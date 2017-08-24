AutoZone: Ready To Rebound

AutoZone has plenty of upside, including how it stacks up to its competition, its strong share buyback program, and the many avenues of growth available to it.

Introduction

The industry for aftermarket auto parts has been hit hard recently. The S&P 500’s automotive retail group, which includes major players like O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and AutoZone (AZO), has already fallen 28% this year. However, this fall represents a buying opportunity within the industry, especially for AutoZone. AutoZone has been hit hard by the “Amazon Effect” and fears that online commerce will soon overtake it, but it remains a strong company with multiple avenues of growth available that should allow its stock price to rebound soon.

The Fundamentals

A key reason why AutoZone makes a good investment is how it stacks up fundamentally with some of its key competitors like O’Reilly Automotive and Advance Auto Parts (AAP). By most metrics, AutoZone is the most undervalued of the three companies, which bodes well for its stock. AutoZone has a P/E of 11.8, well below the 18.6 of Advance Auto Parts and the 17.3 of O’Reilly Automotive. AZO also has the lowest PEG of the three at 0.9. In comparison, AAP has a PEG of 1.4 and ORLY has one of 1.2. The P/S and P/Cash Flow share the same story. AZO has a P/S of 1.4 which is well below the 2.1 of ORLY, and a P/Cash Flow of 10.1, which is below both AAP (12.3) and ORLY (13.9).

Other metrics also show that AZO is in a better position than these competitors. Its operating margin of 19.3% is in line with that of ORLY (19.6%) but almost three times that of AAP (6.6%). Its free cash flow numbers are even more impressive. AZO has an FCF yield of 6.6% which is higher than that of AAP (4.6%) and that of ORLY (4.9%). In addition, its FCF to sales ratio of 8.8% is in line with that of ORLY (9.7%) and well above the 3.3% of AAP.

Share Repurchase Program

AutoZone has a long history of share buybacks that have significantly increased its stock price. Since 1998, the company’s board has authorized $18.7 billion for use in this program. Considering that AutoZone’s market cap was only $3 billion in 1998 (and is now only $14.3 billion), and that the company has bought back 80% of its shares since 1998, it is obvious that this buyback program has been a major reason for EPS growth. This buyback program will continue to be a major source of upside for the stock, but since it has already been discussed in depth in other articles such as “AutoZone: Making The Bull Case” (which has perhaps the most in-depth analysis of this program that I have seen) and “AutoZone: Fast Becoming One Of The Cheapest Stocks In The Market,” I would prefer to focus on other reasons for why AutoZone presents a buying opportunity. Nonetheless, do not discount the benefits of this share buyback program since as long as management continues to implement it (which it seems to be willing to do), it will continue to benefit shareholders.

Cars on the Road

Year Cars sold in the U.S. (millions) 2016 17.6 2015 17.5 2014 16.5 2013 15.6 2012 14.5 2011 12.8 2010 11.6 2009 10.4 2008 13.2 2007 16.1

The number of cars needing, and paying for, repairs is the key driver of this industry. According to an Oppenheimer report, these companies capitalize on cars that are seven to nine years old. This is the time frame where cars start to need important repairs and owners are willing to pay for them, but the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. Right now, though, the number of cars that fit these criteria is in a trough, and thus sales have decreased, according to a report by Ali Faghri, a senior research analyst at Susquehanna Financial. This trough can be traced back to the decline in car sales that lasted from 2008 to 2010. However, as car sales have rebounded since that period, AutoZone will see rising sales as more and more cars enter this seven- to nine-year-old sweet spot.

Commercial Repair Work

Commercial repair work represents an important and necessary area of growth for AutoZone if it intends to keep pace with its competitors. AutoZone has made its mark in the aftermarket auto parts industry by catering to the DIY customer base, but now, customers are increasingly switching to more professional repair work as cars become more complicated. Thankfully, though, AutoZone is successfully transitioning into this segment and is seeing rising revenue from this side of the business.

Year 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Commercial Programs (domestic) 4,390 4,141 3,845 3,421 3,053 Growth (%) 6% 7.7% 12.39% 10.8% N/A Growth (#) 249 296 424 368 N/A

As this chart shows (all data from company’s 10-K), AutoZone has been dedicated to improving the number of commercial programs within its many locations over the past five years. Even as growth in location openings slows (more due to limits of stores available to place commercial programs than any systematic difficulties with the implementation), commercial sales figures are increasing. According to the company’s 10-K, domestic commercial sales rose by 7.1% over those done in 2015. And, in 2015, domestic commercial sales rose by 12.9% over those in 2014.

Risks

A major reason for investors steering clear of AutoZone has been the specter of online sales, especially as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has developed its presence in this industry. However, this feeling of fear is overblown and is backed up more by the “Amazon Effect” (where people believe that the entrance of Amazon and online sellers will spell the end of brick-and-mortar retail) than the actual realities of the industry.

One of the primary reasons for this fear is that the e-commerce side of this industry has been experiencing double-digit growth for the past few years. Hedges and Company, a market research firm, has predicted that online car parts sales will come in at $8.89 billion in 2017, which would be good for a 16% increase over 2016. However, these increases obscure how online sales still make up a relatively small part of the industry. According to Gabelli and Company, an institutional research firm, the total aftermarket auto parts industry in the U.S. is estimated to be worth approximately $150 billion. The relatively small size of the online sales segment, which also does include the online presence of predominantly brick-and-mortar retail stores like AutoZone, indicates that even with significant growth, this segment is nowhere near becoming the focus of the industry.

A second argument, however, is often made: that since Amazon will be able to continue this double-digit growth, companies like AutoZone will see thinner margins and lower. Even though Amazon will be able to take some business from these companies, it will not be able to drastically change the nature of the industry for a few reasons. The biggest retailers in this industry, which includes AutoZone, have strong economic moats that have gone seemingly unnoticed by investors recently. Much of the growth that Amazon has seen has come from the sale of parts that are not time-sensitive (i.e. needed for immediate repairs), but it will need to make more systematic changes to make inroads into other areas of the industry. Primarily, availability, service, and customer relationships will all present difficulties to Amazon’s continued growth in the industry.

Availability and speed of service is a necessity for many customers in this industry since many of them need parts quickly and need to be able to acquire them nearby. AutoZone has a well-built advantage over Amazon in this area of business. For example, 80% of the U.S. population is located within eight miles of an AutoZone shop. AutoZone employees are also well-suited to diagnosing problems and then selling the necessary parts and tools to customers who need same-day availability. As of now, Amazon does not have the means to provide this level of speed (even with its fastest shipping options), which gives AutoZone a sizeable competitive advantage.

Service is also a major obstacle for Amazon’s development in this industry. Many of the services that are required by customers are difficult to provide via online sales, such as identification of vehicle issues, loan-a-tool programs, or core rebate transactions. Sales people also provide considerable advice (which is difficult to find from online sellers) to many customers.

The last key obstacle that will prevent growth for Amazon and other online retailers is the trend towards do-it-for-me customers. According to the Gabelli and Company report,

DIFM market requires both delivery investment and relationships. Currently e-tailing has not achieved the delivery speeds, relationships with customers or partnerships with top-branded suppliers to penetrate the DIFM market. The DIFM market, or that market in which the aftermarket retailers deliver goods directly to the professional installer, is highly dependent on quick turnaround (~thirty minutes), relationships that include discounts, warranty, core rebates, a history of quality and service, and brand loyalty.

As you can see, even though Amazon is growing its presence in this industry, it is nowhere near as dangerous a threat as many investors perceive it to be. The shift to online retail cannot be discounted, but the fear that surrounds traditional brick-and-mortar retailers has been significantly overblown for AutoZone and its stock.

Switch from DIY to DIFM

While the overall trend towards do-it-for-me auto repair bodes well for insulating the major players in this industry like AutoZone from the threat of Amazon, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and other online retailers, it does represent a concern for AutoZone when compared with its core competitors. Both Advance Auto Parts and O’Reilly Automotive have built larger footprints in business segment while AutoZone was focused on establishing itself in the DIY market. Thus, AutoZone is at a slight disadvantage because it has not yet spent as many resources in this market. However, I think the steps that AutoZone is taking within the commercial sales market that are outlined above are enough to lessen the revenue headwinds that could arise from this industry change. Once AutoZone has leveraged its brand name and massive reach to develop its commercial relationships, it should be able to build a solid revenue-generating presence within the DIFM market.

Conclusion

Despite the significant decline in its share price in the past year, AutoZone remains a fundamentally strong company with multiple avenues of growth available to it. Its share price has been damaged by threats that have been blown out of proportion (i.e. the “Amazon Effect”) and compounded by difficulties other companies in the industry have been facing. Fundamentally, though, AutoZone stacks up well with its competition, and as more cars on the road need repairs and AutoZone continues to develop the DIFM arm of its business, its stock price will rise. Add in the impressive share buyback program, and AutoZone represents a strong company with plenty of upside that should rebound soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.