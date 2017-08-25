Who Wants To Get An 11% Yield From Omega Healthcare Investors?

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a favored income holding for many investors, and due to the dividend's high yield and solid dividend safety, that is justified. With Omega Healthcare Investors' trading pattern, investors can easily increase their income stream further, though, through a strategy I'll explain in this article.

During the most recent quarter Omega Healthcare Investors produced adjusted funds from operations of $0.87 per share, which more than covered the company's quarterly dividend payment of $0.64:

OHI Dividend data by YCharts

For the full year the dividend coverage looks very solid as well: If Omega Healthcare Investors increases its dividend by another cent later this year, the company would pay out a total of $2.54 per share, which is equal to 74% of the company's AFFO per share guidance of $3.43 for fiscal year 2017.

The company is working towards increasing its AFFO per share further, in order to be able to grow its dividend continuously, doing so via two measures:

First, the company is growing its business via heavy investments into new facilities: Last year Omega Healthcare Investors invested $1.3 billion, which is poised to grow the company's AFFO considerably. Financing its investments by issuing new equity has its downside, as equity is quite expensive for the company (due to the 8.2% dividend yield), but fortunately the company has $1.1 billion in cash and credit facility available right now -- cash and cheap debt make it a lot easier to make accretive acquisitions as well as accretive investments.

The other way Omega Healthcare Investors is trying to increase its cash flows is via bringing down expenses, e.g. through optimizing its debt portfolio. In the most recent quarter the company redeemed $400 million worth of notes that came with a yield of 5.9%, and refinanced them with notes that yield 4.8% -- and the best thing is that the new notes have a longer time to maturity (2028 compared to 2024). With this step the company has stretched out the repayment of its debt and has at the same time lowered its interest expenses: Through 2028 this transaction alone will lower Omega Healthcare Investors' interest expenses by almost $50 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a major tailwind working in its favor:

Demographic changes will increase the demand for skilled nursing facilities substantially, which poised well for Omega Healthcare Investors' current and future investments. As occupancy rates increase over the years the company's tenants will likely see increasing earnings, which means that the rent they pay to Omega Healthcare Investors becomes ever safer -- and at the same time Omega Healthcare Investors has a good chance of increasing the rent per square feet further, which poises well for the company's margins.

Despite the company's high dividend yield and solid outlook shares haven't done much over the last couple of years:

OHI data by YCharts

Shares trade at the same level they have traded at four years ago, whereas the broad market has rallied quite a lot in the same time frame. This is not necessarily disastrous, as the company's owners got some very nice dividends in the meantime, but it opens up a way for investors to increase their income further:

If Omega Healthcare Investors' shares are reluctant to leave their trading range, investors can benefit from that by selling covered call options for the shares they own.

When we take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors' option chain, we see that the call options with a strike price of $34 expiring in March trade for $0.83 right now.

If an investor bought 100 shares of the company right now (which means a total investment of $3,100), he can expect dividends of $256 over the next twelve months (not including any dividend increases). By selling one option contract (which covers 100 shares), that investor could add $83 in income, bringing his total proceeds over the next year to $339, for a 10.9% income yield.

If shares trade below $34 through March (which is not unlikely, I believe), nothing happens and the investor has made his high single digits yield into a low double digits yield.

If shares trade above $34 in the next seven months, the shares would likely get called away -- yet the investor would see a very nice total return on his investment:

$3,400 in proceeds for the 100 shares, $128 in the form of dividends and $83 for the option premiums add up to $3,611, for a total return of sixteen percent in just seven months (29% annualized).

Investors who employ this strategy would thus either see a solid addition to their regular dividend income, or they could be forced to sell their shares at a very nice gain -- if someone wants to keep his shares in every scenario, this strategy should not be used though.

Takeaway

With a very juicy dividend yield and regular dividend increases, on top of a favorable long term tailwind, Omega Healthcare Investors' shares will start to rise at one point. As we have seen over the last couple of years shares are in a sideways pattern at the moment, though, thus selling covered calls seems like an opportune strategy to increase one's income yield further, with a manageable risk of losing one's shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.