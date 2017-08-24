Seadrill Partners' (SDLP) CEO Mark Morris on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seadrill Partners, LLC (NYSE:SDLP)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 24, 2017 01:15 PM ET

Executives

Mark Morris - CEO

John Roche - CFO

David Sneddon - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Joshua Katzeff - Deutsche Bank

Mark McCabe - KDP Investment Advisors

Gary Stromberg - PGIM

Mark Morris

Thank you and good afternoon and welcome to the Seadrill Partners second quarter earnings call. With me today I have John Roche, our CFO and David Sneddon, our Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind everyone that much of the discussion today will not be based on historical facts, but rather consists of forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. Included on page two of the presentation is a comprehensive list covering forward-looking statements. For additional information and to view our SEC filings, please visit our website at www.seadrillpartners.com.

So, moving on to the agenda. I will cover the main highlights for the quarter and then hand over to John who will provide some market commentary and cover this quarter’s financial performance in more detail, and then we’ll open for Q&A.

So, summarizing the quarter. Operational performance was stronger in the quarter, achieving 96% economic utilization across our operating fleet. Revenues were down 18% relative to Q1, mainly due to the West Aquarius operating the lower day rate relative to the first quarter and the recognition of early termination revenues on the West Capella completing in the month of April.

Finally, adjusted EBITDA decreased 37%, primarily due to the receipt of the final $62.5 million installment of the West Capella early termination fee in the first quarter, and higher general and admin expenses related to cost incurred as part of the SDLP insulation process. More recently, and importantly, we have successful completed amendments to the three secured credit facilities that relate to rigs purchased by the Company from Seadrill Limited.

The amendments insulate the Company from events of default, related to Seadrill Limited’s potential use of chapter 11 proceedings to implement its restructuring plan. Insulation was achieved by removing Seadrill limited and its consolidated entities as a borrower or guarantor and separating the facilities such that the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities are secured only by Seadrill Partners assets without recourse to Seadrill Limited or its assets.

As part of the amendments, we also addressed near-term refinancing risk by extending maturities -- extending maturities of the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities by 2.5 years. This was an important activity for us to conclude and we are pleased with the outcome.

Now, turning to backlog and utilization. Our order backlog stands at $1.9 billion with an average contract duration of 1.5 years. Quarter-over-quarter utilization increased by 3%, reflecting increased downtime on the West Aquarius and West Auriga.

With that, I will hand over to John who will take you through our financial performance and the insulation transactions in more detail.

John Roche

Thanks, Mark.

Now, we’ll turn to the financials in more detail. Revenue for the second quarter was $268 million, down from about $328 million in the first quarter and adjusted or cash EBITDA was about $165 million in the second quarter, down from $261 million in the first quarter. The main movements related to the following items. First, in terms of volume. The West Vencedor operated for a full quarter on its contract with of ConocoPhillips in Indonesia, contributing positively for the quarter.

Looking at changes in dayrates. The West Aquarius commenced a new contract with Statoil, 200,000 a day compared with prior contract of 615,000 a day.

In terms of utilization. We had a number of unplanned BOP pulls that resulted in utilization slipping a bit to 96%. This of course was down from 99% but a great result nonetheless.

In terms of idle units. We received the termination for the West Capella in the first quarter, which is not repeated this quarter. The variance in revenue adjusted EBITDA impact reflects when the payments were due versus when revenue was recognized, so more of a timing issue than anything else.

On the costs side. The increase was due to a full quarter of operations on the West Vencedor, recommencement cost for the West Capricorn prior to returning to operations, and higher overhead costs related to the recently announced amendments to the three credit facilities.

Now, looking at some of the movements below the operating income line. The only real items of note relate to our interest rate hedge book and to taxes. We have interest rate hedges in place against 95% of our debt outstanding, which are mark-to-market quarterly. During the quarter, there was a loss on this mark-to-market valuation of about $17 million compared to a loss of $6 million in the prior period. The cash element of this was an expense of $11 million. We had an income tax for the period of $7.7 million compared to $20.4 million in the prior period, primarily reflecting lower income from second quarter.

Now, moving on to some of the main movements on the balance sheet.

On the asset side of the ledger, there was a number of offsetting movements. Current assets increased due to an increase of cash of about $56 million, partially offset by a decrease in accounts receivable related to the new West Aquarius contract at a lower dayrate and a decrease in amounts due from a related party as certain bareboat charter agreements came to an end. The decline in non-current assets primarily reflects normal amortization of fixed and intangible assets, partially offset by fixed asset additions.

On the liability side, the main movement was an increase in our current portion of long-term debt as the West Vela and West Vencedor facilities became due in the next 12 months. This will of course be adjusted for the 2.5-year extensions achieved as part of our recently announced transaction in future reports. Similar, but opposite movements have occurred in long-term debt outstanding and will also be adjusted in these going forward, to reflect the amendments.

Now, just looking at the recently announced transaction in a bit more detail, picking up where Mark left off.

So, as Mark mentioned in his opening remarks, we’ve completed the amendments of three secured credit facilities that insulate Seadrill Partners from potential events of default related to Seadrill Limited’s restructuring. The total amount of debt that was restructured was just over $1 billion, $690 million of which that relates to Seadrill Partners assets. The transaction involves splitting two of the three facilities whereby the resulting facilities are secured only by the respective parent company and removing Seadrill Limited as a guarantor on the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities. As part of the transaction, we agreed to prepay a $100 million across the three facilities and two subsequent $25 million prepayments we made 6 and 12 months from the announcement date, all of which are distributed on pro rata basis. We’ve also agreed to cancel the $100 million revolver provided by Seadrill Limited as well as certain covenant and security amendments all of which are detailed in the filing that accompany the transaction announcement.

Now, moving onto our outlook for the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 is expected to be lower than second quarter at around $120 million. This reflects idle time on the West Aquarius after concluding its contract with Statoil in July; lower termination fees relating to West Sirius, which concluded also in July; and these items will be partially offset by the West Capricorn returning to full contractual dayrate for the entirety of the third quarter.

So, with that, I’d like to turn over to the operator to compile the list for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Andrew Mease - Bearings]. Please go ahead.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Hopefully you can hear me. We’re having a fire alarm test here. Just a quick question on the G&A front. Do you expect it to kind of go back to its run rate level here in 3Q? How much of a G&A this quarter was related to the amendment process?

John Roche

It was roughly around $3 million. I think the way you should think about G&A going forward is probably something in the neighborhood of $15 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect, thanks. And then, can you just put some additional color on the commentary around the West Vencedor? And it looks like you have a new customer there, how you -- just put some color around that arrangement and how you think about that going forward?

Mark Morris

Yes. So, Medco purchased those interests in Indonesia, they assumed the contract and exercised two options. So, nothing but positive things coming out of that relationship. Frankly, when we see people investing capital in projects, that’s a good sign. And I think it’s certainly reflected in the factor that they exercised two out of the seven options.

The next question comes from Joshua Katzeff of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Joshua Katzeff

Hey, good evening. Good afternoon, guys. First question is just related to any potential Seadrill Limited filing. Can you just confirm that? I guess the management agreement with Seadrill Limited as well as kind of Seadrill Partners contracts would be insulated from -- or kind of preserved at least in a restructuring appearing?

John Roche

Yes, absolutely, Josh. Look, we’ve obviously announced the separation facilities et cetera. You would have also noticed in some of my opening remarks that we’ve kind of gone around the houses and made sure other contractual relationships can’t trip across the system, so whether it be primarily some legacy bareboat agreements that we had in place. So, we’ve rerouted anything that was either a guarantor or a borrower on any facility to be there. So, it’s not only in the facilities themselves, it is also in those trading relationships.

Yes, we can confirm that the management agreement is currently in place, will continue. And it goes beyond just the management agreements, it’s having access to the spare parts pool, and commercial and all the -- whether it be insurance and also other corporate functions that Seadrill does provide us. At the outset of this process, of course we look at contingency plans and we would be ready if we needed to replicate some of those services. I do not believe this will be required, based on what we see going on with Seadrill Limited’s restructuring. As you probably heard on the prior call, things are advancing. And whether it be new money and negotiations with banks, these are all positive signs. And frankly, we want these relationships to continue. Having access to or being part of a large global fleet helps from a commercial perspective, having access to spare parts and operating expertise helps from a cost perspective. And we all know that the economies of scale are important in this business. So, yes, I can confirm that we’ve done this also from an operational and management standpoint.

Joshua Katzeff

Got it. Appreciate that. And then couple of other items. The West Leo arbitration, can you provide any update on that or at least around timing, when you expect that to be concluded?

John Roche

Just to clarify, this is litigation. And as with any ongoing litigation, I think it is inappropriate to comment on timing or progress there. What I will say is we’re confident in our case based on the merits we see, and we’re going to pursue and advance the claim, the $277 million claim.

Joshua Katzeff

Got it. So, this isn’t like a London maritime arbitration, this is actual litigation?

John Roche

This is in the high court.

Joshua Katzeff

And then, just lastly on the distributions. I guess, management -- the Board reinstated the $0.10 distribution. Any thoughts around the go forward distribution, should we be expecting any sort of extraordinary distributions or is $0.10 a policy?

John Roche

Josh, every quarter, we review our dividend policy. We’ve obviously just announced the dividend for the first and second quarters. So, based on our current outlook, current cash balance and a number of factors, we felt that was appropriate. And what we won’t do is comment on future decisions because those are made at a point in time, and we’re not there yet.

The next question comes from Mark McCabe of KDP Investment Advisors. Please go ahead.

Mark McCabe

Hi. Thanks. Couple of questions. The first one is just to be clear. You guys have totally removed yourself from any potential chapter 11 or restructuring from Limited. So, if and when they do file, you guys will not be brought in any way, shape or form. Correct?

Mark Morris

That’s correct. Yes.

Mark McCabe

Okay.

John Roche

It’s two things. It’s cross default and it’s cross acceleration. So, those were the key underpinnings of the deal. And what we executed, insulates from those two factors.

Mark Morris

So, no Seadrill Partners entity were filed.

Mark McCabe

Okay, great. Thanks. And it is my understanding that limited has kind of run the day to day operations of your rigs. Is it correct?

John Roche

Well, just to be clear, yes, we do have a management agreement with Seadrill Limited for a number of services. But, very specifically, when you say run the rigs, employees that are on the units are employed in most instances by entities that are Seadrill Partners consolidated entities. We may have some third-party crewing relationships et cetera. But, part of this exercise where we sit down and look at Seadrill Limited’s potential filing [ph] plan is really you go entity by entity and ensure that we can continue to -- well, I guess the first thing is, if people are employed by Seadrill Partners entity, the answer is easy, there is no impact. And to the extent that we have identified a relationship that we intend to continue with Seadrill Limited, these will of course become part of the first day motions and what we call normal trading relationships that not only preserves value and operation at Seadrill Partners but also at Seadrill Limited by way of their significant equity stake in our business.

Mark Morris

I think it’s important to say that Seadrill Limited has naturally a big investment in Seadrill Partners. So, the plan is nothing but one in relationship to our management agreement, technical services agreement and prospects [ph] and so forth will continue and that will become part of the first day motions. Like all figures, [ph] all companies have to be able to deal with contingencies and do we have contingency plans in place, if alternative things unfold which are not in the plan, and all companies have to deal with it. Whether it’s a supply or customer and how you get around it and how you keep it, how we thought about those things yet. Do we think they need to be invoked? No, because the plan at the moment would be one where Seadrill itself were going to preserve value and therefore protect its investment in Partners, as well as Partners making sure that Seadrill itself has contingency plan. I don’t think they are particularly concerned. We’re not concerned about sort of things unfolding but…

Mark McCabe

Right, right, I was like -- the current contracts that you guys have, as the contract expires, that you guys will be going marketing the rigs, not limit it, correct?

John Roche

Well, we do market as a global fleet, okay? But, I think maybe what you’re asking here, the contracting entities for all of Seadrill Partner units own the contracts with the customer. So, just drifting to the logic there, no Seadrill Partners entities will be filing. So, there’s no insolvency of any Seadrill Partners entity. All the contracts, all the drilling contracts are entered into by a Seadrill Partners entity, so therefore they will not be affected.

Mark McCabe

Right, okay. I guess I was wondering if there are any conflict of interest, like I said, do they market the fleet as a whole? I mean, how do they pick one -- this rig here that’s under your umbrella versus a rig that’s under their umbrella?

John Roche

Yes. Look, in most instances, it is the customer that decides this. And when there is an open tender, we have the appropriate conflict management at both companies to where there would be a direct competition, offer both rigs and let the customer decide. But, this is a very rare occurrence because there’s number of factors that go into a customer’s choice for a certain asset, one being technical capabilities, two being availability and of course three being location. And that is obviously more of an internal thing because these days customers are not picking up the mobilization. So, the economics look different amongst the two rigs. So, very rarely would you ever see a rig in direct competition, for a number of factors that competitive dynamic will be solved for us. But, of course, we have the appropriate conflict committees at both companies to ensure if a conflict doe arise, it is addressed appropriately.

The next question comes from Gary Stromberg of PGIM. Please go ahead.

Gary Stromberg

Just related to the last line of questioning. What potential liabilities may come due on a Seadrill filing? I know, there’s a lot of related party payables and the like. Can you just walk us through that?

John Roche

Sure. These -- we do not believe there is going to be anything that is triggered by C-11 filing coming due immediately. Part of the reinforcement of the management agreements et cetera is that relationships continue. To the extent that we look at the normal working capital cycle between two businesses, to a degree that that changes or gets more efficient, that is not directly related to a C-11 filing. Now, it may be ancillary related because as you go through C-11, there is certain items that may be reviewed et cetera, but nothing directly related.

So, the bulk of the related party payables that you see on the balance sheet today, don’t be confused as we see them go down in the third quarter because a lot of it represents the tender rig debt. You’ll recall that this was a back-to-back agreement with Seadrill Limited. And we’ve done as part of transaction is that we’ve -- to make it simple, we’ve essentially rerouted that back-to-back loan in the Seadrill Limited to be straight from the bank loan. So, you’ll see about $109 million of related party debt go away but this is just simply changing who the party is with. And of course the remaining balances will be more related to management fees et cetera that are cleared on a periodic basis, frankly just depending on the payment cycle of what those payables are. But we don’t envisage those payment cycles changing as a result of C-11.

Gary Stromberg

The $109 million, is that cash payment, will cash decline by 100…

John Roche

No, this is a cashless transfer. So, simply stated, we had -- Seadrill Limited had a loan with the bank, replicated it with Seadrill Partners. So, Seadrill Limited was more of a conduit in that sense. But back-to-back debt that I mentioned is obviously that the balance between Seadrill Limited and Seadrill Partners, as a part of this transaction, we did a cashless transfer where we took the outstanding amount between Seadrill Limited and essentially transferred that to be an outstanding amount with the banks.

Gary Stromberg

Okay. Got it. And then, just second question, if I may. The net leverage covenant of five times, what was the calculated level at the end of June and how is that calculated?

John Roche

This is calculated based on the six collateral vessels in the term loan.

Gary Stromberg

Okay. So, just cash flow from the six collateral vessels?

John Roche

Yes, it’s net debt-to-EBITDA for the six collateral vessels.

Gary Stromberg

And do you have that number for the end of June?

John Roche

Yes. It’s in the mid-3s.

Gary Stromberg

And any thoughts on amending or adjusting that? At least according to my numbers, that goes higher from here. Any thoughts on that?

John Roche

Yes. I think with any -- whether it’d be covenants, re-contracting, amendments et cetera, these are things we’re always going to be looking at. To the extent -- look, this covenant tightness is certainly not a foregone conclusion. To the extent that that does become something that we need to address, we will in due course. But, I think at this point, it’s a little bit premature to contemplate how we are going to do it in this form.

I would like to turn the conference back over to John Roche, Chief Financial Officer, for any closing remarks.

John Roche

Thank you and thanks to everyone for joining us. This concludes Seadrill Partners second quarter earnings call. Thanks everyone.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

