Marine Harvest's (MHG) CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marine Harvest ASA (NYSE:MHG)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 24, 2017 02:00 AM ET

Executives

Alf-Helge Aarskog - CEO

Ivan Vindheim - CFO

Kim Dosvig - Head of Treasury and IR Officer

Analysts

Kolbjørn Giskeødegård - Nordea Markets

Alexander Aukner - DNB

Tore Tønseth - SpareBank 1 Markets

Vidar Strat - ABG Sundal Collier

Alf-Helge Aarskog

[Call starts abruptly]… Second Quarter 2017 for Marine Harvest. To present together with me, I have the CFO, Ivan Vindheim, he'll go through the numbers and -- later on in the presentation. First of all, this is the best second quarter so far in Marine Harvest history on the back of high summer prices within oil markets. We had really good performance in Scotland and Ireland and also good improvement in most of our consumer product factories down in -- especially down in Europe. We have reduced harvest volume in Norway and this is related to sea lice and connected biological issues, that means that we do not reach the average weight when we want to harvest the fish because we have treated so many times and it also means higher mortality. And that is an issue that covers basically not the entire coast of Marine Harvest because we are in -- up in Kvænangen, which is good, and we are in Agder, which is good, but basically the remainder of the coast, and this is an issue going forward.

Net interest bearing debt is €551 million, and we've had a really strong cash flow in the quarter, and that's natural when you release biomass, but also due to conversion of the convertible bond of €375 million. Dividend, NOK3.20 per share, decided by the board yesterday.

Then over to the key figures. As you can see here, the top line grows with 6% up to €884 million in the quarter. The operational EBIT is up 33% to €198 million, and this is on the back of a reduction in biomass from 87,000 tonnes in the second quarter 2016 to 78,000 tonnes, 79,000 tonnes in this quarter. And really, what this shows you is that the market is strong, basically, in all markets paying more for salmon even though they get less volume. I'll get back to the result on each operating unit as we go.

Prices slightly down from Q1 in 2017, but the highest second quarter prices ever and high salmon prices basically in all market. So this is -- shows strength into the product. The consumers are willing to pay for the product. But we also see, as expected, a drop towards the end of the quarter, and this even shows a little bit into the third quarter, and that is normally what happens in the salmon world once the supply comes on and the price drops in the third and then start usually to pick up again in the fourth quarter.

If you then look at the contract share and the quality of the fish and the price achievement, you can see here that, in Norway, we had the 95% price achievement, but we have very high contract share, and that is because of the low volume. We harvested only 39,000 tonnes, 39,400 tonnes in Norway in this quarter, so the contract share is correspondingly up. Quality is good, but price achievement is not where we want it to be.

In Scotland, however, high volume, 18,000 tonnes plus 97% superior, very good quality fish. And then lower contract share in this quarter because of high volume. Canada, price achievement are on spot where it should be and 90% quality or superior quality. And then we have Chile, and this was also guided on in the first quarter presentation, lower superior rate than expected because of maturity on some fish in regional level, 28% contract share in this region. And then we have, as you see, 92% price achievement for the Chilean salmon.

If we then bridge the operational EBIT we had in Q2 2016, €149 million in operational EBIT and you see Feed is slightly lower, it's low season for Feed so not a big variation there. Farming is making more money because of higher prices. Unfortunately, it's offset somewhat by higher cost. Markets are slightly down because of their trading less volume because we harvested less fish, but Consumer Products are increasing prices. And even more comforting, they are producing more efficiently than ever before. So all in all, this bridges the result up to €198 million.

Then if you go into the different units and we can start with the Norwegian operations, there's no doubt it's strong earnings €98.4 million. It's a lot of money, but it should have been more. We are down at historically low volumes, 39,300 tonne of fish harvested in the Norwegian operation, and that gives us higher cost because we have fixed cost here, but this is unprecedented, and hopefully the lowest quarter ever, volume-wise, for Marine Harvest Norway.

And why is it so? Well, the reason is already explained, but it has to do with sea lice and we are not in control of our production in Norway. We have to harvest smaller fish than we want because of the sea lice challenge. That is the explanation. And it's also because of the mechanical treatments, and we treat a lot. So in terms of sea lice numbers, we are okay and we can say we are in control in terms of sea lice. But this has a cost, both in terms of the treatments, but also in terms of the following mortality and the disease pressure you see in the industry. And I think this is something we have to struggle with until we come up with a final -- I don't know if I should say final solution for sea lice, but improved solution for sea lice. It's no doubt. On the other hand, we see higher volumes going forward, and we expect cost to come down in the second half of 2017.

Norwegian sales contracts, basically stable, around 25,000 tonnes, slightly down in Q3, 23,000, and then up again in Q4 to 27,000. So this is basically where we usually are. And contract pricing is around -- going forward, is around forward pricing that we'll get back to later on.

If you then look at the Norwegian regions, and we divide this into four different production regions. Well, the result has improved in all regions, but that is on the back of higher prices. Cost is up, and we're not satisfied really with any of the regions in this quarter. €2.43 per kilo in Region South, €2.44 in Region West, €2.17 in Region Mid and Region Mid is really where we struggle the most. And then Region North is performing better than all the regions, but even Region North can do better. There's plenty of room on the cost side if we had the solution for sea lice. So this is something we are working on and hopefully something that will see its solutions going forward, but it's not nearby. It's still a distance away.

On the other hand, a totally different picture. The Scottish operation had its best quarter in history harvested 18,500 tonnes made €57.5 million in one quarter. And as you can see from the graph, obviously, price is driving this, but volume is helping on cost. Feed cost is down. All the other cost is down as well on the back of higher volumes. So a really good performance ending up at €3.10 per kilo, compared to €0.47 per kilo in the second quarter of 2016. So good operations.

Saying that this is an operation where we -- it's not nearly as big as Norway, so it depends also on which site you're in. So going forward in the second half, we are lower on volumes, so we go from really 18,500 tonnes to around 11,000 tonnes and then to next quarters, obviously then cost will increase. And it also has to do with very good sites in the second quarter.

Canada, as well, doing good, €2.34 per kilo, €21.9 million in result, slightly down, but on the back of lower volumes. All in all, I would say that Canada it has control with the sea lice situation. Obviously, Canada always has this issue, but overall, our Canadian operation does well and does well now also in an area where there is a little pressure on prices from the Chilean salmon. So very satisfied with our Canadian operation.

Chile, the same, really, improved the results quite a bit on basically the same volume. They're up at €11.3 million and contribute in this quarter. Price does something, but as you can see, Feed cost is down. All the salt water cost -- nonsea water cost is down, so performance-wise, Chile does well. We have had, you can see that from the superior share, as I already mentioned, 86% superior share. We expect that also to be low in the third quarter, and we have guided here on our negative impact in the third quarter of $2.5 million related to mature fish, it means that you sell it for lower, lower price.

Ireland and the Faroe Islands, really not much to comment on that -- on Faroe Islands, because Faroe Islands we do not harvest fish in this quarter. We come back with fish in the second half, does well. But what is really, really good is the Irish operation, €3.35 per kilo. It's not fantastic cost in Ireland, never has been, but they have reduced it significantly and the price achievement is really good. They produce organic fish for the European market, for U.S. and even some for Asia. And they have a price achievement that really shows that you can differentiate salmon.

Then to Consumer Products. As you can see here, revenue is up from €344 million to €405 million. So we are selling, basically, slightly less fish in the second quarter of 2017 for a lot more money. So somebody is willing to pay, there's no doubt about it. And the operational EBIT has changed. That has to do with better price achievement, that's one thing, but also quite the turnaround compared here, we compared to the second quarter 2016 in our operations.

Morpol is more efficient. Rosyth our operation in Edinburgh, it's making good money. Pieters, our operation in Belgium, delivering mostly into Holland and Belgium, is really going well, and as the same goes for Boulogne in France. So all of these 4 factories has really improved the way they perform. And as we state their values of salmon sold continue to rise across all key markets. And that is also an important point to bring in. This is not only about volume. It's also about how much money and how much you are able to sell the fish for.

Feed. Low season for Feed on the back of what you saw and they delivered, basically, to our Norwegian operations. And -- but we are managing to supply 88% of our own operations. We see lower raw material costs, and we see lower Feed costs, both in this quarter and going forward. And that will help also on production cost of salmon as we progress.

Feed plant in Scotland is well underway, and it's going according to plans, and really an exciting project. I think this will change the industry much, much more than what the Norwegian plant did. And this has to do really with where we place it in the geography in Scotland and logistic cost. Then, Ivan, it's all up to you on the financials and markets and harvest volumes.

Ivan Vindheim

Yes. Thank you, Alf-Helge, and good morning, everyone. As usual, we start with the P&L, €884 million in revenues in the second quarter, that's up 6% year-over-year driven by price. Farming volumes are down 10%. Volumes in Consumer Products and Feed are stable. So once again, price-driven.

Operational EBIT, our best second quarter ever, €198 million, which is, of course, very satisfactory, driven by great prices. Unfortunately, somewhat higher cost. Further down in the P&L, negative biomass adjustment this time, €30 million led by a drop in salmon prices due to seasonality. We always see that the price drops towards the second half.

Net financial items, negative €84 million this time because of fair value adjustments of our remaining convertible bond plus a change in FX. Underlying interest expenses are normal. Underlying earnings per share, €0.31 this time. Net cash flow per share, €0.24. Dividend distributed during the quarter, NOK3 per share. Volumes, 79,000 tonnes, a record low this time. Annualized return on capital employed this quarter 31%.

Then over to the balance sheet. No substantial changes this time apart from the conversion of the €375 million convertible bond, which took equity ratio to 58%. Net interest bearing debt, €551 million. So from a cash flow point of view, we have never been stronger, and I also think we can say the same about the balance sheet. We started the quarter at €842 million in net interest bearing debt. We made €235 million on EBITDA. Taxes paid €71 million. Change in working capital stable this quarter. All in all, €162 million from operations

Net CapEx, €64 million in line with our budget and forecasts. Other investments there, €25 million, is more or less dividend from Nova Sea, and Nova Sea had a great year in 2016. And on back of that, the company distributed NOK500 million in total to its shareholders, and we hold directly and indirectly 48% of Nova's share -- Nova sea.

Net financial items paid, i.e. interests, around €8 million. The bond we've already been through and also the dividend. So all in all, €551 million in net interest-bearing debt at the end of the quarter. Then cash flow guidance. Working capital buildup still, €120 million. So consequently, we have to tie up €170 million in the second half. If you look at our historical figures, you will see that, that's in the high end. So I guess, the risk is on the downside here. It depends on how much can be, in practice, grow our biomass during the five next months to come.

Capital expenditures, €250 million, unchanged. Interest paid, €25 million, unchanged. Taxes paid increased from €150 million to €180 million because of prepayments of tax in Scotland and Canada. This is just phasing. In the end of the day, we had to pay those taxes anyway, so once again, phasings. And then for the quarter, our board has resolved a dividend of NOK3.20 per share. Our highest dividend -- I should say, our highest ordinary dividend to date, so we're happy with that.

Then overview of our financing, as we already has mentioned twice, we converted one or two outstanding convertible bonds in the quarter. In connection with that, we refinanced our bank debt, we increased our consortium from four to six banks and increased the facility from €805 million to €1.2 billion plus an accordion option of €200 million. So our financing is still rock solid. We're also very happy with the increasing -- our consortium with very solid banks. Yes, the remainder of our financing, we have been through many, many times, so I will not repeat it here. Our long-term net interest-bearing debt target is still unchanged.

So much about the financial figures. Then over to fundamentals. We start with the supply development in the quarter. On a global basis, up by approximately 4%, in line with our expectations. However, euro was less than we thought in America's and with that, Chile higher than expected. This drove prices to a record level year-over-year. The increase in all markets, although we have seen a drop since start of the year. Overall, the prices in the second quarter were extremely good and it shows that the underlying demand is very strong for our products.

Then over to demand and the consumption in the second quarter. Consumption was down, in total, 3%, and you could ask how can that be. That's when supply was up 4% and that's because of movements in inventory. Europe was down 9% in volume terms. Americas, quite stable, and Asia up 8%. If you convert this table to euro or Norwegian kroner, all the arrows are green. Our main market, Europe, was up by 5%, so the underlying demand, once again, is really, really strong as far as we can see, although you see some seasonality also this year, but that is as expected at least for us.

Then over to our industry supply outlook for '17. We still believe in a modest growth for this year, from 3% to 5%. If something, we believe in lower volumes from Norway and higher volumes from Chile, we saw a trend in the first half. This may continue into the second half, let's see. But overall, this is our best guess.

Then over to our internal volumes. I already said that we think if something, volumes in Europe may be lower than what we and the market thinks at the moment, I think our own numbers support that comment to the full. Unfortunately, we have to reduce our volumes by 26,000 tonnes from the second quarter, so now we have 217,000 tonnes from main harvest Norway, and that's low, that's low. Only two years ago, we had 255,000 tonnes in Norway. I think this illustrates very well the sea lice issues and other connected issues we are struggling with in this region. Scotland recorded high volume, 59,000 tonnes. Biology is great in Scotland, although volumes are dropping into the second half, which will also drive to higher cost.

Canada is doing well at 41,000 tonnes. They remain at their target for the year. Chile, stable, 44,000 tonnes, and others also do great at 16,000 tonnes, of which 6,000 tonnes are the Faroes and 10,000 roughly is Ireland. The Faroes will start to harvest at the end of the second quarter.

Then Alf-Helge, I leave the word to you so you can walk us through the outlook.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Thank you, Ivan. Overall, a modest global supply growth, as Ivan just explained. Future prices still stay strong at €6.7 per kilo going forward. For Marine Harvest, we have several projects now to kick off growth. We have started, obviously, as I explained, the Feed factory in Scotland. That will be up and running, hopefully, July, August next year, June, July, August, that is the track, always a little bit when you start up a new factory, but that is the aim. And that will take us to 170 -- that's the capacity of Scotland, 170,000 tonnes of Feed. It will change the game on Feed in that region, there's no doubt. So -- and then we have on the Farming side, we have started to employ people on the East Coast of Canada. We have a hatchery in place. We are researching places to build new hatcheries in that region, and we have already approved seven sites, one million fish per site. And we aim to stock it in 2019 and then harvest the first fish out of there in 2020. This is just to show that salmon farming is not like a quick, quick business, but steady going, and it's a good place to be, we believe, right onto the East Coast market of U.S. and combined with our West Coast operation. This will give us a strong entity in Canada.

Other than that, we continue to build hatcheries that's kind of the safest solution in Norway to kind of larger smolt, quicker turnover in sea to combat sea lice that way that works. If you put out 300, 400 grams smolt, managed to harvest it before the second summer in sea, for example when you put out spring smolt in April, May. Take it out April, May next year, after 12 months, that helps, but this is a slow going process. We just opened one in Huenquillahue and Etne, a big recirc hatchery, and we continue to build hatcheries, as we have guided on earlier. Then into Consumer Products, continue to build on that, continue in all units, we have decent capacity there, but we can take out, even more, efficiency gains in most factories.

So all in all, Marine Harvest also on the back of -- if you see, if we manage to solve the sea lice issue in Norway we have -- or improve it at least, we have ample room for growth also in the Norwegian operation. In addition to that, we have got new sites in Canada, two new sites, earlier on, on the West Coast that is to be stocked. And it's equipped as we speak. And the same in Scotland, there's room for long term organic growth. And then what we see the latest news in terms of China, we hope China should be open really quick after the big meeting in Beijing a few months ago, but the latest news is that the certificate is now kind of approved and is getting through the system, so I think we're closer to opening in China than ever before, and that is important for Marine Harvest and important for the industry to get the fish into China the right way.

Quarterly dividend, already said, 3.2 per share. And with that, I think, we'll end it now and open up for questions. So Ivan, if you can come up, we'll take it from there.

So when Kim is fixing the microphone here, this might happen.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Kim Dosvig

Okay, we have the first question from the webcast, from Fredrik Ivarsson at Kepler. He has two questions. First on the cost reductions in Norway. Is this mainly an effect of higher volumes? Or can you give some color on what is driving this?

And then secondly, on contracts, do you see increasing contract prices sequentially during the second half of 2017? Or more leveled with what we have seen in Q1 and Q2?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Should I start with the last one, on contracts? I think we'll say that on contract prices, we see more level with what we have seen. That is the right answer to that. I don't know if you want to comment on the cost side, I can do it, and you can fill in, Ivan. But on the cost side, obviously, increased volume helps. If you look at our guiding, that dilutes fixed cost. But also, another point is that Feed cost gradually has been reduced through this year and will kick in as we harvest fish going forward. Slightly, but surely.

Kim Dosvig

And then another question from Carl-Emil Johannessen at Pareto. He's asking also about contracts. Have you done contracts for 2018? Are the price in line with the current forward curve?

Ivan Vindheim

Yes, we don't like to be too specific about contract prices. We are negotiating every day, so the details, I think, we have to keep to ourselves. But when we do contracts, they are at favorable terms. And we do not contract below market prices. So it's very much about timing. So he's referring to the forward curve. But giving the contract prices through the market, I don't think is the right thing to do. So I think we shall, yes, keep it with that.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

And maybe also say that, obviously, our contracts going to 2018, some of them, that is part of the game. So we've done contracts for -- that goes into 2018.

Kolbjørn Giskeødegård

Kolbjørn Giskeødegård, Nordea Markets. Just reworking to the guidance in Norway and biological issues. There is one question raising in my head at least and that is if the price to keep sea lice down is starting to get too high now. I mean, we see from the data provided that there is an encouraging development in terms of number of sites reaching the 0.5 level. There's also lower general sea lice levels than we've seen in many years. Despite that, Ivan, other companies are going down probably because of higher mortality and lower weights. Can you -- I know you're 20% below where you were two years ago. What are your reflections on this? Should we expect that Norway will just continue down the drain and volume wise in the years to come?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Good question. No, I don't think we will continue down the drain, but it's a serious situation. And to me, this is our main focus. We have a lot of efforts in terms of optimizing the mechanical equipment, optimizing the use of RAS in feed ingredients that increase slime layer on the fish, if you can put it that way. There's a lot of things going on. At the same time, you're touching upon an important point, and that is the cost of this is high, especially the mechanical solutions is stressful for the fish.

And I've said it before, so I might as well say it again, I don't think there's room for five times more fish in Norway before we have another technology producing salmon. And hopefully, when we are here next time in October that we have the answer of -- the final answer on the development licenses and we can start with those projects. It's going to take time, but at least that will move it in the right direction.

And if we can show that we are reducing cost significantly with new production methods and also taking -- a better word, taking care of the environment or more sustainable in that way, that is the solution as I see. Then I know there's been -- there's a lot of work going on in terms of new medicines, vaccines and so on and a lot of projects that they will not write off, everything is -- can bring us in the right direction. But it is a serious enemy, the sea lice, no doubt about it. It seems like now we are able to keep the threshold, we can stay under 0.5 but as you say, it has a cost. And this quarter, we really see it, it hits us in Norway because of the low volume as well. So it's kind of have a double effect. But I don't think it will take us down the drain, solution will come.

Alexander Aukner

Alexander Aukner, DNB. As you mentioned, you have a very strong balance sheet at the moment. You have €500 million of excess capacity up to your net interest bearing debt target. Can you give us some color on what you're going to spend that money on?

Ivan Vindheim

Right. We have just been talking about volume reduction. A friend over here said something about down the drain. All those lost volumes have reduced working capital substantially, so we hope that we can recover, that we can put more or keep more fish alive in see, keep it to higher harvest weights. This will cost some money, so you have the seasonality, but all of those, because of this, our net interest bearing debt is artificially low. So the number that you are referring to is unfortunately for, to a large extent, the wrong reasons.

We also have an extensive CapEx budget. We are building our Feed factory in Scotland. The expenditures, the lion's share is to come. So in total, €110 million, it's close to €1 billion. We are also building smolt facilities. We are planning to build a new Farming company in East Canada. That cost money, that cost CapEx, that cost investments. So we think that this situation is just temporary. In just a few months, I think you will see our completely different number there. So at the end of the first half, it was artificially low. So -- but you're right, the cash flow is super strong, but if you compare the dividend we distribute with the cash flow we generate, so you will conclude that we generate -- sorry, we distribute all the money we generate. So this is once again for -- to a larger extent, for the wrong reasons, I'm afraid. So we have taken money out of the bank. I think in order to recover volumes, in order to grow this company, you have to put the money back again, figuratively speaking.

Alexander Aukner

Okay. A follow-up question on the volume guidance in '17 in Norway. You're cutting it quite substantially, obviously. Is it based on the same harvest weights as you did last year in the second half? Is that a fair assumption?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

It's based on our best estimate in terms of number and harvest weight for what we can do going forward, that's what it's based on. We don't compare exactly what we made last year or year before, but we do the best estimate we can going forward. And it's a combination of reduction in number and reduction in average weight.

Tore Tønseth

Tore Tønseth, SpareBank 1 Markets. Just a follow-up on the guidance in Norway. It's a quite substantial drop in guidance, and how much is related to 2015 generation and how much is on the 2016? You're probably end of 2015 now?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

2015 is yes, done and dealt with. It's zero 2015 there. We get them out before, really, July, mid-July. So this spring smolt of 2016 what we are harvesting on now. They will continue out until we start on the Estero 2016, fish that came into the sea in the fall of 2016 and we start on the largest of those in October, so to speak, but they overlap certainly. So this is about the 2016 spring smolt, to be honest.

Tore Tønseth

But isn't that a little bit early to conclude on it, you probably had 2016 fish for just a couple of months, but so -- still so early you are seeing the same problems we have had on the 2015 generation.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

I think you mixed up the numbers. 2016, May 2016...

Tore Tønseth

2016 generation is coming up now. We have -- we're under the 2015 generation.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

No, no, no. 2017 spring has just come into the ocean. 2016 spring came into the ocean spring of 2016. It's been in the ocean well over a year.

Tore Tønseth

Okay, okay. We can -- we need to discuss after more.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Yes, I think, I'm right, sorry. That was -- well, the 2017 generation, the spring 2017 will start to harvest in 2018. So at the earliest, if we have big smolt, we can start in March.

Vidar Strat

Vidar Strat, ABG Sundal Collier. Forgive me if you have answered this question already, but it's also on the volume guidance. We see from this, both the sea lice statistics and harvest size statistics that sea lice levels are low now than it was one year ago and harvest size is at least in the spot market have been a bit higher year over year. And still, you're taking down the volume guidance significantly. Is there something we're not seeing in the statistics? Or is this specifically for Marine Harvest and not for the other guys? Could you just provide some comments on that?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

I think we can only comment on Marine Harvest. You have to pay attention to what the other companies do in terms of guidance. And really, from what we see, if we want to keep the Sealite under the limit, we need to treat, and that is many mechanical treatments. And I think it's fair to say you can really look at our numbers, and you can see the problems. You can see it being the biggest in Region Mid and then it kind of spreads out in all directions. Marine Harvest has most of its activity from Lofoten and to Rogaland really, we have some outliers a little bit in Kvænangen and a little bit Agder, which flows fantastic.

But in that area, we struggle because we treat and it works in a way, it keeps the lice off the fish, which is good. But it is tough on the fish, and that's why sometimes you have to go in and harvest early. You can't take the next treatment because you're going to kill the fish. So we monitor this really closely. So for the rest of the industry, I don't know, you have to pay attention to the guidance from the other companies.

Vidar Strat

And to follow up on that, would you say that for Marine Harvest that the sea lice situation is slightly better now than one year ago? Or is it as worse? I don't think so.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

No, no. It is better. It's in line with what you see Ballan wrasse. We have in a way control over sea lice, but it has a cost, yes.

Vidar Strat

And a follow up on that. You say that the cost level is probably going to decrease in the second half of 2017, is that related mainly to the Feed? Or is it also related to the sea lice issues that you see some improvement?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

It's related really to increased volumes because Q2 was very specifically low. It was 39,400 tonnes unprecedented low. So when you increase volumes, you lower all the other cost and then a slight effect of lower Feed cost on the fish that we produce because that kind of comes gradually.

Vidar Strat

And finally, for 2018, although you really comment on 2018 figures, of course, but can you say something about the sentiment to go into fixed price contracts for 2018? And if you have done some of that already and kind of indicate what kind of price level we might be looking at?

Ivan Vindheim

Yes, I think this is the second time we had that question. We are negotiating every day, so we don't want to give too much details. But people are looking at the Fish Pool forward curve, they have done that for many years. So that's a reference. It's always -- when prices are down, the purchaser, they are always more eager to contract than when the price is record high. So consequently, I guess, it's the opposite of what you may think, but the interest for contracts from our buyers are very high, but that's because prices have dropped as expected. So it's not particularly for this quarter, but you see the same trend every year. So there are some patterns there.

But once again, we are working on this. We are negotiating as we speak, so we don't give too much details, we don't want to. This is also about keeping something here to ourselves, I'm afraid. I apologize.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Okay. I don't see any more questions. If you don't have one, Kim, just you can read out one. We'll thank you very much for coming, and good luck for the rest of the day.

