.

Japan also produces a lot of robots:

In the past 12 months, Japan has started to produce a lot of robots. Its production index for industrial robots stood at 25 in 2009, achieved 175 last year and rocketed to 225 in June this year. Three-quarters of the units made were exported, helping Japan boost its total exports by 11% in the past year. In turn, the industrial surge of robots has stimulated a surge in semiconductor production in Japan and South Korea.

And, this is clearly helping exports, advanced high value-added manufacturing (like semiconductors) and hence productivity, so it's difficult to argue that it's bad for the economy. In fact, in a situation of labor scarcity, it might be universally good for the economy.

China

Then there is China, which is starting to have a demographic problem of its own. In order to deal with that, it is also greatly accelerating technology, investing in way more robots than any other country:

In a way, this isn't so surprising. China is a huge country and both China and Japan still have large manufacturing sectors where most robots are deployed, this becomes clear from the graph below:

But at this pace, China is rapidly catching up, and on the scale China operates on things can easily have global implications. A Bloomberg article suggests that it looks like a doubling down on export-driven growth, boosting production and export competitiveness, but increasing domestic inequality, undermining the shift towards an economy driven more by domestic consumption.

The US

The US is still a great place of innovation and technological advancement (even if some of the sources are drying up), however, it's distinctly less well equipped to deal with the disruptive impact of technological change.

That is curious because in potential, the flexible markets the US used to enjoy enable shift changes in resource deployment, which should be an advantage.

However, where the US falls short is that labor is no ordinary resource and extra efforts could make a considerable difference here. We give you the following figure from the financial crisis:

You see an extraordinary difference between Germany and the US performance of the labor market over the crisis years, which is even more surprising if you consider that output actually fell a bit more in Germany, compared to the US.

Here is one clue to the striking difference:

It is simply much more difficult to get rid of employees in Germany, compared to the US. Instead of firing people (which is difficult and/or expensive), German firms simply let them work a lot less hours, and part of this was subsidized by the state.

There are actually considerable advantages in keeping your workforce together. Crucial knowledge doesn't get lost (or worse, moves to the competition), there is no selection and training cost, it instills a sense of community and shared destiny, there are more incentives to embark on workforce training of they stay at the company longer, etc.

However, before we sing the praises of the German labor market model, you have to realize that this model performs well under a specific kind of shock, one that temporary knocks demand of output off course, like what happened in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

For structural change wrought by technological development which can permanently shift demand for a company's products reducing working hours won't do.

For that, perhaps the best model is the Danish concept of flexicurity, which combines three elements:

Low employment protection; it's easy for Danish firms to fire people (see table above).

A strong social safety net; periods of unemployment are not a disaster for people (at least not in financial terms, unless you were on a high salary).

Activation policies, like short counseling and assessment programs to job training and wage-subsidised jobs. These activation policies intensify with the duration of unemployment.

Does it work? Well, the Danish labor market is as dynamic as the American one:

That is, it performs well in the kind of structural shock that technological change brings, for instance, from VOXEU

Many Danish workers experience a period of unemployment, but in most cases only for a short period. The average unemployment duration is 4 months. On the contrary, in the Netherlands and Germany, the average unemployment duration was 24 months and 19 months respectively (OECD.stat). The same picture emerges when looking at the share of long-term unemployment which was twice as high in the Netherlands and Germany as in Denmark.

Denmark's unemployment rate has also been consistently low:

There is a downside though, in response to the financial crisis, the fall in employment was severe, simply because it's much easier to fire people in Denmark than it is in Germany.

Conclusion

Structural change, mostly brought about by technological change, has created a rustbelt in the US, which has been a main driver for a populist revolution. Given the fact that technological change is likely to accelerate, rather than resorting to economic nationalism, the US does well to prepare and equip its labor force better to those forces of structural change.

Two approaches of labor market institutions that are able to better cope with different kinds of economic shocks could serve as an example. The German approach is excellent for the kind of temporary shock brought about by the financial crisis.

However, for dealing with structural shifts in the economy as a result of technological change and globalization, the Danish concept of flexicurity has much going for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.