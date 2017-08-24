Tiffany Stock Is Maxed Out

Upside from these levels is capped by an already maxed out valuation.

When good news doesn't cause a stock to rise, it's usually a sign of a full valuation. That is exactly the case with Tiffany (TIF). The company reported better than expected second quarter results, and while the stock initially got a lift from those numbers, it has since given up those gains and is now in negative territory. Simply, there aren't many investors who want to buy TIF stock at these levels. Consequently, we think TIF stock is a must-avoid until the valuation compresses significantly.

TIF's quarter wasn't all that bad. It was a double-beat, including a sizable near $30 million beat on the top and a big 7% beat on the bottom. Gross margins grew due to a favorable shift in sales mix to higher margin jewelry. The SG&A rate is roughly flat, and the company is buying back shares.

But not all was good about the report. Comps were down 2%, and while that is better than the -3% reported last quarter, it comes against a very easy lap (-8% in 2Q16). Clearly, TIF's top line is struggling, and that is due to demand and competition headwinds we have previously outlined.

With those headwinds in place, TIF's top line will grow, at best, in the low single digit range this year. Gross margin expansion plus share buybacks should allow that low single digit revenue growth to spill into mid single digit earnings growth.

But why is a stock with mid single-digit earnings growth potential trading at 22x fiscal 2017 estimates? Even after backing the $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet, TIF stock still trades at almost 20x fiscal 2017 estimates for mid single-digit earnings growth.

That doesn't make sense. The S&P 500 is trading at a lower multiple (18.5x) for bigger growth (10-11%). TIF stock does deserve a premium valuation because of the secular appeal of its product portfolio. People will always buy diamonds. But there is fluctuation in the level of that demand, and that fluctuation means operational results won't always be smooth.

Consequently, TIF's premium shouldn't be that large relative to the market. Right now, TIF has a fiscal 2017 PEG ratio of about 4. The S&P 500 has a fiscal 2017 PEG ratio of less than 2.

That is why TIF stock isn't higher today despite better-than-expected second quarter numbers. Top-line trends are weak, and earnings growth is sub-par relative to the valuation.

Our conclusion, then, is simple: this stock is fully valued here, and upside from these levels is greatly limited.

