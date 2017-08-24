Believe In Yourself

I'll also tell you why I think this is starting to feel a bit "Pan"-ish.

Richard Breslow, one of the traders I follow regularly, was out with an interesting piece on Thursday that touched on a particularly important subject for long-term equity (SPY) investors.

Specifically, Breslow notes that if you're in it for the long haul, you're in good company. You've got, to quote Richard, "friends in high places."

He mentions the Swiss National Bank and its gargantuan portfolio of U.S. stocks...



... and also Norway, whose sovereign wealth fund (the largest on the planet) is moving towards a 70% equity allocation.

Here's a look at Norway's piggy bank, the size of which has doubled in five years:

Breslow also cites the corporate bid or, more colloquially, buybacks.

I've talked a lot about the SNB's holdings, and I've also gone to great lengths to discuss Norway's massive positions. And, as regular readers know, I've written so much about buybacks that it would be for all intents and purposes impossible for me to catalog all of the posts.

Here is Richard's point, in his own words (full note here):

Commentators have fallen into the trap of assuming every equity investor is a day trader. The reality is only at the very margins are buy and sell decisions based on anything likely to be said or done today, tomorrow or even a year from now. We see the market move and assume everyone is thinking the same way, has the same objectives and constraints, and will, for some reason, be forced to react. Except for the little people, equities have become the ultimate in long-term plays and that has to be taken into consideration no matter the laundry list of potential negatives it’s easy to concoct.

I imagine a lot of you are nodding your heads enthusiastically in agreement.

Obviously, Breslow is correct, but on a conceptual level, I wonder if everyone isn't falling into the same trap that I've variously accused volatility sellers of falling into.

Namely, I wonder if everyone isn't effectively betting on their own buying. Take this quote from Trond Grande, the deputy chief executive of Norway's SWF:

We don’t have any views on whether the market is priced high or low, whether bonds and stocks are expensive or cheap.

That makes for a nice soundbite, but it's kind of silly on its face. Especially when you consider the context.

Last year, Norway began pulling money out of its SWF for the first time in order to plug budget gaps that arose when oil prices turned lower. More simply: it is funding the government with profits from its SWF investments. Of course, the natural tendency in that scenario - especially when returns on the fixed income allocation are suppressed by low rates - is to start taking more risk in order to juice returns and thereby offset the withdrawals you're making. And, that's just what happened late last year. To wit, from a Bloomberg piece out last December:

Norway’s $860 billion wealth fund recommended it add about $130 billion in stocks and sell off bonds as it presented a bleak view on the returns from its investments across the globe in the decades to come. The central bank’s board, which oversees the fund, on Thursday recommended an increase in the equity share to 75 percent from 60 percent. That will raise the expected average annual real return to 2.5 percent over 10 years and to 3.5 percent over 30 years, compared with 2.1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, under the current setup.

Now, go back up and read that quote from Grande again. Clearly, he's just rationalizing the move to up the equity allocation which was itself at least partially motivated by the fact that for the first time ever, the country is tapping the fund to shore up the fiscal situation.

Implicit in all of that is an assumption that stock prices are generally going to rise. I mean, you wouldn't be plowing money into equities if you, as Grande contends, "didn't have a view" on valuations or at least on whether already elevated valuations can continue to balloon thanks to the fact that bonds are even more expensive than stocks.

But if you're a $950 billion SWF and you're adding $130 billion in equity exposure on the (implicit) assumption that stocks will generally be fine, it's not 100% clear that the tail isn't wagging the dog.

It's the same thing with the SNB. Look at the size of those holdings in the table shown above. Now, I'm not saying that in isolation, the SNB is the only thing holding those stocks up (that would be absurd), and as noted previously, part of that buying is forced as the bank has been engaged in a years-long effort to keep a lid on franc strength buy snapping up foreign assets. But when you've got these mammoths out there loading up, the line between riding the wave and creating the wave you're riding starts to get blurry.

The above-mentioned Richard Breslow also flags corporate management teams as one of equity investors' "friends in high places." Here's Breslow:

And then, of course, there are those pesky stock buyback programs. Whether they are ill-advised and dangerous, or not, they are a steady one way flow only increasing the scarcity value of the shares.

That's true, but again, those buybacks are effectively a bet that what's being bought isn't overvalued. You don't, after all, want to be buying back shares at the top especially if those buybacks are funded with debt.

Consider this out Thursday from SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne:

Another misconception is that buybacks (or at least buyback indices) are typically all about growth stocks. We tend to associate share repurchases with large cash-rich tech companies. This however is not really correct, buyback indices (i.e. stocks that do a high level of share repurchases) tend to have more in common with Value factors and tend to be negatively correlated to companies with strong balance sheets, higher levels of profitability (ROE, ROA, GPOA etc.), and to our growth measures (i.e. those stocks that have exhibited the strongest historical growth over the past three years and those with the strongest forecast growth). Buybacks are then a sign of financial weakness, and not strength, as is typically thought to be the case. This is not to say that buybacks have not benefitted the equity market overall. If your shares are bought off you, then you typically need to reinvest them, and we estimate that the US has had 17.5% of its market cap bought back over the past 6 years. Ironically, given that buybacks are usually done by below average quality companies, this may also provide investors with an excuse for an exit. The proceeds may be recycled into a better performing asset. Buybacks may boost the market, but they do not obviously benefit those companies doing it.

There's a lot more to that note and you can read more excerpts here, but for our purposes, I worry that this is just the same tail wagging the dog dynamic described above. It's a persistent bet on the persistence of the rally that's being helped along by that very same bet.

And, remember, this is also happening with hedge funds. Recall that, faced with benchmarks that only rise, they're all just piling into the same stocks that are driving the benchmark gains - and with leverage.

Meanwhile, the epochal shift in passive investing supercharges this whole thing by channeling money indiscriminately into the market.

All of this serves to underscore Howard Marks' characterization of the rally as a "perpetual motion machine."

Ultimately, it feels like everyone is betting on themselves without realizing it. Because if you strip out the euphoria, there's little to support current valuations.

I'm reminded of the now famous quote from the BoJ's Haruhiko Kuroda who, in the summer of 2015, told a conference in Tokyo the following:

I trust that many of you are familiar with the story of Peter Pan, in which it says, ‘The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it.

