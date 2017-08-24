Deconstructing Jackson Hole's Topic: Walking Away From Strict Mandates

Central banks could become more flexible when debating their strategy of monetary policy and, perhaps, less strict when acting toward their fixed economic mandates.

Flexible monetary policy mandates

This year, Jackson Hole's Symposium topic is "fostering a dynamic global economy." The term "dynamic" refers, in my view, to the possibility that central banks could become more flexible when debating their strategy of monetary policy, and, perhaps, less strict when approaching their fixed economic mandates. In other words, just establishing an inflation target or a specific unemployment rate, ceteris paribus, could have become counterproductive. Such a scenario could lead central banks to conclude they should be more flexible in deciding when an economy needs an aggressive or loose monetary policy based on additional factors, beyond simply targeting a 2% annual rise in inflation.

Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi have been under severe pressure recently on why they are still maintaining their ultra-accommodative monetary policies. This is especially the case if the U.S. and the EU have created millions of jobs, economic growth is stable and positive (Eurozone, U.S.), consumer and business confidence is near multiyear highs, etc. The only missing piece of the puzzle that remains is the unseen inflation (U.S., EU), but as time goes, by it's necessary to consider if these monetary policies are justified just because of a low level of inflation.

Hence, we could be converging to the point where central banks could walk away gradually from a strict, fixed approach to achieve their mandates toward a more flexible one. This, at the same time, would give financial markets greater autonomy, which would enjoy the benefits of having a greater degree of freedom when studying a country's macro picture. With respect to the latter point, the excessive obsession from central banks with regard to inflation targeting unequivocally leads to a severe focus on inflation releases and indicators from markets, which at the same time distorts the real significance of these indicators.

Draghi's and Yellen's speech

The Fed and the ECB could begin to cooperate to reduce the size and scope of their monetary policies, precisely to avoid huge currency fluctuations which could endanger the progress achieved so far. The Fed continues to increase rates at an extremely slow pace, and the ECB does not appear to be willing to take the lead by itself, simply because the euro would skyrocket without control.

I do not expect anything new from Draghi in Jackson Hole, who will probably continue with the gradual shift in forward guidance by recognizing the improvements in the Eurozone economy and reiterating that the current monetary policy needs to return to the 2% inflation target. This was seen in the ECB president's speech in Sintra and last Wednesday in another speech in Germany.

Yellen appears to be more limited with regard to the scope of communication, as the increasing conflict inside the FOMC on interest rate hikes appears to continue. The latest FOMC official demanding patience to hike rates was Robert Kaplan, which even put into question the likelihood of a third hike this year. At the same time, a much stronger consensus is in place on the reduction of the balance sheet.

Implications for markets

Although I believe the Fed and the ECB could start cooperating moving forward, it is a process that will take time. In the meantime, the euro could resume its upward trend against the dollar if Draghi reiterates the improvements of the Eurozone economy. At the same time, Yellen could recognize that consensus in the FOMC is shifting toward reducing the balance sheet, as indicated in the latest meeting minutes:

A number of participants also commented that the appropriate pace of normalization of the federal funds rate would depend on how financial conditions evolved and on the implications of those developments for the pace of economic activity ... Participants generally agreed that, in light of their current assessment of economic conditions and the outlook, it was appropriate to signal that implementation of the program likely would begin relatively soon, absent significant adverse developments in the economy or in financial markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.