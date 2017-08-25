Satisfied With an 8% Annual Return? Invest In Wal-Mart

If an investor were to invest in Wal-Mart (WMT) at the current share price of $80, he or she could earn a solid return of 8.7% from this moment onwards. That is not a bad return in the current low-yield investment environment. Below I will be delving more deeply into how I arrived at the above potential annual return.

Let us first sketch what Wal-Mart's financial future could look like. Please note that in this article I will not be relying too much on analyst estimates but more on figures based on what the company has historically managed to achieve and what sounds realistic for me. Realistic for me means slightly more conservative numbers than what Wal-Mart has achieved in the previous years. We could assume in the long term that the company will grow at the same pace with the U.S. economy, say 2% annually. As we all know, brick-n-mortar businesses are under fire from online retailers. Irrespective of changing business landscape, Wal-Mart can be considered to do well in e-commerce. Therefore, I do not expect the online retail landscape to have a major effect in my estimates.

Before we can start estimating a value for the company, let us check first what kind of margins have been produced in recent years. In the below figure you can see historical free cash flow ratio to sales starting from 1988. Even though this value has been increasing recently, in my estimate I would still assume that a 3% free cash flow to sales ratio could be sustainable in the long term. As in 2017 the free cash flow was much higher than normal, I will be using the free cash flow ratio achieved in 2016 (3.3%) as a starting value in my calculations for 2018. I would expect this ratio to gradually decrease to a more sustainable level of 3% during the next 10 years (see Table 1). The 3% figure is more aligned with historical margins.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

The next thing that needs to be guesstimated is revenue growth. For years 2018-2020 I will be using analyst estimates. For the remaining years, I will be using a 2% growth rate as explained previously. In addition, I am using the revenue generated during 2017 as a base revenue in the below table.

Table 1

Source: author generated with explanation below

The above table is self-explanatory, right? Maybe a small explanation is useful. The revenue growth, revenue and FCF ratio to sales are already explained previously how I arrived in those figures. FCF per share is simply revenue * FCF ratio to sales / shares outstanding. For simplicity, I am assuming a constant share amount of 3030 million. This is because it does not matter whether a company distributes its earnings via dividends or via share buybacks. The dividend column in Table 1 could be as well considered as the sum of paid dividends and share buybacks. Equity per share is calculated the following way: equity per share in previous year + FCF per share this year - dividend from previous year. In 2017, equity per share was around $25.5 and paid dividend $2.05. RoE is calculated by dividing the FCF per share generated this year by last year's equity per share. The dividend payout column, on the other hand, might be a bid more difficult to grasp. It is simply 100% - investment ratio. The investment ratio is calculated by revenue growth / RoE. Finally dividend is calculated by multiplying the FCF per share and dividend payout columns. The only input to the above table are revenue growth and FCF ratio to sales.

I have personally applied to Wal-Mart several different types of valuation methods, which all provide similar end results. In this article I will be focusing for simplicity's sake only on the dividend valuation model.

The dividend valuation model is two-stage, where we will sum up the current value of dividends and terminal value from Table 1 above. The current value of a dividend from a certain year is calculated the following way: dividend during year X / (1 + required rate of return)^(year X - current year). The formula for terminal value is simply dividend during 2027 * growth rate / (required rate of return - growth).

When we apply this information to Table 1, this gives a present value of $80 for Wal-Mart when the required rate of return is 8.7%. In other words, if you were to purchase at current market price of 80$, you could expect in the long term this type of an annual return for your investment. Providing you consider my estimates realistic. This price does not, however, provide much safety margin, and one cannot consider Wal-Mart as dirt cheap. One must as well consider that the required rate of return of 8.7% we got in this article is in the lower end than what markets are on average requiring (8-10%). However, Wal-Mart can be considered one of the best stocks operating in the U.S. retail sector mainly because its size. When this type of a company is serving an 8.7% expected rate of return even in a conservative scenario, you have to be pretty satisfied. Therefore, I would strongly consider adding this company to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.