Despite Potential Dividend Increase, Market Yawns As B&G Foods Announces Accretive Acquisition

Background

There was a time when B&G Foods (BGS) would announce an accretive acquisition and the market would push the shares higher. And, why not? The company has a history of returning about half the incremental cash flow from acquisitions to shareholders in the form of rising dividends. This is how the company describes its Dividend Policy in the most recent 10-Q:

Our dividend policy reflects a basic judgment that our stockholders are better served when we distribute a substantial portion of our cash available to pay dividends to them instead of retaining it in our business. Under this policy, a substantial portion of the cash generated by our company in excess of operating needs, interest and principal payments on indebtedness, capital expenditures sufficient to maintain our properties and other assets is distributed as regular quarterly cash dividends to the holders of our common stock and not retained by us. We have paid dividends every quarter since our initial public offering in October 2004.

Back to Nature Acquisition

The company's latest acquisition was announced over the weekend, and this time, the market responded with a yawn, with shares closing just $0.05 higher to $31.45. The highlights of this acquisition are:

Brands acquired: Back to Nature and Snackwell

Price paid: $162.5 million

Revenue of brands: ~$80 million

Adjusted EBITDA: ~$17 million

Purchase Price to Adjusted EBITDA Multiple: 9.6 times

Purchase Price to Adjusted EBITDA Multiple "net of the present value of expected tax benefits": 8.4 times

In the press release, CEO Bob Cantwell described acquisition as follows:

Consistent with our acquisition strategy and our recent Green Giant®, spices & seasonings and Victoria® acquisitions, we are continuing to diversify our portfolio of brands and invest in brands and products that we believe are most relevant to today's consumer.

The tepid reaction to the announcement could be for several reasons. The most important may be the relatively high price that B&G paid. The last two acquisitions by the company were for a spices and seasonings business from ACH Food Companies and the purchase of pasta sauce company Victoria Fine Foods. Each of these previous acquisitions were less costly when one looks at the comparable multiples.

ACH was acquired for $365 million and expected to generate $38-40 million of Adjusted EBITDA on $220-225 million of revenue. That purchase price to Adjusted EBITDA would range from 9.1 times at $40 million to 9.6 times at $38 million. However, after further adjusting for the "net of the present value of expected tax benefits", the multiple drops to "7.2 times adjusted EBITDA net of expected tax benefits." It should also be pointed out that Cantwell noted that ACH was performing above expectations on the recent earnings call:

We continue to see encouraging results from our two most recent acquisitions, the spices & seasonings business and the Victoria brand, each of which we completed in the fourth quarter of 2016. The spices & seasonings business, in particular, contributed net sales of $67.4 million for the second quarter and $130.6 million for the first two quarters of 2017, and is on pace to achieve $260 million in net sales for the year.

If it does achieve $260 million, then it would exceed planned revenue by 15-18%. Terming the revenue pace as "encouraging results" would seem to be quite an understatement. As to Victoria, that acquisition cost $70 million and is expected to generate $9 million of Adjusted EBITDA on $41 million of sales. The EBITDA multiple on that transaction would be 7.8 times. (Note that the 10-Q shows Victoria generated $20.4 million of revenue in the first half of the year.)

Did B&G pay too much for the Back to Nature acquisition? It certainly appeared to pay more compared to its two previous acquisitions. Here's how Cantwell described the current environment where B&G competes:

Net sales for most of our other brands, including Ortega, Bear Creek, and Mama Mary's were down for the quarter, generally in line with their overall categories. We estimate that consumer consumption in the categories that we compete in are down on average approximately 3%. In general, this is not a distribution loss issue, just very difficult category dynamics.

Considering the way Cantwell described the environment, one has to wonder why B&G felt it necessary to pay a higher EBITDA multiple for Back to Nature.

Dividend Impact

I have been invested in B&G for the past decade, and the reason has been the dividend. It is a dividend that has no particular growth path and no predetermined schedule of increases. And, although the company has paid a quarterly dividend since going public, the dividend was cut from the initial rate of $0.85 to $0.68 at the end of 2008 where it remained for nine quarters. Since then, it has had 10 quarterly increases that were as small as a penny and as large as 7 cents.

The intervals between increases since it was first raised have been as short as one quarter and as long as six quarters. And, if that's not erratic enough for investors, it has not been unusual for investors to find out at tax time that part of that dividend has been classified as return of capital. Will this acquisition result in another dividend increase? And, if so, how soon?

In the past, the company has indicated that roughly half of the incremental EBITDA from acquisitions turns into free cash flow and approximately half of that would be returned to shareholders in the form of increased dividends. That would suggest that $4.25 million could be available for a dividend increase:

Half the $17 million EBITDA --> $8.5 million free cash flow

Half the $8.5 million free cash flow --> $4.25 million dividend increase

The 10-Q for the second quarter showed that the company had 66,496,333 shares outstanding as of August 4, 2017. That would indicate that there is the potential for an annual dividend increase of ~$0.6/share. That would bring the dividend up to $1.92 per share, and based on a recent price of $31.25, the yield would increase to 6.1%.

Clearly, shareholders should not expect to receive an increased dividend payment this year. The company has already declared that its next dividend will be the same as it has been for the past three quarters - $0.465 - and will be paid on October 30th to shareholders of record September 29th. And, the company is unlikely to declare its next dividend payment before early November. At that time, B&G management should have a fairly good indication about how well it is tracking towards its annual guidance figures.

IF, and it is a big if, the company is able to meet its Green Giant targets in the second half of the year, I fully expect to see a quarterly increase of a penny per share early next year. The issue is that Green Giant, the company's largest brand, is expected to achieve ~$530 million of revenue for 2017 despite only recording $230 million in the first half. While not impossible, it does seem aggressive. Cantwell reiterated on the Q2 conference call that he's:

...very comfortable with, based on where Green Giant frozen is today and our expectation in the second half, that it will deliver in that range of $530 million in sales that we originally talked about at the beginning of the year as part of our guidance.

The $530 million Green Giant revenue represents 31-32% of the company's recently reduced annual guidance, although that percentage should decline somewhat depending on precisely when the latest acquisition closes. Still, Green Giant is such a large portion of revenue that even a relatively small miss could overwhelm the benefits of the recent Back to Nature purchase.

Summary

A strong argument could be made, based on the company's recent acquisitions and general declines in packaged foods sales, that B&G overpaid for the purchase. That shouldn't deter Cantwell from doing everything possible to deliver a one cent quarterly increase. As to the timing, based on history that increase would be announced in early November with a record date of the end of December and a payment in late January.

And, If I'm wrong, I'll still be enjoying the current yield of nearly 6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to my long positions, currently DRIP the dividends . I also have covered calls written against a portion od the position and may write additional covered calls at any time.