Lexington Realty Trust: Still On Sale

The future of LXP looks bright, when the market realizes it the price will reflect their potential.

Since I started covering Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), it has been trending sideways. This is in large part due to earnings and revenue being down YoY due to the planned dispositions. However, LXP has also run into a few headwinds, some of which impacted most REITs and others of which are company specific.

It has been my view all along that LXP is a good deal under $10. Today, the price remains slightly under $10 and I remain confident in the future of LXP. Despite some turbulence, management has stuck to their initial plan. Earnings and revenue should start climbing in the 3rd and 4th quarters. 2018 should be a good year for LXP as several of their recent investments start paying off and they realize YoY growth.

Tenant Issues

In my most recent article, I discussed a few tenant issues, including the unexpected bankruptcy of PCLS. The facility they were renting at 854 Paragon Way in Rock Hill was sitting vacant.

I speculated that LXP would probably sell the property, as opposed to finding another tenant. According to county records, the property was sold in July for a bargain price of $6.25 million. Interestingly, the purchaser was Continental Tire, a tenant of LXP.

This property was configured as a laboratory; could it be possible that Continental Tire intends on reconfiguring the property for traditional industrial use and signing a sale-leaseback with LXP? If so, this property might come back to LXP. If not, LXP is eating a loss of well over $10 million.

One of the concerns over the PCLS bankruptcy was whether or not it indicates a flaw in LXP's underwriting. So I have been keeping a close eye on tenant bankruptcies. In the 2nd quarter, two tenants declared bankruptcy, Marsh Supermarkets, Inc. and Gander Mountain.

Marsh Supermarkets was a small tenant and was only paying $193,000 per year for 28,721 square feet. I do not see this as particularly concerning, the supermarket industry has been hammered the past year. LXP has 6 other leases to supermarkets which total under $1 million in annual rent and are to more credit-worthy tenants including Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Food Lion/Delhaize.

The Gander Mountain bankruptcy announcement impacted the share prices of several REITs, however, they have not rejected the leases. LXP is currently collecting $3.4 million per year on two leases to Gander Mountain. I expect that those leases will continue to be honored.

Overall, LXP still maintains an impressive occupancy rate of 98.1%. Looking into the future, the most obvious risk that jumps out of their property list to me are 5 locations leased to Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) or Kmart. Those leases all expire in December of 2018. In Q2, LXP was successful at selling a Kmart location for $6.3 million. Hopefully, they can sell off a few more of them over the coming year.

New Properties

I continue to be pleased with LXP's choices for new acquisitions. LXP continues to focus on large industrial properties with long term leases. Their acquisitions in Q2 consisted of 2.1 million square feet for $165.56 million, with leases ranging from 7 to 20 years. The estimated initial yield is 8.2% GAAP and 7.2% cash.

For the first half, LXP was a net acquirer and management expects their disposition goals to be substantially completed by the end of the year. Investors can expect that in the second half of 2017, LXP will remain a net acquirer. The acquisitions already completed should provide a nice bump to revenue and going into next year, growth should become more consistent.

Future Outlook

I see a few potential catalysts to break LXP out of its trading range. Q3 and Q4 should have respectable growth for the top and bottom lines. As LXP starts demonstrating quarter over quarter growth, it should attract more attention.

LXP's dividend is yielding over 7%, but their AFFO payout ratio is still under 75%. LXP has a strong balance sheet and has been making new acquisitions with regularity. I believe there is a strong possibility a dividend hike will be announced by the end of this year.

LXP has been working hard on improving their balance sheet, seeking a credit rating improvement. In a previous rating action,

Moody's stated that upward ratings movement would reflect increased size closer to $6.0 billion in assets, maintaining leverage closer to 30%, fixed charge coverage above 3.0x, secured debt below 10%, and net debt to EBITDA below 5x.

LXP has improved several of these metrics over the last year. Fixed charge coverage is at 2.6x, secured debt at 17.5% and net debt to EBITDA is 5.4x. Two areas where LXP has been lagging is asset size and growing revenues. By this time next year, I expect that higher revenues will help LXP reach towards those goals.

Conclusion

Inevitably, a REIT that sets out to overhaul their portfolio takes longer and runs into more snags than investors prefer. The temptation for management is often to push things along quickly to please shareholders. LXP management has exercised restraint and has implemented their plan in a

LXP management has exercised restraint and has implemented their plan in a deliberate fashion. As a result, they have managed to dispose of most of their problem properties and start an acquisition program that is focused on quality, while strengthening their balance sheet.

LXP is well positioned to resume growth and eventually the market is going to realize it.

Sources: Company SEC Filings, Moody's, York County Assessor

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.