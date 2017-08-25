If the modern portfolio theory holds true, a portfolio of risky, highly volatile stocks should have higher returns than a portfolio of safer, less volatile stocks.

My High Alpha REIT portfolio is designed for investors who can stomach unpredictability.

In the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I plan to provide complete details on my "high alpha" picks including a granular look at Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), a REIT that has seen a dose of volatility lately. Here's what happened since my last article on UNIT:

Keep in mind, my High Alpha REIT portfolio is designed for investors who can stomach unpredictability. As I was taught in business school, the higher the risk, the higher the return.

If the modern portfolio theory holds true, a portfolio of risky, highly volatile stocks should have higher returns than a portfolio of safer, less volatile stocks.

I’m not sold on that theory, and one of the reasons that I decided to create the “high alpha” REIT portfolio is to prove whether or not the more volatile players outperform my beloved SWANs.

While it is dangerous to assume that you can boost your investment returns simply by investing in a portfolio of risky stocks, it can be equally as dangerous to assume that researchers of the low-volatility stock anomaly have somehow discovered a silver bullet to achieving higher returns.

It’s important to recognize that investors shouldn't overlook the importance of consistency when attempting to compound their investment returns. They should also take into account that the stability of a company's stock price is often a reflection of the true quality of its underlying earnings stream.

Photo Source

DDR Has More Wood To Chop

On June 23rd, I wrote on DDR Corporation (NYSE:DDR) and recommended shares for the high alpha portfolio. Since that time, shares have increased by almost 13%.

In the recent article, I explained that "DDR has been beaten down harder than all of the Shopping Center REITs, and while the company is exposed to higher risk, I believe that the market has overreacted."

I added:

“My goal for the High Alpha REIT Portfolio is to select REITs that exhibit above-average price appreciation characteristics with targeted annualized total return performance of 25%. In order to accomplish this objective, the selections will be riskier than my normal recommendations, and I will disclose these REITs as "speculative buys."

Well, guess what? In just 60 days, DDR has delivered strong growth, and shares are on track to surpass my target 25% total return forecast.

Keep in mind that DDR has a history of volatility; as evidenced by the chart below, DDR's (formerly Developers Diversified) value plummeted in 2009, when the company was forced to cut its dividend from $2.64 per share (in 2007) to just $.08 per share in 2010.

That was a drastic dividend cut, but the company had no choice, as it was forced to almost suspend payments as a result of high leverage and no access to capital.

However, since the end of the recession and around 2011, DDR has evolved the portfolio from smaller, lower-quality assets into larger-format prime power center properties. As of Q2-17, DDR owned 298 value-oriented shopping centers representing 100 million square feet in 34 states and Puerto Rico.

DDR has become more focused on its US footprint, as the company has completely exited Brazil and now has less than 10% of revenue generated in Puerto Rico.

DDR's portfolio is focused on big-box centers, with nearly 2/3rd of the ABR coming from centers that have the strongest discounters in the country, like Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), T. J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX), Marshalls and Burlington (NYSE:BURL), and roughly 1/3rd of its properties are anchored by traditional grocers like Publix (OTC:PUSH), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Giant Eagle, as well as specialty grocers like Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Trader Joe's.

Another 35% is anchored by mass merchants like Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Super Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Super Target (NYSE:TGT) that tend to allocate a significant portion of their GLA to groceries. That is a combined lot of food exposure, which brings more frequent customer shopping trips.

DDR’s #8 tenant is Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), a company that once seemed like another victim of Internet market share loss: commodity products, weak store experience and high price competition.

However, the company appears to be a "multi-channel" success story, quadrupling the percentage of its sales from the Internet and competing successfully with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Best Buy managed this transformation with minimal erosion in operating margin, ongoing competitive occupancy cost ratios and only a small decline in store footprint.

DDR has low exposure to B-mall and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD)/Kmart shadow supply. Most anchors consider 1-2 miles the maximum distance for replacement locations. A greater distance is generally seen as a new store rather than a substitute location. As you can see below. DDR has limited proximity to potentially competitive GLA:

An Improved Balance Sheet

DDR’s balance sheet is key to risk management and the company’s intention is not just to lower leverage but also to manage liquidity and maturity schedules which are less painful but equally important.

DDR has moved from a position of having too much debt maturing in the near term to being able to absorb three years of maturities without needing to further access the capital markets, even in the absence of additional asset sales.

The company has increased its average debt from being one of the shortest in the sector to one of the longest at nearly eight years including preferreds.

The completion of DDR’s planned dispositions would position the company to have one of the best balance sheets in the shopping center REIT sector. Debt to EBITDA on a look through basis would end up just below 6x, a more modest level on a year or two ago and in line with the peers.

The planned repayments of 2017 and 2018 mortgage debt should unencumber over $550 million of gross book value and eliminate mortgages with higher average debt yields. As Matthew Ostrower, CFO, explains on the recent earnings call:

“We've got a lot of wood to chop on the dispositions front but if we succeed, our balance sheet will be very well-positioned to allow the company to take advantage of investment opportunities.”

DDR is committed to its unsecured structure and investment-grade credit rating. The growing size of the unencumbered pool and exposure to floating-rate debt and ample access to liquidity through our asset sale proceeds have dramatically reduced the risk profile and put its balance sheet in a position to outperform in all market cycles.

The Latest Earnings

Here’s a copy of DDR’s latest earnings results:

DDR’s operating FFO in Q2'17 was $0.30 per share, ahead of budget primarily because of lower-than-expected G&A expense, asset sales timing, and better-than-expected same-store net operating income.

The positive variance in NOI relative to DDR’s internal budget was a result primarily of timing related items including earlier-than-expected rent commitments, several ancillary income items and a favorable co-tenancy resolution.

DDR’s dispositions fall almost entirely into this durable category with a very few exceptions, the company is selling them not because it believes they're risky but because of its de-leveraging goal. DDR uses the de-leveraging process to sell lower growth rate assets and improve the impact of the higher growth assets it intends to keep.

DDR is not a distressed seller and double-digit cap rates for the remaining higher-quality portion of the portfolio are not realistic. Also, DDR continues to manage its Puerto Rico exposure in a thoughtful manner that protects shareholders' value.

In Q2-17, DDR closed over $200 million of dispositions at a sub-8% cap rate, pushing net debt-to-EBITDA down to 6.5x from 7.0s and demonstrating that the markets for retail assets including power centers remain active.

The company closed an additional $115 million of dispositions since quarter end, including a $90 million portfolio in the Blackstone joint venture, and is in negotiations on additional assets.

Included in the Q2-17 dispositions were two assets in Puerto Rico that were sold for a combined $57 million at a low 8% cap rate. This transaction allows DDR to continue to manage exposure and demonstrates that there are avenues for transactions in PR.

DDR Still A High Alpha Pick

Yes, DDR does have more “wood to chop” and shares have more room to run. Take a look at DDR’s dividend yield compared to the peer group:

Now let’s to look at DDR’s P/FFO multiple compared to the peer group:

These two indicators screen GREEN; now let’s take a look at DDR’s growth forecast:

As you can see, DDR’s FFO/share is forecasted to decline by 11% in 2017 and 8% in 2018; however, the dividend is covered adequately.

Let me be clear, DDR is nowhere close to a SWAN, but I believe that the company is still cheap, arguably mispriced, and I am maintaining a speculative BUY for the High Alpha portfolio.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and DDR Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: FRT, UE, REG, ROIC, UBA, WRI, WPG, BRX, KIM, KRG, and WSR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.