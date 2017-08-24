We Bought More California Resources - Here's Why

We think the management team has done an admirable job navigating through this downturn, and we like the stock.

We think investors are heavily discounting the prospects of potentially higher oil prices, and as a result, the asymmetric risk/reward offered by CRC is very appealing.

Welcome to the potential edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We have written in the past that the market is becoming complacent of the "lower for longer" oil thesis, and as a result, asymmetric opportunities are starting to surface in energy stocks. In a report we wrote on August 14 titled "Energy Is The 'Rodney Dangerfield' Sector," we said:

Zero optionality being priced in today... As an investor, predicting the future is hard, but handicapping your investments to skew in your favor is the only preparation you can do when you buy a stock. In the case of most energy companies we analyze, the optionality of higher oil prices have been discounted to nothing today. Take for example an oil producer like California Resources, it's not a shale producer and exhibits low production decline rates, but it is very levered. The debt structure is termed, but investors are worried about potential refinancing issues when 2019 comes around. To put it in perspective, CRC produced 129k boe/d in Q2 2017. It generated EBITDAX of $358 million in the first-half of 2017, interest cost totaled $167 million, and after capex, CRC generated free cash flow of $59 million all around $50 Brent. The market cap of the company is ~$300 million today leaving investors paying about 3x FCF. What an investor needs to know today is that if oil stays around $50 until 2019, it's likely that CRC will be forced into a distressed capital raise, and equity owners will be close to wiped out. However, if Brent reaches $70, free cash flow generated from CRC alone would be $400+ million making the equity unbelievably levered to higher oil prices. In an event where oil rises to $70, CRC could trade well above $100 per share ($1.6 billion in EBITDAX and 5x EV/EBITDAX multiple). At $7.25 per share today, a potential return of 1,279% return isn't being discounted by the market, because everyone is underwriting "lower for longer" oil prices. We don't blame the market, but even a small allocation of less than 1% in an investor's portfolio could provide sizable asymmetric returns if the scenario unfolds.

Following our commentary about zero optionality being priced in, the WSJ wrote an article on August 20 titled, "Old Oil Is New Again." The article goes on to detail how private equity and investors are starting to look for opportunities in older fields and focusing on return of capital vs. growth. Exploiting conventional production might not get you the scale you want, but the return on capital is far better than shale if oil prices do turn out to be "lower for longer."

For us, when we look at a company like California Resources (CRC), we see a much more promising future than implied by the market. The debt is the biggest overhang on the equity, but the fundamentals of the business are far better than what people realize.

In our view, CRC's management has also done an admirable job in managing its equity structure. It could have panicked and issue massive amounts of equity to combat the debt overhang last year but instead is choosing to focus on joint ventures and using free cash flow to pay down debt.

Again, CRC is one of the few energy companies that we have found to provide very asymmetric return profiles for investors. Yes, there's the potential possibility that equity holders get wiped out if oil prices remain at $50 to 2019. But the market also needs to be cognizant of where the implied value of the equity is if WTI is at $55, $60, $65 or even $70 by 2019. For investors, such a discount to the potential upside is in itself a margin of safety. The returns massively outweigh the risk if properly position sized.

Thanks for reading this article, we hope you enjoyed it! We have a Marketplace service that does two things - tracks the oil and gas markets to come up with a strong fundamental thesis, and then shares our best stock ideas related to that thesis. We talk about these ideas and themes with our members daily in our chat room. If you'd like to stay on top of these markets, and you are interested in getting exclusive access to our best ideas, check out HFI Research today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.