Don't Get Fooled By Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported strong revenue growth for the most recent quarter, and the growth outlook for the company remains very solid. Investors should take a closer look at its non-GAAP results, as some of the adjustments Broadcom is making seem questionable.

At first sight, the company's third-quarter results looked quite good, as the bottom line once again beat analyst estimates:

The company's revenue growth rate of 17% is very convincing and meant a new quarterly revenue record for Broadcom. Even compared to the previous quarter, the growth was quite astonishing, as revenues increased more than six percent in just three months.

Broadcom's revenues are driven by improvements in all of the company's segments:

Its biggest segment, wired infrastructure, saw a revenue increase of seven percent (and lost a little bit of its importance compared to the prior year) but remains one of the key drivers for the company's top line due to the segment's size. In this segment, there are several key trends working in Broadcom's favor, among them the cloud model and Big Data. All of that data has to be transferred, stored and must be easily accessible, thus the infrastructure that supports these data streams must be updated and expanded regularly.

As the Big Data industry as well as the cloud industry are poised to continue to grow at very sizeable rates - the Big Data analytics market is forecasted to grow by 12% annually through 2020, whereas cloud spending is forecasted to grow at an even faster 17% annual growth rate through 2020 - there will be a lot of demand for Broadcom's products to support this megatrend.

The cloud megatrend is also beneficial for Broadcom's datacenter business - one subdivision of the company's enterprise storage segment, which saw its revenues grow by a whopping 39% year over year.

With mobile carriers working towards bringing even faster mobile data to their customers, Broadcom will likely also see increasing demand for its wireless communications offerings. Its partnership with AT&T (NYSE:T) in a related area (broadband access) is based on another consumer-focused trend that will be beneficial for Broadcom - as consumers are expanding their data usage (i.e., through streaming of 4k video material), the hardware that supports this must be kept up to date at all times.

Broadcom's growth outlook is quite good, and will likely remain good for a long time due to the company being at the forefront of big trends that will shape the way we use, store and access data. Broadcom's many acquisitions, such as the pending acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD), increase its growth rates further.

Since top line growth is not the only relevant metric, though. Investors should also keep an eye on the company's profitability, and especially on the large GAAP to non-GAAP discrepancies:

When we look at Broadcom's GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the most recent quarter, we see that adjusted net earnings of $1.9 billion are almost four times as high as the GAAP net earnings number of $500 million.

Adjustments to GAAP numbers are not a bad thing per se. In some cases, they can be justified: one-time costs such as legal expenses after a lost case, goodwill write-downs, etc. should be backed out of the company's results in order to give a better picture of its underlying profitability, and non-cash expenses such as intangible asset amortization do not really affect shareholders and can thus be excluded, too.

Broadcom is, however, also backing out expenses that should not be backed out, mainly expenses for share-based compensation ($230 million in Q3) and restructuring charges - those aren't a one-time item for the company, as there hasn't been one single quarter in the last two years without a meaningful amount of restructuring expenses.

AVGO Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Especially the share-based compensation is quite meaningful for Broadcom's investors, as it is one of the items that is responsible for the company's massively rising share count (acquisitions paid for via the issuance of equity is another reason). Over the last five years, its share count has almost doubled, and as the company pays out hundreds of millions of dollars to its employees in the form of shares each quarter, investors will likely continue to get diluted substantially. Broadcom's share count is expected to rise further over the next couple of months; with its fourth-quarter guidance, the company has announced that the diluted share count is poised to hit 457 million during the current quarter.

As long as Broadcom grows at a fast enough pace, investors will likely see share price gains nevertheless. But share prices are rising a lot slower than the company's market capitalization, and that is due to a steadily rising share count.

AVGO PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Broadcom shares trade at 15.5 times this year's earnings and at 14 times next year's earnings. That is not a high valuation for a high-growth company such as Broadcom, and with big megatrends working in its favor and ongoing consolidation in its industry, it has the potential to be a very solid investment for those seeking capital appreciation. For income investors, Broadcom is less attractive due to its below-market average yield of just 1.6%.

Takeaway

Broadcom is showing strong growth rates, and that will likely be true in the next couple of years. With its products, the company is poised to benefit from the Big Data and cloud trend, as well as from investments from telecommunication companies.

The company's non-GAAP results mask the big amount of shares it keeps issuing to its employees, thus investors should take a closer look at that as well as other adjustments Broadcom makes (though many of those seem justified).

Shares are quite inexpensive for such a high-growth company, and investors could see ample share price gains over the next couple of years.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.