Caixabank: Still A Buy After Significant Gain

Shares of Caixabank have increased by 90% since our buy call, and we are revisiting the story.

Last November, we shared our bullish thesis on Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY). Since that, the stock has increased by 90%. More important, Caixabank has outperformed the MSCI European Banks Index by 65%. Given that impressive performance, we think it’s time to revisit the story.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Strong economic growth in Spain

The Spanish economy continues to outperform its euro-area peers. The country’s GDP grew by 3.1% y/y in Q217, much stronger than initially expected. Notably, the International Monetary Fund has recently raised its forecast of Spain's GDP growth by 50bps to 3.1% for 2017. It is also worth mentioning that S&P Ratings and Fitch Ratings upgraded their outlook on Spain’s credit rating.

Source: Bloomberg

Thanks to such a strong economic recovery, Spanish banks enjoy robust credit growth, with corporate lending being one of the main beneficiaries. Caixa’s loan book composition is highly correlated with the Spanish macroeconomic environment. In addition, the bank has been actively growing its Corporate & SME segment over the past few quarters. As a result, the bank’s Corporate & SME book increased by 16% YTD in Q2, while its total credit portfolio grew by 12% YTD. Moreover, as the following figure shows, Caixabank increased its market share in the segment.

Source: Company data

Well-positioned for a rising rate environment

It is important to note that Caixa is a deposit-funded bank with a low share of interbank funding. As the chart below shows, non-interest and low-cost demand deposits correspond to 65% of the bank’s funding structure, while non-deposit/interbank funding represents just 21% of Caixa’s total liabilities.

Source: Company data

This attractive funding mix is an important competitive advantage for Caixabank. When European rates increase, Caixa will most likely keep its cost of funding stable, thanks to a price-inelastic deposit base. In addition, when compared to most of its Spanish peers, Caixabank has a higher share of non-mortgages loans, which should be the main beneficiary of higher Euribor rates due to their shorter maturities. According to our estimates, a 25bps increase in short-term European rates (Euribor3M) would result in c5% pick-up in the bank’s earnings.

A dividend story?

We believe Caixabank is set to emerge as an attractive dividend stock. Its current dividend yield of 3% is below the average of European banks. However, the bank is gradually moving to a 50% dividend payout ratio. As such, according to our estimates, Caixabank’s dividend yield could reach 5% for FY2019.

Valuation

To be fair, Caixa is not cheap anymore. The stock is trading at a 1x P/B ratio for a 9% return on equity and 12x forward earnings. With that being said, the bank offers one of the highest EPS growth in the European banking space.

Bottom line

In our view, Caixabank remains one of the few Eurozone periphery names that still have an attractive risk/reward ratio. Rising European short-term rates should be a huge tailwind for its NIM, while a strong economic recovery in Spain bodes very well for its corporate/SME loan growth.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with Caixabank and other global banks. If you would like to receive our articles, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We also invite readers to check out our subscription service. Get in-depth fundamental research, stock recommendations, trading ideas, exclusive access to professional databases, sophisticated valuation models and expert commentary on Wall Street recommendation from a hedge-fund analyst with a proven track record. Go here to learn more; we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAIXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.