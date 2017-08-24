High Organic Loan Growth, Low Expenses And Good Credit Quality Make F.N.B. Corp. A Safe Investment

Industry performance: Expectations and regulation

Trump's campaign promises of major tax reform and looser regulations made financials the top performer among all the sectors in the S&P 500. In the weeks following the election, financials soared 16.8% to the end of the year, followed by telecoms at 12.8%.

However, this leadership rapidly reversed, as these two sectors were the worst performers from January through the end of the second quarter. The healthcare reform failure - and more recently, the possible resignation of White House economic adviser Gary Cohn (who is in command of the tax reform) due to the weak response of Trump to the events in Charlottesville - made investors rethink their expectations.

Talking about deregulation, the Federal Reserve stress test implemented on banks with at least $50 billion worth of assets finished with a complete pass. The Fed approved an aggregate 36% increase in dividends and $9.8 billion of share buybacks per bank. This increase will act as a counterpart to the decrease in expectations.

Lending and interest rate conditions

Lending growth has recently been slowing in the U.S. Total loans and leases in bank credit are rising at an annual pace of about 4.6%, down from a 6.4% pace for all of the last year and peak rates of around 8% in mid-2016. Long-term interest rates remain close to their historical lows. This is due to several factors apart from monetary policy: slower productivity growth and surplus of global saving. Market volatility remains quiet; there has been an increase in net short positions on the VIX Index. With things as they are, if an investment in the financial industry is desired, we need to choose carefully.

F.N.B. Corporation - Total revenue and assets growth

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), the holding company for its subsidiary First National Bank, reported Q2 earnings in July. Net interest income increased 26.4% QoQ and 41.5% YoY. This growth was driven by organic loan growth and the full-quarter impact of acquired balances. Total revenue increased 38.3% YoY. Net interest margin increased 7 bps QoQ and 1 bps YoY, which isn't much. The improvement was driven by higher acquired yields and recent Fed moves.

Total assets increased by 1.9% QoQ and 45% YoY, the major source of this being loans growth followed by securities growth. First National Bank has been steadily growing in total assets and revenue. The CAGR since 2014 for assets is 18% and for revenue is 11%.

Source: Data taken from FNB's 2016 10-K

2014 2015 2016 TTM Net Interest Income 466,3 498,2 611,5 708 Non-Interest Income 158,3 162,4 201,8 226 Revenue 624,6 660,6 813,3 934 Assets 16127 17558 21845 30754

Source: Data taken from FNB's 2016 10-K

Overhead expenses, return on assets and loan quality

The efficiency ratio, measured as a percentage of revenue represented by overhead expenses, was 54.3% in Q2. That is an improvement of 11 bps since last year. This is a good level, since it's lower than 60%.

The return on average tangible assets is 1.11%, which points out management's ability to control expenses and maximize earnings from the assets. Allowance for credit losses has been increasing since 2013 (from 111 to 158 million in 2016), representing 1.15% of total originated loans and leases and 152.8% of non-performing loans and leases in Q2 2017.

Net loan charge-offs/total average loans and leases have increased from flat levels of 0.21-0.23% to 0.28%. Provision for credit losses has also been increasing as well, from 38,648 in 2013 to 55,752 in 2016. The loan loss provision expense ratio confirms that the company has a good loan quality, being that this ratio has been well below 1% for several years.

Dividend yield and P/B

The dividend yield is about 3.76% and the P/B ratio is around 0.97. Although the quarterly dividend of 0.12 has not been raised, and the low payout ratio of 0.6 proves this quantity more than sustainable. The high organic growth of loans, low expenses and good credit quality make FNB a safe investment. Moreover, the price-to-tangible book value for U.S. banks is situated around 1.2, making the valuation of FNB attractive.

The downside

The average net interest spread for banks is 3.78%, and the current net interest margin for FNB is 3.42%. This trend doesn't seem to be improving, as it has only expanded 1 bp from June 2016. The return on assets has been historically below 1% (.78%, .91% and .89% in 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively), which indicates that management has not been able to be consistent - although ROATA now is 1.11%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.