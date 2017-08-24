Is The Social Media Space Saturated?

And this might mean that we are approaching user growth saturation in the U.S. and Canada.

This might suggest that there are very few internet users who don't use some social media platform.

However the interesting part of the report is that Facebook's user base will increase mainly because of older users.

According to a report from eMarketer, while Facebook’s (FB) number of U.S. monthly users will grow 2.4% this year, users between the ages of 12 and 17 will use Facebook less to the tune of 3.4%. The report also claims these users will use Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) instead.

However what was most interesting in the report was this paragraph:

Facebook’s community of monthly users in the US will grow 2.4% this year to 172.9 million people, a figure slightly higher than previously forecast due to increased adoption by older internet users.

In other words, FB's user growth has reached some kind of a plateau, and the only user growth is in older internet users. This is probably because older people are not that versed with technology and have come late to the social media party.

Are we witnessing social media saturation?

The U.S. and Canadian population is about 360M people (2016 data). Internet penetration in the U.S.and Canada is about 80% on average. This means about 288M people have an internet connection.

There are about 47M children between the ages of 0-11 in the U.S, and about 2M people in jail (I am not counting data from Canada). This means there are about 238M internet users in the U.S. and Canada.

Now if we look at FB's latest user data (table above), we see that on a monthly basis in the U.S. and Canada, 234M people use FB. In other words, just about everyone in the U.S. and Canada who has an internet connection and can use FB at least one a month, already does. And while users still increase every quarter, the increase is at a snail's pace, because we are approaching total saturation.

FB claims 234 mostly users while eMarketer says FB will have about 173M users this year. I assume the number is closer to eMarketer's estimate because we all know FB has many fake and duplicate accounts. However, the fact that the only reason FB's user base will increase is because of older users reinforces the theory that user growth in the U.S. and Canada is approaching some kind of a threshold.

Because even if the difference between FB and eMarketer is about 60M users, I do not think the entire population of the U.S. and Canada will ever become monthly users of FB, or other social media platforms.

So does this mean that we are also approaching monetization limits? No, not yet. Monetizing in the social space is still on the rise. And that's the reason why FB's earnings are still on the rise, and hopefully SNAP will someday become profitable.

But eventually, we will reach that point also. Because while the above figures exclude user data for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, the truth is that users can only be on once social platform at once.

In other words, when we do reach the absolute limit of user growth in the U.S. Canada, having more platforms to monetize will not help much. Users cannot be on Twitter (TWTR), Microsoft's (MSFT) Linkedin, SNAP, FB, and Instagram all at the same time.

Is this a victory for SNAP?

No, not really. It's well known that SNAP has a broad following with teenagers and younger users for a while now. And while SNAP might snatch some younger users today, eventually I think these users will move over to FB and Instagram as they mature. Granted new younger users will learn to use SNAP as older users migrate out of SNAP, however, this does not mean SNAP's user base will ever grow to anything close to FB's (my opinion).

Also, while SNAP might increase users, it's still very far from becoming anything close to profitable. And outside of short covering, I see absolutely no reason for the stock's pop over the past several days. In fact, I think this is the perfect opportunity to short the stock once more (I did).

Please read my latest takes on SNAP, and why I think it's worth about $7 a share here and here.

Bottom line

It seems user growth in the U.S. and Canada has reached some kind of a plateau, and user growth over the next few years will slow dramatically. Yes, monetization is still strong, however a word of caution, there are limits to how much money can be squeezed from users. Also, users cannot be on all platforms all at once.

So while monetization growth is still strong, investors might want to follow user growth very closely, because when user growth reaches its limits, monetization limits will probably follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.