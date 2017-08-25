The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings And Performance Review

Of the 25 companies in the portfolio, 20 beat or were in line with the Dow average for total return and 5 missed the total return over the test period of 55.5 months.

The objective of the portfolio is to create a portfolio that is balanced - not income, not dividend growth, not bottom fishing, not value - but balanced among all styles of investing.

The 25 businesses comprise 99% of the portfolio with the other 1% cash and the average total return over the DOW average for the 55.5 month test period is 20.0%.

This article gives a review of the 2017 second-quarter earnings and 2017 YTD performance of the Good Business Portfolio (my IRA portfolio). Earnings data will be looked at for some of the top positions in the portfolio and for recent changes to the portfolio.

Guidelines (Company selection)

The intent in the Good Business Portfolio guidelines is to create a large cap balanced portfolio between the different styles of investing. Income investors take too much risk to get their high yields. Bottom-fishing investors get cat fish. Value investors have to have foresight to see the future. Over many years I have codified 11 guidelines for company selection. These are guidelines and not rules. (For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review.") They are meant to be used as filters to get to a few companies on which further analysis can be done before adding the company to the portfolio. So it's all right to break a guideline if the other guidelines indicate a Good Company Business. I'm sure this eliminates some really good companies, but it gets me a short list to work on. There are too many companies to even look at 10% of them.

You see from the portfolio below that I want a portfolio that is defensive, provides income and does not take significant risks. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies, as more than this is almost impossible to keep track of. I have 25 companies in the portfolio so the portfolio does not have an open slot.

Portfolio Performance

The performance of the portfolio created by the guidelines have in most years beat the DOW average for over 24 years, giving me a steady retirement income and growth. The table below shows the portfolio performance for 2012 through 2016 and YTD of 2017.

Year DOW Gain/Loss Good Business Beat Difference Portfolio 2,012 8.70% 16.92% 8.22% 2,013 27.00% 39.70% 12.70% 2,014 6.04% 8.67% 2.63% 2,015 -2.29% 5.68% 7.97% 2,016 13.38% 8.68% -4.70% 2017 YTD 10.37% 10.53% 0.16%

In a great year like 2013 the portfolio did fantastic. In a normal year like 2014 it beat the DOW by a fair amount. So far this year the portfolio is ahead by 0.16% total return above the Dow average gain of 10.37% for a total portfolio gain of 10.53%, which is above my yearly requirement of 5.1%. The election took its toll on my high dividend companies,but this has evened out as the fundamentals came back into play in the first two quarters of 2017.

All 25 Companies In The Portfolio

The 25 companies and their percentage in the portfolio and total return over a 55.5 month test (starting Jan 1 2013 to 2017 YTD) period is shown in the table below. I chose this time frame since it included the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The DOW baseline for this period is 66.47% and each of the top four easily beat that baseline. The next 21 have five companies that did not beat the DOW baseline but still are great businesses. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies and let the winners grow until they reach 8% - 9% of the portfolio and then I trim the position. JNJ, BA and HD are now in trim position. I start the companies at a base percentage of the portfolio of 1% and add to the position if they perform well during the next six months. At 4% of the portfolio I stop buying and let the company percentage of the portfolio grow until it hits 8%; then it's time to trim.

The portfolio is in the process of selling Harley Davidson (HOG) since the forward growth does not look promising and competition is high. If Trump can change the foreign trade agreements with Asian countries HOG will be a winner. This may take years and their are better opportunities in the market.

The chart below shows relationship of 1/100 of the DOW Jones average.

^DJX data by YCharts

This is my full list of my 25 Good Businesses. I have written individual articles on all of these businesses, please see my full list of articles if you are interested.

DOW Baseline 66.47% Company Total Return Difference Percentage of Portfolio Cumulative Total 54.5 Months From Baseline Boeing (BA) 217.72% 151.25% 10.73% 10.73% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 103.81% 37.34% 8.61% 19.34% Home Depot (HD) 149.83% 83.37% 8.13% 27.47% Enton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 83.97% 17.51% 7.88% 35.36% Philip Morris INTL INC. (PM) 55.81% -10.65% 6.94% 42.30% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 123.24% 56.77% 6.88% 49.18% Omega Health Inv. (OHI) 74.40% 7.94% 6.65% 55.82% Walt Disney (DIS) 106.96% 40.49% 6.31% 62.14% Mc Donald's Corp. (MCD) 96.22% 29.75% 5.76% 67.89% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 91.62% 25.15% 4.70% 72.59% Texas Instrument (TXN) 154.21% 87.75% 4.45% 77.04% Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 168.80% 102.34% 4.24% 81.29% General Electric (GE) 36.11% -30.35% 4.04% 85.32% L Brands Inc. (LB) 7.31% -59.15% 2.77% 88.09% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 95.74% 29.28% 2.26% 90.35% Mondelez (MDLZ) 71.62% 5.15% 1.39% 91.74% Hewlett Packard (HPQ) 168.80% 102.34% 1.35% 93.09% Harley Davidson Inc. (HOG) 21.92% -44.55% 1.15% 94.25% Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) -40.53% -107.00% 1.24% 95.49% Kraft Heinz Corp. (KHC) 108.33% 41.86% 0.81% 96.30% Amerisource Bergen (ABC) 88.86% 22.39% 0.78% 97.08% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 82.47% 16.00% 0.78% 97.86% PepsiCo Co. (PEP) 89.48% 23.01% 0.56% 98.43% American Tower (AMT) 69.83% 3.37% 0.34% 98.77% Arconic Inc. (ARNC) ** ** 0.77% 99.54% ** NA No long term data Average Above Dow 20.00%

Earnings Comments

For the second quarter's earnings season the 25 portfolio companies did very well, with a few laggards. 19 beat earnings estimate, 1 met estimates (EOS Fund) and 5 missed estimates a bit.

Boeing is the largest holding in the portfolio at 10.7%. Boeing is being pressed to 10% of the portfolio before trimming because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million reported in the first quarter earnings of April 2017, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter earnings of July 2017 were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252. Second quarter deferred earnings on the 787 were even better than the first quarter at $530 Million a good increase for three straight quarters in a row with more to come. BA is a long term buy and has a backlog of over 7 years. So far this year they are beating Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in orders and meeting Boeing's projected order estimate for the year.

On 7/18/17, Johnson & Johnson's earnings were above expected at $1.83 compared to last year at $1.74 and expected at $1.79. Revenue missed expected revenue by $10 Million with total revenue up at $18.84 Billion or up 1.9% Y/Y. The strong dollar is hurting JNJ but they are still growing and have plenty of cash to buy companies and continue their growth. JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. If you want a hold forever top notch medical supply company with a growing 2.8% dividend, JNJ is for you.

On 7/27 Altria earnings were $0.85 a bit less than the expected of $0.86 and compared to last year at $0.81. Hold and only sell when MO becomes too large a percentage of the portfolio. Revenue beat by $50M and e-cig will have to be watched to make of the difference in revenue going forward. Total revenue was $5.07 Billion up 3.9% Year over Year. Hold this defensive position for its 3.8% dividend and moderate growth. The dividend has just been increased by 8.2% to $0.66/Qtr. from $0.61/Qtr. or a forward yield of 4.2%

On 8/15 Home Depot's earnings were expected at $2.21 and came in at $2.25, compared to last year at $1.97, a great quarter. Revenue was up compared with expected by $300 Million. Total revenue was $28.1 Billion up 6.2% Y/Y. Hold and only sell when HD becomes too large a percentage of the portfolio.

On 7/20/17 Philip Morris earnings were $1.14 compared to expected at $1.22 and last year at $1.16. Revenue missed by $190 Million from the expected with total revenue at $6.92 Billion up by 4.1% year over year. Hold for now and only sell when PM becomes too large a percentage of the portfolio. Exchange rates and the strong dollar are causing PM (a total international company) earnings to have a headwind but they came through with fair earnings. They pay 3.8% dividend and are in a defensive business with growth to come from smokeless products which is strongly growing market share.

In the portfolio only one company is actually losing money over the 55.5 month test period: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). With copper recovering it's a fair investment for more copper growth in the future. The Portfolio did buy some FCX when it got down to $4.00/share. Their assets were worth much more than $4.00, so this move did reduce the loss, but FCX still needs more time as copper prices will rise over time. Right now the problem with FCX is getting a long term deal to export copper concentrate with the existing statement of work for Grasberg. With copper just a bit below $3.00 FCX is a good speculation at the present price. The revenue should have increased by $700 Million in this quarter because of the increase in copper price. I have added a guideline to be careful of commodity companies as a result of the poor total return performance of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and Freeport-McMoRan.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Wrote some LB September 15, strike 37.5 calls on a part of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Wrote some HOG September 8, strike 49.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing ( BA ) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile. Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors ( OHI ) to 6.7% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

) to 6.7% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income. Added to position of Digital Reality Trust ( DLR ) now at 2.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

) now at 2.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector. Trimmed Harley Davidson ( HOG ) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M ( MMM ) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M ( ) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off. Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower ( AMT ) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. The earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expected by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.6% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) at 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.1% of the portfolio and Boeing at 10.7% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is being to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of its being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. It is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

Conclusion

The 11 guidelines in the article give me a balanced portfolio of good companies that are large cap and can grow their revenues, earnings, and dividends for years. They have the staying power to fix whatever goes wrong. In each case the company has the size and good management to fix the problem. The portfolio has growth companies, defensive companies, income companies and companies with international exposure, giving it what I call balance. Of the 25 companies presently in the portfolio, five are underperforming the DOW average in total return. All five companies are being hurt by the strong dollar since they are multi-national and have a portion of their income coming from foreign operations. The portfolio is 10.53% ahead YTD with more to come if the President gets his way with low corporate taxes. It is my intention to write separate comparison articles on individual companies. If you would like me to do a review of one of my Good Business Companies or another company you like, please comment and I will try to do it.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, HD, BA, MO, EOS, DIS, PM, LB, GE, HOG, MCD, ADP, OHI, IR, MDLZ, TXN, FCX, HPQ, KHC, ABC, DHR, PEP, AMT, ARNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.