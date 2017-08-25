GameStop: A Critical Result

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has just reported its Q2 earnings, and the initial reaction from the Street in the first few minutes here of after-hours trading is positive. This was a highly anticipated quarter. We would argue the results of this Q2 were absolutely critical. Sure, many quarters are anticipated, but so many were (correctly) saying that this quarter could set the tone for whether the name was going to head under $20 and if it really signaled the impending death of the company. Now, you may recall when we talked about the performance being simply disgusting given the beating it was going to take following weak holiday sales. It got pounded. We said to buy it because it would rebound. It did. Then Q4 earnings came out and it got hit again, we said to buy, it rebounded. Then, after Q1, we said let's wait for Q2 and hold on. This was because there were (and still are) prevalent fears that GameStop has no real growth prospects, or worse, that it will be entirely cannibalized by the competition. It is not all bad. The company is diversifying away from just standard gaming. It is investing in keeping traffic in the stores. The name suffers because expectations remain low; however, the name managed to surpass expectations, further backing up our opinion that a new Video Game cycle is upon us, starting of course with the all new Nintendo Switch. Can you stay long?

Let’s get right to the point here. The headline numbers were strong. GameStop delivered a top line beat and barely missed on the bottom line. Considering recent quarters, this was a win, in our opinion. The company saw sales of $1.69 billion in Q3, which were actually up 3.7% year over year and beat analyst estimates by $50 million. Earnings came in at $0.15 per share and were just shy of the $0.16 consensus expectation. Is it a miss? Yes? But the results are pretty strong. Why were sales up? In part due to where we are in the gaming cycle, with the introduction of the Nintendo Switch and related games and accessories. Those are facts.

Let's be real here. Many key indicators have been resoundingly negative. Same-store sales is a key indicator. We just mentioned the Nintendo Switch leading into the dawn of a new video game cycle. We are very pleased to report that we saw positive comp growth. This is the one indicator above all else we have been watching. Back in Q4 2016, they were down 16.3%. This includes being down 20.8% in the United States shops. In Q1, same-store sales were up 2.3%, and US shops were strong but still down 2%, while international growth was 17%. Here in Q2, the Nintendo Switch and related accessories drove a positive 1.9% increase in comparable sales. Sadly, sales dipped 1.4% in the U.S, but they were up 9.8% internationally. Overall, this is a win.

Digging a bit more, new hardware sales jumped 14.9%. Why? Because customers were continuing to show strong demand for the Nintendo Switch. But the software side of the equation was still weak. In fact new software sales were down 3.4%. Pre-owned sales also struggled, down 7.5%. While the latter was expected, the former caught me a bit by surprise. However, much of this is explained by the aging Xbox One system, and as such demand has waned. Regardless, from an investment standpoint, these results are decent, but we can definitely see why some would sell the news.

Digital revenue continues to be a major asset for the company. In fact, digital revenue sources grew 28.1% to $46.5 million, but on an adjusted basis, digital receipts rose 17.4% to $241.4 million. Sales growth stems from the sale of downloadable content and gaming. There was growth in other areas too. The company's technology brands jumped 7.0% to $188.3 million. While the company recently picked up ThinkGeek, it helped collectible sales spike 36.1% to $122.5 million.

It is worth noting that while many of these numbers are strong, profit is still down tremendously. As reported, Q2 net earnings were $22.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $27.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The present quarter also included a gain of $7.3 million related to the sale of Kongregate. Excluding this sale, adjusted net earnings for the second quarter were $14.9 million, compared to adjusted net earnings of $27.9 million in the prior-year quarter. That hit to the profit cannot go unnoticed.

Can you buy now? Well, if you believe in the cycle, then yes. We have been in and out of the name as a trade. The close to $20 we like, and based on expected earnings in 2017 of $3.10-3.40, at $20 that means the stock would be trading at just 6.45-5.88 times earnings. Factor in the $0.38 quarterly dividend, and at $0.20 we have a stock yielding 7.6%. We will take it. In addition, given what we saw in Q1 and now in Q2, it is very likely that comp sales come in at the high end of the guidance range of -5.0% to 0.0%. Despite the negative trends over the last two to three years, the payout has been hiked and earnings easily cover them. That is resiliency. It's a great trading vehicle, and at the right price point, it’s a bargain bin income name.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.