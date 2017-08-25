Birks Group: Unseen Opportunity

Currently a fantastic stock small cap stock to buy is Birks Group (BGI). Birks is a Canadian based company that specializes in high end luxury jewelry. A huge recent development has created a significant catalyst for an already undervalued stock that has gone largely unnoticed.

The Deal

BGI has entered into a deal to sell their US based stores and assets for $104.6 M. Right off the bat this looks like an interesting opportunity for a company that is currently trading at a tiny market cap of $32.3 M (based on 17,961,000 shares outstanding and a share price of $1.80).

Looking at the balance sheet, we can get some insight into the quality of this deal:



BIRKS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED

(In thousands)

March 25, 2017 March 26, 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,944 $ 2,344 Accounts receivable 13,561 10,293 Inventories 132,069 137,839 Prepaids and other current assets 2,191 1,793 Total current assets 149,765 152,269 Property and equipment 22,990 29,419 Intangible assets 690 792 Other assets 190 493 Deferred income taxes 5,303 - Total non-current assets 29,173 30,704 Total assets $ 178,938 $ 182,973 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Bank indebtedness $ 70,434 $ 62,431 Accounts payable 46,657 46,730 Accrued liabilities 8,386 9,040 Current portion of long-term debt 2,810 5,634 Total current liabilities 128,287 123,835 Long-term debt 30,525 46,651 Other long-term liabilities 7,330 4,783 Total long-term liabilities 37,855 51,434 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 69,601 69,601 Additional paid-in capital 16,372 16,216 Accumulated deficit (73,921) (78,849) Accumulated other comprehensive income 744 736 Total stockholders’ equity 12,796 7,704 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 178,938 $ 182,973

Source: Annual Filing

BGI only has around $166,142 M in total liabilities as of the end of fiscal 2017 in March. If we subtract accounts payable and look only at short and long term debt, BGI has debt obligations of around $119.5 M. However, according to the 20F filing, BGI's total indebtedness is $103.8 M.

The sale of the U.S assets should leave BGI with no debt and $1 M in extra cash (Although most of this cash will probably used in transaction associated costs and fees).

The true question to measure the quality of the deal is what BGI will be divesting in assets as part of the deal.

Birks operates 17 stores in the U.S. under the Mayer brand. While U.S stores do make up a substantial portion of BGI's total sales:

Fiscal Year Ended

March 25, 2017

Net sales $ in Thousands Canada 116,436 U.S. 170,485 Long-Lived Assets Canada 13,921 U.S. 9,259

Source: Annual Report 20-F

So accordingly, Birks will lose $170.5 M in sales accounting for 60.5% of their overall sales. However, according to the terms of the deal,

Birks entered into a five-year distribution agreement with Aurum to sell Birks fine jewelry in the U.K. through Aurum-owned retailers, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths and on its e-commerce sites. In addition, the Birks collections will continue to be sold in the United States through Mayors’ stores.

Source: Forbes

Distribution agreements will allow Birks greater exposure to sell their jewelry at great margins with nearly no related expenses. BGI will not need to cover any of the associated costs accept shipping their jewelry to the storefronts. This should significantly benefit BGI moving forward as they will drop a lot of their fixed costs and offset the significant loss in total sales from divesting their US stores. According to the annual filing, approximately 37% of all the products for sale were "internally designed, sourced, or produced". This means a significant amount of the jewelry sold by BGI in the U.S. could still continue to be sold under the terms of the distribution agreement.

The true benefit lies in the fact that BGI only has $9.25 M in long-lived assets in the US. That means what Aurum is really buying is just the cash flow, locations, leasing agreements, and Mayer brand as a part of a strategic initiative to sell Swiss watches in the U.S.

104.6 M - 9.25 M = $95.35 M in Sale Premium

By this logic, BGI is netting $95.35 M in premium. Remember the market cap of BGI is only $32.3 M. BGI should make out a net gain of around $5.30 a share when this transaction closes which is absolutely absurd.

Birks plans to use the proceeds to pay down their debt and "continue it's strategic growth initiatives, specifically to invest in it's Canadian flagship stores"

Source: PEHub

Post Transaction Valuation

Using incredibly crude estimates BGI will still be fairly valued on several metrics after the transaction. Assuming no new associated revenue from the distribution agreements. The Canadian Segment alone would be valued as such.

Operating Margin 2.9% Total 2017 Canadian Sales $116,436,000 Extrapolated Earnings $3,376,644 Extrapolated EPS $0.18 Valuation Metrics (@ $1.80 a Share) Price to Sales 0.27 Price to Earnings 10

I am assuming here that operating costs are relatively evenly distributed across the U.S and Canadian locations as most of the costs should be fixed and associated with the storefronts. Higher relative fixed operating costs associated with management and corporate tasks of managing both U.S and Canadian operations that will only oversee Canadian operation now should be offset by savings in interest expense even if many of these costs like salaries of employees in supporting corporate roles and the global headquarters office remain the same. I am crudely assuming these costs and savings will approximately offset each other.

Incredibly Small Float

Because of high insider and institutional ownership, the floating shares outstanding count is only at around 2.6 M or 14% of the shares outstanding. This means that only around $4.68 M dollars worth of shares are currently in the float. This number is far too small for large or even medium sized institutions to take interest and is likely the reason this stock is so undervalued and ignored.

Risk Factors

With the debt paid down and a huge margin of safety, I only see two fairly significant risks for BGI moving forward:

1. Low Float = High Volatility and Low Liquidity

One potential risk factor for BGI is that the float is incredibly small and there is the potential for a huge amount of volatility in the stock if the stock experiences huge volume in a trading day. Also, considering the fact that the volume is generally incredibly low, it could be difficult to offload your position if you purchase a significant number of shares.

2. Cyclical Downturn in Jewelry Market

The success of BGI is almost entirely dependent on the success of jewelry sales. If the economy takes a downturn and consumer discretionary spending decreases, BGI could take a hit to their earnings.

Why Birks Could Triple

While similar jeweler stocks like Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) are posting huge earnings beats and good top line growth while trading at earnings multiples of 24.3 and 9.4 respectively, Birks is well poised to apply the cash from their sale of Mayer to delever their company and command a significantly higher multiple.

The lack of a following for the company has allowed it to slip under the radar and the economics of the Mayer deal are just too good to pass up. If Birks does indeed net a $90 M+ premium when the transaction closes, they will be trading at a P/B of around .33 with no debt and high growth prospects while also being significantly undervalued based on earnings multiples to peer jeweler stocks. The fact that BGI should move higher in the coming year seems to be a seems almost inevitable.

Conclusion

I think BGI is a strong buy for the everyday investor looking for value at a discount. I give the stock a 12-month price target of $5 and believe that the stock will begin to realize its full potential when investors are able to see how materially undervalued the stock is when the transaction closes