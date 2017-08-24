Premier Oil's (PMOIF) CEO Tony Durrant on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Oil plc (OTCPK:PMOIF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Tony Durrant

Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the First Half Results for 2017. I'm pleased to say that it's becoming quite repetitive to stand here and report another very good period of operational performance, that doesn't happen of course without a huge amount of effort across the company, in our asset managers, and well long way that continue. I think, what's particularly pleasing about this six-month period is the fact that, that effort on our producing portfolio has been matched or even outshone by some very significant events in new projects, in our development projects and in our exploration projects. Robin will talk later about Catcher, Tolmount and Zama in particular.

I think inevitably given the progress on our asset portfolio and the completion of our refinancing in July, we've taken the opportunity with our board including our new board members to look at Premier in the longer term and both Richard and I will try and give some pointers this morning to the future of Premier in a low oil price environment.

Before I hand over to Richard, for a look at the results. Let me just run through quickly some highlights of the first half and in particular the targets we're setting ourselves for the full year. Put simply, production is up and costs are down. We've revised our guidance in both cases in the right direction and of course, we'll be targeting to beat those revised targets for the full year. Many people in the company have been very active in the first half on our disposal program.

We've announced the sales of Pakistan and Wytch Farm, both extremely good assets for Premier over the longer term. Robin was reminding me this morning that Premier has been in Wytch Farm for 34 years. I think he's probably the only person that could remember that. But though both of those are still very good producing assets, we do think we've extracted most of the upside from those assets and we think, it's a very good moment to capture what our full values in both cases and recycle the capital for other uses. We continue to work on further non-core asset disposals mostly from the E.ON portfolio and I would say that if we are successful in those ongoing discussions, then it will only serve to emphasize what an outstanding acquisition the E.ON acquisition was.

Robin will talk about exactly where we are on Catcher. It goes without saying that we're very focused on delivering first oil from the Catcher project by year-end and indeed on the rapid ramp-up of Catcher's production. We've revised guidance for that upwards during the early part of 2018. We've announced this morning signature of Heads of Terms with an infrastructure partner for the Tolmount project. We acquired Tolmount cheaply as part of the E.ON acquisition.

We've now identified a route for funding the project with minimum use of our own capital and therefore, it shouldn't be of any great surprise to you that Tolmount is for us a very attractive project, again Robin will elaborate but suffice it to say, we are funding it while still retaining tax synergies and upside in the reserves and we see a lot of upside in the greater Tolmount area.

Back in March, we sort of set out a plan for the Sea Lion project in Falklands for the whole of 2017, essentially that is negotiating funding packages from variety of sources and all sort of commercial negotiations with contractors for that project.

We've made some good progress I think, year-to-date, those discussions are all ongoing, obviously we'll report back in due course as we reach conclusion on those discussions. The highlight of the first half or year-to-date was certainly the discovery at Zama in Mexico, again Roger and Robin will touch on it shortly.

But suffice it to say that although we've got lots of decisions to make about the Zama field and indeed about Premier in Mexico, we could not have got off to a better start to our investment there. So some exciting things on the growth projects. But for the avoidance of doubt, net debt reduction remains our primary focus.

Obviously we need to get our balance sheet back in good shape. I think, the first half was also successful in that respect. We guided that we would be net cash flow neutral at $50 a barrel. We've generated just over $50 million of positive free cash flow. The disposals that we've announced that we'll complete in the second half will significantly increase that process of reducing net debt and of course Catcher when it's onstream in 2018 will accelerate that process even further.

So good start there too. I'll hand over to Richard to talk in some more detail about the financial results.

Richard Rose

Thanks, Tony. Morning, everyone. I'll now run through a recap for the first half financial results and give a little bit of color on outlook. I'm glad to say the strong operational performance we saw in the first half translated itself into an equally strong financial performance.

Revenue in the period was up 40% year-on-year, that was largely driven by outperformance in production. We had a full period contribution from the E.ON assets, from Solan. We've seen particular outperformance on several assets across the portfolio, including Chim Sao, and Huntington, and I think, Robin will talk a little bit about that later.

We have tight cost control, high operating efficiency across the portfolio and that drove an 11% reduction in operating cost down to $14.70 that coupled with the higher revenue, we almost tripled our operating cash flow in the period just under $ 300 million.

We're going profitable in the first half of the year. It was down on a comparative period last year, but we did include a number one-offs last year. If you remember, including the negative goodwill on E.ON acquisition. CapEx was down significantly and overall, we generated as Tony mentioned, free cash flow in the period of just over $50 million and consequently saw net debt reduce on the back of that.

Turning to the cash flow statement, just a little bit of detail and color on this. It's worth noting, we delivered the improved cash flow from operations despite a largely flat realized oil price after hedging as obviously some mix effects with hedging in the prior period but it's also worth noting, we did see an improvement in our Indonesian gas price that is linked to Brent and obviously, we've seen better strength in Brent this year compared to last year.

In terms of OpEx guidance, we are still forecasting guiding to OpEx less than $16 a barrel. That full-year guidance is slightly higher than the first half and that does reflect the fixed cost nature of our asset base and the fact that production is slightly lower in the second half of the year, reflecting planned maintenance shutdowns in July and August.

In terms of CapEx, full year remains in line with recently reduced guidance of $325 million. The bulk of that remains on our Catcher project. We have seen phasing from the first half and second half, as we complete drilling or continue drilling, complete subsea tie-ins and commence the hook-up and comissioning of the FPSO, which is due onstream in December.

One point to note in terms of cash flows, we did have higher finance charges and interest costs that's reflective of higher net debts in the period than the prior year. Step-up in interest rates in line with our financing docs and obviously fees associated with the refinancing.

Finally, on hedging, we have about 45% of our production in second half of this year hedged at various prices between $51 to $52 a barrel, that's a mixture of options, fixed-term sales and swaps. We also have just under 40% of our gas hedged at prices – ahead of spot prices at the moment.

We haven't put up guidance for 2018. We are under-hedged for 2018. That's reflective of the current position, where we had credit lines largely close, completing the refinancing. I'm pleased to say, we started to see one or two banks release credit lines and we are starting to increase our hedging for 2018. We're also going through a period at the moment of extending some of our term deals on Huntington and Forties. So therefore, I'd expect with oil prices of about $50 a barrel, you'll start see our hedging increase in 2018.

Turning to net debt and refinancing, we have obviously provided a lot of disclosure over the last few months on our refinancing and amended terms. I'm not going to go into a lot of detail there, obviously very pleased that that completed at the end of July and we can now move forward. Point to note, our average cost of debt going forward is slightly higher now at 7%, however that is manageable in the context of our capital structure. As Tony mentioned, we were – we're cash flow positive in first half of the year, would expect net debt reduction to increase in the second half, as we complete our disposals program that's been announced and that will accelerate once Catcher is onstream.

We had at the half year over $500 million of cash and undrawn facilities. Those were preserved on day one on the refinancing. So that allows us and gives us headroom to deliver Catcher and so that's investment in new projects going forward.

Final slide, really is just to trying to give a little bit color on our financial outlook and also just remind people what we've achieved over the last few years and what has been quite a difficult time for the industry. You heard us talk before about what we've achieved in terms of operating cost savings, but it's worth reminding that if you look at our cost base in 2014 and compare it to what we've delivered over the last few years, we've generated about $300 million of net absolute cost savings to the business. And if you compare on the like-for-like basis to our asset portfolio now compared to 2014, we now got a reduced run rate of about $150 million per annum in terms of operating costs.

Going forward, it will obviously depend on portfolio mix, but we expect operating cost remain stable at $15 a barrel to $17 a barrel. The savings, we've managed to realize a lot of those have embedded in contracts that have multi-year term. So we would hopefully manage to keep those operating cost stable even if we saw a recovery in oil prices going forward.

In terms of CapEx, as a business, CapEx has reduced significantly from over $1 billion a year, to our current guidance of just over $300 million. We've also been very active in reducing forward commitments in both exploration and development activities. Going forward, the outlook will be very dependent on investment in new projects. But we're obviously taking a very disciplined approach to capital allocation and looking to invest in the future within a framework of still trying to reduce net debt.

In terms of portfolio management, over the last three years, we've delivered over $350 million of realized value from disposals that doesn't include the announcement of the Wytch Farm disposal, which we talked about on Tuesday. We've also created significant value for the E.ON acquisition, not just in terms of operational delivery from the producing assets but the potential value from Tolmount.

Going forward, we expect active portfolio management to continue. We will consider further disposals, but let's be absolutely clear, we are not a foreseller of assets. We will look to potentially dispose off further noncore assets, but only if we can get the right price and only if it's the right thing to do for stakeholders.

In terms of net debt, we're obviously aware it has increased in the period for investment and weakness in the oil price. But it has stabilized. We have seen some reduction at the half year and as we've mentioned before and continued to mention, we would expect that to accelerate through 2018, as we bring Catcher onstream and deliver further disposals. And not only that, we expect net debt to reduce, but we would also expect our leverage ratio to get back into line to three times or less over the next 18 months or so.

With that, I'll hand over to Robin [indiscernible] for operations.

Robin Allan

Thank you, Richard. Turning now to Page 10 . As you've heard, we've delivered significant increase in production in the first half of this year averaging 82,000 barrels a day. And we have achieved that by virtue of the effort we've expended on our operational performance. It's been a process where we've enrolled all of our offshore teams around the world and they have been supported by their colleagues onshore and the production outcome really is a proof of their success.

The barrels on the left of the page show the main producing assets in our portfolio and you will immediately note that the UK where we have a favorable tax position now comprises just over half of our current production.

In the last – this last six months and the 12 months before, we have been working the assets we took over from E.ON very hard.

And so for example, on Huntington, we've been able to take over obviously the management and the well stock, and would be running the field in a different way, that has enabled Huntington to be a star producer this year even though towards the end of its field life. We've also been able to agree terms to extend the Teekay voyager production unit that will enable us to maximize the extraction of oil from the field similarly on Babbage and the gas basin another old E.ON field. We've taken that and we moved it to not normally MAN [ph], so we have been able to reduce costs in terms of boats and helicopters and staff and so on.

And we have been able to use the extra manpower we have created there to put more effort into managing the well stock again with similarly with good results. And now, we see that field continuing for many, many years to come. In Southeast Asia, our operations continue to deliver the goods. We've got fantastic production efficiency there well over 90%. In Indonesia, we completed and tied in the Westlobe 5x. You remember that's the well that's got the Lama production that sits below the main producing zones in the Anoa field. That's tied in, and is on production now and we'll see how that goes and what impact that will have, it certainly going to have a very positive impact on our gas supply for our contracts going into Singapore. We've also in Indonesia started the work on our Bison, Iguana and Gajah Puteri developments, which will come on-stream in 2019.

In Vietnam, Chim Sao, as you can see there has been producing fantastically. This year actually we produced 50 million barrels, which is when we sanctioned the project, what we thought the total field will produce and now we see that field going on possibly as late as 2030 but in a long time and we basically what we're doing is, we were able to produce more from the field because where our recovery factor has increased and the reserves in the field have increased as well.

We got an infield drilling program coming up in Vietnam that's targeting another couple of thousand barrels a day towards the end of the year. Elgin-Franklin, long-life field, that's been producing very nicely. Solan producing well from P1, that's our natural flow as you know. P2 has been disappointing in the eastern part of the field. And we are examining ways for enhancing the production from Solan in the future. As some of you know, we have a somewhat draconian approach to costs in every nook and cranny of expenditures examined on a continuous basis to cut our waste and actually as importantly wasted effort. So that is an ongoing process that is quite challenging for our staff at times but when we continue to work on.

Moving now to Page 11, the development portfolio. We're in a happy position of having over 800 million barrels of undeveloped reserves and resources. And the assets identified here represent the most significant elements but there are also assets that either are being developed, about to be developed or could be developed in the next few years. And our reserve position allows us to make prudent choices and we need only develop those resources that are robust at low oil prices.

And we're not going to talk about Sea Lion today, rest assured there is lots of work going on in terms of the closing out of the FEED and the funding structure for that. We're not going to talk about Tuna, although some of you might have noticed in the press and news from Indonesia, the Indonesia and Vietnam have made some announcements about cross border utilization of gas. Today, we're just going to talk about Catcher, Tolmount and Zama.

Here she is and what a beauty. We have built several FPSOs starting years ago, the Huntington and Chim Sao, this is the best one – it's an obviously lovely ship and this is her being towed out of Singapore for the marine trials that are just finishing up at the moment. As of this morning, we are expecting her to set sail for the UK on bank holiday, Monday. The final elements of sign off being prepared, so we need the class and flag certificates, the onshore commissioning certificate, satisfactory systems handovers, final Go/No-Go checks and final piece of the puzzle, the agreement with BW on the onshore completion certificate.

We've learned the lessons of other FPSOs and together BW, we're avoiding and have avoided rushing this out early. We want to make sure that when she leaves, she is tickety-boo and all the works completed to our satisfaction, that's the status that we're in at the moment.

The journey to the UK will be a two tug tow. It will take between 42 and 47 days when it gets to the UK waters, probably get it straight to the field and we are mulling over the possibility of going into nig or someone do our whittling and crew changes and so on there. If that's a cheaper option, we'll do that and once in the field, we've allowed 63 days to get to first oil. Now for the mathematicians amongst you and there will be some in the room, you will know that, that gets its first oil in December this year and that remains our target.

Turning to Page 13 now, this is just a reminder really of the drilling results we've had. We've drilled a lot of wells, you can see in the map in the top right here, the wells that we've drilled and the wells we've yet to drill and the eagle-eyed amongst you will be able to count 20 wells. At this moment in time, we think, we'll probably only drill 18 in the current campaign. We don't think, we need the final two wells, which will probably delete the BP1 and BP5 wells probably aren't needed. And the reason really that we're not doing more wells is the – the well results have been very good.

As you know, we've – the wells are coming with more sand, better rock qualities, we got over 30% porosity three darcy, fantastically permeable sand stones here. And we've also got very good quality oil. So – and its probably got lost in the tilling but captures the 30 API oil, the third men of Varadero, so 25, 26 API, so it's a light oil and incredibly porous rock and in terms of wax content if anyone is interested and that is round about 5%. So it's a lovely quality.

The map in the bottom left of the picture here is showing – that was a – is a Burgman well, so typical sort of example, really is an injector well, we were targeting and then we've 800 feet of sand, we've got 1,275 feet. So the well stock is fantastic. I mean, when we sanctioned this project, we thought we'd be able to do 50,000 barrels a day. We now know the FPSO is certainly capable of doing out of a 60,000 barrels a day. The well stock is immensely in excess of that. So the work that we're doing now is trying to figure out what can we produce on plateau and for how long.

And how long question takes us to the clip – the thing we are always being asked which is about the reserves, always being asked about our reserves on this field. We – I'll just repeat what we said before, we're not going to upgrade our reserves. Yes, we have had fantastic well results and all better than we'd predicted, but we're going to wait until we got some dynamic data. These injector reservoirs, you want some production data before you upgrade your reserves.

We do take some comfort from the fact that other people's injector reservoirs in the North Sea are coming under about 30% more than they had originally modeled. We want to wait and see that with our own eyes before upgrading our reserves.

So moving now to Page 14, on Tolmount. So the gas basin assets and I think the main news today is this – is our infrastructure partnership. We're very pleased that we have this partnership, we believe is unique in the UK and the background to this is you all know because Tolmount is lovely project but you also all know that Premier standpoint, we need to get the most out of every dollar we spend working with Dana, our partner and with CML and Antin, our parent, so that's the CATS management team. We've been able to sign the Heads of Terms this week that has them building the capital equipment, so they're building the topsides the jacket, the pipeline and they're building the onshore modifications to the Perenco operated Dimlington terminal that will enable us to get the Tolmount development at the fastest possible pace.

From a Premier Alan standpoint, we have taken out $175 million of our CapEx and our CapEx to first oil will now only be about $80 million. Tolmount is a very robust project. As you see here, it makes over a 50% rate of return of 30 pence of firm gas price. Today gas prices is sort of mid-40s, so it's a very good project and our infrastructure partnership represents the type of innovative approach that the UK basin needs. And the pragmatism of the team from all three companies, ourselves, Dana and Antin has been a crucial element to get us to this point.

Turning now to Page 15, so just to describe the map here. This is the map of the three terminals in the same area. So this is the Centrica Easington, the Perenco Dimlington in the top left and in red is where our Tolmount modification facility is required. You can see the schedule and you’ll know from that schedule, we’re planned to sanction in the first half of next year. The FEED works all going well and we’re now really on the train track to delivery.

Turning to Page 16, this slide is really a reminder, all of the development work and so on is based on the Tolmount name, so the main base of the field. We know that the gas extends to the east and the question is how far for the east and how big is it and our target here is to by drilling in Tolmount East, Tolmount Far East and Mongour, we’re targeting a Tcf of gas in total and that remains. And we believe that Tolmount will be a hub for this area in years ahead and we believe it will provide an impetus for additional gas discoveries to be tied back to the platform and that will result in a reduction in operating cost for us and tariff for all concerned in the future.

Now moving out of the UK to Zama, it’s obviously a greater success and the credit for that success goes to teams at – with Premier, Talos and Sierra. We work very well actually from the get-go and this partnership has been a very harmonious relationship. And we’ve found an awful lot of oil and are trying to demonstrate in the best way we can. We’re not allowed to show the detailed data but what we’ve shown is the actual log to scale next to the shad to give you an idea of the amount of oil field sand that we found.

In time – be lovely to show you more about this, but the next step, clearly to appraise this field as soon as we can and develop it as soon as we can. Just a reminder of the locations what we see on this slide is the map. We are only 70 kilometers from the main terminal. It’s a relatively simple shallow water development. The reserves range – we have increased our estimates of reserves.

This is our P10, P90, the P50, we are sitting roughly in the middle of that range, around 600,000 million recoverable and the capital costs is – has gone up slightly, because the reserves have gone up of course. We expect the next thing to happen is the PEMEX. We will drill a well on their side of the structure, we’ll see what’s in that. We will certainly need to appraise on our side, because we haven’t actually found the water contact. We are confident we know where it is because of the flat spot. But we haven’t actually drilled it.

And then we march towards the development, where we believe actually that with PEMEX assistance, we should be able to leverage the very best of Mexican fabrication facility and they got a superb yards and so on. And we’ll have that competing with the best of the U.S. side in the Gulf of Mexico.

So we are looking forward to this basically. We have other structures on the block, which is fine. But it would be fair to say, none of them are as clear as Zama and our focus is really remains absolutely firmly on Zama. And frankly, you would expect that, because with the breakeven of only $22 a barrel, you would expect us to concentrate on this asset.

And with that, I will pass it to Tony.

Tony Durrant

Thanks, Robin. As I mentioned earlier, the completion and the refinancing with debt maturities out to 2021 or beyond. The E.ON acquisition, the disposals of Norway, Pakistan, Wytch Farm and the discovery of a new low-cost development in Zama. I think all of those have allowed us to stand back somewhat and plot out a robust future for Premier even in a much lower oil price environment. The timing of some of those has been opportunistic of course, but I believe they’ve all been consistent with the skills we have in the company and the strategies we have set ourselves. And just to remind everyone how we see ourselves, we are a full cycle production and development operator. We tend to focus on FPSO projects. We’ve got, I think eight FPSO projects around the world, six of which we operate.

And I think, we’ve been quite successful in the Catcher project, in particular in taking learnings from previous projects of indeed other people, but also ourselves and we’re looking to redeploy those learnings of course in the Sea Lion project. We’ve been active on the portfolio management front, both on the buy-side and on the sell-side and I think, have built a pretty good track record in both respects.

And the exploration strategy, although we have a limited exploration budget, we told people a few years ago that we would focus on proven basins but basins that were under drilled and I think with Mexico that has proved to be very successful and of course, Brazil is in our minds to target drilling in due course.

The question I suppose is how we see Premier over the next five years. I would say that inevitably, the world is going to change many times over that five years and Premier will change with it. And I certainly don’t want to lose the sort of opportunism that has allowed us for example to move quickly into Mexico when, let’s face it, most of the oil industry were standing on the sidelines. But I do think it’s important that we have a baseline. I think, it’s important that we continue to beat that baseline and that baseline is achievable. So without sort of delving into the detail of that, I think, we can spell out some parameters for what we see effectively as our five year plan.

I think production will grow. Obviously, it will grow into 2018. We plan for it to continue beyond that point notwithstanding a disposal program. Reserve life at the end of 2016 was around 14 years. When we model out our future, it remains above 12 years, which is pretty healthy. A lot of actions have been taken on the operating cost side, Richard mentioned these earlier and again in the model. We plan to keep OpEx in the $15 to $17 a barrel range.

We see Catcher and Tolmount as being two critical UK projects, they will be producing more than 50,000 barrels a day when we look forward and of course that will be tax-free cash flow for us in the UK. We intend to selectively invest in new projects. Those have been discussed this morning. The good news of course is that those are not project we have to go and buy or go and find, we have them in the portfolio already.

I think, the exploration strategy is well set now, it appears to be working in Mexico, we will be looking for other opportunities in Mexico, drilling opportunities in Brazil and very selectively, there are one or two other areas of the world where we think we’ve identified similar opportunities for new acreage. Throughout that period, when we model it out at today’s prices, importantly, we have free cash flow. Free cash flow after discretionary CapEx.

So debt reduction will happen. We expect it to be back at investment grade style metrics over the course of that period while still building the company. It is, if you like a golden scenario growth but return to balance sheet strength. There is one another thing I’m going to finish with and that’s to say that when we look at the NAV, there are obviously many different ways of calculating the NAV, but frankly whichever way you calculate the NAV, we see it throughout that period and beyond as very significantly in excess of today’s share price.

On that note, I’m going to turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Tony Durrant

Stephane?

Stephane Foucaud

Tony, two questions first on the transaction with Wytch Farm? Yes. So, Stephane Foucaud from GMP FirstEnergy. On the transaction with Wytch Farm, I know it’s still a lot of confusing information but could you give us an idea of the sort of buyer and particularly, is there any risk on closing on their side such as we comment to raise capital off or shareholder agreement or something like that. And second on Sea Lion, I notice that you have it in terms of start-up date before any of the other big projects. So those suggest that you feel very confident about the funding arrangements and should we expect that as you....

Tony Durrant

So on Wytch Farm, we were discrete in our press release and not naming the buyer. Other people were less discrete, so there has been public disclosure already that the buyer is a company called Verus, which some of you may know is funded by the Norwegian private equity Hitec. We have essentially completed the negotiations with Verus and the transaction is currently going through the approval process with our own lender group. In terms of completion risk, Verus themselves have provided us with commitment letters, relevant commitment letters from all the funding sources. So we’re very comfortable with their ability to complete.

Transaction remains subject to the completion of our lender approval process, which we anticipate over the next couple of weeks. It will be subject to preemption, but obviously, we will still go ahead with our sales process. And in all likelihood, it will be a Class one transaction for Premier and therefore the final approval process will be with our own shareholders. But suffice it to say, we’re very confident where the transaction going through.

On Sea Lion, I think, it’s easy to jump to the conclusion with an asset like Zama, which looks as if it will have a very low breakeven that we might accelerate Zama at the expense of other developments in our portfolio. But I think, we have to remember that those two projects are at completely different stages. We have substantially completed the FEED on Sea Lion. We’ve got, I think, we’re on to Version 6 now of the FDP on Sea Lion and discussion with the Falkland government. We’ve got very substantially through the environmental consultation process in the Falklands and we are in detailed negotiations on the funding package, so it’s hardly surprising that Sea Lion, I think, is ahead in the list today of Zama where we have only had 1 discovery well.

The beauty of our portfolio as several of us already said this morning is that with over 800 billion barrels sitting in the undeveloped category, we have some choices, we have some choices about how much equity we want to take in to these projects, we have choices about the ways in which we can realize value from these projects. James?

James Carmicheal

Hi good morning, James Carmicheal from Peel Hunt, just three questions, firstly on Solan, I’m just wondering how we should think about production there until I think you mentioned doing some work in 2019. Is it flat or should we think about that declining. And then on Catcher, I’m just wondering where you – and OpEx gets to at a pre-production rate of 60,000 barrels a day versus, I think $20 a barrel guidance at $50 and then on the sort of group level, this year you talked about positive free cash flow at $50 a barrel including disposals after CapEx et cetera. Given the disposal that you’re making this year and how you see production moving next year, what’s that sort of level looking like in your forecast?

Tony Durrant

For 2018, yes I think we’re just going into the budget cycle. If I had to give you a number today it would probably be somewhere in the $45 a barrel breakeven but that is including some discretionary CapEx, for example possible appraisal program on Zama which I think, we will push ahead and put through the budget numbers, but that’s probably the best guidance for breakeven today.

I will let Richard workout the Catcher number. The other question on Solan was what’s happening on Solan. Essentially, existing two wells are stable. There is a small amount of natural decline built into those two wells as you might expect, but our current expectation is that Solan will carry on producing at roughly the same level perhaps with small amount of decline into 2018. The work going on at the moment is identifying effectively the best place to drill a third well and that could be just in the central part of the reservoir.

It could be attacking the Triassic which we have – which does extend on to our block with the so-called Strathnol discovery, we haven't yet tapped into the Triassic as a producing zone. There are a number of other alternatives. We decided given the weather we know, we would have had to have made a decision on spring 2018 drilling back some time ago now, we were still going through the work. So we've deferred our intended drilling until spring 2019 when we will have completed the work and have a better view on the future of Solan. So for 2018, I would expect more of the same, actually a little bit of natural decline.

Richard Rose

Yes on Catcher, if we're seeing, 60,000 barrels a day at peak , the average OpEx will be about $15 a barrel. I mean, it's a fixed cost basis mainly the lease rate on the FPSO and O&M, so obviously next year there will be a ramp-up phase, so the average for next year is probably going to be in the $16 to $18 a barrel, but are obviously at peak and the day rates is about $15.

Robin Haworth

Good morning, It's Robin from Stifel. Just a question on Catcher and the reservoir. You talked about positive results from other inject type field. So I just wondering if you could talk about how many fields you use in the North Sea, which fields are the best analogs and what production surprises – what you've been to learn from those peer fields in the course of their production life and then....

Tony Durrant

The one I remember just to answer the question quickly, Robin, may be familiar with others is actually the Montrose field, I think it was where, like in those fields initial expectations were recovery rates in the 30%, I think it's up to about 55% recovering now. So it's generally a recovery factor in that type of reservoir that's driving our thinking rather than the actual rates which is more determined by the number of wells to drill, I guess. I don't know if there are other examples.

Robin Allan

There are, there are but rather than go into them now, I mean, our lines] , actually after seminar at Aberdeen University, yesterday talking about inject types as various other fields Greffen being one that have – what they are recovering extra oil from is for the – of sands you can't see on seismic, so it's all about the connectivity of the sands and the volume of sands that are invisible on seismic you just haven't penetrated with the well. So that's the observation. As I say, we're not going to book extra reserves or anything like at this stage. We'll see how the wells perform, obviously we've been pleasantly surprised by all of our wells to-date and we just have to see how that goes over time.

Tony Durrant

And just as a reminder for everyone, the range that the partnership group have always carried on Catcher was 80 to 130 in terms of recoverable reserves and that effectively represented the difference between a 30% recovery factor and a 50% recovery factor. The development sanctioned reserve position was 96 million barrels if I recall. That's the one that we are sort of continuing to carry today but obviously, we got that upside depending on future recovery factor.

Robin Haworth

Just a follow-up if I may. The two wells that you're not going to drill, are they deferred or until later in the program and then just on Tolmount, that 50% IRRs, not so levered IRR.

Tony Durrant

No, it's not, it's calculated on the basis of actual CapEx. I mean, how we fund that is it's quite separate. On the two wells, we will take a drilling break. We'll see what production information we get from the existing suite of wells and then we'll make a decision on the additional wells if needed in due course. And there is still potential around Catcher that was never going to be included in this phase, the development, discoveries, Liverda . There is an area called Catcher North. We also have to think about the longer term future of Catcher beyond this initial phase, so those wells could also be drilled as part of our future rig program including those extensions.

Mark Wilson

Hi, morning, Mark Wilson, Jefferies. Just one question, the reserves you announced for – resources you announced, the Zama discovery, 300 to 500 , my understanding that was oil, so how much of the 400 to 800 is gas if at all.

Tony Durrant

I don't believe we've included hardly anything in there for gas. I mean there is no gas in our – outside of the block because it where – there are some discussion about potential gas cap up-dip on the PEMEX side, but we've not included anything in our analysis as far as on oil.

Adam Naughton

Adam Naughton, RBC Capital Markets. Just a few quick ones from me, on Tolmount, could you give us an idea on the tariff you would expect to pay and on Zama, whereby next year, would you expect to drill the appraisal well?

Tony Durrant

I mean, the appraisal well on our side will be down-dip, as Robin mentioned earlier probably seeking confirmation of the expected oil-water contact. PEMEX will presumably drill on that side of the block. As mentioned, that will be up-dip from the existing discovery. So what was the other question. I am sorry.

Adam Naughton

The tariff, you expect the tariff...

Tony Durrant

Yes, the tariff , yes we are on the confidentiality agreement on the details of the tariff at this stage. So I won't tell you – won't give you any numbers but just the mechanism, there is an agreed minimum tariff level consistent with the P90 reserves on Tolmount main field, this is the area being developed and that obviously gives the infrastructure fund a kind of guaranteed baselevel return, progressively as more reserves are identified and produced, the absolute level of tariff reduces but since that will be incremental income to the infrastructure fund, the money will already have been spent if you will on the infrastructure itself that will give them a higher rate of return as we go forward.

Of course it will always – also give us a much higher rate of return as we increase the size of the field. I'm sure as we approach sanction, we'll be able to give out more details of the economics of the field. But we're not able to do so today.

James Hosie

Yes, it's James Hosie of Barclays. Just a couple of questions with Tolmount. Is the inevitable funding solution you've got there an indication of what you're thinking you can do with Sea Lion and then on Tolmount itself, is there an option for Premier to buy its infrastructure a later day if that make sense for you?

Tony Durrant

I guess, conceptually, it is similar to Sea Lion. We're not today talking to infrastructure funds in respect of Sea Lion per se, but of course other contractors involved in the project, we've been talking to them about deferred payment schemes, which will allow us to go ahead with the Sea Lion project.

So conceptually, at least there are some similarities. There is no current intention for us to buyback into Tolmount infrastructure. But it's not referenced in the Heads of Terms, but of course we do have to go to detailed documentation, so we will have to see how those discussions develop. I'm not sure that we are particularly exercised on that subject. Any more questions?

Tony Durrant

Well, thank you all for coming. Please stay and ask us more questions one-to-one. Please enjoy the terrace if you wish and thank you again for coming.

